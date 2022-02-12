The Nation's Weather for Saturday, February 12, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A quick blast of Arctic air will stretch from the northern Plains to the Midwest and into the South Central states today. Temperatures over parts of the southern Plains will be 30 degrees lower when compared to Friday. Meanwhile, warmer air will poke northward along the Atlantic Seaboard from the Southeastern states. Temperatures in some places may reach their highest mark of the year so far. Spotty rain will stretch along the leading edge of the colder air from coastal Texas to coastal Maine. Snow showers are in store for portions of the Great Lakes and the interior Northeast. Snow that fell on parts of Colorado will break up and drift southward to the Texas Panhandle and part of New Mexico. Much of the area west of the Rockies will remain unseasonably warm as dry conditions continue. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Friday 94 at Death Valley, CA National Low Friday -11 at Cavalier, ND _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather