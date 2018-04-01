US Forecast

US Forecast for Monday, April 2, 2018

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;44;27;49;32;Partly sunny;SSE;6;37%;8%;5

Albuquerque, NM;73;48;74;48;Mostly cloudy;WSW;17;14%;0%;6

Anchorage, AK;41;25;41;17;Plenty of sunshine;N;12;48%;3%;3

Asheville, NC;71;50;71;51;Cloudy;S;5;57%;44%;3

Atlanta, GA;77;53;80;57;Partly sunny;SW;6;51%;12%;8

Atlantic City, NJ;64;39;43;37;Rain/snow showers;E;14;76%;76%;3

Austin, TX;80;60;79;68;Cloudy;SSE;8;69%;44%;3

Baltimore, MD;63;38;52;43;Bit of rain, snow;ESE;3;67%;80%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;80;58;82;68;More clouds than sun;S;7;64%;12%;4

Billings, MT;43;30;31;14;Colder with snow;N;14;80%;95%;1

Birmingham, AL;80;54;79;62;Partly sunny;S;7;52%;45%;7

Bismarck, ND;30;15;24;6;A bit of snow;NNE;14;66%;87%;1

Boise, ID;63;33;45;28;Cooler;NNW;14;39%;44%;4

Boston, MA;57;34;44;34;A little a.m. snow;S;4;42%;47%;5

Bridgeport, CT;56;33;46;35;A little a.m. snow;SSW;6;54%;72%;5

Buffalo, NY;36;26;42;33;Partly sunny, cold;SSE;10;47%;27%;5

Burlington, VT;46;24;45;29;Partly sunny;ESE;6;40%;8%;5

Caribou, ME;45;18;37;19;Clouds and sun;WNW;6;42%;25%;4

Casper, WY;55;38;52;16;Very windy;NNE;34;47%;89%;3

Charleston, SC;72;56;77;61;Partly sunny;SSW;7;68%;7%;8

Charleston, WV;51;38;58;48;Mostly cloudy;E;4;64%;68%;2

Charlotte, NC;77;56;80;54;Cloudy and very warm;SE;7;48%;44%;3

Cheyenne, WY;47;32;62;22;Windy;NW;24;34%;54%;6

Chicago, IL;38;26;44;40;A shower in the p.m.;SE;7;37%;85%;4

Cleveland, OH;38;30;42;38;Partly sunny, chilly;ESE;7;56%;73%;6

Columbia, SC;80;56;84;59;Partial sunshine;SSW;8;48%;9%;8

Columbus, OH;47;29;49;43;Partly sunny, chilly;ESE;5;57%;72%;6

Concord, NH;56;26;49;28;Periods of sun;N;5;36%;3%;5

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;73;47;68;63;Mostly cloudy;S;11;73%;44%;2

Denver, CO;60;42;73;28;Strong winds;NNE;22;23%;56%;6

Des Moines, IA;36;23;45;34;Rain and drizzle;SE;12;58%;84%;2

Detroit, MI;42;23;45;34;Partly sunny, chilly;ESE;5;38%;71%;4

Dodge City, KS;37;22;72;37;Warmer with some sun;S;22;47%;15%;7

Duluth, MN;32;15;33;28;A bit of p.m. snow;ENE;5;64%;87%;2

El Paso, TX;86;57;84;58;Mostly sunny, breezy;WSW;14;12%;0%;9

Fairbanks, AK;35;5;28;3;Partly sunny;NNE;6;52%;2%;2

Fargo, ND;27;10;30;11;A bit of snow;NE;9;71%;89%;1

Grand Junction, CO;72;45;73;30;Partly sunny, breezy;NNW;18;22%;12%;6

Grand Rapids, MI;36;22;46;34;Becoming cloudy;ESE;6;40%;66%;4

Hartford, CT;57;33;50;33;A bit of a.m. snow;S;5;45%;72%;5

Helena, MT;46;25;27;17;Snow tapering off;NW;15;68%;87%;1

Honolulu, HI;82;73;80;73;Cloudy with showers;WSW;11;80%;96%;3

Houston, TX;81;68;82;71;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSE;9;72%;38%;4

Indianapolis, IN;44;26;46;43;Becoming cloudy;SE;6;62%;78%;3

Jackson, MS;80;56;80;65;Clouds and sun;S;7;62%;14%;8

Jacksonville, FL;75;59;82;63;Partly sunny;SSE;7;68%;12%;8

Juneau, AK;42;25;41;25;Mostly sunny;NNE;10;49%;32%;3

Kansas City, MO;31;26;45;40;A shower in the p.m.;SE;9;74%;81%;2

Knoxville, TN;68;53;67;56;Cloudy;S;7;66%;55%;2

Las Vegas, NV;84;58;84;54;Mostly sunny, warm;N;7;21%;0%;7

Lexington, KY;52;37;56;52;Inc. clouds;ESE;7;72%;66%;3

Little Rock, AR;57;42;62;58;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;87%;44%;2

Long Beach, CA;67;56;67;56;Clouds breaking;SE;7;69%;4%;5

Los Angeles, CA;71;55;67;55;Low clouds, then sun;SSW;6;70%;4%;5

Louisville, KY;53;36;56;52;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;66%;67%;2

Madison, WI;37;16;41;32;Rain and snow shower;ESE;6;40%;80%;2

Memphis, TN;67;44;67;61;Mostly cloudy;S;8;75%;42%;2

Miami, FL;81;71;82;72;Nice with sunshine;E;9;68%;44%;9

Milwaukee, WI;37;24;41;33;A shower in the p.m.;ESE;9;46%;86%;3

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;34;21;35;27;Cloudy, snow, cold;ENE;10;62%;96%;1

Mobile, AL;78;61;79;68;Nice with some sun;SSE;7;70%;30%;8

Montgomery, AL;76;52;76;60;Partly sunny;SSW;5;58%;28%;8

Mt. Washington, NH;21;4;17;11;Windy and cold;W;29;71%;5%;4

Nashville, TN;61;44;62;58;Cloudy with a shower;S;5;75%;66%;2

New Orleans, LA;79;63;81;69;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSE;7;68%;30%;3

New York, NY;62;35;46;39;A bit of a.m. snow;SSW;7;61%;62%;5

Newark, NJ;61;35;47;36;A little a.m. snow;SSW;6;56%;64%;4

Norfolk, VA;72;54;57;45;Cloudy and cooler;ENE;11;59%;44%;2

Oklahoma City, OK;38;31;59;54;Mostly cloudy;S;11;82%;30%;2

Olympia, WA;47;33;52;33;Mostly cloudy;SSW;10;61%;41%;2

Omaha, NE;38;24;44;35;A shower in the p.m.;ESE;15;67%;80%;2

Orlando, FL;85;66;87;68;Clouds and sun;SE;5;59%;31%;9

Philadelphia, PA;62;35;48;38;Cooler, morning snow;SSE;6;65%;80%;5

Phoenix, AZ;92;64;88;63;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;7;16%;0%;8

Pittsburgh, PA;48;31;50;40;Chilly with some sun;ESE;4;52%;73%;6

Portland, ME;54;30;43;31;Mostly sunny, cooler;S;8;41%;3%;5

Portland, OR;50;37;52;35;Partly sunny;S;5;62%;50%;3

Providence, RI;58;32;47;32;Morning snow, cooler;S;4;44%;75%;4

Raleigh, NC;76;55;74;51;Mostly cloudy;ENE;6;54%;34%;4

Reno, NV;71;44;62;32;Partly sunny, cooler;ESE;9;28%;0%;7

Richmond, VA;72;46;56;43;Cloudy and cooler;ESE;7;60%;44%;2

Roswell, NM;84;51;87;55;Mostly cloudy, windy;WSW;18;16%;8%;6

Sacramento, CA;78;49;73;43;Mostly sunny, nice;NW;9;51%;2%;6

Salt Lake City, UT;67;52;59;30;Occasional p.m. rain;N;15;46%;58%;2

San Antonio, TX;83;68;82;70;Cloudy and humid;SSE;9;74%;37%;3

San Diego, CA;65;57;65;55;Low clouds breaking;S;8;62%;5%;4

San Francisco, CA;64;51;64;48;Partly cloudy;WSW;9;65%;2%;6

Savannah, GA;76;57;81;62;Partly sunny;S;6;63%;8%;8

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;49;37;53;38;Mainly cloudy;SSW;11;57%;44%;4

Sioux Falls, SD;39;24;41;26;Rain and snow shower;ENE;17;64%;87%;1

Spokane, WA;50;29;47;29;Mostly cloudy;SSE;9;51%;55%;2

Springfield, IL;34;19;47;43;A little p.m. rain;SSE;10;66%;98%;3

St. Louis, MO;40;26;46;45;A little p.m. rain;SSE;8;75%;84%;2

Tampa, FL;87;65;84;66;Partly sunny;N;6;72%;32%;8

Toledo, OH;42;22;44;35;Chilly with some sun;ESE;3;47%;77%;6

Tucson, AZ;88;55;86;54;Clouds and sun, warm;S;10;13%;0%;8

Tulsa, OK;38;32;59;55;A shower or t-storm;S;6;100%;66%;2

Vero Beach, FL;81;62;83;64;Partly sunny;ESE;9;64%;15%;9

Washington, DC;64;40;53;42;Clouds breaking;SE;6;60%;55%;3

Wichita, KS;36;25;56;44;Mostly cloudy;S;12;68%;31%;2

Wilmington, DE;62;38;49;39;Cooler, morning snow;SE;8;64%;87%;3

_____

_____

