US Forecast
US Forecast for Thursday, June 13, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;77;54;58;56;Rain and a t-storm;SE;5;73%;74%;3
Albuquerque, NM;85;64;93;64;Periods of sun;S;13;29%;4%;12
Anchorage, AK;69;52;68;51;Mostly cloudy;WSW;6;64%;13%;4
Asheville, NC;70;55;74;50;Partly sunny;NW;9;63%;34%;11
Atlanta, GA;72;61;78;55;Sunlit and warmer;WNW;9;57%;11%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;71;63;74;64;Showers and t-storms;SW;15;88%;70%;3
Austin, TX;89;70;90;71;Mostly sunny;NE;3;45%;2%;12
Baltimore, MD;78;63;75;62;Showers and t-storms;WSW;5;76%;71%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;86;66;87;63;Sunny and nice;NNE;7;53%;3%;12
Billings, MT;82;58;86;62;A t-storm in spots;W;8;42%;55%;9
Birmingham, AL;82;63;81;58;Mostly sunny, nice;N;9;51%;9%;12
Bismarck, ND;73;52;83;58;Partly sunny, warmer;S;10;50%;17%;9
Boise, ID;91;64;88;60;A p.m. t-storm;N;8;39%;80%;10
Boston, MA;76;56;62;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;16;81%;90%;2
Bridgeport, CT;73;57;63;58;Rain and a t-storm;SW;11;89%;75%;2
Buffalo, NY;74;60;65;52;Showers and t-storms;SW;10;80%;87%;3
Burlington, VT;76;56;66;54;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;10;55%;66%;3
Caribou, ME;74;49;74;51;Increasing clouds;ESE;9;49%;76%;7
Casper, WY;76;45;79;49;A t-storm around;SW;9;42%;53%;8
Charleston, SC;79;72;86;66;Clouds breaking;SW;9;64%;28%;11
Charleston, WV;79;59;69;50;Showers and t-storms;WSW;8;81%;72%;4
Charlotte, NC;67;60;81;55;Mostly sunny, warmer;WNW;9;66%;28%;12
Cheyenne, WY;67;47;77;53;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;9;48%;68%;10
Chicago, IL;72;52;64;55;Clearing and windy;W;17;56%;22%;9
Cleveland, OH;76;60;65;54;Showers and t-storms;NW;14;79%;93%;4
Columbia, SC;68;60;84;57;Mostly sunny, warmer;WNW;9;61%;15%;12
Columbus, OH;77;58;65;49;Spotty showers;W;10;77%;72%;3
Concord, NH;76;49;60;51;Cloudy, p.m. rain;NW;9;70%;90%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;85;63;85;68;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;6;48%;8%;12
Denver, CO;74;53;85;59;A p.m. thunderstorm;NNW;6;37%;63%;9
Des Moines, IA;73;49;73;58;Mostly sunny;S;8;41%;5%;11
Detroit, MI;77;58;65;51;A few showers;WNW;10;74%;93%;2
Dodge City, KS;75;53;77;61;Becoming cloudy;SSE;16;54%;39%;7
Duluth, MN;66;44;67;50;Clouds and sunshine;SW;8;46%;62%;9
El Paso, TX;94;70;99;75;Mostly cloudy, warm;SSW;9;30%;11%;10
Fairbanks, AK;72;51;74;52;Clouds and sun;WSW;6;43%;30%;5
Fargo, ND;66;45;75;59;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;11;52%;29%;9
Grand Junction, CO;89;58;93;60;Clouds and sun;ESE;10;21%;33%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;74;54;61;49;Windy, a.m. showers;WNW;16;75%;93%;3
Hartford, CT;77;53;61;57;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;7;89%;90%;2
Helena, MT;83;58;84;58;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;8;43%;65%;9
Honolulu, HI;89;75;89;75;Mostly sunny;ENE;14;51%;46%;13
Houston, TX;92;72;92;68;Sunshine;ESE;7;41%;4%;12
Indianapolis, IN;78;55;64;50;Showers around;W;16;70%;60%;3
Jackson, MS;84;63;82;59;Sunny and nice;NE;8;57%;6%;12
Jacksonville, FL;84;74;88;71;Clouds and sun;SW;8;66%;35%;9
Juneau, AK;57;49;63;48;Spotty showers;SE;7;76%;70%;2
Kansas City, MO;77;53;77;63;Sunshine, pleasant;S;5;40%;40%;11
Knoxville, TN;73;61;74;51;Clouds and sun, nice;W;9;66%;33%;6
Las Vegas, NV;107;80;106;77;Sunny and hot;W;9;11%;6%;12
Lexington, KY;74;57;65;49;Clouds and sun;W;14;77%;28%;5
Little Rock, AR;82;59;81;58;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;46%;3%;11
Long Beach, CA;77;63;73;62;Turning sunny;SW;7;68%;1%;11
Los Angeles, CA;80;62;76;61;Clouds, then sun;S;6;70%;1%;11
Louisville, KY;78;59;68;51;Cooler with some sun;W;14;67%;28%;5
Madison, WI;64;47;69;49;Mostly sunny, breezy;W;14;48%;10%;10
Memphis, TN;80;61;78;59;Mostly sunny, nice;E;10;51%;5%;11
Miami, FL;89;79;89;78;Thunderstorms;ENE;7;73%;73%;11
Milwaukee, WI;62;51;67;54;Mostly sunny, windy;W;17;50%;27%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;71;48;74;59;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;6;35%;25%;10
Mobile, AL;87;66;90;65;Sunny and pleasant;N;6;47%;6%;12
Montgomery, AL;85;62;81;58;Sunny and pleasant;NNW;6;55%;11%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;50;39;44;39;Windy;SE;32;62%;87%;2
Nashville, TN;82;60;75;51;Mostly sunny, nice;WNW;9;60%;28%;8
New Orleans, LA;86;71;89;73;Sunshine, pleasant;NNE;7;52%;6%;12
New York, NY;76;58;66;59;Rain and a t-storm;SW;11;89%;81%;2
Newark, NJ;75;58;66;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;SW;10;91%;89%;3
Norfolk, VA;76;69;83;62;A t-storm in spots;WSW;11;74%;52%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;80;55;77;62;Partial sunshine;SE;7;54%;30%;12
Olympia, WA;91;56;78;51;Not as warm;SW;9;55%;9%;9
Omaha, NE;73;52;77;64;Partly sunny;S;7;47%;41%;11
Orlando, FL;90;75;86;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;WSW;9;78%;69%;8
Philadelphia, PA;77;60;74;59;Showers and t-storms;WSW;7;83%;77%;3
Phoenix, AZ;110;84;111;80;Sunny and hot;SW;8;10%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;78;58;67;50;Showers and t-storms;SW;7;80%;87%;3
Portland, ME;70;52;60;54;Heavy afternoon rain;NE;10;75%;90%;3
Portland, OR;95;63;84;54;Mostly sunny, warm;NNW;6;46%;6%;9
Providence, RI;75;52;64;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;14;84%;90%;2
Raleigh, NC;72;65;81;57;Warmer;W;10;75%;30%;9
Reno, NV;86;59;87;59;Partly sunny, warm;WNW;8;26%;23%;12
Richmond, VA;77;64;80;57;A shower or t-storm;W;9;74%;63%;4
Roswell, NM;88;65;95;68;A strong t-storm;S;17;44%;73%;11
Sacramento, CA;99;60;93;56;Sunshine and warm;S;7;47%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;87;64;87;61;Periods of sun;NNE;8;34%;33%;10
San Antonio, TX;91;71;92;71;Sunshine, pleasant;SE;8;44%;2%;12
San Diego, CA;72;62;72;60;Low clouds, then sun;W;7;72%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;78;57;68;55;Low clouds, then sun;WSW;12;69%;0%;10
Savannah, GA;80;70;88;65;Clouds breaking;SW;9;66%;16%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;89;63;80;56;Warm with sunshine;SSE;8;55%;5%;9
Sioux Falls, SD;70;47;78;60;Partly sunny;S;8;48%;40%;10
Spokane, WA;88;61;90;61;Partly sunny;WSW;9;34%;11%;9
Springfield, IL;71;52;71;50;Mostly sunny, breezy;WSW;15;48%;1%;11
St. Louis, MO;71;55;73;51;Mostly sunny, nice;WSW;10;52%;11%;11
Tampa, FL;88;79;85;75;Some sun, a t-storm;SSW;7;84%;76%;7
Toledo, OH;77;58;64;48;Cloudy with showers;WNW;9;88%;98%;2
Tucson, AZ;107;76;107;73;Partly sunny and hot;S;8;12%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;81;54;79;63;Partly sunny, nice;SE;6;50%;26%;11
Vero Beach, FL;91;74;89;73;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;7;79%;81%;11
Washington, DC;77;63;76;59;Showers and t-storms;WSW;6;77%;68%;3
Wichita, KS;77;52;76;60;Partly sunny;SSE;7;46%;59%;11
Wilmington, DE;76;60;73;59;Showers and t-storms;WSW;8;86%;86%;3
