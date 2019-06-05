US Forecast

US Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;79;64;76;52;Clouds breaking;N;8;72%;42%;6

Albuquerque, NM;83;55;84;61;Partly sunny;S;5;38%;9%;12

Anchorage, AK;65;52;66;53;Some sun;E;5;69%;55%;5

Asheville, NC;78;63;79;64;Showers and t-storms;NW;5;72%;82%;7

Atlanta, GA;83;69;79;68;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;77%;84%;5

Atlantic City, NJ;74;68;79;65;A t-storm in spots;N;9;72%;43%;7

Austin, TX;87;74;92;73;A severe t-storm;SW;1;72%;73%;11

Baltimore, MD;81;72;87;69;Thundershower;N;6;58%;42%;8

Baton Rouge, LA;83;74;84;73;Thunderstorms;S;9;85%;89%;4

Billings, MT;83;59;92;62;Partly sunny;SSW;9;32%;27%;10

Birmingham, AL;85;70;76;70;Thunderstorms;ESE;6;79%;89%;3

Bismarck, ND;84;56;87;65;Partly sunny, warm;SE;8;56%;23%;9

Boise, ID;88;56;80;47;Clouds and sun;NW;7;45%;66%;7

Boston, MA;81;66;73;59;Periods of rain;SSE;9;79%;75%;3

Bridgeport, CT;79;66;80;58;Occasional a.m. rain;N;8;70%;58%;6

Buffalo, NY;73;57;69;51;Clouds breaking;SSE;7;80%;16%;6

Burlington, VT;70;55;71;50;Clouds breaking;ESE;10;61%;18%;9

Caribou, ME;68;46;70;42;Clouds breaking;N;7;52%;11%;8

Casper, WY;79;47;83;54;Partly sunny;SSW;11;41%;9%;11

Charleston, SC;86;76;86;73;A p.m. t-storm;SW;7;74%;74%;6

Charleston, WV;76;68;80;65;A t-storm in spots;NNE;5;80%;73%;3

Charlotte, NC;85;71;87;69;A t-storm in spots;WSW;7;63%;65%;9

Cheyenne, WY;74;49;77;51;Episodes of sunshine;S;9;46%;15%;12

Chicago, IL;83;55;66;56;Cooler with clearing;NNE;9;77%;6%;7

Cleveland, OH;73;57;66;57;Decreasing clouds;NE;7;80%;27%;5

Columbia, SC;90;72;88;70;A t-storm in spots;WSW;7;64%;64%;7

Columbus, OH;81;63;79;59;A shower in the a.m.;NNE;6;72%;56%;8

Concord, NH;75;60;75;48;A little a.m. rain;W;7;68%;69%;3

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;81;70;85;67;A heavy thunderstorm;NW;6;74%;80%;7

Denver, CO;80;54;83;57;Partly sunny;S;6;37%;33%;12

Des Moines, IA;89;65;85;65;Mostly cloudy;E;6;63%;9%;9

Detroit, MI;78;55;74;53;Clouds breaking;NE;6;63%;3%;9

Dodge City, KS;81;61;79;58;A shower or t-storm;N;7;67%;60%;5

Duluth, MN;56;45;68;51;Partly sunny;ESE;7;69%;16%;9

El Paso, TX;92;65;97;68;Mostly sunny, warm;W;8;21%;0%;13

Fairbanks, AK;69;46;68;45;Mostly cloudy;NNW;5;40%;16%;3

Fargo, ND;81;59;86;64;Partly sunny;ESE;7;55%;12%;9

Grand Junction, CO;83;58;89;62;Partly sunny;S;7;28%;30%;12

Grand Rapids, MI;77;56;76;55;Clouds breaking;NE;6;65%;6%;6

Hartford, CT;81;67;81;58;Morning rain;N;8;71%;78%;5

Helena, MT;81;53;78;49;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;7;47%;85%;8

Honolulu, HI;89;74;89;74;Some sun, a shower;ENE;10;58%;58%;12

Houston, TX;81;76;92;74;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;78%;79%;6

Indianapolis, IN;86;66;84;64;Variable cloudiness;ENE;6;64%;19%;10

Jackson, MS;81;72;80;73;Heavy thunderstorms;SSW;9;92%;90%;3

Jacksonville, FL;91;73;91;73;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;68%;66%;11

Juneau, AK;59;45;66;47;Spotty showers;SSE;6;60%;82%;6

Kansas City, MO;91;71;87;69;Showers and t-storms;NE;5;66%;71%;9

Knoxville, TN;81;69;83;68;Showers and t-storms;SW;6;75%;84%;4

Las Vegas, NV;101;78;101;75;Plenty of sun;SW;11;17%;1%;12

Lexington, KY;83;68;81;68;A t-storm in spots;E;6;82%;80%;4

Little Rock, AR;83;69;80;68;Thunderstorms;E;5;84%;88%;3

Long Beach, CA;73;62;73;63;Clearing;S;6;66%;0%;8

Los Angeles, CA;80;62;76;61;Clearing;SSW;6;69%;0%;12

Louisville, KY;87;69;83;69;A t-storm in spots;ENE;4;75%;76%;5

Madison, WI;82;57;77;55;Partly sunny;ESE;5;68%;6%;5

Memphis, TN;88;72;81;72;Thunderstorms;ENE;7;83%;91%;4

Miami, FL;88;80;88;81;A p.m. t-storm;SE;9;71%;76%;9

Milwaukee, WI;80;52;66;52;Cooler;NNE;7;68%;4%;8

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;82;57;85;64;Partly sunny;SE;4;52%;3%;10

Mobile, AL;85;77;82;76;Showers and t-storms;SSW;8;76%;90%;4

Montgomery, AL;86;71;77;70;Thunderstorms;SSE;4;83%;91%;5

Mt. Washington, NH;45;42;48;36;Windy;NNW;29;93%;58%;5

Nashville, TN;91;71;83;69;Showers and t-storms;S;6;72%;82%;7

New Orleans, LA;88;79;85;78;A heavy thunderstorm;S;11;77%;84%;3

New York, NY;83;68;84;65;A little a.m. rain;N;8;64%;58%;8

Newark, NJ;83;69;84;63;Spotty a.m. showers;N;8;62%;62%;8

Norfolk, VA;88;71;88;69;Clouds breaking;SSW;9;71%;72%;10

Oklahoma City, OK;86;67;77;64;Thunderstorms;NNE;6;84%;85%;3

Olympia, WA;62;43;62;44;Partly sunny;SSW;8;61%;75%;5

Omaha, NE;89;66;88;68;Variable cloudiness;ESE;7;58%;8%;9

Orlando, FL;95;74;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;63%;63%;11

Philadelphia, PA;85;69;85;65;Thundershower;N;8;60%;45%;8

Phoenix, AZ;102;77;102;77;Plenty of sunshine;W;7;15%;2%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;76;64;79;59;Decreasing clouds;N;6;69%;27%;4

Portland, ME;63;54;66;54;A little a.m. rain;WSW;8;89%;60%;3

Portland, OR;64;48;63;48;Partly sunny;SW;5;61%;74%;5

Providence, RI;76;65;77;57;A shower or t-storm;NE;7;73%;61%;3

Raleigh, NC;85;70;89;70;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;74%;76%;10

Reno, NV;89;59;82;50;Partly sunny;WSW;15;19%;0%;12

Richmond, VA;83;70;89;67;A severe t-storm;NE;6;67%;85%;10

Roswell, NM;81;58;91;62;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;36%;4%;12

Sacramento, CA;97;59;84;52;Not as hot;SW;9;46%;2%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;84;61;87;62;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;13;33%;66%;11

San Antonio, TX;92;75;96;74;A severe t-storm;ESE;6;72%;73%;12

San Diego, CA;67;62;72;63;Clearing;WSW;7;71%;0%;4

San Francisco, CA;70;54;64;51;Partly sunny, cooler;WNW;18;66%;4%;11

Savannah, GA;90;74;90;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;82%;77%;6

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;64;50;61;49;A shower or two;SSW;10;59%;81%;5

Sioux Falls, SD;86;56;86;62;Clouds and sun;SE;4;56%;5%;10

Spokane, WA;76;52;62;44;Cooler;S;9;51%;55%;5

Springfield, IL;86;66;86;65;Variable cloudiness;ENE;8;69%;43%;6

St. Louis, MO;93;69;86;69;A t-storm in spots;ENE;6;69%;73%;7

Tampa, FL;92;76;90;77;A t-storm in spots;W;6;72%;55%;12

Toledo, OH;77;57;72;56;Decreasing clouds;ESE;3;75%;27%;8

Tucson, AZ;97;67;98;67;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;6;19%;0%;12

Tulsa, OK;89;69;81;67;Thunderstorms;NE;5;81%;91%;3

Vero Beach, FL;89;73;90;72;A p.m. thunderstorm;S;9;69%;76%;12

Washington, DC;82;70;87;66;Thundershower;NNE;7;62%;41%;7

Wichita, KS;91;68;82;65;Showers and t-storms;NNE;6;74%;71%;4

Wilmington, DE;84;69;85;64;Thundershower;N;9;65%;43%;8

