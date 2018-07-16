US Forecast for Monday, July 16, 2018

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;90;68;89;73;Partly sunny;SSE;5;64%;55%;5

Albuquerque, NM;90;70;86;69;A t-storm in spots;ESE;7;50%;52%;11

Anchorage, AK;64;53;67;53;Some sun, a shower;SSE;7;64%;64%;4

Asheville, NC;82;68;83;67;Showers and t-storms;SSW;5;80%;70%;8

Atlanta, GA;87;72;87;72;A shower or t-storm;SW;5;79%;69%;10

Atlantic City, NJ;82;74;86;76;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;10;69%;20%;10

Austin, TX;98;77;100;75;Mostly sunny, warm;S;7;50%;4%;12

Baltimore, MD;84;78;97;80;A t-storm in spots;S;4;53%;52%;11

Baton Rouge, LA;93;76;93;77;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;73%;55%;10

Billings, MT;84;61;88;64;Mostly sunny;SW;7;43%;39%;9

Birmingham, AL;91;74;90;73;Showers and t-storms;SSW;5;75%;79%;12

Bismarck, ND;81;56;83;55;Sunny and pleasant;NE;6;51%;2%;9

Boise, ID;98;70;98;66;Partly sunny and hot;NNE;7;27%;14%;10

Boston, MA;79;70;84;73;Lots of sun, humid;SSE;7;69%;42%;10

Bridgeport, CT;82;71;86;74;Partly sunny, humid;S;6;70%;42%;10

Buffalo, NY;86;70;86;71;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;8;68%;85%;10

Burlington, VT;90;67;92;73;Sun and some clouds;S;7;50%;64%;9

Caribou, ME;79;60;85;64;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;4;61%;27%;9

Casper, WY;86;53;86;56;A t-storm in spots;E;6;50%;64%;11

Charleston, SC;88;74;90;77;A t-storm around;SSW;6;70%;68%;11

Charleston, WV;89;71;87;73;Thundershower;SSW;5;75%;71%;9

Charlotte, NC;92;72;90;73;Clouds and sun;SSW;6;67%;44%;7

Cheyenne, WY;70;57;82;57;A t-storm in spots;S;8;59%;64%;11

Chicago, IL;86;75;84;69;Showers and t-storms;NW;7;77%;62%;6

Cleveland, OH;85;74;85;72;Heavy thunderstorms;SSW;7;79%;88%;8

Columbia, SC;94;73;91;74;Clouds and sun;SSW;5;68%;44%;8

Columbus, OH;89;71;85;68;A shower or t-storm;SW;7;79%;83%;6

Concord, NH;87;63;87;70;Partial sunshine;S;4;71%;44%;9

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;100;80;101;79;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;10;44%;9%;11

Denver, CO;81;60;86;63;A t-storm around;SSE;6;52%;55%;11

Des Moines, IA;90;68;84;63;Sunshine, less humid;N;9;63%;7%;10

Detroit, MI;90;73;88;67;Heavy thunderstorms;NW;6;73%;80%;6

Dodge City, KS;95;66;91;66;A t-storm in spots;ESE;9;64%;77%;11

Duluth, MN;89;62;79;55;Mostly sunny, nice;N;11;56%;5%;9

El Paso, TX;93;69;90;71;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;52%;55%;12

Fairbanks, AK;65;50;63;47;Showers around;WSW;6;70%;82%;2

Fargo, ND;88;57;77;50;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;63%;2%;9

Grand Junction, CO;95;69;98;72;Clouds and sun;SSE;7;28%;3%;11

Grand Rapids, MI;88;72;87;62;A morning t-storm;NW;8;70%;60%;5

Hartford, CT;87;70;89;73;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;6;68%;44%;9

Helena, MT;90;57;88;61;Lots of sun, warm;SSE;5;40%;17%;9

Honolulu, HI;88;75;89;75;A shower or two;ENE;17;58%;66%;13

Houston, TX;95;77;97;76;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;60%;5%;12

Indianapolis, IN;86;73;87;68;A shower or t-storm;NNW;6;76%;73%;5

Jackson, MS;92;74;94;74;A t-storm in spots;S;6;71%;66%;12

Jacksonville, FL;91;76;92;76;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;71%;53%;12

Juneau, AK;56;51;61;51;A.M. showers, cloudy;E;8;79%;94%;1

Kansas City, MO;96;74;92;71;More clouds than sun;NE;5;54%;33%;6

Knoxville, TN;90;74;85;73;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;81%;72%;10

Las Vegas, NV;103;85;106;86;Sun and clouds;ESE;6;27%;15%;11

Lexington, KY;85;72;83;72;Humid with a t-storm;WSW;7;83%;85%;6

Little Rock, AR;102;77;94;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;67%;79%;10

Long Beach, CA;83;70;83;69;Fog, then some sun;SW;7;66%;1%;10

Los Angeles, CA;87;69;85;68;Fog, then some sun;SSW;6;60%;1%;10

Louisville, KY;84;74;89;73;A shower or t-storm;W;7;77%;84%;5

Madison, WI;87;70;84;60;Clouds and sun;WNW;7;62%;19%;9

Memphis, TN;96;73;93;77;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;68%;71%;11

Miami, FL;90;78;89;78;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;70%;57%;6

Milwaukee, WI;85;73;87;67;A morning t-storm;WNW;8;64%;57%;6

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;89;65;85;63;Sunny and less humid;NW;10;51%;5%;9

Mobile, AL;93;77;91;77;Showers and t-storms;SSW;5;76%;78%;5

Montgomery, AL;91;74;88;73;Showers and t-storms;WSW;5;80%;72%;8

Mt. Washington, NH;57;50;60;55;Mostly sunny;S;16;83%;44%;7

Nashville, TN;92;73;92;73;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;6;71%;78%;11

New Orleans, LA;91;79;91;78;A p.m. t-storm;SW;7;70%;67%;9

New York, NY;86;74;90;77;Partly sunny, humid;S;7;62%;44%;9

Newark, NJ;85;73;91;75;A t-storm in spots;S;6;62%;55%;9

Norfolk, VA;89;72;92;75;Partly sunny;S;8;64%;18%;8

Oklahoma City, OK;92;76;96;76;Sun and clouds;SE;6;57%;33%;11

Olympia, WA;93;53;92;50;Sunny and very warm;WSW;4;42%;3%;9

Omaha, NE;92;68;87;66;Partly sunny;ENE;7;61%;29%;10

Orlando, FL;93;76;93;77;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;71%;63%;10

Philadelphia, PA;84;74;94;76;Partly sunny, warmer;S;7;56%;44%;10

Phoenix, AZ;100;82;102;85;Partial sunshine;NW;6;36%;31%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;88;71;88;72;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;70%;68%;9

Portland, ME;72;63;77;67;Mostly sunny, humid;SSE;7;82%;36%;9

Portland, OR;98;64;95;59;Sunny and hot;NNW;6;42%;4%;9

Providence, RI;83;68;86;73;A t-storm around;S;6;70%;55%;10

Raleigh, NC;93;70;91;74;Partly sunny;S;6;62%;33%;9

Reno, NV;95;65;97;64;Mostly sunny and hot;W;7;26%;0%;11

Richmond, VA;92;73;94;75;Clouds and sun, hot;SSW;8;60%;21%;9

Roswell, NM;95;70;95;69;Mostly sunny;WNW;10;42%;15%;12

Sacramento, CA;95;59;99;61;Mostly sunny and hot;S;6;47%;1%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;97;73;97;74;Mostly sunny;E;8;24%;25%;11

San Antonio, TX;98;76;100;75;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;9;54%;5%;12

San Diego, CA;75;67;78;70;Fog, then some sun;WNW;7;69%;1%;6

San Francisco, CA;65;57;71;57;Clouds, then sun;WSW;10;70%;1%;10

Savannah, GA;89;75;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;76%;68%;10

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;93;62;90;61;Sunny and hot;N;7;39%;3%;9

Sioux Falls, SD;87;58;82;59;Partly sunny;SSW;4;62%;3%;10

Spokane, WA;94;58;97;62;Sunshine, very hot;S;3;23%;2%;9

Springfield, IL;89;72;87;65;Mostly cloudy, humid;NNW;6;83%;31%;9

St. Louis, MO;88;74;92;69;A thunderstorm;NNE;6;66%;62%;7

Tampa, FL;92;76;92;76;A t-storm in spots;WSW;5;72%;46%;9

Toledo, OH;91;72;88;65;Heavy thunderstorms;WNW;5;72%;79%;6

Tucson, AZ;90;74;96;75;Partly sunny;WNW;6;43%;33%;12

Tulsa, OK;93;76;95;76;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;5;65%;66%;11

Vero Beach, FL;92;71;92;71;A t-storm in spots;S;8;66%;55%;12

Washington, DC;88;73;95;78;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;59%;48%;9

Wichita, KS;95;74;92;74;A p.m. t-storm;E;6;68%;82%;10

Wilmington, DE;84;73;92;75;Partly sunny and hot;S;8;63%;44%;10

