US Forecast
US Forecast for Tuesday, March 26, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;43;20;40;17;Sunny and cold;WNW;14;35%;0%;5
Albuquerque, NM;68;43;72;52;Partly sunny, mild;SE;9;27%;44%;7
Anchorage, AK;43;31;42;30;Partly sunny;SE;3;77%;18%;3
Asheville, NC;62;44;51;32;A shower or two;ESE;6;65%;60%;2
Atlanta, GA;68;49;59;40;A p.m. shower or two;ENE;7;68%;60%;2
Atlantic City, NJ;54;35;45;33;Sunny and chilly;N;19;39%;0%;6
Austin, TX;81;54;78;53;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;47%;0%;8
Baltimore, MD;59;34;50;34;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNE;8;32%;1%;6
Baton Rouge, LA;78;52;70;44;Mostly sunny;N;9;58%;2%;8
Billings, MT;57;37;67;36;Mostly cloudy;WSW;10;37%;7%;3
Birmingham, AL;72;48;63;43;Increasing clouds;NNE;8;60%;48%;4
Bismarck, ND;34;28;45;31;Partly sunny, milder;S;9;87%;2%;4
Boise, ID;62;43;55;43;A shower or two;ENE;6;67%;81%;2
Boston, MA;48;30;42;27;Sunny and cooler;NW;18;31%;0%;5
Bridgeport, CT;50;28;45;26;Sunny and breezy;NNW;18;32%;1%;5
Buffalo, NY;39;22;39;22;Sunny, but cold;S;8;47%;0%;5
Burlington, VT;36;17;34;18;Sunny and cold;NNE;13;43%;2%;5
Caribou, ME;27;8;29;7;Lots of sun, cold;NW;13;45%;8%;4
Casper, WY;51;31;62;34;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;18;39%;0%;5
Charleston, SC;75;58;62;41;Cooler with showers;NNE;14;72%;71%;2
Charleston, WV;53;32;55;30;Mostly sunny, cool;NE;6;44%;0%;6
Charlotte, NC;72;48;58;35;Cooler;ENE;15;54%;43%;5
Cheyenne, WY;50;30;64;35;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;18;29%;0%;6
Chicago, IL;39;30;42;33;Mostly sunny, chilly;SE;7;38%;0%;5
Cleveland, OH;39;29;38;29;Mostly sunny, cold;E;10;54%;0%;5
Columbia, SC;77;53;60;38;Mostly cloudy;NE;15;59%;48%;2
Columbus, OH;46;26;48;24;Mostly sunny, chilly;NE;9;45%;1%;5
Concord, NH;43;20;38;17;Sunny and cold;NNW;13;34%;0%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;73;47;71;49;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;56%;1%;7
Denver, CO;59;34;70;43;Partly sunny, mild;SW;7;28%;0%;6
Des Moines, IA;49;31;55;40;Partly sunny;SSE;8;49%;6%;4
Detroit, MI;43;25;44;25;Sunny, but chilly;S;5;45%;1%;5
Dodge City, KS;58;38;66;50;Mostly sunny, windy;S;22;60%;9%;6
Duluth, MN;41;24;46;38;Partly sunny;SSW;8;62%;6%;4
El Paso, TX;79;55;79;57;Mostly cloudy;ESE;13;39%;44%;6
Fairbanks, AK;41;34;48;31;Partly sunny, mild;WNW;4;65%;55%;2
Fargo, ND;32;21;39;34;Partly sunny;S;10;86%;2%;3
Grand Junction, CO;60;37;67;42;Partly sunny;NE;9;34%;0%;6
Grand Rapids, MI;46;21;46;24;Mostly sunny, chilly;WSW;4;40%;0%;5
Hartford, CT;52;27;45;25;Sunny and breezy;NW;14;31%;0%;5
Helena, MT;47;25;50;24;An a.m. snow shower;SW;4;59%;61%;2
Honolulu, HI;82;69;82;67;Partly sunny;ENE;11;57%;33%;10
Houston, TX;83;59;79;55;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;8;51%;0%;8
Indianapolis, IN;49;27;50;28;Sunny, but chilly;ENE;7;40%;0%;5
Jackson, MS;75;46;64;39;Partly sunny;N;10;55%;0%;7
Jacksonville, FL;81;60;75;54;A p.m. shower or two;NE;9;63%;84%;8
Juneau, AK;51;35;52;33;Partly sunny;E;8;62%;24%;3
Kansas City, MO;57;41;61;46;Mostly sunny;SE;5;53%;9%;6
Knoxville, TN;62;44;59;39;A shower or two;NNE;8;58%;57%;4
Las Vegas, NV;77;53;81;55;Partly sunny, warm;SW;7;16%;0%;7
Lexington, KY;54;27;52;29;Mostly sunny, cool;NE;10;41%;0%;6
Little Rock, AR;67;45;63;35;Sunshine;E;8;51%;3%;7
Long Beach, CA;76;52;72;56;Partly sunny;WNW;6;56%;2%;7
Los Angeles, CA;75;52;72;53;Partly sunny;SW;6;47%;3%;7
Louisville, KY;53;29;54;29;Sunshine;NNE;9;36%;0%;6
Madison, WI;46;20;49;30;Mostly sunny;S;6;40%;0%;5
Memphis, TN;65;45;58;37;Sunny and cool;NNE;13;44%;7%;7
Miami, FL;81;69;82;64;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;61%;38%;9
Milwaukee, WI;37;26;43;31;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;44%;0%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;44;27;52;43;Partly sunny;S;9;48%;4%;4
Mobile, AL;75;53;69;49;Partly sunny;N;10;60%;6%;8
Montgomery, AL;76;50;61;46;Clouding up, cooler;NE;8;69%;50%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;4;-6;3;-2;Sunny and frigid;NW;36;70%;0%;5
Nashville, TN;67;37;59;32;Mostly sunny;NNE;9;50%;3%;6
New Orleans, LA;79;56;69;52;Mostly sunny;N;9;64%;2%;8
New York, NY;54;31;46;31;Sunny and cooler;N;19;28%;0%;5
Newark, NJ;52;29;47;28;Sunny and chilly;N;15;28%;1%;5
Norfolk, VA;71;42;47;38;Much colder;NNE;17;51%;11%;6
Oklahoma City, OK;62;42;67;47;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;60%;2%;7
Olympia, WA;55;36;60;31;Mostly cloudy;NE;6;62%;30%;2
Omaha, NE;50;37;59;48;Breezy with some sun;SSE;13;63%;6%;3
Orlando, FL;83;63;82;60;Partly sunny;NW;10;58%;78%;8
Philadelphia, PA;53;32;48;29;Sunny and chilly;N;16;32%;1%;5
Phoenix, AZ;86;59;89;62;Warm with some sun;WNW;5;17%;0%;7
Pittsburgh, PA;46;25;48;26;Mostly sunny, chilly;NNE;6;33%;1%;5
Portland, ME;42;25;38;24;Sunny and cold;NNW;14;38%;0%;5
Portland, OR;55;40;60;42;Clouds and sunshine;NNE;5;62%;32%;5
Providence, RI;52;28;44;25;Sunny and cooler;NNW;15;29%;0%;5
Raleigh, NC;73;45;55;33;Cooler;NE;15;44%;41%;6
Reno, NV;62;40;56;43;An a.m. snow shower;S;12;48%;59%;2
Richmond, VA;69;38;53;30;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNE;16;32%;3%;6
Roswell, NM;76;45;70;54;Partly sunny, windy;SSE;16;51%;36%;7
Sacramento, CA;60;51;61;52;Spotty showers;SSE;5;83%;93%;2
Salt Lake City, UT;63;42;68;48;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;14;36%;0%;6
San Antonio, TX;82;59;79;54;Sunshine and nice;ENE;10;52%;0%;8
San Diego, CA;73;54;69;56;Partly sunny;NNW;7;60%;0%;7
San Francisco, CA;60;50;61;55;Spotty showers;S;7;83%;93%;2
Savannah, GA;79;55;68;42;Showers, not as warm;NNE;15;70%;86%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;62;44;60;43;A little a.m. rain;NNE;10;53%;58%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;46;32;57;49;Not as cool;S;15;68%;6%;3
Spokane, WA;62;41;57;31;Mostly cloudy;SSE;10;53%;58%;3
Springfield, IL;51;26;51;30;Mostly sunny, cool;ESE;5;47%;0%;5
St. Louis, MO;54;32;54;33;Sunny;SE;6;47%;1%;6
Tampa, FL;81;63;79;58;Partly sunny;NW;7;72%;43%;7
Toledo, OH;43;24;42;25;Sunny, but cold;N;3;55%;0%;5
Tucson, AZ;85;55;88;58;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;6;18%;0%;8
Tulsa, OK;62;42;66;45;Mostly sunny;SE;4;58%;2%;6
Vero Beach, FL;81;60;81;57;Partly sunny;N;8;64%;73%;8
Washington, DC;62;35;52;33;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNE;10;34%;0%;6
Wichita, KS;56;40;65;48;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;57%;2%;6
Wilmington, DE;55;32;50;30;Sunny and chilly;N;16;33%;0%;5
