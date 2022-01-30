The Nation's Weather for Sunday, January 30, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Bitterly cold air and gusty winds will persist today across areas of the mid-Atlantic and New England that were impacted by the latest nor'easter. Blowing and drifting snow and treacherous travel will remain a concern into early week. Light snow showers are forecast for areas downwind of the eastern Great Lakes as a disturbance moves through the region, but most of the Northeast can expect a dry day. High pressure will be in control of the weather for much of the rest of the nation, leading to mostly dry and tranquil conditions. Temperatures to start the day will be at near-record low levels across the Florida Peninsula and will remain unseasonably low throughout the day. Meanwhile, a new storm is projected to move into Washington state and northwest Oregon with areas of rain and mountain snow. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Saturday 75 at Chandler, AZ National Low Saturday -31 at Antero Reservoir, CO _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather