US Forecast
US Forecast for Saturday, July 6, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;90;72;85;63;Thunderstorms;NW;6;78%;84%;4
Albuquerque, NM;95;68;86;64;Not as hot;ESE;9;29%;32%;8
Anchorage, AK;87;60;82;60;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;5;57%;19%;5
Asheville, NC;84;67;84;68;Couple of t-storms;W;5;80%;82%;10
Atlanta, GA;91;72;89;72;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;70%;75%;11
Atlantic City, NJ;82;76;86;75;Very humid;SW;11;81%;79%;9
Austin, TX;95;75;95;74;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;58%;4%;12
Baltimore, MD;90;77;92;77;A heavy p.m. t-storm;W;4;73%;87%;10
Baton Rouge, LA;96;75;98;76;Partly sunny and hot;W;6;55%;12%;12
Billings, MT;73;55;84;59;Partly sunny, warmer;E;7;57%;36%;10
Birmingham, AL;92;73;94;72;Partly sunny;WNW;6;60%;44%;12
Bismarck, ND;73;59;72;57;Clouds and sun, nice;E;7;68%;27%;5
Boise, ID;90;62;94;61;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;24%;9%;10
Boston, MA;89;72;89;70;Thunderstorms;NW;10;70%;84%;5
Bridgeport, CT;82;72;86;71;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NW;7;78%;80%;7
Buffalo, NY;84;73;81;66;A shower or t-storm;NNE;7;82%;62%;4
Burlington, VT;89;71;85;58;Thunderstorms;N;8;77%;69%;4
Caribou, ME;91;68;79;52;Showers and t-storms;NNW;10;72%;65%;3
Casper, WY;78;49;79;51;Partly sunny;SE;9;64%;37%;11
Charleston, SC;86;75;87;75;T-storms possible;SSW;8;78%;75%;6
Charleston, WV;89;72;88;69;Thundershower;SE;5;72%;82%;8
Charlotte, NC;89;74;90;74;Couple of t-storms;SSW;6;75%;84%;9
Cheyenne, WY;76;56;73;54;A strong t-storm;SSE;11;61%;67%;6
Chicago, IL;91;71;76;67;Cooler but humid;N;10;76%;44%;7
Cleveland, OH;87;76;81;72;A shower or t-storm;N;7;80%;58%;10
Columbia, SC;88;73;90;73;Couple of t-storms;SSW;6;73%;82%;8
Columbus, OH;90;72;85;70;T-storms possible;NNW;6;81%;67%;9
Concord, NH;92;67;88;59;Thunderstorms;NNW;12;73%;84%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;92;77;97;77;Warm with sunshine;SSE;9;51%;7%;12
Denver, CO;83;58;79;58;A strong t-storm;E;7;55%;61%;5
Des Moines, IA;88;68;86;67;A shower or t-storm;WNW;7;70%;73%;3
Detroit, MI;91;73;87;65;Clouds and sun;N;7;62%;17%;10
Dodge City, KS;96;66;85;62;A strong t-storm;ESE;9;68%;77%;11
Duluth, MN;79;61;65;52;Showers around;NE;10;70%;70%;8
El Paso, TX;100;75;98;73;Warm with some sun;SW;6;26%;30%;13
Fairbanks, AK;79;58;83;59;Mostly sunny;NE;4;46%;4%;5
Fargo, ND;73;56;75;58;Partly sunny;NNE;7;62%;31%;8
Grand Junction, CO;93;60;94;64;Partly sunny;SSE;8;16%;2%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;89;71;88;64;Clouds and sun;NE;7;55%;9%;10
Hartford, CT;89;73;88;71;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NNW;7;68%;82%;5
Helena, MT;78;53;84;54;Clouds and sun;S;5;50%;42%;10
Honolulu, HI;87;75;88;77;Partly sunny;ENE;11;61%;30%;13
Houston, TX;95;77;96;77;Mostly sunny, humid;S;5;58%;6%;12
Indianapolis, IN;89;73;86;71;A shower or t-storm;NNE;5;77%;66%;6
Jackson, MS;95;73;95;75;Mostly sunny;N;5;58%;37%;12
Jacksonville, FL;89;75;89;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;7;78%;78%;7
Juneau, AK;81;57;82;58;Partly sunny;SSE;8;55%;7%;6
Kansas City, MO;84;71;87;73;Mostly cloudy, humid;SW;4;66%;57%;9
Knoxville, TN;91;72;87;72;Couple of t-storms;SW;5;79%;81%;7
Las Vegas, NV;103;77;104;78;Plenty of sunshine;S;7;9%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;89;72;87;71;Thundershower;NW;6;78%;76%;8
Little Rock, AR;94;75;92;75;A t-storm in spots;NW;6;65%;64%;9
Long Beach, CA;77;63;75;64;Clouds break;SSE;7;68%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;80;62;79;62;Clouds break;S;6;64%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;91;74;89;74;T-storms possible;N;5;76%;74%;7
Madison, WI;86;69;80;59;Decreasing clouds;ENE;7;63%;63%;7
Memphis, TN;91;77;88;75;Showers and t-storms;N;7;76%;82%;5
Miami, FL;90;81;88;79;Spotty showers;SE;8;70%;75%;11
Milwaukee, WI;91;67;76;63;Cooler;N;13;63%;8%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;83;66;80;64;Clouds and sun;NNW;8;62%;44%;6
Mobile, AL;97;78;97;79;Partly sunny;SW;5;57%;33%;12
Montgomery, AL;94;74;92;74;Warm with some sun;WSW;4;65%;44%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;65;55;61;43;Thunderstorms;NNW;25;96%;71%;3
Nashville, TN;88;73;88;72;Thundershower;W;6;76%;75%;8
New Orleans, LA;96;80;97;79;Clouds and sun;SW;6;54%;14%;12
New York, NY;86;75;88;72;Thunderstorms;WNW;7;77%;84%;8
Newark, NJ;84;75;90;74;Thunderstorms;NW;6;72%;84%;8
Norfolk, VA;91;75;89;74;Showers and t-storms;SW;8;77%;85%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;92;74;93;73;A t-storm around;SSE;7;62%;51%;11
Olympia, WA;69;50;70;51;Some sun;WSW;7;64%;21%;6
Omaha, NE;83;69;86;69;Mostly cloudy, humid;N;7;70%;44%;3
Orlando, FL;96;77;91;75;A t-storm or two;S;8;73%;83%;7
Philadelphia, PA;91;75;90;74;Thunderstorms;WSW;7;74%;84%;8
Phoenix, AZ;105;80;107;81;Partly sunny;W;6;14%;1%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;86;71;84;70;Showers and t-storms;NW;6;78%;71%;5
Portland, ME;82;69;80;65;A heavy thunderstorm;WNW;9;78%;80%;5
Portland, OR;75;58;72;57;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;5;59%;30%;6
Providence, RI;84;71;88;69;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NW;8;73%;80%;7
Raleigh, NC;89;74;89;73;Couple of t-storms;SSW;7;75%;82%;9
Reno, NV;89;58;90;58;Partly sunny;W;7;21%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;90;74;91;73;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;7;76%;85%;9
Roswell, NM;104;70;96;66;Increasing clouds;SE;9;40%;55%;12
Sacramento, CA;94;57;92;56;Mostly sunny, warm;S;6;44%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;85;63;93;69;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;25%;1%;11
San Antonio, TX;96;76;96;76;Mostly sunny;SE;8;59%;4%;12
San Diego, CA;71;62;71;62;Clouds, then sun;SW;7;66%;0%;7
San Francisco, CA;66;55;66;55;Partly sunny;WSW;11;63%;0%;10
Savannah, GA;92;73;89;72;Couple of t-storms;SSW;6;79%;84%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;71;55;71;56;Partly sunny;WSW;9;60%;26%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;80;66;80;64;Partly sunny, humid;N;8;75%;44%;5
Spokane, WA;85;60;83;58;Sun and some clouds;S;7;38%;16%;9
Springfield, IL;92;72;88;66;A t-storm in spots;NE;4;76%;55%;7
St. Louis, MO;87;73;91;73;A shower or t-storm;N;5;71%;66%;10
Tampa, FL;94;76;89;76;A p.m. t-storm;SE;6;80%;92%;9
Toledo, OH;90;72;87;64;A t-storm in spots;ENE;4;72%;44%;8
Tucson, AZ;101;75;101;76;Partly sunny;W;6;23%;4%;12
Tulsa, OK;93;75;96;75;A t-storm around;SSE;6;64%;64%;9
Vero Beach, FL;92;73;89;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;11;77%;74%;8
Washington, DC;89;75;91;76;Thunderstorms;SSW;6;72%;86%;9
Wichita, KS;89;74;91;72;Partly sunny;ENE;7;67%;56%;10
Wilmington, DE;89;75;89;74;Thunderstorms;SW;8;81%;87%;8
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather