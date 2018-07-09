US Forecast for Tuesday, July 10, 2018

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;90;62;86;60;A t-storm in spots;N;10;58%;47%;10

Albuquerque, NM;89;68;90;68;A p.m. t-storm;SE;6;37%;73%;12

Anchorage, AK;61;51;62;52;Periods of rain;S;9;72%;92%;2

Asheville, NC;84;60;86;65;Mostly sunny;NW;6;59%;3%;12

Atlanta, GA;89;68;92;72;Partly sunny;NW;6;58%;14%;12

Atlantic City, NJ;80;66;85;71;Mostly sunny;SSW;10;53%;55%;11

Austin, TX;88;72;96;73;Partly sunny;S;2;59%;17%;12

Baltimore, MD;89;73;94;76;Mostly sunny and hot;NW;4;46%;60%;11

Baton Rouge, LA;88;74;91;76;A shower or t-storm;WSW;6;72%;73%;11

Billings, MT;97;69;101;65;Clouds and sun, hot;NW;9;39%;58%;10

Birmingham, AL;87;71;93;73;Partly sunny;NW;5;61%;29%;12

Bismarck, ND;85;68;94;73;Partly sunny;SSE;12;63%;39%;9

Boise, ID;101;65;92;61;Brilliant sunshine;N;11;28%;0%;10

Boston, MA;91;68;93;67;Mostly sunny and hot;NNE;12;43%;62%;10

Bridgeport, CT;86;65;89;68;Mostly sunny;NW;7;53%;59%;10

Buffalo, NY;82;69;82;62;Nice with some sun;NNW;8;58%;12%;10

Burlington, VT;91;65;83;56;Some sun, a t-storm;NNE;10;55%;66%;6

Caribou, ME;89;64;77;50;A morning t-storm;NNW;11;63%;66%;7

Casper, WY;98;61;100;64;Mostly sunny;SSW;11;26%;33%;11

Charleston, SC;90;68;93;74;Mostly sunny;SW;6;46%;0%;12

Charleston, WV;89;67;91;65;Clouds and sun;NW;5;64%;45%;11

Charlotte, NC;89;62;94;69;Plenty of sun;WSW;5;48%;0%;11

Cheyenne, WY;91;59;92;62;Mostly sunny and hot;S;11;32%;26%;11

Chicago, IL;90;73;81;67;Turning sunny;NNE;10;65%;12%;10

Cleveland, OH;85;74;78;67;Partly sunny;N;9;67%;28%;10

Columbia, SC;92;65;97;70;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;5;44%;1%;11

Columbus, OH;88;69;87;60;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;7;68%;59%;8

Concord, NH;91;59;90;57;A t-storm in spots;N;10;49%;53%;10

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;91;74;93;77;A shower or t-storm;SE;6;70%;78%;7

Denver, CO;95;66;97;66;Partly sunny;S;9;25%;17%;12

Des Moines, IA;92;74;90;71;Mostly sunny, humid;E;6;61%;1%;10

Detroit, MI;91;71;86;61;Turning sunny;NE;8;52%;7%;10

Dodge City, KS;94;65;93;69;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;47%;10%;11

Duluth, MN;85;60;77;57;Partly sunny;E;6;61%;26%;9

El Paso, TX;88;71;90;72;Partly sunny;SE;8;47%;39%;12

Fairbanks, AK;74;52;67;50;Spotty showers;WSW;5;55%;70%;2

Fargo, ND;84;62;84;73;A t-storm in spots;SSE;10;67%;44%;9

Grand Junction, CO;100;72;99;69;Showers and t-storms;E;9;25%;82%;12

Grand Rapids, MI;88;68;87;59;Turning sunny;N;7;49%;3%;10

Hartford, CT;90;63;92;67;Mostly sunny and hot;N;6;49%;62%;10

Helena, MT;94;63;91;57;A severe t-storm;WNW;10;45%;60%;10

Honolulu, HI;86;74;88;76;Partial sunshine;ENE;15;55%;30%;13

Houston, TX;89;75;92;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;5;70%;52%;9

Indianapolis, IN;91;73;91;67;A p.m. t-storm;NE;6;62%;55%;8

Jackson, MS;88;71;90;75;Showers and t-storms;N;5;75%;75%;9

Jacksonville, FL;87;72;94;73;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;57%;7%;12

Juneau, AK;66;54;61;52;Periods of rain;SSW;17;85%;91%;1

Kansas City, MO;95;76;98;77;Lots of sun, warm;SSE;3;49%;6%;11

Knoxville, TN;89;70;88;71;A t-storm in spots;NNW;4;69%;46%;10

Las Vegas, NV;107;84;101;82;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;38%;81%;12

