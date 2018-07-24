US Forecast
US Forecast for Wednesday, July 25, 2018
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;86;72;78;69;Thunderstorms;SSE;8;82%;89%;2
Albuquerque, NM;93;71;98;72;Partly sunny;ESE;7;35%;17%;12
Anchorage, AK;68;58;68;58;Spotty showers;ENE;6;81%;83%;2
Asheville, NC;77;65;81;64;Showers and t-storms;NW;6;78%;66%;5
Atlanta, GA;83;70;87;69;Thundershower;NNW;5;71%;57%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;82;74;78;73;Thunderstorms;SSW;15;90%;86%;4
Austin, TX;102;77;101;76;Partly sunny and hot;S;1;44%;2%;12
Baltimore, MD;81;75;81;73;Thunderstorms;SSW;4;88%;89%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;91;73;93;74;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;61%;7%;11
Billings, MT;90;61;81;58;Not as warm;E;8;48%;27%;8
Birmingham, AL;84;71;89;68;Clouds and sun;N;6;62%;8%;11
Bismarck, ND;89;58;74;52;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNW;9;63%;18%;8
Boise, ID;101;68;100;65;Mostly sunny and hot;NNE;7;24%;2%;9
Boston, MA;86;73;81;73;Spotty showers;S;10;82%;87%;3
Bridgeport, CT;81;73;77;71;Thunderstorms;SSE;14;89%;89%;4
Buffalo, NY;84;71;79;66;Showers and t-storms;SSW;8;81%;64%;2
Burlington, VT;91;73;82;69;Thunderstorms;S;14;74%;88%;2
Caribou, ME;87;68;83;69;Rather cloudy;S;14;63%;71%;4
Casper, WY;93;57;85;51;A t-storm around;NNE;9;40%;73%;8
Charleston, SC;87;75;87;77;Showers and t-storms;SSW;8;79%;82%;10
Charleston, WV;83;68;82;64;Showers and t-storms;SW;5;84%;68%;3
Charlotte, NC;87;70;87;70;Showers and t-storms;S;4;75%;83%;6
Cheyenne, WY;84;59;82;57;A stray p.m. t-storm;E;9;49%;82%;9
Chicago, IL;82;69;84;70;Mostly sunny;S;7;50%;31%;10
Cleveland, OH;80;71;79;69;A shower or t-storm;NW;7;77%;64%;5
Columbia, SC;90;72;88;73;A heavy thunderstorm;S;5;77%;80%;4
Columbus, OH;81;67;84;63;A shower or t-storm;NNW;7;70%;60%;8
Concord, NH;87;69;79;70;Spotty showers;SSE;8;86%;90%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;98;76;100;77;Hazy sun and hot;ENE;5;41%;1%;11
Denver, CO;89;65;89;60;A severe t-storm;ENE;8;48%;84%;11
Des Moines, IA;85;62;86;63;Partly sunny, humid;W;8;58%;60%;10
Detroit, MI;83;67;85;65;Partly sunny;SE;6;59%;42%;9
Dodge City, KS;93;67;97;64;Partly sunny;E;16;45%;65%;11
Duluth, MN;82;61;73;56;Not as warm;NW;8;70%;68%;3
El Paso, TX;102;77;102;78;A morning t-storm;SW;7;32%;80%;11
Fairbanks, AK;85;59;83;60;Periods of sun, nice;W;5;43%;30%;4
Fargo, ND;82;60;73;54;Partly sunny;NNW;8;80%;34%;4
Grand Junction, CO;101;70;98;67;Clouds and sun, warm;SSE;9;28%;20%;11
Grand Rapids, MI;83;63;85;64;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;63%;69%;9
Hartford, CT;85;73;79;71;Showers and t-storms;SSE;9;85%;88%;3
Helena, MT;88;57;83;56;Partly sunny;NNW;8;49%;31%;9
Honolulu, HI;88;77;87;76;Some sun;ENE;15;55%;30%;13
Houston, TX;96;75;98;76;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;5;53%;7%;12
Indianapolis, IN;85;66;86;66;Partly sunny;NNW;7;58%;30%;10
Jackson, MS;88;71;91;70;Partly sunny;N;8;59%;3%;11
Jacksonville, FL;87;74;89;75;A shower or t-storm;SSW;7;71%;62%;12
Juneau, AK;78;54;72;57;Partly sunny;SE;7;68%;42%;5
Kansas City, MO;91;67;91;71;Mostly sunny;S;6;46%;61%;10
Knoxville, TN;81;69;86;67;Showers and t-storms;N;5;73%;61%;8
Las Vegas, NV;111;88;113;89;Mostly sunny and hot;NW;6;15%;12%;11
Lexington, KY;83;66;85;65;Mostly cloudy, humid;NNW;6;69%;27%;8
Little Rock, AR;92;70;94;70;Mostly sunny;SE;6;55%;1%;11
