The Nation's Weather for Monday, January 17, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A significant winter storm will transition northeastward

across New England today. Steady snowfall will spread from

Pennsylvania to Maine, making for difficult travel. Snow

will changeover to a wintry mixture near the Northeastern

coastline, with rain dampening regions from Long Island to

Boston. Windy conditions will persist along the New England

coast. Power outages and coastal flooding will likely be a

concern. Occasional snow showers are expected across

Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. Late-day snow flurries

will move across North Dakota and northern Minnesota. A few

showers will dot northwestern Washington. Meanwhile,

occasional showers will dampen the coast of Southern

California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 80 at Key West, FL

National Low Sunday -28 at Saranac Lake, NY

