US Forecast

US Forecast for Thursday, May 16, 2019

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;62;50;65;48;Clouds and sun;W;8;59%;42%;5

Albuquerque, NM;84;58;84;55;Mostly sunny, breezy;S;17;23%;1%;12

Anchorage, AK;60;46;56;43;A shower or two;E;6;65%;67%;2

Asheville, NC;67;49;77;53;Partly sunny, warmer;NW;5;59%;7%;9

Atlanta, GA;76;58;83;63;A t-storm in spots;WNW;6;61%;42%;10

Atlantic City, NJ;68;55;69;59;Sunny intervals;SW;9;59%;40%;10

Austin, TX;86;65;86;69;Fog in the morning;SSE;3;64%;84%;6

Baltimore, MD;73;57;75;62;Partial sunshine;NW;6;49%;14%;10

Baton Rouge, LA;87;64;88;63;Sunshine and warm;S;5;58%;6%;11

Billings, MT;82;55;70;54;Clouds and sun;NE;10;60%;67%;5

Birmingham, AL;79;62;83;64;A t-storm in spots;WSW;6;66%;44%;11

Bismarck, ND;83;51;63;42;Cooler with some sun;ENE;11;54%;42%;6

Boise, ID;73;52;62;46;Cooler with rain;ESE;7;68%;87%;3

Boston, MA;60;50;61;49;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;59%;50%;3

Bridgeport, CT;65;52;67;50;Sun and clouds;WNW;7;57%;53%;10

Buffalo, NY;62;43;58;55;Partly sunny, cool;SSE;8;70%;74%;8

Burlington, VT;60;44;64;47;Clouds and sun;SSW;5;59%;55%;5

Caribou, ME;42;37;53;37;Clouds and sun;NNW;6;64%;44%;4

Casper, WY;79;44;79;48;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;11;43%;26%;10

Charleston, SC;76;62;81;70;A passing shower;SSW;9;56%;58%;11

Charleston, WV;71;52;78;58;Partly sunny;SSE;4;55%;56%;9

Charlotte, NC;73;56;81;61;Partly sunny;S;5;52%;0%;11

Cheyenne, WY;77;51;78;47;Mostly sunny, warm;NNW;10;33%;41%;11

Chicago, IL;75;56;77;47;A p.m. t-storm;SW;11;59%;88%;8

Cleveland, OH;66;51;70;60;Partly sunny;SSW;8;63%;63%;9

Columbia, SC;77;59;85;64;Sunshine and nice;SW;6;51%;4%;11

Columbus, OH;73;51;76;63;Nice with some sun;S;7;58%;75%;10

Concord, NH;59;41;67;43;Mostly cloudy;N;5;52%;44%;3

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;86;65;86;67;Clearing;S;12;55%;1%;10

Denver, CO;85;54;82;53;Sunshine and warm;N;8;30%;34%;11

Des Moines, IA;78;62;89;66;Partly sunny;SW;12;54%;61%;10

Detroit, MI;72;47;74;59;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;53%;77%;6

Dodge City, KS;88;62;91;65;Mostly sunny, warm;S;20;42%;9%;11

Duluth, MN;56;39;63;40;Showers around;NNE;9;65%;66%;4

El Paso, TX;92;66;95;65;Mostly sunny, warm;W;10;22%;0%;12

Fairbanks, AK;74;49;69;47;Partly sunny;NE;10;30%;70%;4

Fargo, ND;79;50;61;39;Cooler with some sun;NNE;15;59%;10%;4

Grand Junction, CO;83;58;82;52;Increasingly windy;SSE;16;26%;31%;11

Grand Rapids, MI;71;47;75;54;Showers and t-storms;SW;10;62%;95%;7

Hartford, CT;64;49;67;48;Decreasing clouds;WNW;7;59%;55%;4

Helena, MT;74;50;66;46;A t-storm in spots;NW;8;67%;79%;3

Honolulu, HI;86;73;87;74;Mostly sunny, breezy;NE;15;64%;44%;9

Houston, TX;85;67;85;68;Some sun returning;SE;7;66%;7%;11

Indianapolis, IN;71;51;79;65;Fog in the morning;SSW;8;63%;38%;10

Jackson, MS;85;63;87;65;Warm with sunshine;S;4;61%;13%;11

Jacksonville, FL;82;64;85;66;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;7;54%;33%;11

Juneau, AK;59;40;61;44;Spotty showers;E;7;66%;85%;2

Kansas City, MO;85;68;90;71;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;14;51%;4%;10

Knoxville, TN;68;55;81;61;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;5;62%;23%;11

Las Vegas, NV;91;64;71;52;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WSW;21;33%;58%;4

Lexington, KY;69;52;78;65;Pleasant and warmer;SSW;6;70%;30%;10

Little Rock, AR;89;64;88;65;Sunshine and warm;SSW;6;54%;5%;11

Long Beach, CA;69;61;69;56;A little a.m. rain;W;15;63%;63%;8

Los Angeles, CA;68;60;67;52;Rain tapering off;WSW;15;56%;67%;8

Louisville, KY;68;53;82;67;Fog in the morning;SSW;6;64%;21%;10

Madison, WI;74;55;78;50;A severe t-storm;NNW;8;64%;85%;5

Memphis, TN;87;67;86;68;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;8;65%;19%;11

Miami, FL;82;73;83;75;A t-storm in spots;E;8;71%;75%;6

Milwaukee, WI;70;52;74;44;Showers and t-storms;WSW;12;63%;91%;6

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;76;61;79;51;Periods of sun, warm;N;10;53%;33%;5

Mobile, AL;84;62;88;65;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;5;58%;15%;11

Montgomery, AL;79;61;82;64;Mostly sunny;SW;5;64%;35%;11

Mt. Washington, NH;26;24;35;28;A bit of ice;NW;26;91%;69%;2

Nashville, TN;67;56;86;64;Warmer;SSW;5;63%;33%;11

New Orleans, LA;84;68;87;68;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;55%;5%;12

New York, NY;69;54;70;57;Partly sunny;NNE;9;49%;46%;10

Newark, NJ;70;54;71;53;Partly sunny;NNE;7;48%;47%;10

Norfolk, VA;71;57;78;60;Partly sunny;SE;8;46%;3%;11

Oklahoma City, OK;86;64;85;66;Mostly sunny;S;13;61%;3%;11

Olympia, WA;64;48;63;47;Spotty showers;SW;6;82%;86%;2

Omaha, NE;86;66;94;69;Mostly sunny;S;12;48%;47%;10

Orlando, FL;84;66;85;65;Partly sunny;ESE;8;55%;29%;12

Philadelphia, PA;72;55;74;59;Clouds and sun;SSW;8;45%;55%;10

Phoenix, AZ;99;74;91;63;Partly sunny;W;11;16%;5%;11

Pittsburgh, PA;71;51;75;59;Clouds and sun;S;7;49%;70%;7

Portland, ME;55;42;56;44;Mostly cloudy;SSW;8;60%;24%;3

Portland, OR;62;51;60;51;Spotty showers;SSW;5;79%;89%;2

Providence, RI;61;49;65;47;Spotty showers;N;6;61%;75%;4

Raleigh, NC;73;54;80;61;Lots of sun, nice;S;6;53%;2%;11

Reno, NV;59;45;54;39;Cloudy and cold;WSW;15;46%;83%;4

Richmond, VA;73;53;78;59;Partly sunny, nice;SE;7;45%;0%;10

Roswell, NM;92;59;93;60;Mostly sunny, warm;S;16;36%;30%;12

Sacramento, CA;67;51;60;51;Cloudy, a t-storm;SSW;14;76%;82%;3

Salt Lake City, UT;82;65;78;44;Partly sunny, breezy;S;16;30%;72%;8

San Antonio, TX;86;67;86;72;Fog in the morning;SE;6;72%;63%;6

San Diego, CA;67;61;67;60;A little a.m. rain;WNW;14;65%;71%;5

San Francisco, CA;62;54;60;53;Rain, a thunderstorm;W;15;71%;83%;3

Savannah, GA;77;60;83;65;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;58%;30%;10

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;71;53;65;52;Spotty showers;SSW;7;78%;94%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;81;61;81;53;Warm with some sun;NE;10;61%;70%;9

Spokane, WA;72;52;72;50;Showers and t-storms;NE;5;58%;88%;3

Springfield, IL;75;57;83;65;Partly sunny;SW;13;70%;25%;10

St. Louis, MO;79;59;88;66;Partly sunny;SW;8;61%;10%;10

Tampa, FL;85;68;87;67;Partly sunny, humid;ESE;6;60%;33%;12

Toledo, OH;72;47;74;60;A t-storm in spots;SW;4;60%;77%;6

Tucson, AZ;97;64;92;57;Partly sunny;WSW;11;16%;2%;12

Tulsa, OK;89;66;88;68;Mostly sunny, warm;S;10;55%;3%;11

Vero Beach, FL;79;69;85;68;Partly sunny;E;11;59%;30%;12

Washington, DC;75;55;76;58;Nice with some sun;SSE;8;48%;14%;10

Wichita, KS;88;65;88;67;Mostly sunny;S;14;55%;5%;11

Wilmington, DE;73;54;73;57;Partly sunny;SSW;10;51%;41%;10

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather