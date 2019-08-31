US Forecast
US Forecast for Sunday, September 1, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;75;50;76;62;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;55%;64%;4
Albuquerque, NM;93;68;92;67;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;6;32%;35%;9
Anchorage, AK;65;51;65;51;Cloudy;SE;10;67%;76%;1
Asheville, NC;82;59;82;60;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;61%;7%;8
Atlanta, GA;90;67;88;68;A t-storm in spots;E;6;66%;42%;7
Atlantic City, NJ;79;67;78;69;Periods of sun, nice;ESE;9;67%;9%;7
Austin, TX;99;77;98;75;Turning sunny, warm;E;2;49%;28%;8
Baltimore, MD;87;69;83;70;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;59%;44%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;94;74;92;74;A t-storm around;ENE;6;67%;55%;9
Billings, MT;90;59;95;63;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;7;37%;6%;6
Birmingham, AL;92;69;90;69;Partly sunny, humid;E;6;66%;26%;6
Bismarck, ND;68;56;81;60;Mostly sunny, warmer;ENE;6;72%;72%;5
Boise, ID;96;62;96;60;Sunny and very hot;NE;6;23%;0%;6
Boston, MA;79;61;72;61;Inc. clouds;SE;8;60%;18%;6
Bridgeport, CT;79;59;75;63;Inc. clouds;SE;8;60%;18%;7
Buffalo, NY;72;58;75;66;A little p.m. rain;S;7;64%;89%;2
Burlington, VT;75;52;76;61;Clouds limiting sun;SSE;7;51%;70%;5
Caribou, ME;71;42;69;48;Partly sunny;S;4;49%;18%;5
Casper, WY;91;49;94;51;Mostly sunny;ESE;13;26%;5%;7
Charleston, SC;80;75;85;75;A shower or t-storm;NE;8;77%;73%;3
Charleston, WV;90;65;89;63;More clouds than sun;SSE;5;61%;33%;6
Charlotte, NC;90;65;86;69;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;6;59%;28%;8
Cheyenne, WY;85;58;92;60;Mostly sunny;NW;10;26%;4%;7
Chicago, IL;74;64;77;66;Mainly cloudy;NNW;7;72%;54%;5
Cleveland, OH;72;64;78;68;Showers and t-storms;SSE;5;62%;100%;3
Columbia, SC;91;70;88;71;A t-storm in spots;ENE;6;63%;48%;6
Columbus, OH;79;61;81;64;Showers and t-storms;S;5;76%;83%;6
Concord, NH;76;45;74;53;Inc. clouds;SE;9;60%;80%;6
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;88;71;94;72;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;62%;19%;9
Denver, CO;92;63;97;67;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;5;26%;3%;8
Des Moines, IA;71;61;81;67;Nice with some sun;SW;5;65%;11%;5
Detroit, MI;74;60;76;63;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;66%;60%;2
Dodge City, KS;84;65;91;69;Humid and warmer;SSE;13;68%;3%;8
Duluth, MN;71;52;67;56;Clouds and sun;SW;6;74%;44%;2
El Paso, TX;95;72;95;72;Mostly sunny;SE;7;37%;7%;10
Fairbanks, AK;66;46;65;48;Cloudy;E;7;59%;32%;1
Fargo, ND;72;58;76;60;Partial sunshine;NE;6;84%;71%;4
Grand Junction, CO;93;64;99;63;Mostly sunny;SE;9;18%;0%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;75;58;75;60;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;69%;60%;3
Hartford, CT;79;56;78;60;Inc. clouds;SE;6;57%;25%;6
Helena, MT;89;58;91;59;Mostly sunny;WSW;4;37%;2%;6
Honolulu, HI;91;78;90;78;Clouds and sunshine;ENE;11;59%;66%;11
Houston, TX;93;76;97;75;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;57%;15%;9
Indianapolis, IN;77;65;84;68;Showers and t-storms;SSE;5;71%;70%;3
Jackson, MS;93;70;93;72;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;59%;27%;9
Jacksonville, FL;88;78;88;78;Showers and t-storms;NNE;16;77%;83%;5
Juneau, AK;70;47;67;51;Mild with some sun;E;6;59%;63%;4
Kansas City, MO;76;64;84;68;Humid and warmer;ESE;3;65%;10%;3
