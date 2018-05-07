US Forecast
Published 4:31 pm, Monday, May 7, 2018
US Forecast for Tuesday, May 8, 2018
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;69;44;74;50;Sunny and nice;SSE;5;51%;27%;9
Albuquerque, NM;87;59;89;59;Mostly sunny, warm;N;6;16%;0%;11
Anchorage, AK;50;36;55;44;Mostly cloudy;NE;7;55%;35%;3
Asheville, NC;71;50;72;51;Partly sunny;ESE;6;66%;32%;6
Atlanta, GA;83;58;81;59;Partly sunny;ESE;5;52%;13%;11
Atlantic City, NJ;72;52;62;53;Fog in the morning;NNE;14;73%;23%;8
Austin, TX;92;65;90;66;Mostly sunny, warm;S;7;40%;1%;11
Baltimore, MD;78;58;78;59;Mostly sunny;ESE;4;47%;10%;9
Baton Rouge, LA;90;63;90;64;Sunshine, pleasant;SSE;5;51%;9%;11
Billings, MT;78;55;78;53;Partly sunny;SSW;10;40%;13%;8
Birmingham, AL;84;59;84;60;Sunshine, pleasant;NE;5;49%;5%;11
Bismarck, ND;85;54;68;47;A t-storm, cooler;N;10;68%;80%;2
Boise, ID;78;52;85;59;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;5;34%;12%;9
Boston, MA;62;46;67;49;Partly sunny;S;8;55%;5%;9
Bridgeport, CT;69;49;66;48;Partly sunny;ENE;7;58%;6%;9
Buffalo, NY;62;42;68;51;Sunny and pleasant;E;6;52%;24%;9
Burlington, VT;63;42;74;50;Sunny and warmer;SSE;5;34%;10%;8
Caribou, ME;57;36;70;44;Warmer;NW;12;34%;18%;6
Casper, WY;81;42;74;40;Mostly sunny;NE;12;39%;5%;9
Charleston, SC;82;63;80;62;Mostly cloudy;NE;7;63%;12%;6
Charleston, WV;74;53;79;55;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;4;65%;59%;9
Charlotte, NC;80;58;78;58;Partly sunny;ENE;7;51%;18%;11
Cheyenne, WY;77;47;73;44;Lots of sun, warm;NNW;11;33%;27%;10
Chicago, IL;67;53;74;56;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;8;44%;13%;9
Cleveland, OH;57;47;63;55;Sunny and warmer;ESE;5;60%;15%;9
Columbia, SC;85;60;82;59;Increasing clouds;NE;6;53%;14%;11
Columbus, OH;70;45;76;54;Partly sunny;E;4;54%;13%;9
Concord, NH;73;40;73;45;Sunny and beautiful;SSW;4;48%;17%;8
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;93;67;92;67;Partly sunny, warm;S;16;40%;4%;10
Denver, CO;83;54;81;51;Sunshine and nice;W;7;23%;3%;10
Des Moines, IA;81;57;81;60;Variable clouds;SE;16;40%;73%;4
Detroit, MI;66;44;72;47;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;4;46%;15%;9
Dodge City, KS;92;60;92;56;A t-storm around;NNW;8;32%;45%;9
Duluth, MN;77;50;57;38;Showers around;ENE;10;71%;99%;2
El Paso, TX;96;71;99;67;Partly sunny;W;10;14%;6%;12
Fairbanks, AK;53;35;64;37;Pleasant and warmer;NE;6;33%;2%;3
Fargo, ND;84;57;62;51;Cooler with rain;E;13;75%;84%;2
Grand Junction, CO;84;55;85;55;Sunshine and warm;ESE;7;19%;0%;10
Grand Rapids, MI;72;49;76;53;Mostly sunny;SE;8;46%;10%;9
Hartford, CT;72;49;75;49;Partly sunny;SSE;6;46%;7%;9
Helena, MT;67;48;76;48;Partly sunny, warmer;W;8;47%;26%;8
Honolulu, HI;81;70;82;69;Partly sunny, breezy;NE;16;60%;44%;8
Houston, TX;92;67;91;68;Lots of sun, warm;S;7;50%;8%;11
Indianapolis, IN;74;48;77;54;Mostly sunny;SE;6;40%;9%;9
Jackson, MS;86;62;89;64;Sunshine and nice;ESE;3;50%;10%;11
Jacksonville, FL;87;62;84;64;Partly sunny;ESE;8;53%;29%;11
Juneau, AK;60;43;62;45;Decreasing clouds;NE;6;69%;8%;5
Kansas City, MO;86;63;85;65;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;14;48%;83%;9
Knoxville, TN;79;54;79;55;A shower or t-storm;SE;4;62%;56%;9
Las Vegas, NV;97;71;99;74;Sunlit, summerlike;WNW;6;10%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;73;51;76;55;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;5;60%;13%;7
Little Rock, AR;87;60;88;65;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;56%;33%;10
Long Beach, CA;72;57;79;59;Partly sunny;SSE;6;54%;1%;10
Los Angeles, CA;79;57;79;60;Partly sunny;SSW;6;52%;2%;10
Louisville, KY;75;52;78;58;Partly sunny, nice;E;4;49%;11%;10
Madison, WI;77;52;78;56;Sunshine and nice;SSE;6;48%;60%;9
Memphis, TN;85;61;85;66;Sunny and pleasant;SE;5;52%;30%;10
Miami, FL;88;75;86;73;A shower;NNE;10;62%;60%;12
Milwaukee, WI;66;53;78;53;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;9;41%;17%;8
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;85;63;72;60;A little p.m. rain;SE;9;46%;86%;2
Mobile, AL;89;63;89;64;Plenty of sun;SSW;6;53%;9%;11
Montgomery, AL;83;59;81;59;Sunny and pleasant;NW;5;52%;4%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;39;28;45;35;Plenty of sun;WNW;23;63%;13%;9
Nashville, TN;82;54;80;56;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;5;51%;14%;9
New Orleans, LA;89;69;89;69;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;6;52%;9%;11
New York, NY;72;54;72;54;Partly sunny;E;7;50%;4%;9
Newark, NJ;74;52;73;53;Partly sunny;ESE;7;49%;6%;9
Norfolk, VA;62;57;62;58;Thundershower;NNE;10;88%;67%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;90;66;87;66;Partly sunny, breezy;S;16;48%;30%;10
Olympia, WA;72;47;74;51;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;5;63%;82%;5
Omaha, NE;85;59;80;58;A shower or t-storm;ENE;18;51%;82%;3
Orlando, FL;89;66;87;66;Partly sunny;NE;9;52%;7%;11
Philadelphia, PA;76;54;75;52;Mostly sunny;ENE;8;48%;10%;9
Phoenix, AZ;102;73;102;74;Sunny and hot;W;6;9%;0%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;71;53;75;54;A t-storm in spots;ESE;5;58%;45%;8
Portland, ME;62;42;61;46;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;9;57%;10%;8
Portland, OR;76;53;76;54;Mostly cloudy, warm;SSW;6;63%;70%;6
Providence, RI;66;45;72;46;Partly sunny, nice;S;6;49%;4%;9
Raleigh, NC;74;55;71;57;Mostly cloudy;NE;7;69%;43%;3
Reno, NV;82;52;86;53;Mostly sunny;W;9;22%;14%;10
Richmond, VA;73;52;71;54;Partly sunny;NE;6;66%;41%;4
Roswell, NM;97;62;98;59;Partly sunny;SSW;8;16%;5%;12
Sacramento, CA;85;52;82;54;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;56%;3%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;81;57;81;58;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;7;26%;0%;10
San Antonio, TX;92;62;91;66;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;48%;0%;11
San Diego, CA;70;55;71;57;Partly sunny, nice;WSW;7;65%;1%;10
San Francisco, CA;67;52;66;55;Mostly sunny;W;12;73%;3%;10
Savannah, GA;87;63;83;62;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;62%;43%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;71;52;75;54;Inc. clouds;SSW;7;63%;69%;7
Sioux Falls, SD;80;58;77;56;A strong t-storm;SSE;16;62%;80%;3
Spokane, WA;70;51;79;56;Warmer with some sun;ENE;3;49%;83%;8
Springfield, IL;80;52;83;59;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;9;38%;76%;9
St. Louis, MO;79;52;79;62;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;8;44%;59%;10
Tampa, FL;88;63;89;64;Partly sunny;NE;6;53%;6%;11
Toledo, OH;67;45;73;49;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;2;42%;15%;9
Tucson, AZ;102;67;101;67;Sunshine, very hot;SW;7;8%;0%;11
Tulsa, OK;91;65;88;68;Partly sunny;S;13;50%;31%;10
Vero Beach, FL;85;68;84;69;Partly sunny;NE;12;60%;11%;12
Washington, DC;76;56;75;55;Mostly sunny, nice;E;7;53%;10%;9
Wichita, KS;88;66;88;60;Periods of sun, warm;SSW;16;48%;33%;7
Wilmington, DE;75;53;74;54;Mostly sunny;ENE;9;51%;9%;9
