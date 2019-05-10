US Forecast

US Forecast for Saturday, May 11, 2019

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;70;45;62;44;Clouds and sun;WNW;15;50%;26%;9

Albuquerque, NM;50;42;62;46;Thundershower;E;5;71%;66%;7

Anchorage, AK;55;44;51;41;Rain and drizzle;SE;12;63%;76%;1

Asheville, NC;78;62;69;63;Thunderstorms;SSE;5;81%;85%;3

Atlanta, GA;83;66;77;67;Thunderstorms;SE;5;80%;88%;3

Atlantic City, NJ;69;60;66;52;Nice with some sun;ESE;8;50%;86%;10

Austin, TX;62;54;74;58;A t-storm, warmer;NW;6;67%;59%;3

Baltimore, MD;81;58;65;55;Cooler;E;5;59%;84%;5

Baton Rouge, LA;78;72;80;70;Showers and t-storms;SSE;11;84%;88%;3

Billings, MT;65;46;69;45;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;14;39%;25%;8

Birmingham, AL;79;66;75;67;Thunderstorms;SSE;4;81%;90%;3

Bismarck, ND;69;44;54;42;Spotty showers;NNW;14;64%;69%;5

Boise, ID;73;48;81;52;Sunny and very warm;NE;6;32%;0%;9

Boston, MA;64;54;67;48;Partly sunny;NNW;10;44%;26%;9

Bridgeport, CT;66;53;66;48;Breezy with some sun;NNE;16;46%;73%;9

Buffalo, NY;61;39;56;45;Clouds breaking;E;7;51%;73%;7

Burlington, VT;63;46;58;42;Mostly cloudy;NNW;14;49%;10%;3

Caribou, ME;45;41;54;37;Mostly cloudy;NW;15;58%;28%;2

Casper, WY;57;32;58;31;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;52%;47%;10

Charleston, SC;80;68;83;73;A t-storm in spots;S;7;69%;76%;10

Charleston, WV;79;55;68;59;A bit of rain;S;4;78%;93%;2

Charlotte, NC;77;67;77;67;Thunderstorms;SSW;5;79%;90%;5

Cheyenne, WY;52;33;55;33;Mostly sunny;NNW;11;40%;27%;10

Chicago, IL;52;44;53;43;Mostly cloudy, cool;E;8;63%;40%;3

Cleveland, OH;56;46;52;45;Inc. clouds;ENE;12;63%;72%;9

Columbia, SC;83;67;82;69;A t-storm in spots;S;5;68%;76%;6

Columbus, OH;62;44;63;46;A little p.m. rain;NE;6;61%;86%;5

Concord, NH;56;46;63;39;Partly sunny, breezy;NNW;15;49%;5%;9

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;60;53;70;54;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;11;72%;59%;3

Denver, CO;55;36;64;39;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;42%;19%;10

Des Moines, IA;63;47;60;47;Mostly cloudy;S;14;59%;72%;3

Detroit, MI;57;41;56;43;Inc. clouds;ENE;6;53%;70%;8

Dodge City, KS;54;39;63;44;Mostly cloudy, cool;SSW;8;68%;31%;3

Duluth, MN;56;37;54;39;Mostly cloudy;SSE;14;57%;44%;6

El Paso, TX;66;52;78;57;Pleasant and warmer;N;6;45%;23%;9

Fairbanks, AK;62;42;59;40;Clouds and sun;SW;7;36%;66%;3

Fargo, ND;57;44;61;45;Showers;NW;18;62%;88%;2

Grand Junction, CO;61;38;71;43;Mostly sunny;N;8;33%;2%;11

Grand Rapids, MI;55;36;59;40;Inc. clouds;SE;7;57%;35%;6

Hartford, CT;66;51;67;47;Breezy with some sun;N;15;46%;27%;9

Helena, MT;64;43;74;45;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;5;44%;3%;8

Honolulu, HI;86;71;85;70;Sunshine, pleasant;NE;7;62%;30%;12

Houston, TX;76;68;78;66;Thunderstorms;WNW;10;87%;73%;3

Indianapolis, IN;57;42;61;43;Afternoon rain;NE;6;67%;92%;3

Jackson, MS;74;69;77;65;Showers and t-storms;S;11;92%;86%;4

Jacksonville, FL;85;70;88;71;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;7;69%;39%;11

Juneau, AK;55;42;51;37;A shower;NW;8;75%;64%;2

Kansas City, MO;64;49;61;50;Mostly cloudy, cool;SE;5;67%;44%;3

Knoxville, TN;82;63;72;65;Showers and t-storms;SW;5;83%;88%;3

Las Vegas, NV;74;59;79;62;Mostly cloudy, cool;WNW;5;42%;26%;7

Lexington, KY;68;52;66;55;Periods of rain;S;7;76%;94%;2

Little Rock, AR;58;53;63;53;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;10;99%;89%;2

Long Beach, CA;68;61;74;60;A passing shower;SSW;13;59%;59%;5

Los Angeles, CA;70;58;72;58;Spotty showers;SE;13;62%;65%;5

Louisville, KY;64;52;65;52;Occasional rain;N;6;75%;90%;3

Madison, WI;58;41;59;41;Rather cloudy, cool;SSE;7;57%;42%;3

Memphis, TN;63;59;69;56;Rain, a thunderstorm;W;10;89%;95%;2

Miami, FL;85;77;86;77;Showers around;SSE;9;69%;70%;12

Milwaukee, WI;52;41;56;41;Mostly cloudy, cool;ENE;8;54%;23%;3

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;58;44;64;48;A shower in the p.m.;S;14;44%;81%;8

Mobile, AL;82;74;83;73;A t-storm in spots;SSE;10;83%;58%;6

Montgomery, AL;80;67;80;68;A shower or t-storm;S;5;83%;81%;4

Mt. Washington, NH;40;26;29;20;Very windy, colder;NW;43;94%;13%;4

Nashville, TN;72;58;72;58;Showers and t-storms;SSW;9;82%;89%;2

New Orleans, LA;80;76;84;74;Showers and t-storms;S;11;78%;82%;6

New York, NY;72;54;68;50;Partly sunny;NE;9;42%;80%;9

Newark, NJ;75;54;68;49;Clouds and sunshine;NNE;9;40%;80%;9

Norfolk, VA;83;66;74;65;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;8;65%;83%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;61;49;61;47;A little a.m. rain;NNW;7;79%;60%;3

Olympia, WA;86;48;85;45;Mostly sunny;SW;5;41%;3%;8

Omaha, NE;64;46;66;47;Breezy with some sun;SW;14;52%;75%;6

Orlando, FL;89;70;90;73;Partly sunny, humid;S;8;61%;44%;12

Philadelphia, PA;80;57;70;52;Sun and clouds, nice;ENE;9;38%;89%;10

Phoenix, AZ;83;63;85;64;Periods of sun, cool;W;5;31%;24%;10

Pittsburgh, PA;72;46;65;49;Clouds and sun;NE;5;51%;76%;8

Portland, ME;51;48;60;44;Mostly cloudy;NW;11;54%;4%;7

Portland, OR;87;56;88;51;Mostly sunny;N;4;40%;3%;8

Providence, RI;63;53;69;47;Partly sunny;NNE;15;43%;6%;9

Raleigh, NC;79;65;78;65;A shower or t-storm;S;6;75%;83%;3

Reno, NV;71;44;77;48;Mostly sunny, warm;WNW;5;22%;0%;10

Richmond, VA;81;64;68;57;A p.m. t-storm;S;6;67%;83%;3

Roswell, NM;55;47;73;51;Warmer;NW;6;58%;42%;7

Sacramento, CA;86;53;81;52;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;58%;0%;10

Salt Lake City, UT;65;45;70;50;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;8;36%;3%;10

San Antonio, TX;66;58;76;60;A t-storm, warmer;N;8;81%;61%;3

San Diego, CA;67;60;69;60;A passing shower;SW;13;70%;66%;4

San Francisco, CA;68;55;66;54;Mostly sunny;WSW;10;75%;0%;10

Savannah, GA;84;68;85;72;Humid with some sun;SSE;8;70%;44%;9

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;84;56;85;53;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;44%;3%;8

Sioux Falls, SD;62;43;61;43;Spotty showers;WNW;14;64%;89%;7

Spokane, WA;79;49;83;53;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;4;30%;2%;8

Springfield, IL;61;45;56;44;Cool with rain;NE;8;71%;77%;3

St. Louis, MO;63;47;56;46;Cooler with rain;N;6;75%;77%;2

Tampa, FL;88;72;88;74;Partly sunny, humid;SW;6;73%;44%;12

Toledo, OH;57;41;55;43;Showers around;NE;6;59%;96%;8

Tucson, AZ;81;54;82;56;Periods of sun;WNW;5;34%;36%;12

Tulsa, OK;66;51;62;49;Occasional rain;N;5;82%;82%;2

Vero Beach, FL;86;74;87;73;Partly sunny, humid;S;11;71%;44%;12

Washington, DC;80;59;65;54;Cooler;ESE;6;56%;99%;4

Wichita, KS;61;46;61;47;Mostly cloudy, cool;NW;5;68%;36%;3

Wilmington, DE;78;58;69;52;Partly sunny, nice;NE;8;43%;90%;10