Knoxville, TN;90;64;89;65;Sunshine and warm;ESE;4;61%;9%;8
Las Vegas, NV;110;79;109;82;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;7;15%;10%;8
Lexington, KY;89;67;89;68;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;6;65%;30%;8
Little Rock, AR;89;70;92;71;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;60%;7%;8
Long Beach, CA;89;70;88;71;Partly sunny;SE;6;56%;7%;8
Los Angeles, CA;89;67;91;68;Sunny and very warm;S;5;51%;3%;8
Louisville, KY;88;69;89;70;Partly sunny;SE;5;63%;33%;7
Madison, WI;71;57;75;63;Mostly cloudy;SW;5;79%;37%;2
Memphis, TN;90;70;92;73;Mostly sunny;NE;3;56%;6%;8
Miami, FL;89;78;90;76;Showers and t-storms;WNW;16;78%;87%;9
Milwaukee, WI;72;63;74;64;Mostly cloudy;SW;8;70%;39%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;71;58;74;62;Partly sunny;SSW;8;71%;30%;3
Mobile, AL;92;75;90;76;A t-storm around;NNW;6;74%;55%;6
Montgomery, AL;89;70;87;70;A t-storm around;E;6;74%;44%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;43;34;46;40;Inc. clouds;S;20;80%;78%;4
Nashville, TN;92;67;92;68;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;58%;27%;8
New Orleans, LA;92;78;90;79;Showers and t-storms;ENE;7;75%;72%;9
New York, NY;81;65;78;67;Partly sunny;SE;7;54%;12%;6
Newark, NJ;82;62;78;66;Periods of sun;SE;6;56%;18%;5
Norfolk, VA;89;69;83;71;Humid with some sun;E;9;69%;42%;7
Oklahoma City, OK;83;69;89;71;Partly sunny, humid;SE;7;69%;8%;8
Olympia, WA;76;58;76;56;Mostly cloudy;SW;5;65%;31%;2
Omaha, NE;75;64;83;70;Partly sunny, warmer;SSE;7;71%;69%;6
Orlando, FL;88;78;90;78;Showers and t-storms;NE;14;73%;83%;5
Philadelphia, PA;85;65;82;66;Partly sunny;ESE;6;56%;23%;5
Phoenix, AZ;108;86;106;84;A t-storm around;S;5;33%;73%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;79;64;77;66;Showers and t-storms;SSE;6;76%;84%;2
Portland, ME;75;55;67;59;Inc. clouds;SSE;7;65%;65%;6
Portland, OR;83;62;81;60;Mainly cloudy;N;4;59%;27%;4
Providence, RI;81;56;76;58;Inc. clouds;ESE;6;56%;14%;6
Raleigh, NC;91;63;85;67;Sunny intervals;E;6;65%;19%;8
Reno, NV;94;54;94;58;Warm with sunshine;W;7;19%;0%;8
Richmond, VA;91;64;85;67;Humid with some sun;ESE;5;69%;41%;4
Roswell, NM;98;68;98;70;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;30%;12%;9
Sacramento, CA;95;62;96;61;Sunny and warm;S;5;40%;0%;7
Salt Lake City, UT;95;70;100;72;Scorching sunshine;SE;9;17%;0%;7
San Antonio, TX;98;75;97;74;Turning sunny;E;6;57%;32%;9
San Diego, CA;80;69;80;69;Turning sunny;SW;7;69%;35%;8
San Francisco, CA;75;62;76;60;Some sun;WSW;10;65%;0%;7
Savannah, GA;81;75;86;75;Showers and t-storms;E;13;83%;84%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;78;62;78;61;Mostly cloudy;N;7;63%;36%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;65;59;81;63;A morning t-storm;SE;7;77%;63%;4
Spokane, WA;88;58;87;55;Partly sunny;S;7;39%;3%;5
Springfield, IL;78;66;83;64;A morning t-storm;N;5;74%;64%;3
St. Louis, MO;82;68;84;69;A t-storm in spots;WNW;5;73%;44%;5
Tampa, FL;91;77;92;77;Showers and t-storms;NNE;7;75%;85%;5
Toledo, OH;73;60;77;63;A shower or t-storm;S;3;71%;82%;3
Tucson, AZ;102;77;102;76;A t-storm around;S;5;40%;64%;9
Tulsa, OK;83;68;90;72;Partly sunny;ESE;5;71%;7%;8
Vero Beach, FL;89;78;89;78;Showers and t-storms;NW;12;80%;79%;5
Washington, DC;89;69;84;69;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;67%;44%;3
Wichita, KS;79;65;85;71;Partly sunny;SE;7;75%;26%;8
Wilmington, DE;85;65;82;66;Periods of sun;ESE;7;60%;26%;6
_____
