US Forecast
US Forecast for Tuesday, July 9, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;85;57;87;59;Plenty of sunshine;S;5;43%;3%;10
Albuquerque, NM;91;61;91;63;Sunny;SSE;6;16%;0%;12
Anchorage, AK;90;62;78;57;Dimmed sunshine;W;7;60%;38%;5
Asheville, NC;86;69;80;68;Thundershower;ESE;6;80%;56%;7
Atlanta, GA;90;74;90;73;A t-storm in spots;ENE;6;70%;73%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;76;67;83;71;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;7;62%;1%;11
Austin, TX;96;77;98;77;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;4;56%;29%;12
Baltimore, MD;79;68;89;71;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;3;55%;3%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;97;77;97;78;Partly sunny and hot;W;6;63%;30%;12
Billings, MT;81;58;74;56;A shower or t-storm;SSW;14;61%;57%;6
Birmingham, AL;92;74;94;75;A t-storm in spots;NE;5;62%;42%;12
Bismarck, ND;90;66;77;61;Showers and t-storms;W;15;79%;92%;3
Boise, ID;84;55;87;65;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;32%;0%;10
Boston, MA;78;66;87;68;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;40%;2%;10
Bridgeport, CT;80;64;86;64;Plenty of sunshine;SW;6;52%;5%;10
Buffalo, NY;80;56;84;65;Plenty of sunshine;SE;5;51%;8%;10
Burlington, VT;83;59;88;65;Mostly sunny;S;5;42%;0%;10
Caribou, ME;80;56;77;53;Sunshine and nice;NNW;10;43%;21%;9
Casper, WY;85;46;78;41;Breezy with sunshine;NE;16;41%;14%;11
Charleston, SC;90;77;88;77;Heavy thunderstorms;SE;6;79%;84%;11
Charleston, WV;84;69;89;70;Thundershower;SE;4;70%;41%;7
Charlotte, NC;93;73;82;73;A thunderstorm;NE;6;77%;62%;4
Cheyenne, WY;77;53;81;49;Mostly sunny;N;12;33%;5%;11
Chicago, IL;76;67;82;72;Partly sunny;E;8;52%;28%;10
Cleveland, OH;78;68;82;73;Mostly sunny, nice;E;8;61%;9%;10
Columbia, SC;92;77;88;75;A heavy thunderstorm;NE;6;79%;80%;6
Columbus, OH;85;61;88;70;Mostly sunny;E;6;64%;19%;11
Concord, NH;84;52;88;58;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;16;40%;4%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;77;98;77;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;12;56%;22%;12
Denver, CO;84;58;90;58;Sunshine, pleasant;NE;7;25%;6%;12
Des Moines, IA;84;69;87;71;A shower or t-storm;SE;12;67%;73%;4
Detroit, MI;82;60;86;65;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;6;50%;13%;10
Dodge City, KS;88;69;94;69;Partly sunny;SE;7;64%;27%;11
Duluth, MN;71;62;76;63;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;8;68%;80%;4
El Paso, TX;99;73;100;74;Sunny and hot;W;7;15%;0%;12
Fairbanks, AK;87;61;89;59;Dimmed sunshine;W;4;37%;11%;5
Fargo, ND;88;68;79;60;Strong thunderstorms;SSW;11;88%;87%;3
Grand Junction, CO;90;58;92;61;Sunny;SE;8;17%;0%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;83;59;87;66;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;6;58%;15%;10
Hartford, CT;85;61;89;62;Plenty of sun;SW;5;45%;6%;10
Helena, MT;74;53;75;53;Some sun;SSE;6;54%;26%;8
Honolulu, HI;89;79;89;78;A shower or two;ENE;15;65%;82%;5
Houston, TX;95;78;96;78;Partial sunshine;S;6;61%;11%;12
Indianapolis, IN;86;64;89;71;Mostly sunny;SE;6;53%;14%;11
Jackson, MS;92;76;95;77;Partly sunny, humid;NNE;4;63%;32%;12
Jacksonville, FL;94;77;91;76;Heavy thunderstorms;SSE;7;74%;84%;9
Juneau, AK;75;56;74;53;Mostly cloudy;SE;8;68%;59%;2
Kansas City, MO;92;76;90;77;Showers and t-storms;SSW;8;71%;79%;7
Knoxville, TN;91;72;92;72;Thundershower;S;4;68%;48%;11
Las Vegas, NV;100;74;102;77;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;12%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;87;67;89;70;Partly sunny, humid;NE;5;69%;9%;10
Little Rock, AR;91;74;95;76;A t-storm in spots;S;5;64%;44%;11
Long Beach, CA;74;63;78;63;Clouds breaking;WSW;7;60%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;76;61;78;62;Low clouds, then sun;SSW;6;60%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;89;69;90;72;Partly sunny;ENE;5;64%;12%;11
Madison, WI;82;58;83;69;Partly sunny;SSE;7;62%;46%;9
Memphis, TN;94;76;93;79;A t-storm in spots;NE;4;67%;55%;11
Miami, FL;87;76;85;77;Heavy thunderstorms;SSW;6;75%;84%;7
Milwaukee, WI;73;61;82;68;Partly sunny;S;9;59%;44%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;87;69;82;69;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;11;63%;84%;3
Mobile, AL;97;78;97;79;Hot with some sun;NE;6;61%;66%;12
Montgomery, AL;89;74;93;76;A t-storm in spots;E;5;66%;73%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;57;44;56;49;Lots of sun, windy;WNW;26;63%;0%;11
Nashville, TN;92;72;93;73;Partly sunny, warm;NE;5;63%;12%;11
New Orleans, LA;96;80;96;81;Partly sunny;W;7;61%;66%;12
New York, NY;79;69;87;71;Sunny and warmer;S;6;54%;1%;10
Newark, NJ;80;67;89;67;Sunshine;SSW;5;50%;2%;10
Norfolk, VA;87;72;82;68;Partly sunny;E;9;64%;0%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;89;74;95;76;Partly sunny;SSE;12;67%;11%;11
Olympia, WA;75;52;72;58;A little p.m. rain;SSW;3;70%;90%;4
Omaha, NE;90;72;89;70;A shower or t-storm;S;11;72%;66%;5
Orlando, FL;91;75;89;75;Heavy thunderstorms;SSE;9;81%;85%;4
Philadelphia, PA;78;68;89;70;Warmer with sunshine;SW;5;52%;4%;11
Phoenix, AZ;103;76;105;80;Plenty of sunshine;W;5;14%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;84;64;87;69;Thundershower;ESE;6;63%;41%;11
Portland, ME;78;61;83;63;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;45%;1%;10
Portland, OR;77;58;72;62;Afternoon rain;SE;4;70%;88%;3
Providence, RI;82;61;89;63;Plenty of sun;SSW;6;43%;3%;10
Raleigh, NC;91;72;84;69;A t-storm in spots;E;6;76%;44%;6
Reno, NV;83;52;88;56;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;22%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;83;66;86;63;Partly sunny;ESE;6;61%;2%;11
Roswell, NM;99;64;101;63;Sunny and hot;SSW;8;17%;4%;12
Sacramento, CA;81;54;86;60;Mostly sunny;S;6;51%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;85;61;89;67;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;32%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;97;77;99;77;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;7;56%;9%;12
San Diego, CA;71;63;73;63;Low clouds, then sun;WNW;7;65%;1%;11
San Francisco, CA;64;56;67;59;Partly sunny;W;12;72%;3%;10
Savannah, GA;93;77;92;77;Heavy thunderstorms;SE;7;76%;84%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;76;58;74;62;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;5;64%;91%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;86;69;85;65;A shower or t-storm;S;11;76%;69%;4
Spokane, WA;78;54;84;64;Partly sunny;SSE;4;36%;27%;9
Springfield, IL;86;67;87;72;Humid with some sun;SE;8;62%;41%;8
St. Louis, MO;88;71;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;66%;73%;7
Tampa, FL;85;78;87;78;Heavy thunderstorms;SSW;7;86%;85%;7
Toledo, OH;81;58;84;65;Mostly sunny;SE;2;57%;13%;10
Tucson, AZ;101;72;102;75;Sunny;NW;6;16%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;90;76;95;77;Periods of sun;SSE;9;66%;39%;10
Vero Beach, FL;90;73;89;74;Heavy thunderstorms;S;10;80%;84%;7
Washington, DC;76;66;87;67;Warmer with sunshine;S;5;57%;1%;11
Wichita, KS;85;74;94;75;Partly sunny;SSE;8;68%;40%;9
Wilmington, DE;77;65;87;68;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;6;60%;3%;11
