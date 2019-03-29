US Forecast
US Forecast for Saturday, March 30, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;52;41;67;44;Rain and drizzle;SSE;10;66%;79%;2
Albuquerque, NM;72;38;58;36;Windy and cooler;E;16;23%;31%;8
Anchorage, AK;45;32;45;30;Mostly sunny;NNE;3;74%;2%;3
Asheville, NC;70;49;71;46;Clouds and sun, nice;S;8;53%;42%;5
Atlanta, GA;75;53;76;52;Nice with some sun;SSW;8;51%;59%;7
Atlantic City, NJ;56;49;58;51;Decreasing clouds;S;15;77%;19%;5
Austin, TX;80;63;72;45;Mostly cloudy;NNE;10;61%;77%;2
Baltimore, MD;68;55;75;56;Clouds and sun, warm;S;6;46%;61%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;76;61;80;49;Partly sunny;W;10;67%;66%;4
Billings, MT;47;29;54;33;Partly sunny;WSW;8;50%;2%;5
Birmingham, AL;76;56;77;45;Mostly cloudy;SSW;9;58%;90%;3
Bismarck, ND;48;21;41;28;Mostly sunny;S;7;51%;0%;5
Boise, ID;55;36;58;37;Partly sunny;ENE;5;57%;15%;5
Boston, MA;54;43;66;53;More clouds than sun;S;17;65%;36%;2
Bridgeport, CT;53;43;61;48;Variable cloudiness;S;8;71%;28%;2
Buffalo, NY;51;40;52;31;Periods of rain;NW;13;77%;91%;1
Burlington, VT;50;32;54;44;A touch of rain;S;11;71%;81%;1
Caribou, ME;42;19;42;38;A little p.m. rain;S;6;61%;66%;1
Casper, WY;34;19;40;18;Clouds and sun, cold;SW;7;69%;7%;6
Charleston, SC;72;53;74;60;Partial sunshine;S;7;56%;5%;8
Charleston, WV;71;56;79;38;Mostly cloudy;SSW;10;49%;78%;3
Charlotte, NC;76;52;76;58;Nice with some sun;SSW;8;44%;27%;7
Cheyenne, WY;35;23;38;22;Mostly cloudy, cold;WNW;9;61%;18%;2
Chicago, IL;48;37;42;26;Rain and snow shower;N;16;65%;46%;2
Cleveland, OH;46;43;56;29;Rain at times;NNW;16;83%;92%;1
Columbia, SC;78;50;80;60;Partial sunshine;S;7;48%;21%;7
Columbus, OH;59;53;59;27;Showers and t-storms;NNW;13;78%;94%;2
Concord, NH;52;34;51;46;Mostly cloudy;S;5;81%;55%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;75;56;59;39;Spotty showers;NNE;23;62%;62%;2
Denver, CO;47;26;40;25;A little a.m. snow;SSW;6;71%;56%;2
Des Moines, IA;51;33;43;23;Partly sunny;NNW;19;54%;5%;5
Detroit, MI;50;37;44;25;Cooler with rain;NNW;8;74%;77%;1
Dodge City, KS;42;30;45;22;Partly sunny;NE;21;63%;27%;3
Duluth, MN;43;23;34;23;Colder;NNW;13;55%;6%;5
El Paso, TX;83;51;71;41;Mostly sunny;E;10;18%;0%;8
Fairbanks, AK;43;19;45;22;Partly sunny;NE;4;49%;3%;2
Fargo, ND;39;16;32;21;Colder with sunshine;SW;10;65%;25%;5
Grand Junction, CO;51;32;54;34;Partly sunny;NE;6;46%;42%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;56;37;43;23;A little a.m. rain;NNW;9;68%;58%;1
Hartford, CT;55;43;68;51;More clouds than sun;S;8;61%;28%;2
Helena, MT;39;21;43;24;Partly sunny;WSW;3;62%;6%;5
Honolulu, HI;80;63;81;66;Some sun, pleasant;NE;4;54%;23%;9
Houston, TX;78;65;79;49;A p.m. t-storm;N;7;76%;84%;5
Indianapolis, IN;61;52;54;27;Periods of rain;NNW;11;75%;87%;1
Jackson, MS;77;57;79;42;A strong t-storm;NNW;11;65%;66%;4
Jacksonville, FL;76;56;78;59;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;7;59%;6%;7
Juneau, AK;54;33;53;32;Areas of low clouds;ENE;5;65%;24%;2
Kansas City, MO;51;38;45;29;Increasingly windy;NNW;16;58%;43%;4
Knoxville, TN;68;54;74;43;More clouds than sun;SSW;10;57%;87%;5
Las Vegas, NV;72;50;72;51;Mostly sunny;N;9;17%;0%;7
Lexington, KY;63;55;68;30;Strong thunderstorms;NW;15;71%;91%;2
Little Rock, AR;70;60;66;36;A shower or t-storm;N;10;67%;67%;2
Long Beach, CA;71;52;80;56;Sunny and very warm;N;7;37%;0%;7
Los Angeles, CA;73;54;79;58;Sunny and warm;NNE;6;37%;2%;7
Louisville, KY;66;56;64;29;Strong thunderstorms;NNW;13;74%;92%;2
Madison, WI;52;34;44;21;Cooler;N;12;45%;4%;4
Memphis, TN;72;59;68;38;Strong thunderstorms;N;16;75%;86%;2
Miami, FL;78;68;79;69;A passing shower;E;10;61%;80%;6
Milwaukee, WI;45;35;45;24;A little snow;N;15;57%;55%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;46;26;40;23;Colder;NNW;17;39%;3%;5
Mobile, AL;73;61;76;57;Partly sunny;S;9;71%;48%;6
Montgomery, AL;75;53;75;51;Clouds and sunshine;SSW;7;61%;59%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;29;18;32;29;Very windy;S;46;89%;66%;1
Nashville, TN;72;58;73;36;Strong thunderstorms;NNW;12;62%;88%;2
New Orleans, LA;75;63;78;55;Spotty showers;SSW;9;70%;76%;4
New York, NY;61;50;67;54;Decreasing clouds;S;9;56%;44%;3
Newark, NJ;61;48;69;53;Decreasing clouds;S;8;54%;44%;3
Norfolk, VA;74;51;75;57;Partly sunny, warm;S;10;50%;15%;7
Oklahoma City, OK;68;40;49;29;Breezy with some sun;N;18;72%;16%;3
Olympia, WA;64;33;66;34;Periods of sun, mild;NNE;3;64%;27%;5
Omaha, NE;45;34;44;25;Partly sunny;NNW;19;50%;4%;6
Orlando, FL;79;59;83;61;Partly sunny;SSE;5;53%;22%;9
Philadelphia, PA;65;52;75;56;Partly sunny;S;9;46%;28%;4
Phoenix, AZ;82;56;83;58;Mostly sunny;WNW;5;15%;0%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;62;53;67;33;Showers and t-storms;SW;14;65%;89%;2
Portland, ME;48;38;45;43;A passing shower;S;9;89%;66%;1
Portland, OR;62;42;67;44;Periods of sun;NNE;5;61%;19%;5
Providence, RI;55;41;65;50;Variable cloudiness;S;14;62%;30%;2
Raleigh, NC;75;50;77;57;Partial sunshine;S;9;46%;28%;7
Reno, NV;51;31;56;33;Sun and clouds, cool;S;6;40%;0%;6
Richmond, VA;79;53;79;57;Partly sunny;S;10;40%;32%;5
Roswell, NM;88;45;60;33;Sunshine and breezy;E;15;34%;3%;8
Sacramento, CA;61;43;70;45;Clouds and sun, nice;WNW;7;56%;2%;6
Salt Lake City, UT;49;36;52;34;Sunny intervals;ENE;8;59%;17%;6
San Antonio, TX;81;63;76;47;Mainly cloudy;NNE;9;70%;80%;3
San Diego, CA;73;54;74;55;Abundant sunshine;N;7;54%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;61;48;64;49;Partly sunny;WNW;8;69%;2%;6
Savannah, GA;76;53;78;59;Nice with some sun;S;6;58%;4%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;64;45;66;46;Clouds and sun, mild;NNE;6;55%;41%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;47;24;41;24;Mostly sunny, cooler;N;17;42%;1%;5
Spokane, WA;58;34;61;37;Nice with some sun;S;2;56%;28%;3
Springfield, IL;58;42;45;25;A bit of rain;NNW;18;75%;59%;2
St. Louis, MO;65;47;54;30;Rain, breezy, cooler;NNW;14;70%;69%;1
Tampa, FL;80;60;82;61;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;6;62%;10%;9
Toledo, OH;46;39;47;23;Occasional rain;NNW;7;87%;87%;1
Tucson, AZ;80;50;81;51;Mostly sunny;N;6;17%;0%;8
Tulsa, OK;69;43;50;30;A shower in the a.m.;N;13;71%;57%;3
Vero Beach, FL;78;61;79;61;Partly sunny;SE;9;63%;35%;6
Washington, DC;71;55;79;55;Partly sunny, warm;S;9;49%;33%;4
Wichita, KS;56;36;46;26;Clouds and sun;N;19;60%;27%;3
Wilmington, DE;67;49;74;54;Clouds and sun, warm;S;14;53%;27%;4
