US Forecast
US Forecast for Monday, January 21, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;26;-2;5;-7;Windy, much colder;NW;19;47%;25%;1
Albuquerque, NM;54;32;59;29;Sun and some clouds;W;13;35%;10%;3
Anchorage, AK;11;5;19;17;Cloudy;NNE;6;74%;34%;0
Asheville, NC;33;12;32;18;Mostly sunny, cold;SE;10;33%;0%;3
Atlanta, GA;38;23;42;27;Mostly sunny, chilly;ESE;6;32%;2%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;53;14;22;16;Windy, much colder;WNW;21;40%;3%;2
Austin, TX;56;35;63;55;Mostly sunny;S;9;63%;10%;4
Baltimore, MD;46;13;23;14;Windy, much colder;WNW;18;33%;1%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;48;30;56;47;Sunshine;ESE;8;55%;14%;4
Billings, MT;43;28;34;21;Colder with snow;WNW;11;81%;75%;0
Birmingham, AL;38;23;45;33;Plenty of sun;SE;6;43%;10%;3
Bismarck, ND;8;4;16;11;Snow, not as cold;NNW;9;88%;88%;0
Boise, ID;50;31;43;23;Partly sunny;NNW;13;65%;10%;2
Boston, MA;33;5;11;7;Snow showers;WNW;19;52%;64%;1
Bridgeport, CT;37;5;14;7;Much colder;NW;16;41%;5%;2
Buffalo, NY;11;-2;11;1;Snow showers, frigid;WSW;15;62%;61%;1
Burlington, VT;5;-4;3;-10;A little snow, windy;NW;18;61%;55%;1
Caribou, ME;13;5;7;-3;Snow, blowing snow;NW;17;70%;86%;0
Casper, WY;47;32;39;14;Periods of snow;N;16;73%;94%;1
Charleston, SC;58;31;43;31;Sunny and cooler;NNE;8;36%;1%;3
Charleston, WV;25;7;21;12;Quite cold;E;5;52%;0%;3
Charlotte, NC;48;19;37;18;Sunny, but cold;ENE;6;24%;0%;3
Cheyenne, WY;52;29;49;17;Cloudy;N;11;46%;77%;1
Chicago, IL;16;9;18;14;Bitterly cold;SSE;11;58%;21%;1
Cleveland, OH;20;10;15;7;Morning flurries;SSW;15;72%;60%;1
Columbia, SC;54;26;43;23;Sunny, but chilly;ENE;6;32%;3%;3
Columbus, OH;14;-9;10;-1;Mostly sunny, frigid;ESE;4;50%;2%;3
Concord, NH;21;-2;3;-3;Windy, p.m. flurries;NW;17;59%;55%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;47;36;59;52;Sunshine and milder;S;20;57%;18%;3
Denver, CO;56;32;53;22;Mostly cloudy;N;8;35%;75%;2
Des Moines, IA;9;0;21;19;Decreasing clouds;SE;17;84%;64%;2
Detroit, MI;12;-1;15;3;Mostly sunny, frigid;S;7;63%;4%;2
Dodge City, KS;52;27;50;27;Partly sunny;S;14;67%;6%;3
Duluth, MN;6;-6;14;13;Cloudy, p.m. snow;SSE;8;77%;89%;1
El Paso, TX;63;38;73;40;Partly sunny;WNW;13;24%;1%;4
Fairbanks, AK;-4;-24;-11;-16;Periods of sunshine;N;4;82%;8%;0
Fargo, ND;3;-5;13;8;Intermittent snow;SE;16;82%;88%;0
Grand Junction, CO;40;26;42;21;Periods of snow;WNW;9;75%;90%;1
Grand Rapids, MI;13;-4;16;8;Frigid;SE;5;60%;11%;2
Hartford, CT;30;3;9;4;Much colder;NW;15;45%;14%;1
Helena, MT;34;23;31;16;Colder, morning snow;WSW;8;76%;67%;1
Honolulu, HI;84;71;84;67;Partly sunny, nice;NE;7;57%;27%;5
Houston, TX;53;36;63;58;Sun and some clouds;SSE;9;70%;16%;4
Indianapolis, IN;15;-2;14;11;Frigid;SE;6;66%;7%;3
Jackson, MS;41;26;52;39;Plenty of sun;SSE;7;50%;41%;3
Jacksonville, FL;58;34;51;43;Sunny, but cool;ENE;9;50%;1%;4
Juneau, AK;33;31;41;35;A little a.m. rain;NE;9;91%;90%;0
Kansas City, MO;24;18;38;34;Not as cold;SE;15;60%;28%;3
Knoxville, TN;31;16;31;21;Partly sunny, cold;NE;5;41%;3%;3
Las Vegas, NV;61;47;58;40;Sunny and windy;NW;18;32%;8%;3
Lexington, KY;21;8;23;17;Sunshine, very cold;E;5;55%;3%;3
Little Rock, AR;41;25;46;37;Partly sunny;SSE;10;49%;44%;3
Long Beach, CA;75;52;65;43;Clouds, then sun;NW;14;46%;4%;3
Los Angeles, CA;74;50;63;47;Cooler;N;14;38%;5%;3
Louisville, KY;23;10;24;21;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;53%;7%;2
Madison, WI;11;-4;17;14;Cloudy and cold;SSE;9;62%;30%;1
Memphis, TN;34;26;44;36;Not as cold;SSE;9;53%;13%;3
Miami, FL;72;49;70;66;Sun, some clouds;NE;10;53%;9%;4
Milwaukee, WI;13;6;21;17;Mostly cloudy, cold;SSE;9;69%;30%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;11;-1;17;14;A bit of snow;SE;14;67%;84%;1
Mobile, AL;47;31;55;43;Plenty of sun;ESE;7;48%;7%;4
Montgomery, AL;40;27;48;33;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;5;45%;7%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;25;-16;-15;-23;Very windy;NW;49;87%;73%;1
Nashville, TN;30;19;34;26;Periods of sun;SE;6;44%;7%;3
New Orleans, LA;48;38;55;50;Mostly sunny;SE;10;58%;14%;4
New York, NY;42;8;16;13;Windy, much colder;NW;26;41%;2%;2
Newark, NJ;37;7;15;10;Windy, much colder;NW;19;41%;3%;2
Norfolk, VA;63;19;29;20;Windy, much colder;NW;19;32%;4%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;45;31;55;47;Partly sunny, breezy;S;20;54%;27%;3
Olympia, WA;46;33;47;37;Cloudy;SSW;2;84%;65%;1
Omaha, NE;14;9;27;25;Not as cold;SE;18;78%;69%;2
Orlando, FL;64;37;60;49;Sunny, but cool;N;10;52%;2%;4
Philadelphia, PA;53;8;18;13;Windy, much colder;WNW;19;39%;1%;3
Phoenix, AZ;74;48;65;39;Sunny and cooler;W;14;30%;0%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;21;7;16;4;Morning flurries;W;9;56%;57%;1
Portland, ME;17;8;12;4;A bit of snow, windy;WNW;18;53%;76%;1
Portland, OR;46;37;47;38;Cloudy with a shower;SSE;4;77%;80%;1
Providence, RI;36;3;9;5;Much colder;WNW;15;57%;26%;1
Raleigh, NC;55;18;32;17;Sunny, much colder;N;8;30%;0%;3
Reno, NV;48;31;40;18;Chilly with snow;W;9;64%;65%;2
Richmond, VA;56;15;29;12;Sunny, much colder;NW;11;30%;0%;3
Roswell, NM;66;31;75;37;Mostly sunny;WSW;16;25%;5%;4
Sacramento, CA;63;42;58;38;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;74%;16%;2
Salt Lake City, UT;43;38;39;19;Colder with snow;WNW;12;80%;86%;1
San Antonio, TX;59;34;65;56;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;8;71%;5%;4
San Diego, CA;72;57;64;45;Low clouds, then sun;N;14;51%;6%;3
San Francisco, CA;59;51;58;47;Mostly sunny;N;8;67%;17%;3
Savannah, GA;53;28;47;31;Sunny, but chilly;NE;7;42%;1%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;47;37;48;40;Cloudy;S;5;73%;63%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;6;1;19;17;Cloudy, not as cold;ESE;17;85%;59%;1
Spokane, WA;39;26;37;26;Mostly cloudy;SSE;2;76%;10%;2
Springfield, IL;15;-4;24;22;Brisk and quite cold;SE;16;71%;16%;2
St. Louis, MO;21;12;29;27;More clouds than sun;SE;12;63%;10%;2
Tampa, FL;62;38;63;46;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;6;49%;0%;4
Toledo, OH;13;-7;9;1;Very cold;SSW;4;72%;3%;2
Tucson, AZ;79;45;69;34;Not as warm;WNW;14;28%;0%;4
Tulsa, OK;43;28;52;45;Partly sunny;S;15;49%;27%;3
Vero Beach, FL;69;39;65;56;Partly sunny;NE;13;63%;8%;4
Washington, DC;47;13;24;13;Windy, much colder;NW;19;34%;0%;3
Wichita, KS;40;27;47;37;Partly sunny, breezy;S;19;62%;14%;3
Wilmington, DE;52;10;20;13;Windy, much colder;WNW;19;39%;0%;3
_____