Long Beach, CA;92;72;95;72;Mostly sunny;SE;6;51%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;97;72;98;72;Mostly sunny and hot;S;6;45%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;87;68;88;68;Partly sunny;NNW;6;61%;18%;10
Madison, WI;84;61;83;63;Mostly sunny;SW;5;60%;66%;9
Memphis, TN;87;68;90;69;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;55%;2%;11
Miami, FL;87;79;90;79;Some sun, a t-storm;SSW;8;71%;68%;8
Milwaukee, WI;81;67;86;68;Mostly sunny;SW;7;54%;65%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;86;65;78;57;Showers and t-storms;NW;8;76%;72%;4
Mobile, AL;90;74;92;76;Clouds and sun;ENE;6;64%;39%;12
Montgomery, AL;84;71;87;71;Periods of sun;NNE;5;70%;22%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;57;51;58;52;Spotty showers;SSE;36;94%;90%;3
Nashville, TN;87;69;90;68;Clouds and sun;N;6;60%;11%;11
New Orleans, LA;91;78;92;78;Partly sunny;N;7;59%;11%;12
New York, NY;82;74;79;72;Thunderstorms;SSE;14;84%;90%;4
Newark, NJ;82;73;78;71;Thunderstorms;S;14;87%;90%;4
Norfolk, VA;78;72;80;73;Thunderstorms;S;14;88%;88%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;93;69;95;73;Hazy sun;SE;7;51%;3%;11
Olympia, WA;89;50;91;52;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;4;47%;3%;8
Omaha, NE;88;65;84;65;A heavy thunderstorm;WNW;9;59%;80%;7
Orlando, FL;91;73;88;74;Showers and t-storms;SSW;10;79%;71%;6
Philadelphia, PA;85;73;80;72;Thunderstorms;SSW;7;84%;88%;3
Phoenix, AZ;108;92;115;90;Very hot;W;7;19%;1%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;84;69;80;64;Showers and t-storms;NW;5;81%;66%;3
Portland, ME;75;68;75;68;Spotty showers;S;9;95%;87%;4
Portland, OR;93;60;94;61;Sunny and hot;NNW;5;39%;3%;9
Providence, RI;83;72;79;72;Spotty showers;S;9;88%;90%;3
Raleigh, NC;84;72;84;72;Thunderstorms;S;6;83%;84%;3
Reno, NV;97;64;97;65;Mostly sunny and hot;WNW;6;25%;1%;11
Richmond, VA;80;72;82;71;Thunderstorms;SSW;6;87%;85%;3
Roswell, NM;96;73;99;73;Clouds and sun;S;11;34%;66%;10
Sacramento, CA;99;62;103;63;Sunny and hot;S;5;42%;0%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;97;73;96;70;Partly sunny;ESE;8;27%;26%;10
San Antonio, TX;106;76;100;74;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;6;47%;3%;12
San Diego, CA;84;70;84;70;Patchy fog, then sun;WSW;7;65%;0%;10
San Francisco, CA;70;58;71;58;Partly cloudy;WSW;13;70%;0%;9
Savannah, GA;88;72;90;72;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;80%;72%;10
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;88;62;90;63;Sunny and very warm;N;7;44%;4%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;84;65;79;57;A heavy thunderstorm;NNW;11;74%;60%;9
Spokane, WA;95;59;95;61;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;4;27%;2%;8
Springfield, IL;88;64;87;65;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;61%;8%;10
St. Louis, MO;91;67;90;67;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;50%;8%;10
Tampa, FL;87;76;87;77;A shower or t-storm;S;7;84%;73%;6
Toledo, OH;83;65;85;62;Partly sunny, humid;SW;4;57%;39%;10
Tucson, AZ;112;82;110;82;Partial sunshine;WNW;7;25%;15%;12
Tulsa, OK;94;68;95;72;Hazy sun and warm;SSE;6;53%;3%;11
Vero Beach, FL;89;74;93;73;A shower or t-storm;S;11;71%;67%;12
Washington, DC;80;72;81;71;Thunderstorms;SSW;6;84%;88%;2
Wichita, KS;93;67;95;70;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;47%;57%;11
Wilmington, DE;83;73;79;71;Thunderstorms;SSW;8;89%;88%;3
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather