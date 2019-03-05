US Forecast

US Forecast for Wednesday, March 6, 2019

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;26;12;22;8;Breezy and very cold;W;14;43%;39%;2

Albuquerque, NM;62;38;71;45;Partly sunny;SSE;12;26%;26%;4

Anchorage, AK;34;25;36;25;Mostly cloudy;NNE;4;78%;61%;1

Asheville, NC;41;17;39;23;Sunny, but cold;NW;11;30%;0%;5

Atlanta, GA;45;24;45;27;Sunny, but cold;WNW;9;27%;0%;5

Atlantic City, NJ;37;22;30;22;Very cold;WNW;19;39%;0%;4

Austin, TX;46;29;57;46;Partly sunny;S;5;40%;10%;6

Baltimore, MD;37;20;31;22;Colder;W;14;35%;7%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;51;29;58;38;Partly sunny, cool;SE;5;36%;6%;6

Billings, MT;26;7;17;10;Cloudy and colder;NNE;7;95%;60%;1

Birmingham, AL;45;24;47;25;Sunny, but cold;SE;6;32%;4%;5

Bismarck, ND;19;-2;14;-3;Cold with some sun;E;7;68%;1%;3

Boise, ID;51;39;54;41;A touch of rain;ESE;9;63%;69%;1

Boston, MA;31;19;27;13;Brisk and quite cold;W;18;38%;48%;4

Bridgeport, CT;30;17;27;14;Breezy and very cold;WNW;17;38%;18%;3

Buffalo, NY;17;9;16;11;Frigid;SW;16;69%;57%;1

Burlington, VT;22;10;21;4;Very cold;W;11;43%;35%;2

Caribou, ME;22;-2;20;-5;A few flurries;WNW;7;53%;61%;1

Casper, WY;35;16;34;19;A bit of snow;NNW;10;72%;90%;2

Charleston, SC;49;32;50;33;Sunny, but cool;NNW;8;33%;0%;5

Charleston, WV;32;16;33;20;Cold with sunshine;WSW;8;47%;0%;4

Charlotte, NC;47;25;46;26;Sunny, but cold;WNW;7;25%;0%;5

Cheyenne, WY;30;14;39;19;A little p.m. snow;S;8;80%;77%;2

Chicago, IL;21;11;28;16;Sunshine, very cold;WNW;15;49%;9%;4

Cleveland, OH;20;14;22;18;Very cold;SW;15;60%;78%;2

Columbia, SC;49;27;50;28;Sunny, but cool;SSW;6;30%;1%;5

Columbus, OH;21;11;24;17;Breezy and very cold;WSW;14;34%;1%;3

Concord, NH;27;10;23;4;Very cold;WNW;14;43%;22%;4

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;44;26;52;42;Clouds and sun;S;11;38%;0%;5

Denver, CO;36;20;42;27;Mostly cloudy;SE;7;74%;61%;3

Des Moines, IA;18;5;30;14;Cold with some sun;NNE;10;63%;57%;4

Detroit, MI;21;9;23;15;Very cold;W;15;55%;59%;2

Dodge City, KS;26;13;47;22;Partly sunny;SE;19;52%;1%;5

Duluth, MN;13;4;19;-2;Bitterly cold;NW;9;63%;12%;3

El Paso, TX;69;39;78;51;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;8;24%;0%;6

