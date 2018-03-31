US Forecast

US Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;55;40;45;27;Cooler;NW;19;43%;47%;5

Albuquerque, NM;74;51;74;50;Mostly sunny;WSW;9;19%;0%;8

Anchorage, AK;36;24;41;24;Mostly sunny;N;4;61%;5%;3

Asheville, NC;63;40;70;51;Periods of sun;SSW;5;49%;24%;6

Atlanta, GA;69;44;77;53;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;5;48%;4%;8

Atlantic City, NJ;49;42;59;36;Partly sunny;NNW;15;58%;65%;3

Austin, TX;83;62;81;67;Partly sunny;SSE;7;65%;62%;5

Baltimore, MD;58;48;62;39;Mainly cloudy;N;13;46%;73%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;77;51;80;59;Partly sunny;S;7;54%;0%;8

Billings, MT;26;18;46;31;Clouds and sun;E;5;58%;74%;3

Birmingham, AL;72;48;78;54;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;6;45%;9%;8

Bismarck, ND;19;4;31;16;Partly sunny, cold;E;6;55%;29%;5

Boise, ID;60;38;63;36;Partly sunny;W;7;50%;61%;3

Boston, MA;55;42;56;32;Partly sunny, windy;WNW;23;46%;39%;4

Bridgeport, CT;53;41;56;33;Partly sunny;N;21;46%;68%;5

Buffalo, NY;52;28;36;26;Colder;SW;21;55%;3%;4

Burlington, VT;53;36;42;24;Cooler;WSW;18;47%;27%;3

Caribou, ME;41;30;44;18;Morning snow showers;WNW;17;55%;62%;2

Casper, WY;22;17;51;37;Partly sunny;SW;11;63%;24%;6

Charleston, SC;65;50;74;56;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;6;59%;2%;8

Charleston, WV;66;48;51;37;Cooler;N;6;62%;85%;2

Charlotte, NC;68;46;76;56;Clouds and sun;SSW;7;42%;10%;5

Cheyenne, WY;43;22;50;33;Partly sunny;SSW;11;61%;27%;6

Chicago, IL;52;24;37;24;Partly sunny, cold;W;6;39%;8%;3

Cleveland, OH;52;31;36;31;Colder;SSE;15;58%;59%;4

Columbia, SC;71;45;80;56;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;6;49%;8%;7

Columbus, OH;58;34;46;28;Inc. clouds;N;7;58%;74%;6

Concord, NH;55;37;52;26;Windy;WNW;18;42%;15%;5

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;77;62;80;57;Periods of sun;ESE;13;61%;32%;3

Denver, CO;63;29;63;43;Partly sunny;S;8;45%;6%;7

Des Moines, IA;50;20;37;23;Clouds and sun;SSW;6;41%;27%;4

Detroit, MI;48;27;41;22;Partly sunny, chilly;WNW;10;46%;4%;5

Dodge City, KS;61;24;40;23;Much colder;SE;14;56%;26%;4

Duluth, MN;26;11;31;15;Partly sunny, chilly;WSW;13;55%;8%;5

El Paso, TX;85;58;86;57;Mostly sunny;W;10;13%;0%;9

Fairbanks, AK;31;25;35;5;Clouds and sun;NNW;8;64%;32%;2

Fargo, ND;16;5;25;12;Not as cold;S;10;63%;8%;5

Grand Junction, CO;71;43;72;43;Turning sunny;SE;9;24%;1%;7

Grand Rapids, MI;44;25;35;22;Cold with some sun;SW;12;54%;0%;5

Hartford, CT;59;43;58;32;Windy;NNW;17;39%;71%;6

Helena, MT;29;17;47;27;Partly sunny;W;8;55%;69%;3

Honolulu, HI;81;71;82;72;Periods of sun;S;7;69%;72%;6

Houston, TX;81;64;82;67;Partial sunshine;SSE;8;68%;41%;7

Indianapolis, IN;56;31;42;24;Partly sunny;N;7;58%;79%;4

Jackson, MS;75;50;79;55;Partly sunny;S;5;55%;2%;8

Jacksonville, FL;69;57;75;58;Partly sunny, nice;E;8;71%;7%;7

Juneau, AK;41;22;40;26;Mostly sunny, chilly;NNE;5;54%;24%;3

Kansas City, MO;63;28;33;26;Snow, much colder;NE;10;56%;69%;1

Knoxville, TN;67;48;65;51;Rain and drizzle;SSW;6;59%;89%;2

Las Vegas, NV;87;62;83;58;Sunshine and warm;SW;6;19%;0%;7

Lexington, KY;64;43;50;36;Cooler;NNE;8;61%;93%;2

Little Rock, AR;76;54;57;42;A t-storm, cooler;NE;8;74%;80%;3

Long Beach, CA;72;57;68;57;Low clouds breaking;SE;6;70%;1%;6

Los Angeles, CA;75;57;70;55;Low clouds breaking;S;6;70%;2%;6

Louisville, KY;65;42;52;35;A little p.m. rain;NNE;8;53%;92%;3

Madison, WI;46;15;36;16;Clouds and sun, cold;WSW;8;40%;4%;5

Memphis, TN;71;53;62;47;A shower or t-storm;NNE;6;77%;80%;2

Miami, FL;81;71;80;70;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;10;67%;63%;10

Milwaukee, WI;51;21;36;23;Partly sunny, colder;WSW;10;41%;2%;5

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;27;11;32;19;Partly sunny, cold;SSW;12;53%;10%;5

Mobile, AL;75;50;77;59;Partly sunny;S;6;53%;2%;8

Montgomery, AL;69;47;76;52;Nice with sunshine;S;4;51%;6%;8

Mt. Washington, NH;20;14;19;3;A little a.m. snow;WNW;34;87%;52%;1

Nashville, TN;70;50;59;43;Rain and drizzle;NNW;4;67%;86%;2

New Orleans, LA;74;56;79;63;Partly sunny;SSE;7;56%;2%;8

New York, NY;57;44;60;34;Breezy with some sun;N;22;40%;66%;5

Newark, NJ;58;43;60;35;Clouds and sunshine;N;18;37%;66%;6

Norfolk, VA;56;43;70;51;Warmer;SSE;14;49%;30%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;72;40;43;33;A shower or t-storm;NNE;13;78%;73%;3

Olympia, WA;60;39;49;31;A bit of rain;WSW;9;79%;81%;1

Omaha, NE;42;23;35;23;A bit of snow;S;4;53%;75%;1

Orlando, FL;74;64;83;65;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;5;68%;65%;8

Philadelphia, PA;58;44;61;36;Clouds and sun;NNW;15;43%;66%;5

Phoenix, AZ;92;67;92;63;Mostly sunny, warm;S;6;12%;0%;8

Pittsburgh, PA;57;36;48;30;Partly sunny, breezy;NNW;14;49%;68%;6

Portland, ME;50;39;52;29;Windy with some sun;WNW;20;45%;23%;5

Portland, OR;62;40;50;37;A touch of rain;WNW;4;73%;85%;1

Providence, RI;55;39;58;30;Mostly cloudy, windy;NW;18;46%;73%;4

Raleigh, NC;66;42;74;54;Partly sunny;S;6;47%;16%;6

Reno, NV;70;39;71;43;Mostly sunny;W;8;29%;1%;7

Richmond, VA;64;46;70;44;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;14;44%;67%;5

Roswell, NM;88;51;88;54;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;19%;2%;8

Sacramento, CA;79;50;78;50;Sunshine, pleasant;S;6;60%;1%;6

Salt Lake City, UT;72;47;69;51;Lots of sun, nice;SE;9;42%;33%;6

San Antonio, TX;83;63;82;68;Partly sunny;SE;9;72%;30%;8

San Diego, CA;69;55;67;57;Low clouds breaking;SSW;7;69%;0%;7

San Francisco, CA;67;51;65;52;Turning sunny;WNW;9;71%;2%;6

Savannah, GA;68;51;75;55;Some sun, pleasant;SSE;5;63%;1%;8

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;59;43;50;35;Occasional rain;SSW;11;67%;80%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;29;16;38;24;Partly sunny, cold;S;7;39%;61%;5

Spokane, WA;54;31;51;30;A little p.m. rain;SW;10;56%;80%;3

Springfield, IL;60;25;35;18;Afternoon snow;N;9;57%;88%;2

St. Louis, MO;57;30;39;26;Snow and rain;NNE;10;59%;91%;2

Tampa, FL;76;64;82;64;A t-storm in spots;N;6;77%;55%;8

Toledo, OH;51;27;41;22;Partly sunny, chilly;WNW;8;54%;12%;6

Tucson, AZ;90;59;87;56;Sunshine and warm;SSE;7;13%;0%;8

Tulsa, OK;73;38;40;33;Spotty showers;NNE;10;85%;86%;3

Vero Beach, FL;78;64;81;64;Thundershower;ESE;8;71%;61%;9

Washington, DC;61;50;64;40;Mostly cloudy;NE;14;49%;75%;2

Wichita, KS;65;31;38;27;Rain/sleet shower;ENE;13;57%;53%;2

Wilmington, DE;58;43;61;37;Clouds and sun;NNW;16;47%;69%;5

