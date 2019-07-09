US Forecast
US Forecast for Wednesday, July 10, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;88;60;90;68;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;50%;20%;10
Albuquerque, NM;90;64;95;67;Brilliant sunshine;E;7;15%;4%;12
Anchorage, AK;78;56;72;56;Periods of sun;W;8;72%;44%;5
Asheville, NC;81;69;83;68;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;78%;55%;8
Atlanta, GA;90;74;89;73;A t-storm in spots;ESE;6;73%;55%;6
Atlantic City, NJ;81;72;86;72;Mostly sunny;SSW;9;60%;6%;11
Austin, TX;97;75;98;75;Mostly sunny, warm;ENE;2;57%;42%;12
Baltimore, MD;89;73;91;72;Mostly sunny;S;5;54%;15%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;97;78;93;76;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;6;69%;80%;10
Billings, MT;72;54;90;64;Warmer with some sun;SE;7;49%;5%;10
Birmingham, AL;95;76;92;75;A t-storm in spots;E;5;66%;53%;11
Bismarck, ND;75;61;80;60;Nice with some sun;SE;10;63%;3%;8
Boise, ID;88;66;94;63;Hot with some sun;NNE;6;25%;0%;10
Boston, MA;88;69;86;70;Mostly sunny;S;6;47%;3%;10
Bridgeport, CT;86;65;87;69;Mostly sunny;S;6;55%;2%;10
Buffalo, NY;83;65;87;73;A t-storm around;SSE;6;58%;55%;10
Burlington, VT;87;63;90;67;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;44%;25%;9
Caribou, ME;75;50;78;51;Partly sunny;ENE;6;45%;0%;9
Casper, WY;77;43;86;54;Sunny and nice;SE;6;38%;4%;11
Charleston, SC;89;77;87;77;A t-storm in spots;S;6;79%;73%;5
Charleston, WV;91;71;91;73;A t-storm around;SSE;5;66%;64%;10
Charlotte, NC;86;73;89;73;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;71%;65%;5
Cheyenne, WY;81;50;79;57;Mostly sunny;S;9;44%;4%;11
Chicago, IL;84;74;89;69;A strong t-storm;WNW;9;69%;80%;6
Cleveland, OH;80;72;85;75;A t-storm around;SE;6;66%;66%;10
Columbia, SC;89;75;89;74;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;75%;55%;5
Columbus, OH;90;70;90;72;A t-storm around;SSW;5;66%;66%;11
Concord, NH;88;56;90;58;Breezy with sunshine;ENE;14;45%;13%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;97;78;99;78;Mostly sunny and hot;ENE;8;57%;53%;12
Denver, CO;90;58;88;63;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;37%;22%;12
Des Moines, IA;90;73;85;65;Mostly sunny, humid;WNW;13;56%;25%;10
Detroit, MI;83;63;89;73;Some sun, more humid;S;6;57%;57%;10
Dodge City, KS;93;69;91;65;Mostly sunny;ENE;12;64%;25%;11
Duluth, MN;77;62;73;59;A shower or t-storm;NNW;9;70%;60%;3
El Paso, TX;101;73;104;77;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;5;14%;1%;12
Fairbanks, AK;88;59;87;61;Mostly cloudy, warm;SSE;5;46%;44%;4
Fargo, ND;75;60;76;55;Spotty showers;NW;14;81%;61%;6
Grand Junction, CO;92;59;98;63;Mostly sunny;SE;7;16%;0%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;84;67;88;67;Partly sunny;WSW;8;68%;68%;6
Hartford, CT;90;62;92;69;Mostly sunny and hot;S;5;47%;2%;10
Helena, MT;73;53;84;59;Nice with some sun;WSW;6;44%;1%;10
Honolulu, HI;89;78;90;78;Partly sunny, humid;ENE;14;61%;70%;13
Houston, TX;96;78;98;79;Sunshine and warm;SSW;5;60%;27%;12
Indianapolis, IN;90;71;90;73;Partly sunny;SSW;6;66%;66%;7
Jackson, MS;97;75;96;75;A t-storm in spots;ESE;5;65%;56%;12
Jacksonville, FL;92;76;90;74;A heavy thunderstorm;S;7;79%;63%;7
Juneau, AK;71;52;76;55;Clouds and sun, warm;SE;8;63%;38%;6
Kansas City, MO;95;79;93;69;Partly sunny;NNW;7;57%;25%;10
Knoxville, TN;93;72;92;73;A t-storm in spots;S;4;69%;66%;9
Las Vegas, NV;102;77;106;81;Plenty of sun;WSW;5;11%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;91;70;92;73;A t-storm in spots;WSW;5;67%;55%;11
Little Rock, AR;95;76;95;77;A t-storm in spots;N;5;63%;46%;11
Long Beach, CA;77;64;80;65;Clouds, then sun;SW;6;60%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;80;62;82;64;Low clouds, then sun;SSW;6;54%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;91;72;92;76;Partly sunny and hot;SW;5;65%;44%;10
Madison, WI;84;72;87;65;A strong t-storm;W;9;69%;59%;6
Memphis, TN;92;78;94;77;A t-storm in spots;E;4;65%;53%;10
Miami, FL;88;78;88;79;A shower or t-storm;S;7;68%;80%;11
Milwaukee, WI;81;68;88;66;A strong t-storm;W;12;65%;80%;7
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;77;69;77;62;A t-storm in spots;NNW;14;62%;45%;3
Mobile, AL;96;78;93;77;A heavy thunderstorm;ENE;6;73%;84%;9
Montgomery, AL;93;75;90;74;A shower or t-storm;ESE;6;73%;66%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;55;49;60;52;Mostly sunny;SSE;16;66%;13%;7
Nashville, TN;93;74;93;75;Sun and clouds, warm;W;4;68%;44%;10
New Orleans, LA;96;81;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;NW;8;71%;85%;10
New York, NY;88;71;89;74;Mostly sunny;S;6;51%;2%;10
Newark, NJ;90;68;90;71;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;5;51%;5%;10
Norfolk, VA;82;66;87;73;Mostly sunny;SE;6;56%;27%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;93;75;96;73;Mostly sunny;NE;7;66%;44%;11
Olympia, WA;73;59;71;58;Spotty showers;WSW;7;77%;72%;2
Omaha, NE;90;72;86;65;Mostly sunny, breezy;WNW;14;53%;4%;10
Orlando, FL;91;76;91;77;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;11;72%;69%;7
Philadelphia, PA;90;69;92;71;Mostly sunny;S;6;53%;7%;11
Phoenix, AZ;106;79;111;85;Sunny and very warm;WNW;6;15%;1%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;88;70;90;73;A t-storm around;S;6;60%;64%;10
Portland, ME;83;64;76;63;Sunshine, pleasant;SE;7;59%;5%;10
Portland, OR;72;61;75;62;Spotty showers;W;6;70%;70%;3
Providence, RI;89;62;90;67;Mostly sunny;S;6;46%;2%;10
Raleigh, NC;86;70;90;74;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;67%;54%;8
Reno, NV;88;56;90;58;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;25%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;87;64;89;71;Mostly sunny;SE;5;51%;11%;11
Roswell, NM;103;63;104;69;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;7;17%;5%;12
Sacramento, CA;85;60;90;59;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;48%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;90;67;98;71;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;12;21%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;97;78;99;76;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;6;55%;44%;12
San Diego, CA;73;64;74;64;Low clouds, then sun;WNW;7;63%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;67;58;68;58;Partly sunny;W;12;76%;0%;10
Savannah, GA;92;75;90;73;Showers and t-storms;S;7;77%;82%;7
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;75;62;73;61;Spotty showers;SSW;9;73%;70%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;86;64;80;60;Clouds and sunshine;NW;20;65%;20%;3
Spokane, WA;83;62;81;60;Mostly cloudy;S;5;45%;32%;4
Springfield, IL;89;74;90;67;A strong t-storm;NW;8;76%;80%;6
St. Louis, MO;90;76;94;71;A strong t-storm;NW;6;66%;80%;10
Tampa, FL;85;76;87;76;A heavy thunderstorm;S;8;82%;80%;4
Toledo, OH;83;63;88;71;A t-storm in spots;SSW;3;62%;55%;9
Tucson, AZ;104;74;107;79;Mostly sunny and hot;NW;6;16%;2%;12
Tulsa, OK;94;77;96;75;A t-storm in spots;NNE;5;66%;44%;11
Vero Beach, FL;91;73;90;72;A p.m. t-storm;S;11;70%;75%;10
Washington, DC;87;69;90;71;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;51%;18%;11
Wichita, KS;93;75;93;69;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;65%;6%;11
Wilmington, DE;88;70;89;68;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;56%;5%;11
_____