Fairbanks, AK;19;10;26;18;A little snow;ESE;4;74%;83%;0

Fargo, ND;14;4;12;-10;Periods of sun, cold;N;10;75%;0%;3

Grand Junction, CO;53;36;53;37;Spotty showers;NNE;10;72%;91%;1

Grand Rapids, MI;18;9;22;12;Snow showers;WNW;14;63%;82%;2

Hartford, CT;31;17;27;11;Very cold;W;14;39%;22%;3

Helena, MT;9;5;18;6;A little snow;W;4;70%;81%;1

Honolulu, HI;80;67;80;68;Rather cloudy;NE;16;58%;79%;4

Houston, TX;50;34;58;50;Sun and some clouds;ESE;7;48%;13%;6

Indianapolis, IN;21;10;29;20;Breezy and very cold;WSW;14;54%;7%;4

Jackson, MS;45;25;51;31;Mostly sunny, cold;SE;3;39%;3%;5

Jacksonville, FL;57;34;55;36;Sunny, but cool;NNW;8;35%;8%;6

Juneau, AK;37;16;38;20;Mostly sunny;ENE;2;59%;0%;2

Kansas City, MO;26;13;39;27;Clouds and sun, cold;E;7;53%;10%;4

Knoxville, TN;38;20;40;24;Sunny, but cold;SW;6;35%;0%;5

Las Vegas, NV;73;55;65;50;A shower;S;17;53%;58%;2

Lexington, KY;29;13;32;22;Sunny, but cold;WSW;9;45%;2%;5

Little Rock, AR;43;22;46;28;Clouds and sun, cold;SE;6;37%;5%;5

Long Beach, CA;65;55;64;52;Rain, heavy at times;WNW;9;80%;91%;1

Los Angeles, CA;67;55;61;52;Rain, heavy at times;ESE;7;78%;92%;1

Louisville, KY;30;15;34;25;Sunny and cold;WSW;8;42%;2%;4

Madison, WI;16;3;23;3;Very cold;WNW;7;56%;20%;3

Memphis, TN;38;21;43;27;Cold with sunshine;SE;4;40%;8%;5

Miami, FL;83;57;71;61;Not as warm;NNE;13;44%;4%;7

Milwaukee, WI;20;7;24;10;Very cold;WNW;15;54%;20%;4

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;16;5;21;-2;Clouds and sun, cold;N;10;70%;5%;2

Mobile, AL;52;31;56;34;Mostly sunny, cool;NE;7;35%;4%;6

Montgomery, AL;45;26;48;30;Sunny, but chilly;NNW;6;34%;3%;5

Mt. Washington, NH;4;-12;-9;-19;Windy and very cold;WNW;35;95%;33%;1

Nashville, TN;38;18;41;24;Sunny, but cold;WSW;5;36%;3%;5

New Orleans, LA;51;39;55;43;Partly sunny, cool;SE;8;39%;3%;6

New York, NY;32;19;28;16;Brisk and quite cold;WNW;18;36%;2%;3

Newark, NJ;32;17;28;14;Partly sunny;WNW;15;38%;6%;3

Norfolk, VA;40;26;38;26;Mostly sunny, cold;WSW;10;33%;1%;5

Oklahoma City, OK;41;20;49;35;Clouds and sun;S;13;40%;0%;5

Olympia, WA;48;27;42;30;Rain and drizzle;SSW;4;71%;81%;1

Omaha, NE;20;3;30;18;Partly sunny, cold;NE;7;61%;77%;4

Orlando, FL;62;40;63;43;Sunny, but cool;NNE;11;33%;4%;6

Philadelphia, PA;32;18;28;17;Very cold;W;14;35%;6%;3

Phoenix, AZ;80;57;83;57;Partly sunny;WSW;7;26%;3%;4

Pittsburgh, PA;23;12;23;18;Breezy and very cold;WSW;14;52%;54%;2

Portland, ME;29;17;26;12;Periods of sun, cold;W;14;40%;30%;2

Portland, OR;47;33;40;32;Bit of rain, snow;NE;6;76%;79%;1

Providence, RI;31;17;27;10;Brisk and quite cold;W;14;41%;21%;4

Raleigh, NC;44;25;42;22;Sunny, but cold;SW;7;31%;0%;5

Reno, NV;48;39;53;37;Showers around;S;13;56%;92%;1

Richmond, VA;45;22;39;21;Sunny, but cold;WNW;9;28%;0%;4

Roswell, NM;50;26;68;39;Partly sunny;S;14;35%;2%;5

Sacramento, CA;55;54;60;48;Cool with heavy rain;S;11;77%;89%;1

Salt Lake City, UT;52;44;50;42;Periods of rain;SSE;11;66%;91%;1

San Antonio, TX;51;31;57;46;Cloudy;SSE;7;50%;7%;3

San Diego, CA;74;59;66;58;Spotty showers;SSW;8;72%;90%;1

San Francisco, CA;57;54;59;49;Rain at times;WSW;11;85%;88%;1

Savannah, GA;56;29;53;31;Sunny, but cool;WNW;7;36%;0%;5

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;49;35;44;36;Rain and drizzle;S;7;62%;82%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;16;2;18;5;Partly sunny, cold;NE;9;69%;27%;4

Spokane, WA;39;27;38;29;A little snow;SSE;6;72%;89%;1

Springfield, IL;22;9;32;22;Sunshine, very cold;WSW;11;62%;13%;4

St. Louis, MO;27;13;36;26;Sunshine and cold;S;7;50%;8%;4

Tampa, FL;61;40;63;40;Sunny, but cool;NE;8;35%;3%;6

Toledo, OH;19;12;25;16;Very cold;SW;14;59%;62%;2

Tucson, AZ;83;54;87;56;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;8;19%;25%;6

Tulsa, OK;40;17;49;34;Clouds and sun;SSE;8;41%;0%;5

Vero Beach, FL;69;44;63;49;Sunny and breezy;NNE;16;54%;2%;6

Washington, DC;40;21;33;22;Brisk and colder;WNW;14;33%;1%;4

Wichita, KS;29;13;45;29;Clouds and sun;SSE;12;52%;4%;5

Wilmington, DE;34;19;29;18;Very cold;W;15;37%;5%;4

