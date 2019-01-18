US Forecast

US Forecast for Friday, January 18, 2019

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;24;15;37;14;A bit of a.m. snow;NW;7;62%;57%;1

Albuquerque, NM;54;36;47;26;Brief showers;N;20;53%;84%;3

Anchorage, AK;25;16;22;10;Partly sunny;N;3;77%;2%;1

Asheville, NC;40;36;53;42;Periods of sun;ESE;6;76%;58%;1

Atlanta, GA;49;44;57;50;Partly sunny;SE;4;76%;41%;1

Atlantic City, NJ;35;34;44;34;Rain and snow shower;NW;9;86%;50%;1

Austin, TX;74;52;71;45;A p.m. t-storm;S;9;77%;83%;1

Baltimore, MD;36;33;46;32;Clearing and milder;NW;2;70%;16%;1

Baton Rouge, LA;68;55;70;63;Mostly cloudy, warm;S;6;76%;62%;1

Billings, MT;26;21;37;29;A bit of snow;WSW;11;76%;64%;1

Birmingham, AL;50;47;60;54;Pleasant and warmer;SSE;5;78%;41%;1

Bismarck, ND;17;1;5;-6;Cloudy and frigid;ESE;8;71%;44%;0

Boise, ID;50;34;47;38;Cloudy;ESE;6;62%;85%;1

Boston, MA;29;24;41;22;A bit of a.m. snow;WNW;6;67%;56%;1

Bridgeport, CT;30;24;39;24;A bit of a.m. snow;NNW;5;73%;64%;1

Buffalo, NY;29;27;34;18;Cloudy, snow showers;NNW;10;78%;71%;1

Burlington, VT;15;11;32;0;A bit of a.m. snow;N;11;76%;76%;1

Caribou, ME;3;-9;23;-9;Snow, not as cold;W;7;74%;78%;0

Casper, WY;45;27;38;21;Cloudy;SW;9;72%;29%;1

Charleston, SC;60;47;64;53;Increasing clouds;SSW;5;66%;41%;3

Charleston, WV;42;39;43;35;Cloudy;NE;5;73%;26%;1

Charlotte, NC;49;37;59;45;Not as cool;ENE;5;65%;25%;3

Cheyenne, WY;50;31;35;26;Colder with snow;WNW;16;65%;67%;1

Chicago, IL;36;26;32;26;A bit of p.m. snow;ENE;10;70%;93%;1

Cleveland, OH;34;31;35;26;Cloudy;ENE;10;77%;63%;1

Columbia, SC;56;43;63;51;Turning sunny, nice;ENE;5;68%;28%;3

Columbus, OH;36;32;36;29;Cloudy;ENE;5;79%;30%;1

Concord, NH;23;15;34;13;Snow in the morning;WNW;3;79%;66%;0

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;64;44;72;34;A severe t-storm;S;14;71%;87%;2

Denver, CO;57;31;42;23;A little p.m. snow;NNE;15;55%;91%;1

Des Moines, IA;29;16;26;13;A little p.m. snow;NE;11;89%;95%;1

Detroit, MI;32;28;34;22;Cloudy;NE;6;71%;63%;1

Dodge City, KS;55;36;44;18;Showers around;NNE;19;76%;91%;1

Duluth, MN;18;-3;7;-5;Bitterly cold;N;7;65%;6%;2

El Paso, TX;65;45;65;35;Periods of sun;W;20;39%;0%;4

Fairbanks, AK;-10;-18;-7;-20;Sunny, but cold;WNW;4;76%;27%;0

Fargo, ND;9;-6;-2;-15;Frigid;N;10;72%;7%;2

Grand Junction, CO;39;30;39;17;A bit of snow;NNW;6;80%;66%;1

Grand Rapids, MI;32;26;31;18;Cloudy;ENE;6;68%;67%;1

Hartford, CT;30;22;39;23;A bit of a.m. snow;NW;4;72%;56%;1

Helena, MT;27;17;41;24;A bit of snow;S;7;70%;66%;1

Honolulu, HI;82;66;79;69;A shower in the a.m.;ENE;14;63%;63%;4

Houston, TX;71;55;72;52;A p.m. shower or two;SSW;8;84%;85%;1

Indianapolis, IN;38;29;35;31;Cloudy;E;5;81%;59%;1

Jackson, MS;58;52;66;58;Variable cloudiness;S;5;78%;66%;1

Jacksonville, FL;66;46;71;53;Partly sunny;SSE;5;54%;11%;4

Juneau, AK;31;19;26;22;Mostly cloudy, cold;ENE;2;78%;69%;0

Kansas City, MO;36;32;40;22;A wintry mix;NE;10;84%;91%;1

Knoxville, TN;42;42;52;42;Not as cool;ENE;4;75%;44%;1

Las Vegas, NV;62;45;61;41;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;41%;0%;3

Lexington, KY;42;36;42;38;Cloudy;E;5;76%;32%;1

Little Rock, AR;61;41;56;49;A t-storm around;SSE;7;79%;80%;1

Long Beach, CA;64;55;65;49;Mostly sunny;NNE;4;82%;3%;3

Los Angeles, CA;62;51;65;50;Mostly sunny;NNE;4;79%;4%;3

Louisville, KY;47;37;43;40;A thick cloud cover;E;5;68%;73%;1

Madison, WI;33;17;25;15;Cloudy and colder;NE;7;68%;74%;1

Memphis, TN;54;41;57;54;More clouds than sun;SSE;7;79%;81%;1

Miami, FL;76;62;78;67;Partly sunny, nice;E;7;61%;4%;4

Milwaukee, WI;36;21;29;22;Cloudy and colder;NE;10;61%;81%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;24;7;14;3;Cloudy and colder;N;10;58%;44%;1

Mobile, AL;60;56;67;59;Mostly cloudy;S;6;84%;44%;1

Montgomery, AL;52;49;61;54;Variable cloudiness;SSE;4;78%;66%;1

Mt. Washington, NH;5;-1;12;-10;Very windy;NW;49;89%;86%;1

Nashville, TN;49;40;50;47;More clouds than sun;ESE;5;78%;80%;1

New Orleans, LA;67;58;69;63;Rather cloudy;S;6;83%;29%;2

New York, NY;32;29;42;27;A little a.m. snow;NNW;6;69%;54%;1

Newark, NJ;33;27;41;25;A bit of a.m. snow;NNW;5;72%;58%;1

Norfolk, VA;45;40;54;38;Not as cool;NE;7;71%;13%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;51;40;61;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSE;16;68%;89%;1

Olympia, WA;53;43;49;43;Occasional rain;S;7;92%;86%;0

Omaha, NE;31;25;28;9;Colder, p.m. snow;NE;13;84%;94%;1

Orlando, FL;73;51;74;57;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;3;45%;5%;4

Philadelphia, PA;35;30;42;29;Rain and snow shower;NW;5;72%;46%;1

Phoenix, AZ;69;52;70;44;Mostly sunny;NE;5;47%;1%;3

Pittsburgh, PA;33;32;38;27;Cloudy;N;7;74%;46%;1

Portland, ME;24;16;37;14;Snow tapering off;WNW;9;62%;66%;1

Portland, OR;50;43;49;45;Periods of rain;S;6;80%;94%;1

Providence, RI;30;22;41;23;Rain and snow shower;WNW;4;68%;50%;1

Raleigh, NC;50;39;59;43;Not as cool;ENE;5;64%;29%;3

Reno, NV;43;32;45;37;Mostly cloudy;SW;5;69%;55%;1

Richmond, VA;42;36;53;35;Not as cool;NE;5;67%;14%;3

Roswell, NM;70;40;65;32;Periods of sun;NW;21;34%;55%;3

Sacramento, CA;59;47;56;49;Mostly cloudy;SE;4;84%;55%;1

Salt Lake City, UT;46;32;41;29;Rather cloudy;SE;6;76%;56%;1

San Antonio, TX;72;53;70;49;A t-storm in spots;WSW;7;87%;74%;1

San Diego, CA;64;57;65;51;Mostly sunny, cool;NNE;6;75%;25%;3

San Francisco, CA;57;51;57;53;Partly sunny;SSE;5;88%;44%;1

Savannah, GA;63;45;66;54;Partly sunny;SSE;4;73%;13%;2

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;57;46;53;46;A little rain;SSE;8;75%;88%;0

Sioux Falls, SD;27;14;15;-5;Colder with snow;NNE;14;85%;82%;0

Spokane, WA;38;34;43;36;Cloudy;ESE;4;81%;68%;0

Springfield, IL;36;24;35;29;Mostly cloudy;ENE;7;92%;83%;1

St. Louis, MO;42;31;41;33;Mostly cloudy;E;7;76%;86%;1

Tampa, FL;71;48;75;52;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;4;51%;7%;4

Toledo, OH;33;27;36;24;Cloudy;NE;3;84%;72%;1

Tucson, AZ;70;47;66;39;Partly sunny;ENE;7;57%;0%;4

Tulsa, OK;48;37;61;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;WSW;11;73%;89%;2

Vero Beach, FL;76;51;76;57;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;5;64%;4%;4

Washington, DC;38;33;47;32;Clearing and milder;NNW;6;68%;11%;2

Wichita, KS;39;36;53;18;A little p.m. rain;N;16;75%;91%;1

Wilmington, DE;35;30;43;28;Decreasing clouds;NW;6;73%;26%;1

