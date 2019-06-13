US Forecast
US Forecast for Friday, June 14, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;63;54;65;54;A shower or two;WSW;14;63%;62%;3
Albuquerque, NM;91;65;93;63;Sunny;W;11;18%;2%;12
Anchorage, AK;69;52;69;55;Mostly cloudy;SSE;8;61%;44%;3
Asheville, NC;73;50;76;50;Sunny and nice;SSE;7;38%;3%;12
Atlanta, GA;78;56;80;57;Sunny and beautiful;SE;5;40%;5%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;69;62;74;63;Increasingly windy;WSW;16;48%;0%;11
Austin, TX;90;70;93;75;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;57%;4%;12
Baltimore, MD;75;61;77;64;Sunny and breezy;W;15;41%;2%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;89;66;90;73;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;56%;16%;12
Billings, MT;86;61;83;57;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;10;47%;71%;10
Birmingham, AL;81;56;84;64;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;43%;8%;12
Bismarck, ND;83;59;87;61;A p.m. t-storm;NE;7;54%;80%;9
Boise, ID;88;61;87;56;Partly sunny;NNE;8;36%;0%;10
Boston, MA;59;56;73;59;Warmer with some sun;WSW;16;56%;25%;8
Bridgeport, CT;60;55;72;55;Warmer with some sun;W;15;53%;16%;5
Buffalo, NY;65;52;65;60;Windy;SW;17;60%;40%;10
Burlington, VT;64;52;69;55;Rain and drizzle;S;15;65%;66%;5
Caribou, ME;74;50;71;51;Rain and drizzle;SSW;10;72%;80%;3
Casper, WY;83;47;75;45;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;9;52%;71%;8
Charleston, SC;85;65;81;63;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;8;45%;3%;12
Charleston, WV;70;48;75;53;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;6;50%;6%;11
Charlotte, NC;80;54;79;54;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;38%;3%;12
Cheyenne, WY;78;52;76;51;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;11;46%;71%;10
Chicago, IL;65;54;74;63;Clouds and sun;SSW;14;51%;62%;8
Cleveland, OH;66;55;72;61;Lots of sun, breezy;SSW;15;57%;25%;11
Columbia, SC;84;57;82;55;Sunny and delightful;SE;5;36%;5%;12
Columbus, OH;64;48;74;56;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;10;53%;40%;11
Concord, NH;57;47;72;49;Warmer;W;13;61%;53%;6
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;88;67;89;74;Sunshine and breezy;SSE;17;55%;9%;12
Denver, CO;86;58;84;55;A p.m. t-storm;NE;7;34%;71%;10
Des Moines, IA;74;60;73;64;A t-storm around;S;15;58%;77%;6
Detroit, MI;63;49;74;61;Warmer;SSW;10;50%;63%;10
Dodge City, KS;82;59;89;62;A strong t-storm;SE;15;57%;66%;12
Duluth, MN;71;49;66;47;A severe t-storm;NNE;7;69%;70%;2
El Paso, TX;99;72;99;72;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;12;19%;4%;13
Fairbanks, AK;75;53;74;51;Sunshine, pleasant;NW;6;42%;31%;5
Fargo, ND;73;59;84;61;A severe t-storm;ENE;7;61%;84%;8
Grand Junction, CO;92;60;89;56;A t-storm around;ENE;12;24%;53%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;60;49;69;61;Mostly cloudy;SW;9;60%;66%;8
Hartford, CT;59;53;71;55;Warmer with some sun;WSW;15;55%;23%;7
Helena, MT;85;58;82;54;Partly sunny;N;11;37%;29%;10
Honolulu, HI;90;73;90;73;Sunshine and breezy;ENE;16;51%;32%;13
Houston, TX;92;71;91;77;Partly sunny;SSE;7;57%;12%;12
Indianapolis, IN;64;48;75;60;Partly sunny, warmer;S;8;52%;28%;11
Jackson, MS;84;60;88;69;Mostly sunny;S;6;50%;9%;12
Jacksonville, FL;85;69;85;69;Clouds and sun, nice;E;9;54%;6%;12
Juneau, AK;61;48;64;51;Partly sunny;SE;7;69%;69%;2
Kansas City, MO;79;64;78;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;14;54%;75%;4
Knoxville, TN;74;51;78;56;Sun, some clouds;ESE;4;44%;2%;12
Las Vegas, NV;107;76;98;76;Mostly sunny;NE;7;17%;14%;12
Lexington, KY;68;47;75;58;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;8;51%;27%;11
Little Rock, AR;81;56;84;69;Increasing clouds;SSE;8;50%;14%;11
Long Beach, CA;72;62;72;61;Clearing;SW;6;71%;2%;7
Los Angeles, CA;73;61;72;61;Turning sunny;S;6;67%;1%;11
Louisville, KY;70;50;77;62;Clouds and sun, nice;S;7;50%;27%;11
Madison, WI;68;49;74;61;Partly sunny;SSW;11;62%;64%;6
Memphis, TN;78;60;84;71;Some sun;SSE;9;46%;10%;11
Miami, FL;89;78;86;79;A shower or t-storm;ENE;7;75%;82%;4
Milwaukee, WI;68;52;75;62;Breezy with some sun;SW;17;50%;63%;6
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;72;60;82;64;Partly sunny;SW;14;51%;60%;5
Mobile, AL;90;65;89;72;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;50%;14%;12
Montgomery, AL;82;58;83;63;Mostly sunny;SE;5;49%;7%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;44;37;42;34;Rain and drizzle;WNW;33;93%;75%;3
Nashville, TN;77;52;82;65;Some sun, pleasant;S;6;43%;10%;11
New Orleans, LA;90;72;89;76;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;54%;15%;12
New York, NY;66;59;74;60;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;17;46%;8%;7
Newark, NJ;64;57;74;56;Breezy with some sun;WSW;16;47%;9%;7
Norfolk, VA;80;60;78;58;Nice with sunshine;SSW;10;42%;3%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;79;62;84;72;A t-storm or two;S;16;72%;72%;6
Olympia, WA;78;48;72;47;Partly sunny;SW;6;61%;7%;7
Omaha, NE;77;63;80;69;A morning t-storm;S;17;63%;71%;5
Orlando, FL;84;74;85;74;A shower or t-storm;NE;8;75%;60%;6
Philadelphia, PA;71;60;75;60;Increasingly windy;WSW;15;43%;1%;10
Phoenix, AZ;110;81;103;77;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;7;9%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;69;50;73;56;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;14;50%;9%;11
Portland, ME;59;51;67;55;A little rain;W;13;75%;59%;6
Portland, OR;83;54;74;52;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;55%;6%;9
Providence, RI;60;55;72;56;Warmer;WSW;14;55%;23%;10
Raleigh, NC;80;56;78;54;Sunny and pleasant;S;7;42%;2%;11
Reno, NV;86;58;87;59;Mostly sunny, warm;W;7;27%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;79;56;78;54;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;10;41%;2%;11
Roswell, NM;93;68;101;67;Partly sunny and hot;SW;12;25%;4%;12
Sacramento, CA;91;56;87;53;Mostly sunny;S;8;55%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;87;60;79;60;Not as warm;SE;7;55%;31%;10
San Antonio, TX;91;71;95;75;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;57%;3%;12
San Diego, CA;68;62;70;62;Low clouds breaking;WSW;7;61%;2%;6
San Francisco, CA;67;57;66;56;Clouds to sun;WSW;13;68%;2%;10
Savannah, GA;87;63;83;64;Sun and clouds;SE;8;52%;4%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;79;56;72;56;Nice with some sun;WNW;7;59%;3%;7
Sioux Falls, SD;77;61;84;62;Partly sunny;S;14;56%;55%;9
Spokane, WA;90;60;84;56;Mostly sunny, warm;S;9;34%;2%;9
Springfield, IL;72;51;78;64;Inc. clouds;S;14;47%;75%;11
St. Louis, MO;73;53;79;65;Inc. clouds;S;9;54%;64%;11
Tampa, FL;85;74;86;73;Humid with a t-storm;E;6;78%;69%;8
Toledo, OH;62;47;74;59;Pleasant and warmer;SSW;9;56%;30%;11
Tucson, AZ;108;73;102;67;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;10;8%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;81;63;84;74;A p.m. t-storm;S;12;62%;61%;7
Vero Beach, FL;90;71;84;72;A shower or t-storm;ENE;7;79%;67%;6
Washington, DC;75;57;77;57;Sunny and breezy;SSW;14;42%;1%;11
Wichita, KS;78;61;83;70;Rather cloudy;S;16;64%;66%;4
Wilmington, DE;70;57;75;57;Breezy with sunshine;WSW;15;47%;0%;11
_____
