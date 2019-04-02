US Forecast
US Forecast for Wednesday, April 3, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;53;32;55;29;Increasingly windy;WNW;20;45%;27%;5
Albuquerque, NM;68;44;64;42;Partly sunny, breezy;N;17;28%;25%;5
Anchorage, AK;45;30;45;26;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;56%;2%;3
Asheville, NC;53;36;65;39;Mostly sunny;S;8;45%;6%;8
Atlanta, GA;61;40;72;47;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;4;40%;10%;8
Atlantic City, NJ;48;40;61;40;Increasingly windy;WNW;17;45%;0%;6
Austin, TX;73;51;70;65;Mainly cloudy, mist;SSE;7;70%;85%;2
Baltimore, MD;49;40;66;46;Mostly sunny, breezy;WNW;15;39%;3%;6
Baton Rouge, LA;70;45;75;60;Mostly sunny;SE;9;49%;67%;9
Billings, MT;53;34;58;42;Cloudy with a shower;W;7;50%;66%;2
Birmingham, AL;66;41;73;51;Mostly sunny;SE;6;39%;14%;8
Bismarck, ND;47;25;47;30;Clouds and sun;SE;10;44%;28%;5
Boise, ID;57;45;62;46;Cloudy;ESE;6;63%;44%;2
Boston, MA;49;39;58;36;Windy, morning rain;W;24;50%;65%;3
Bridgeport, CT;48;38;60;37;Turning sunny;WNW;20;43%;3%;6
Buffalo, NY;48;36;43;28;Windy with some sun;WSW;23;51%;30%;6
Burlington, VT;50;35;52;29;Increasingly windy;W;15;47%;66%;4
Caribou, ME;42;29;38;23;A little snow;WSW;8;71%;83%;1
Casper, WY;49;33;50;35;Cloudy with a shower;SSW;7;78%;59%;1
Charleston, SC;57;43;68;50;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;54%;5%;8
Charleston, WV;60;38;66;42;Sunshine, pleasant;ESE;7;40%;11%;7
Charlotte, NC;51;36;70;44;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;6;41%;4%;7
Cheyenne, WY;45;34;51;35;Rain and drizzle;WSW;8;67%;78%;2
Chicago, IL;56;38;54;40;Thickening clouds;S;7;47%;67%;5
Cleveland, OH;50;40;49;38;Clouds and sun;WSW;15;57%;25%;6
Columbia, SC;57;38;72;45;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;4;47%;7%;8
Columbus, OH;54;37;59;42;Some sun;SSW;8;42%;26%;6
Concord, NH;51;32;57;28;Windy in the p.m.;WNW;13;55%;30%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;71;49;66;58;Inc. clouds;SSE;18;61%;79%;5
Denver, CO;57;39;59;38;Cloudy with a shower;NW;6;52%;60%;3
Des Moines, IA;54;35;54;42;Occasional rain;E;8;61%;87%;2
Detroit, MI;52;38;53;35;Mostly sunny;SW;12;35%;27%;6
Dodge City, KS;60;42;67;44;Clouds and sunshine;SE;18;53%;74%;6
Duluth, MN;47;28;43;25;Partly sunny;NNW;9;48%;3%;5
El Paso, TX;81;55;79;52;Breezy with sunshine;W;20;18%;0%;9
Fairbanks, AK;41;15;31;13;Sunny and colder;ENE;14;35%;2%;3
Fargo, ND;39;23;38;26;Partly sunny;E;5;53%;1%;5
Grand Junction, CO;63;42;59;40;Spotty showers;E;9;55%;64%;2
Grand Rapids, MI;53;35;51;35;Inc. clouds;SW;11;43%;30%;5
Hartford, CT;50;37;61;35;Windy in the p.m.;WNW;17;44%;7%;5
Helena, MT;49;29;50;33;Cloudy;SW;4;62%;66%;2
Honolulu, HI;82;68;83;68;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;15;60%;14%;11
Houston, TX;72;51;71;66;Inc. clouds;SE;8;62%;74%;5
Indianapolis, IN;57;37;62;47;Inc. clouds;E;5;47%;64%;6
Jackson, MS;66;44;75;56;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;41%;58%;8
Jacksonville, FL;66;49;70;56;Mostly sunny;E;9;56%;6%;9
Juneau, AK;61;32;55;29;Clouds and sun, mild;NE;6;58%;34%;3
Kansas City, MO;56;46;66;52;Mostly cloudy;E;10;54%;83%;2
Knoxville, TN;55;37;69;44;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;50%;7%;7
Las Vegas, NV;80;54;77;56;Partly sunny;SSW;6;33%;1%;7
Lexington, KY;59;38;65;47;Clouds and sun;SE;6;53%;16%;7
Little Rock, AR;67;42;71;54;Sun, some clouds;SSE;9;45%;65%;7
Long Beach, CA;68;57;68;55;Clouds breaking;W;7;62%;44%;4
Los Angeles, CA;70;55;67;54;Clouds breaking;SW;6;63%;44%;4
Louisville, KY;61;39;67;50;Clouds and sun;SE;5;47%;19%;7
Madison, WI;48;30;56;36;Becoming cloudy;SW;7;50%;36%;5
Memphis, TN;65;45;72;54;Sunshine and nice;SSE;9;42%;33%;7
Miami, FL;84;71;79;72;Partly sunny;ENE;13;73%;80%;6
Milwaukee, WI;50;34;56;36;Increasing clouds;NW;10;38%;34%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;49;30;52;32;Sunny intervals;NE;9;41%;13%;5
Mobile, AL;72;47;74;56;Mostly sunny;SE;8;49%;22%;8
Montgomery, AL;66;42;71;49;Mostly sunny;SE;5;48%;16%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;19;12;24;0;Windy;WNW;37;80%;66%;3
Nashville, TN;65;40;73;51;Lots of sun, nice;SSE;6;46%;15%;7
New Orleans, LA;68;52;73;63;Mostly sunny;SE;10;54%;31%;9
New York, NY;50;42;63;45;Turning sunny;WNW;21;36%;0%;6
Newark, NJ;50;39;64;41;Windy in the p.m.;WNW;18;34%;1%;6
Norfolk, VA;51;41;68;46;Mostly sunny;SW;10;44%;7%;7
Oklahoma City, OK;71;49;66;56;Mostly cloudy;S;20;55%;73%;5
Olympia, WA;64;43;58;35;Occasional rain;SSW;10;73%;69%;1
Omaha, NE;59;38;52;44;Cooler with rain;E;11;69%;90%;1
Orlando, FL;76;58;77;60;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;11;51%;12%;9
Philadelphia, PA;53;40;65;43;Increasingly windy;WNW;18;34%;1%;6
Phoenix, AZ;87;58;79;60;Partly sunny;S;6;30%;0%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;56;37;58;39;Mostly sunny, breezy;WSW;17;36%;20%;6
Portland, ME;45;37;52;32;Morning rain, cloudy;W;14;56%;66%;3
Portland, OR;61;52;61;46;Spotty showers;S;8;71%;75%;1
Providence, RI;49;38;59;35;Windy, morning rain;W;17;48%;65%;3
Raleigh, NC;46;33;69;43;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;47%;5%;7
Reno, NV;56;37;60;42;Partly sunny;W;6;50%;25%;5
Richmond, VA;49;34;70;40;Mostly sunny;NNW;9;42%;5%;7
Roswell, NM;81;46;80;44;Increasingly windy;NNW;22;18%;4%;8
Sacramento, CA;61;52;67;53;Partly sunny;SW;6;67%;58%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;56;44;57;43;Spotty showers;SE;6;74%;76%;2
San Antonio, TX;74;55;70;67;Cloudy with mist;SSE;8;77%;79%;2
San Diego, CA;73;59;68;57;Low clouds breaking;NNW;7;64%;41%;5
San Francisco, CA;60;54;64;54;Partly sunny;SW;7;78%;44%;3
Savannah, GA;63;44;71;52;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;6;52%;6%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;68;51;58;45;A little rain;SSW;14;68%;69%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;53;33;52;38;Cloudy;ESE;7;56%;44%;2
Spokane, WA;65;43;56;41;Spotty showers;SSW;6;70%;74%;1
Springfield, IL;59;36;62;48;Inc. clouds;E;7;53%;73%;5
St. Louis, MO;64;39;66;51;Inc. clouds;SSE;8;52%;66%;6
Tampa, FL;75;57;80;61;Lots of sun, nice;E;8;61%;12%;9
Toledo, OH;54;37;55;36;Mostly sunny;WSW;11;50%;57%;6
Tucson, AZ;84;52;78;52;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;25%;0%;8
Tulsa, OK;72;48;69;57;Inc. clouds;S;13;48%;75%;7
Vero Beach, FL;77;61;75;62;Breezy with some sun;ENE;14;63%;35%;9
Washington, DC;51;38;67;44;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;16;39%;1%;6
Wichita, KS;64;48;66;52;Mostly cloudy;SSE;21;54%;69%;4
Wilmington, DE;53;38;64;40;Increasingly windy;WNW;18;38%;0%;6
