US Forecast
US Forecast for Sunday, December 23, 2018
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;42;26;37;26;Sun, then clouds;SE;7;48%;55%;2
Albuquerque, NM;60;26;49;31;Partial sunshine;ENE;3;31%;0%;3
Anchorage, AK;25;20;23;16;Partly sunny;N;5;85%;13%;0
Asheville, NC;44;26;52;31;Becoming cloudy;NW;5;62%;65%;2
Atlanta, GA;50;35;55;36;A p.m. shower or two;NW;6;74%;68%;1
Atlantic City, NJ;49;36;48;40;Sun, then clouds;SSW;8;60%;57%;2
Austin, TX;79;46;62;40;Partly sunny, cooler;N;7;48%;1%;3
Baltimore, MD;50;36;47;38;Sun, then clouds;N;2;58%;72%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;68;55;69;43;Mostly cloudy;NNE;7;72%;54%;2
Billings, MT;40;22;42;30;A thick cloud cover;SW;11;37%;30%;1
Birmingham, AL;54;41;59;33;A shower or two;NNW;8;78%;64%;2
Bismarck, ND;33;21;29;18;Sun and some clouds;SE;7;63%;7%;2
Boise, ID;39;31;38;33;Bit of rain, snow;SE;9;80%;78%;1
Boston, MA;53;31;42;31;Mostly sunny, cooler;W;8;40%;55%;2
Bridgeport, CT;47;29;41;34;Sun, then clouds;SW;6;53%;57%;2
Buffalo, NY;35;29;38;32;Some afternoon snow;SW;6;72%;83%;1
Burlington, VT;44;19;28;18;Partly sunny;ENE;6;59%;12%;2
Caribou, ME;50;20;25;2;Much colder;NW;11;59%;2%;1
Casper, WY;31;16;37;25;Clouds and sun;SSW;23;41%;10%;2
Charleston, SC;56;37;60;48;Sunshine;SW;6;53%;7%;3
Charleston, WV;41;30;48;31;Rain and drizzle;W;5;70%;88%;1
Charlotte, NC;54;31;57;35;Sun, then clouds;WSW;6;56%;35%;3
Cheyenne, WY;29;16;41;28;Not as cold;W;10;31%;6%;2
Chicago, IL;36;31;39;26;Cloudy;W;11;58%;20%;1
Cleveland, OH;36;32;41;32;Cloudy;W;8;74%;78%;1
Columbia, SC;55;32;62;41;Inc. clouds;WSW;5;56%;35%;3
Columbus, OH;36;30;40;27;Cloudy;W;6;74%;33%;1
Concord, NH;54;21;36;20;Mostly sunny, colder;NW;8;51%;15%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;66;41;57;36;Sunshine;ENE;10;53%;4%;3
Denver, CO;38;20;47;28;Clouds and sun;SW;5;28%;4%;2
Des Moines, IA;34;25;41;23;Mostly sunny;WNW;12;62%;2%;2
Detroit, MI;34;31;39;30;Cloudy with flurries;W;6;75%;67%;1
Dodge City, KS;59;25;50;28;Mostly cloudy;S;10;52%;3%;2
Duluth, MN;27;25;29;17;A little snow;WNW;8;74%;64%;0
El Paso, TX;71;39;64;37;Mostly sunny;E;7;28%;0%;3
Fairbanks, AK;-5;-12;-4;-13;Partly cloudy, cold;N;4;84%;5%;0
Fargo, ND;25;17;21;9;Colder;W;11;88%;28%;1
Grand Junction, CO;44;19;39;23;Mainly cloudy;N;4;48%;47%;1
Grand Rapids, MI;34;30;37;28;A snow shower;W;7;70%;83%;1
Hartford, CT;50;27;41;30;Mostly sunny;S;5;48%;72%;2
Helena, MT;35;20;40;25;A thick cloud cover;SSW;5;53%;72%;1
Honolulu, HI;82;69;82;69;Sunshine, pleasant;ENE;13;61%;44%;4
Houston, TX;77;55;68;48;Areas of morning fog;NE;7;57%;13%;3
Indianapolis, IN;40;32;41;27;Clouds breaking;W;7;69%;26%;2
Jackson, MS;63;50;62;36;Variable cloudiness;N;8;74%;45%;2
Jacksonville, FL;59;37;64;46;Plenty of sunshine;SW;5;54%;6%;3
Juneau, AK;32;22;31;22;Periods of sun;E;5;77%;73%;0
Kansas City, MO;48;32;48;31;Partly sunny, mild;SW;7;50%;1%;2
Knoxville, TN;45;31;45;31;Rain and drizzle;WNW;5;85%;71%;1
Las Vegas, NV;64;40;62;40;Partly sunny;NNW;5;32%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;42;34;42;28;Rain and drizzle;W;7;80%;67%;1
Little Rock, AR;60;40;54;31;Mostly sunny;W;8;56%;15%;3
Long Beach, CA;70;53;68;51;Partly sunny;N;3;74%;0%;3
Los Angeles, CA;70;50;69;50;Partly sunny;N;4;65%;1%;3
Louisville, KY;46;36;44;31;A shower or two;W;7;73%;61%;1
Madison, WI;32;27;35;21;Mostly cloudy;WNW;8;64%;23%;1
Memphis, TN;58;47;52;32;Mostly cloudy;NE;9;71%;27%;2
Miami, FL;69;56;73;62;Partly sunny;NE;7;55%;6%;4
Milwaukee, WI;33;28;37;22;Cloudy;WNW;10;64%;29%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;31;25;29;17;Mainly cloudy;WNW;11;69%;16%;1
Mobile, AL;59;51;70;45;Variable cloudiness;N;7;73%;43%;2
Montgomery, AL;54;40;63;38;Variable cloudiness;NNW;7;72%;50%;1
Mt. Washington, NH;34;2;13;8;Very windy;WNW;44;38%;5%;2
Nashville, TN;52;39;49;28;Rain and drizzle;WNW;6;74%;60%;1
New Orleans, LA;66;56;70;50;More clouds than sun;NNE;8;79%;44%;1
New York, NY;48;34;44;35;Inc. clouds;SSW;7;46%;57%;2
Newark, NJ;46;30;44;35;Inc. clouds;SSW;6;50%;55%;2
Norfolk, VA;56;35;52;41;Sunny;SSW;5;61%;60%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;55;34;52;34;Plenty of sun;S;7;53%;1%;3
Olympia, WA;42;38;49;39;Rain and drizzle;S;7;91%;84%;0
Omaha, NE;45;27;43;25;Mostly sunny;SSW;10;55%;0%;2
Orlando, FL;61;41;67;47;Plenty of sun;NNW;3;57%;7%;4
Philadelphia, PA;48;33;45;36;Sun, then clouds;S;5;54%;62%;2
Phoenix, AZ;72;46;72;46;Mostly sunny;ENE;4;37%;0%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;37;31;43;30;A shower in the p.m.;W;6;68%;82%;1
Portland, ME;52;26;36;23;Mostly sunny, colder;N;8;45%;3%;2
Portland, OR;44;42;50;42;Rain and drizzle;S;6;79%;92%;0
Providence, RI;53;29;42;30;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;46%;75%;2
Raleigh, NC;55;32;57;40;Inc. clouds;SW;6;58%;42%;3
Reno, NV;45;33;50;33;Cloudy;WSW;6;46%;44%;1
Richmond, VA;55;30;53;37;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;59%;69%;2
Roswell, NM;71;31;51;27;Mostly sunny, cooler;S;6;56%;2%;3
Sacramento, CA;53;42;57;45;Mostly cloudy;ENE;4;75%;30%;1
Salt Lake City, UT;38;26;42;32;Cloudy;E;5;60%;63%;1
San Antonio, TX;76;45;66;44;Not as warm;NE;10;46%;1%;3
San Diego, CA;68;51;67;50;Partly sunny, nice;N;5;75%;0%;3
San Francisco, CA;57;48;58;51;A passing shower;WNW;6;77%;66%;1
Savannah, GA;55;34;61;44;Plenty of sunshine;SW;4;60%;7%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;48;40;50;41;Rain and drizzle;SSE;11;78%;84%;0
Sioux Falls, SD;41;26;35;17;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;12;64%;1%;2
Spokane, WA;41;33;41;33;Snow and rain;SSE;3;84%;80%;0
Springfield, IL;48;27;43;24;Clouds breaking;WSW;10;68%;3%;2
St. Louis, MO;52;32;46;29;Decreasing clouds;WSW;8;55%;5%;2
Tampa, FL;63;41;67;45;Sunny;NNW;4;62%;7%;4
Toledo, OH;36;28;40;28;Cloudy;W;3;84%;19%;1
Tucson, AZ;74;45;75;44;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;5;26%;0%;3
Tulsa, OK;59;35;53;31;Mostly sunny;S;6;47%;4%;3
Vero Beach, FL;64;39;70;46;Mostly sunny, nice;NNW;5;66%;6%;4
Washington, DC;52;33;49;38;Inc. clouds;SW;5;58%;70%;2
Wichita, KS;55;29;49;31;Mostly cloudy, mild;S;7;56%;2%;2
Wilmington, DE;48;32;47;36;Inc. clouds;SSE;6;55%;61%;2