Lexington, KY;89;70;90;68;Clouds and sun;NW;5;69%;47%;11

Little Rock, AR;89;74;91;75;A shower or t-storm;SSE;5;70%;73%;6

Long Beach, CA;90;69;87;71;Partly sunny;S;7;56%;7%;11

Los Angeles, CA;97;72;92;69;Partly sunny;S;6;44%;5%;11

Louisville, KY;89;74;92;71;Partly sunny;N;5;64%;18%;11

Madison, WI;88;65;85;60;Mostly sunny;SE;4;54%;0%;10

Memphis, TN;90;76;92;77;A shower or t-storm;SW;4;71%;74%;6

Miami, FL;91;78;89;76;Some sun, a t-storm;ESE;6;73%;74%;11

Milwaukee, WI;90;68;81;65;Brilliant sunshine;NNE;9;54%;1%;10

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;90;69;87;72;Sunshine, pleasant;SSE;5;52%;14%;10

Mobile, AL;89;75;90;75;Some sun, a t-storm;WNW;5;72%;73%;12

Montgomery, AL;87;71;91;72;Partly sunny;WNW;5;64%;47%;12

Mt. Washington, NH;66;53;58;41;Winds subsiding;N;26;83%;47%;6

Nashville, TN;90;73;91;73;A t-storm in spots;NNW;5;68%;44%;5

New Orleans, LA;94;76;91;78;Some sun, a t-storm;WSW;6;67%;73%;12

New York, NY;87;70;92;71;Mostly sunny and hot;N;7;46%;58%;10

Newark, NJ;89;67;93;70;Mostly sunny and hot;N;7;47%;60%;10

Norfolk, VA;78;67;88;68;Sunshine and warmer;SE;6;51%;3%;11

Oklahoma City, OK;90;72;91;74;Mostly sunny;SE;6;64%;30%;9

Olympia, WA;73;53;74;51;Partly sunny;NNW;5;61%;26%;4

Omaha, NE;94;72;94;74;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;56%;0%;10

Orlando, FL;90;74;91;74;Partly sunny;SSW;5;65%;28%;12

Philadelphia, PA;89;65;94;71;Mostly sunny;NW;6;45%;59%;11

Phoenix, AZ;105;82;101;84;A heavy thunderstorm;SE;6;39%;80%;10

Pittsburgh, PA;87;68;85;61;A t-storm in spots;NNW;6;67%;45%;7

Portland, ME;81;63;84;62;A t-storm in spots;N;10;56%;74%;10

Portland, OR;79;57;79;58;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;6;55%;8%;6

Providence, RI;83;63;91;66;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;48%;59%;10

Raleigh, NC;86;60;92;68;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;48%;0%;11

Reno, NV;97;60;97;61;Mostly sunny and hot;WNW;6;19%;0%;12

Richmond, VA;85;59;92;70;Mostly sunny;SE;5;49%;5%;11

Roswell, NM;88;67;87;67;Partly sunny;SSE;8;55%;54%;10

Sacramento, CA;97;60;97;59;Mostly sunny and hot;S;6;34%;0%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;98;78;100;74;Showers and t-storms;SSE;12;28%;70%;11

San Antonio, TX;92;73;96;74;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;62%;9%;12

San Diego, CA;77;70;79;69;Some sun;WSW;7;69%;37%;11

San Francisco, CA;71;58;73;57;Mostly sunny;WSW;11;59%;1%;11

Savannah, GA;92;69;95;72;Mostly sunny;S;5;50%;0%;12

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;76;57;75;58;Partly sunny;NNE;7;60%;16%;4

Sioux Falls, SD;92;70;88;73;A t-storm in spots;SE;11;68%;41%;10

Spokane, WA;94;64;81;56;Not as warm;N;13;39%;13%;9

Springfield, IL;92;73;92;63;Partly sunny, humid;NE;7;67%;20%;11

St. Louis, MO;93;74;96;72;Partly sunny and hot;NE;6;56%;18%;11

Tampa, FL;91;75;91;75;A shower or t-storm;NNE;5;73%;73%;11

Toledo, OH;90;71;86;59;Partly sunny;NE;5;53%;27%;10

Tucson, AZ;98;77;94;75;A heavy thunderstorm;E;6;49%;80%;8

Tulsa, OK;92;74;94;75;Some sun;SSE;5;63%;30%;9

Vero Beach, FL;90;71;90;70;A shower or t-storm;SSW;6;69%;73%;12

Washington, DC;89;66;94;72;Mostly sunny and hot;NNW;6;50%;58%;11

Wichita, KS;94;72;94;74;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;57%;28%;10

Wilmington, DE;87;65;91;71;Mostly sunny and hot;W;7;50%;59%;11

