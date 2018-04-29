US Forecast
Published 4:31 pm, Sunday, April 29, 2018
US Forecast for Monday, April 30, 2018
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;46;39;53;39;A few showers;W;11;68%;82%;2
Albuquerque, NM;82;53;78;52;Partly sunny, nice;SW;12;13%;0%;11
Anchorage, AK;48;40;52;40;Cloudy and breezy;S;16;47%;44%;2
Asheville, NC;61;35;72;42;Sunny and warmer;NW;6;41%;4%;10
Atlanta, GA;71;46;74;50;Sunny and nice;SSE;6;42%;3%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;57;42;61;48;Breezy with some sun;WNW;17;40%;15%;8
Austin, TX;84;61;78;66;Not as warm;SSE;8;71%;36%;3
Baltimore, MD;58;43;71;53;Mostly sunny, warmer;WNW;11;29%;1%;9
Baton Rouge, LA;84;58;83;62;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;8;51%;9%;11
Billings, MT;67;44;52;39;Occasional rain;NNE;11;72%;81%;2
Birmingham, AL;72;46;78;54;Sunny and pleasant;SE;6;42%;3%;10
Bismarck, ND;79;52;70;39;A p.m. t-storm;N;13;57%;83%;4
Boise, ID;60;40;62;40;A passing shower;NW;11;49%;66%;6
Boston, MA;57;42;50;43;Spotty showers;NNW;7;65%;68%;2
Bridgeport, CT;56;40;55;43;A shower or two;NW;11;54%;60%;2
Buffalo, NY;48;34;54;44;Mostly sunny, breezy;SW;14;45%;0%;8
Burlington, VT;45;42;54;44;A shower;NW;9;69%;75%;2
Caribou, ME;63;42;52;38;Cooler with rain;NE;8;74%;87%;1
Casper, WY;77;37;53;31;A touch of rain;NNE;14;69%;75%;3
Charleston, SC;74;50;73;51;Sunny and beautiful;SSW;6;42%;1%;10
Charleston, WV;61;34;71;43;Sunny and warmer;SSE;5;43%;5%;9
Charlotte, NC;68;42;73;48;Sunny and pleasant;SW;6;37%;1%;10
Cheyenne, WY;75;41;65;36;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;10;32%;66%;8
Chicago, IL;55;42;71;55;Lots of sun, warmer;SSW;12;39%;3%;8
Cleveland, OH;47;39;59;49;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;8;52%;0%;8
Columbia, SC;72;45;76;48;Sunny and nice;SSW;5;39%;2%;10
Columbus, OH;56;36;69;45;Sunny;SSW;7;41%;3%;9
Concord, NH;53;37;51;36;Spotty showers;N;5;71%;70%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;85;60;81;65;Partly sunny;S;16;54%;44%;5
Denver, CO;82;51;75;44;Clouds and sun;NNE;10;18%;44%;9
Des Moines, IA;71;56;82;64;Warmer;SSW;21;41%;61%;5
Detroit, MI;58;37;69;51;Plenty of sunshine;SW;7;36%;2%;8
Dodge City, KS;85;58;82;60;A strong t-storm;S;28;51%;66%;10
Duluth, MN;59;46;66;52;A shower in the a.m.;S;10;52%;82%;2
El Paso, TX;89;63;86;62;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;14;15%;0%;11
Fairbanks, AK;52;36;46;34;Rain and drizzle;SW;9;55%;72%;1
Fargo, ND;73;56;76;41;A p.m. t-storm;N;13;58%;82%;5
Grand Junction, CO;78;53;66;45;Not as warm;NNW;17;22%;44%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;58;34;70;52;Sunny and nice;SSW;12;45%;4%;8
Hartford, CT;55;40;54;44;Spotty showers;NW;9;58%;65%;2
Helena, MT;61;38;54;36;A passing shower;SE;9;59%;66%;2
Honolulu, HI;79;66;82;69;Partly sunny;NNE;5;52%;34%;12
Houston, TX;83;62;80;69;Partly sunny;SE;10;66%;19%;6
Indianapolis, IN;62;39;71;50;Sunny and nice;S;8;39%;6%;9
Jackson, MS;79;51;81;55;Sunshine and nice;SE;5;44%;7%;11
Jacksonville, FL;82;61;76;58;Sunny and pleasant;E;11;47%;2%;11
Juneau, AK;50;40;48;40;Occasional rain;E;9;81%;90%;1
Kansas City, MO;73;57;81;66;Partly sunny, breezy;S;19;42%;27%;8
Knoxville, TN;65;40;73;47;Sunny and warmer;SSE;5;46%;4%;10
Las Vegas, NV;84;58;78;56;Partial sunshine;SW;11;20%;16%;10
Lexington, KY;61;38;72;49;Sunny and warmer;S;6;43%;4%;9
Little Rock, AR;73;48;81;58;Mostly sunny;SE;10;51%;6%;10
Long Beach, CA;71;57;71;56;Clouds breaking;WSW;8;57%;49%;6
Los Angeles, CA;70;55;69;54;Partly sunny, cool;S;7;60%;35%;6
Louisville, KY;65;41;76;51;Sunny and warmer;SSE;6;36%;5%;9
Madison, WI;64;42;73;58;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;13;46%;7%;8
Memphis, TN;71;46;78;56;Nice with sunshine;SE;8;42%;7%;10
Miami, FL;83;72;83;72;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;14;55%;24%;11
Milwaukee, WI;54;40;70;54;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;15;42%;26%;8
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;68;54;78;60;A shower in the a.m.;S;17;50%;82%;4
Mobile, AL;84;54;81;63;Sunny and pleasant;SE;8;49%;9%;11
Montgomery, AL;71;46;74;53;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;7;54%;2%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;33;22;28;24;Snow showers;NW;21;97%;71%;5
Nashville, TN;67;40;77;51;Sunny and warmer;SSE;6;37%;7%;10
New Orleans, LA;84;64;82;67;Sunny and nice;ESE;9;51%;9%;11
New York, NY;59;42;54;50;Mostly cloudy;NW;13;52%;50%;3
Newark, NJ;57;41;57;46;Rather cloudy;NW;15;46%;46%;3
Norfolk, VA;64;46;69;50;Sunny;WSW;10;32%;0%;9
Oklahoma City, OK;82;60;79;64;Breezy with some sun;S;18;52%;20%;7
Olympia, WA;58;44;59;42;A passing shower;WSW;6;73%;66%;2
Omaha, NE;76;56;85;64;Windy and warmer;S;25;45%;64%;8
Orlando, FL;87;68;83;64;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;13;54%;10%;11
Philadelphia, PA;57;41;64;46;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;14;33%;19%;9
Phoenix, AZ;91;63;85;64;Partly sunny;SW;8;18%;4%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;53;33;67;44;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;9;37%;2%;9
Portland, ME;51;42;50;40;Spotty showers;WSW;7;69%;68%;2
Portland, OR;58;46;57;46;A passing shower;NW;6;68%;66%;2
Providence, RI;58;40;52;41;A passing shower;NW;7;59%;61%;2
Raleigh, NC;66;41;71;45;Sunny and pleasant;SW;6;37%;0%;10
Reno, NV;53;36;56;39;Sun and clouds, cool;NW;6;53%;55%;6
Richmond, VA;63;40;71;43;Plenty of sun;WNW;9;32%;0%;9
Roswell, NM;89;52;88;54;Windy in the p.m.;S;16;20%;10%;11
Sacramento, CA;68;47;70;47;Partly sunny, cool;WSW;5;60%;38%;6
Salt Lake City, UT;67;45;59;43;Spotty showers;ESE;9;56%;72%;5
San Antonio, TX;82;65;76;68;Sun and clouds;SE;9;76%;42%;5
San Diego, CA;66;58;65;56;Mostly cloudy, cool;W;9;65%;55%;4
San Francisco, CA;61;50;61;49;Partly sunny;WNW;14;63%;10%;9
Savannah, GA;77;49;74;51;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;8;41%;1%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;60;48;58;47;A passing shower;S;7;71%;66%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;75;56;80;58;Partly sunny;S;20;50%;68%;7
Spokane, WA;62;43;61;42;A passing shower;SSW;6;53%;65%;3
Springfield, IL;66;43;77;56;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;15;40%;4%;9
St. Louis, MO;67;43;77;56;Mostly sunny;S;12;42%;8%;9
Tampa, FL;87;65;87;62;Sunshine, pleasant;E;9;56%;10%;11
Toledo, OH;57;37;68;50;Plenty of sun;SW;6;42%;0%;8
Tucson, AZ;93;58;86;60;Partly sunny;SSW;10;15%;1%;11
Tulsa, OK;81;59;82;66;Sunny intervals;S;14;50%;18%;10
Vero Beach, FL;84;66;81;65;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;15;57%;33%;10
Washington, DC;59;42;71;49;Mostly sunny, warmer;WNW;14;33%;0%;9
Wichita, KS;81;61;81;66;Windy;S;24;49%;16%;9
Wilmington, DE;57;40;65;46;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;15;34%;14%;9
_____
