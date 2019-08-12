US Forecast
US Forecast for Tuesday, August 13, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;84;66;74;61;Showers, not as warm;NNE;5;82%;85%;2
Albuquerque, NM;90;66;93;67;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;29%;0%;11
Anchorage, AK;76;60;74;59;A thick cloud cover;WSW;8;62%;44%;1
Asheville, NC;85;69;88;70;Partly sunny;WSW;5;70%;44%;10
Atlanta, GA;93;76;94;76;Partly sunny;SW;5;64%;40%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;83;74;83;74;A severe t-storm;SSW;16;77%;88%;4
Austin, TX;105;77;105;77;Mostly sunny and hot;S;4;47%;12%;11
Baltimore, MD;92;76;90;75;A severe t-storm;NNW;7;69%;86%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;95;79;96;79;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;68%;55%;11
Billings, MT;81;56;82;57;Mostly sunny;E;7;51%;12%;8
Birmingham, AL;97;76;97;77;Partly sunny, humid;SW;5;62%;47%;10
Bismarck, ND;76;59;66;52;Rather cloudy;NW;11;73%;30%;2
Boise, ID;84;58;91;61;Sunny and pleasant;NE;5;26%;0%;8
Boston, MA;87;71;82;66;Rain and a t-storm;W;8;75%;85%;2
Bridgeport, CT;85;70;78;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;E;7;80%;89%;2
Buffalo, NY;80;68;74;61;Rain and a t-storm;NE;6;79%;74%;2
Burlington, VT;84;65;80;55;Inc. clouds;N;6;63%;45%;7
Caribou, ME;76;55;73;47;Partial sunshine;NNW;8;61%;48%;6
Casper, WY;87;45;83;47;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;5;36%;10%;9
Charleston, SC;89;75;93;78;Partly sunny;SSW;6;69%;16%;10
Charleston, WV;94;71;87;71;Thunderstorms;W;9;83%;87%;6
Charlotte, NC;91;74;94;76;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;7;64%;44%;10
Cheyenne, WY;84;52;80;55;Mostly sunny;SE;9;38%;5%;9
Chicago, IL;80;71;79;68;Mostly cloudy;SE;9;78%;34%;3
Cleveland, OH;82;70;79;67;Rain and a t-storm;ENE;10;79%;75%;2
Columbia, SC;94;75;96;78;Partly sunny and hot;S;5;63%;25%;10
Columbus, OH;88;69;84;66;Showers and t-storms;N;11;83%;70%;3
Concord, NH;84;61;77;55;Showers;N;5;80%;86%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;101;79;101;76;Mostly sunny and hot;ENE;7;50%;59%;10
Denver, CO;89;60;89;60;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;29%;29%;9
Des Moines, IA;82;67;84;63;Partly sunny;W;9;67%;9%;8
Detroit, MI;85;70;80;63;Mostly cloudy, humid;NNE;7;75%;66%;2
Dodge City, KS;92;67;91;65;Partly sunny;SE;9;65%;33%;10
Duluth, MN;70;58;62;56;A t-storm in spots;NE;10;93%;57%;2
El Paso, TX;100;76;101;78;Mostly sunny;E;6;27%;7%;11
Fairbanks, AK;72;58;63;55;Cooler with showers;WSW;6;84%;92%;1
Fargo, ND;69;59;67;52;Mainly cloudy, cool;NNW;10;97%;44%;2
Grand Junction, CO;93;59;94;62;Partly sunny;SSE;9;19%;0%;10
Grand Rapids, MI;84;67;81;61;Variable cloudiness;ESE;7;68%;36%;5
Hartford, CT;86;68;79;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;NE;6;82%;89%;3
Helena, MT;73;48;82;51;Mostly sunny;SW;4;42%;0%;7
Honolulu, HI;91;76;90;75;Partly sunny;ENE;11;50%;33%;12
Houston, TX;100;81;101;81;Mostly sunny and hot;S;5;57%;19%;11
Indianapolis, IN;81;75;84;67;A shower or t-storm;N;9;80%;60%;3
Jackson, MS;96;78;97;75;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;63%;73%;10
Jacksonville, FL;92;77;93;77;Clouds and sun;S;6;70%;36%;10
Juneau, AK;74;52;73;53;Clouds and sun;E;8;62%;11%;4
Kansas City, MO;96;73;90;70;Partly sunny, humid;NNW;9;59%;4%;9
Knoxville, TN;92;74;95;73;A heavy p.m. t-storm;W;7;67%;78%;9
Las Vegas, NV;103;78;105;80;Plenty of sunshine;NW;6;13%;0%;10
Lexington, KY;90;73;95;69;A heavy thunderstorm;NW;12;72%;66%;7
Little Rock, AR;97;77;98;73;Partly sunny and hot;NE;6;61%;74%;10
Long Beach, CA;80;65;85;64;Partly sunny;SW;6;54%;0%;9
Los Angeles, CA;84;62;87;64;Partly sunny;SSW;5;50%;0%;9
Louisville, KY;90;78;95;71;Showers and t-storms;NW;10;67%;84%;5
Madison, WI;79;64;79;60;Mostly cloudy;WSW;6;70%;44%;4
Memphis, TN;95;80;96;74;Clouds and sun, hot;NNW;8;66%;75%;9
Miami, FL;89;79;88;79;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;78%;79%;7
Milwaukee, WI;79;69;79;66;Mostly cloudy;NNE;12;65%;65%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;78;66;76;61;A t-storm in spots;WSW;9;73%;75%;4
Mobile, AL;94;79;95;78;A t-storm in spots;SW;5;73%;66%;10
Montgomery, AL;94;76;94;76;A t-storm in spots;SSW;4;68%;54%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;52;47;53;41;Windy;N;28;97%;49%;4
Nashville, TN;94;77;98;73;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NNW;7;64%;73%;9
New Orleans, LA;94;81;93;81;Partly sunny;SW;6;70%;55%;10
New York, NY;88;72;80;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;7;77%;93%;3
Newark, NJ;87;71;81;69;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;6;77%;93%;3
Norfolk, VA;88;70;93;75;Sun and some clouds;SSW;9;62%;35%;9
Oklahoma City, OK;103;74;87;70;A strong t-storm;ENE;8;73%;43%;9
Olympia, WA;78;54;83;54;Mostly sunny;N;4;57%;9%;7
Omaha, NE;86;66;87;64;Partly sunny;W;9;62%;5%;8
Orlando, FL;94;78;91;78;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;77%;74%;10
Philadelphia, PA;89;72;85;72;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;8;78%;93%;2
Phoenix, AZ;106;82;108;84;Sunny and very warm;W;6;21%;0%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;88;68;81;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;WNW;9;82%;85%;2
Portland, ME;81;66;76;60;Showers;NW;6;76%;73%;3
Portland, OR;81;59;85;59;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;52%;4%;7
Providence, RI;86;68;80;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;7;81%;89%;2
Raleigh, NC;91;71;93;76;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;7;68%;40%;10
Reno, NV;88;57;93;60;Brilliant sunshine;WNW;5;22%;0%;9
Richmond, VA;91;71;94;75;A severe t-storm;SSW;9;65%;70%;9
Roswell, NM;105;73;102;74;Mostly sunny;ESE;9;31%;7%;11
Sacramento, CA;95;60;97;61;Sunny and warm;SSW;4;36%;1%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;84;64;92;68;Sunny;SE;7;26%;0%;9
San Antonio, TX;104;78;104;77;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;6;49%;6%;11
San Diego, CA;73;63;78;65;Partly sunny;NW;7;63%;0%;9
San Francisco, CA;76;58;74;58;Partly sunny;SW;9;60%;0%;8
Savannah, GA;91;74;95;75;Partly sunny, humid;S;5;69%;34%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;79;59;81;60;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;58%;11%;7
Sioux Falls, SD;83;64;81;58;Clouds and sunshine;NW;11;65%;10%;8
Spokane, WA;78;52;84;55;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;2;43%;0%;7
Springfield, IL;89;73;84;62;Mostly cloudy, humid;NNW;11;74%;27%;3
St. Louis, MO;94;77;87;68;A t-storm in spots;NW;8;70%;44%;4
Tampa, FL;89;79;88;78;Showers and t-storms;SW;6;85%;81%;5
Toledo, OH;83;68;78;60;Showers around;NE;6;91%;76%;2
Tucson, AZ;101;76;103;79;Sunny and hot;N;7;29%;0%;11
Tulsa, OK;101;77;88;70;Not as warm;NE;5;73%;27%;8
Vero Beach, FL;91;74;89;73;Showers and t-storms;SSW;7;84%;71%;7
Washington, DC;92;74;91;75;A severe t-storm;WSW;8;64%;77%;6
Wichita, KS;98;73;90;69;Partly sunny;ENE;8;64%;6%;9
Wilmington, DE;87;72;85;72;A severe t-storm;SSW;10;75%;90%;3
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather