US Forecast for Monday, May 28, 2018

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;67;53;78;62;Warmer with clearing;SSE;7;64%;21%;5

Albuquerque, NM;88;57;87;57;Warm with sunshine;NNW;9;12%;0%;12

Anchorage, AK;62;49;60;48;Partly sunny;SSW;7;64%;58%;4

Asheville, NC;79;63;74;66;Rain and a t-storm;ESE;5;81%;87%;3

Atlanta, GA;83;69;80;70;Thunderstorms;SE;7;82%;88%;3

Atlantic City, NJ;72;61;67;64;Decreasing clouds;S;7;92%;28%;4

Austin, TX;98;74;98;76;Partly sunny;SE;2;48%;0%;12

Baltimore, MD;84;66;76;69;Not as warm;ESE;2;78%;29%;4

Baton Rouge, LA;88;70;91;71;A shower;W;8;66%;63%;9

Billings, MT;75;57;63;53;Spotty showers;W;8;66%;91%;2

Birmingham, AL;85;69;80;70;Showers and t-storms;SE;7;80%;88%;3

Bismarck, ND;87;62;80;60;A thunderstorm;E;11;72%;81%;4

Boise, ID;79;55;81;53;Clouds and sun;NNW;8;44%;13%;10

Boston, MA;56;51;64;61;Low clouds may break;SSW;6;80%;27%;2

Bridgeport, CT;63;54;71;61;Warmer with clearing;SSW;6;74%;21%;3

Buffalo, NY;80;62;77;61;Periods of sun;SW;8;73%;13%;10

Burlington, VT;70;56;79;63;A t-storm in spots;S;11;55%;76%;5

Caribou, ME;68;45;69;54;Showers around;SSW;12;47%;97%;3

Casper, WY;75;49;67;46;Showers and t-storms;SW;7;76%;83%;5

Charleston, SC;81;74;82;76;Thunderstorms;S;8;83%;80%;4

Charleston, WV;85;65;86;65;A shower or t-storm;SE;5;74%;61%;9

Charlotte, NC;85;68;78;71;Rain and a t-storm;ENE;6;82%;86%;3

Cheyenne, WY;77;50;65;45;A p.m. t-storm;NW;9;75%;79%;9

Chicago, IL;92;69;87;66;Partly sunny;ESE;6;52%;4%;10

Cleveland, OH;78;69;80;69;Partly sunny;SE;6;68%;8%;10

Columbia, SC;85;71;83;74;Showers and t-storms;SE;6;82%;84%;3

Columbus, OH;88;66;91;67;Clouds and sun, hot;NE;4;57%;6%;10

Concord, NH;59;46;73;54;Warmer with clearing;S;4;68%;69%;4

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;95;72;95;73;Partly sunny and hot;ENE;8;55%;1%;12

Denver, CO;88;55;72;52;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;7;50%;80%;7

Des Moines, IA;98;71;97;70;Mostly sunny;SE;6;48%;7%;10

Detroit, MI;89;66;92;67;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;5;50%;15%;10

Dodge City, KS;96;69;93;66;Severe thunderstorms;SSE;22;54%;88%;11

Duluth, MN;85;54;72;49;A t-storm in spots;ENE;9;78%;55%;9

El Paso, TX;97;67;97;67;Mostly sunny and hot;NW;10;9%;0%;12

Fairbanks, AK;62;40;64;39;Partly sunny;ENE;6;32%;0%;5

Fargo, ND;94;65;88;68;Some sun, a t-storm;E;11;65%;81%;9

Grand Junction, CO;84;51;79;52;Mostly sunny;E;9;24%;40%;11

Grand Rapids, MI;90;65;93;67;Partly sunny and hot;NW;5;53%;8%;10

Hartford, CT;65;52;75;61;Warmer;S;6;73%;16%;7

Helena, MT;77;52;76;51;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;51%;28%;6

Honolulu, HI;84;73;84;74;A shower in the p.m.;NE;6;62%;69%;10

Houston, TX;91;73;92;74;Partly sunny and hot;NE;6;65%;27%;12

Indianapolis, IN;93;70;95;72;Sun and clouds;ENE;6;46%;7%;11

Jackson, MS;87;70;88;68;A shower or t-storm;NNE;11;69%;83%;10

Jacksonville, FL;78;75;86;75;Heavy thunderstorms;SSE;17;81%;88%;4

Juneau, AK;52;41;52;40;Rain tapering off;E;14;82%;90%;1

Kansas City, MO;95;73;94;73;Mostly sunny;SE;5;53%;12%;11

Knoxville, TN;84;69;81;68;A shower or t-storm;ENE;6;76%;81%;5

Las Vegas, NV;87;69;94;73;Sunshine;NNW;7;19%;0%;11

Lexington, KY;86;68;86;68;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;68%;67%;9

Little Rock, AR;88;69;89;68;Partly sunny;NE;7;64%;17%;11

Long Beach, CA;73;60;74;61;Partly cloudy;SSE;6;65%;0%;10

Los Angeles, CA;73;57;76;60;Partly cloudy;S;6;62%;0%;10

Louisville, KY;89;71;91;72;A p.m. t-storm;E;6;57%;66%;9

Madison, WI;94;66;95;67;Mostly sunny;S;5;49%;21%;10

Memphis, TN;88;72;86;70;A shower or t-storm;NE;8;74%;68%;10

Miami, FL;81;76;83;77;Heavy thunderstorms;SE;18;82%;91%;3

Milwaukee, WI;95;69;89;61;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;51%;12%;10

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;90;74;99;73;Sun and clouds;SE;6;42%;44%;8

Mobile, AL;86;73;81;72;Tropical storm;ESE;31;87%;92%;3

Montgomery, AL;85;70;79;69;Tropical storm;SE;17;88%;94%;2

Mt. Washington, NH;48;36;51;41;Windy;WSW;30;88%;68%;4

Nashville, TN;89;69;84;69;A shower or t-storm;NE;6;73%;66%;5

New Orleans, LA;89;75;88;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;S;15;74%;86%;6

New York, NY;66;57;71;64;Decreasing clouds;SSE;5;75%;30%;4

Newark, NJ;66;56;75;64;Clearing and warmer;S;5;71%;30%;4

Norfolk, VA;88;72;79;70;Rain and a t-storm;SSE;7;81%;87%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;92;67;92;69;Sunshine and warm;SSE;8;59%;7%;11

Olympia, WA;73;46;67;41;Not as warm;WSW;5;63%;22%;5

Omaha, NE;101;69;97;69;Partial sunshine;SSE;7;43%;26%;9

Orlando, FL;82;74;87;73;Heavy thunderstorms;SSE;18;82%;87%;4

Philadelphia, PA;71;58;73;65;Decreasing clouds;S;5;80%;30%;4

Phoenix, AZ;93;72;98;75;Sunny and seasonable;WSW;7;14%;0%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;84;67;90;68;A t-storm in spots;NE;3;58%;42%;10

Portland, ME;55;48;58;54;Misty in the morning;SSW;6;85%;84%;2

Portland, OR;77;51;71;46;Turning sunny;NNW;6;61%;9%;8

Providence, RI;58;52;70;59;Damp in the morning;SSW;6;74%;48%;3

Raleigh, NC;86;69;76;70;Rain, a thunderstorm;SE;6;90%;89%;2

Reno, NV;72;50;79;53;Warmer with sunshine;WNW;6;29%;0%;11

Richmond, VA;87;70;80;68;Showers and t-storms;SE;6;78%;85%;5

Roswell, NM;104;61;101;62;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;9;11%;6%;12

Sacramento, CA;88;56;93;60;Hot with sunshine;SW;6;46%;0%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;67;52;72;57;A shower or t-storm;ESE;7;58%;66%;9

San Antonio, TX;100;72;99;71;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;6;53%;0%;12

San Diego, CA;68;59;70;60;Low clouds breaking;WSW;7;70%;0%;11

San Francisco, CA;68;54;72;55;Sunny and pleasant;WSW;9;65%;0%;11

Savannah, GA;80;74;85;75;Thunderstorms;S;10;85%;80%;4

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;74;52;66;50;Not as warm;NE;6;66%;21%;5

Sioux Falls, SD;95;66;92;65;Clouds and sun, warm;SE;7;47%;28%;10

Spokane, WA;78;53;82;52;Sunny and very warm;SSW;8;38%;3%;9

Springfield, IL;99;71;97;70;Partly sunny;E;5;48%;1%;10

St. Louis, MO;93;70;94;68;Sunny intervals;E;6;49%;7%;11

Tampa, FL;83;75;85;75;Heavy thunderstorms;SSE;17;85%;87%;3

Toledo, OH;91;66;94;67;Partly sunny;SW;2;49%;29%;10

Tucson, AZ;94;64;97;67;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;6;12%;0%;12

Tulsa, OK;94;69;93;71;Lots of sun, warm;ESE;5;58%;5%;11

Vero Beach, FL;81;73;84;70;Heavy thunderstorms;S;18;86%;90%;3

Washington, DC;87;68;79;68;A t-storm in spots;SE;5;80%;47%;4

Wichita, KS;93;68;92;71;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;9;55%;27%;11

Wilmington, DE;74;60;73;65;Clearing;S;6;82%;30%;4

