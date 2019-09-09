US Forecast

US Forecast for Tuesday, September 10, 2019

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;71;49;75;63;Nice with some sun;S;7;65%;36%;4

Albuquerque, NM;88;65;86;62;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;43%;45%;8

Anchorage, AK;63;49;62;49;Cloudy with a shower;E;5;73%;69%;1

Asheville, NC;88;64;88;65;A p.m. t-storm;SE;5;66%;73%;7

Atlanta, GA;98;71;94;71;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;5;61%;73%;6

Atlantic City, NJ;78;67;77;69;Variable clouds;SSE;8;78%;1%;4

Austin, TX;97;76;96;76;Partly sunny;SSE;7;56%;44%;8

Baltimore, MD;82;69;83;70;Variable clouds;SSW;4;64%;27%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;95;76;92;75;Partly sunny, humid;SE;6;66%;33%;8

Billings, MT;75;50;71;53;A p.m. t-storm;NE;8;70%;81%;2

Birmingham, AL;98;73;95;72;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;5;60%;73%;8

Bismarck, ND;62;53;70;55;Partly sunny;E;6;80%;60%;4

Boise, ID;72;51;73;49;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;7;47%;56%;4

Boston, MA;70;59;72;64;Clouds and sun;S;7;65%;41%;3

Bridgeport, CT;73;59;74;64;Nice with some sun;S;7;71%;6%;5

Buffalo, NY;69;54;80;71;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;8;65%;64%;5

Burlington, VT;67;48;73;65;Partly sunny;S;8;60%;75%;4

Caribou, ME;65;38;65;50;Increasing clouds;SSE;3;54%;80%;4

Casper, WY;75;41;81;46;Partly sunny;E;10;39%;66%;6

Charleston, SC;89;77;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;E;6;75%;58%;8

Charleston, WV;89;62;96;68;Partly sunny;SE;4;57%;13%;6

Charlotte, NC;95;73;90;71;Clouds and sun, warm;ESE;5;65%;44%;6

Cheyenne, WY;78;52;79;52;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;40%;44%;6

Chicago, IL;75;71;87;72;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;10;68%;44%;4

Cleveland, OH;72;64;85;74;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;11;56%;41%;6

Columbia, SC;97;73;94;72;Partial sunshine;E;5;65%;36%;8

Columbus, OH;81;60;89;66;Clouds and sunshine;SSW;6;64%;17%;6

Concord, NH;71;45;72;58;Partly sunny;S;7;68%;61%;3

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;95;77;94;76;Mostly sunny;S;12;57%;13%;8

Denver, CO;85;57;87;58;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;38%;15%;7

Des Moines, IA;84;71;85;72;Clouds and sun;SSE;11;71%;44%;5

Detroit, MI;72;61;84;72;Partly sunny;SW;9;68%;33%;5

Dodge City, KS;88;69;90;70;A t-storm in spots;S;22;53%;44%;7

Duluth, MN;56;54;67;53;A shower in the a.m.;NE;6;93%;66%;1

El Paso, TX;85;69;88;70;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;53%;65%;9

Fairbanks, AK;65;43;63;45;Becoming cloudy;NW;4;71%;68%;1

Fargo, ND;63;56;67;54;Mostly cloudy;ENE;6;92%;61%;1

Grand Junction, CO;86;60;82;60;Mostly sunny;SSE;11;30%;44%;7

Grand Rapids, MI;71;63;85;69;A t-storm in spots;SW;11;77%;55%;4

Hartford, CT;75;56;75;63;Partly sunny;S;5;69%;14%;4

Helena, MT;68;45;62;49;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;6;71%;81%;2

Honolulu, HI;91;79;91;78;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;16;52%;22%;11

Houston, TX;95;78;93;78;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;66%;51%;5

Indianapolis, IN;84;67;90;72;Clouds and sun;SSW;7;60%;33%;5

Jackson, MS;97;73;93;73;Clouds and sun, warm;S;7;62%;11%;8

Jacksonville, FL;96;74;91;75;Mostly sunny;E;8;64%;8%;8

Juneau, AK;69;46;65;45;Sun and clouds, nice;E;5;69%;17%;3

Kansas City, MO;93;75;90;76;Partly sunny;S;9;57%;33%;5

Knoxville, TN;93;66;95;70;Mostly cloudy;SSE;4;60%;42%;6

Las Vegas, NV;98;71;93;66;Sunny and breezy;SW;14;20%;0%;7

Lexington, KY;90;65;96;70;Partly sunny;SSW;6;53%;26%;7

Little Rock, AR;97;73;94;72;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;5;64%;34%;7

Long Beach, CA;81;66;80;65;Partly sunny;SE;8;55%;4%;7

Los Angeles, CA;83;65;79;63;Partly sunny;SSE;6;58%;4%;7

Louisville, KY;90;66;96;73;Partly sunny and hot;S;6;55%;29%;6

Madison, WI;71;68;84;68;A t-storm in spots;SW;10;74%;71%;3

Memphis, TN;97;76;95;75;Very hot;SE;7;58%;35%;7

Miami, FL;90;82;89;81;A p.m. t-storm;NE;12;64%;80%;8

Milwaukee, WI;69;67;86;69;A t-storm in spots;SW;15;67%;64%;3

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;68;65;80;63;Sunshine and warmer;NNE;9;72%;51%;4

Mobile, AL;93;77;92;77;Humid with some sun;SE;7;65%;14%;8

Montgomery, AL;92;73;93;72;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;5;64%;71%;8

Mt. Washington, NH;39;33;46;44;Clouds and sun;S;21;76%;68%;2

Nashville, TN;95;68;98;73;Very hot;S;6;54%;32%;7

New Orleans, LA;94;78;91;79;Clouds and sun;SE;7;65%;21%;5

New York, NY;77;65;75;67;Sun and some clouds;S;7;68%;25%;4

Newark, NJ;76;63;76;65;Partly sunny;S;6;70%;26%;4

Norfolk, VA;80;70;81;67;Some sun, a shower;ESE;7;75%;55%;4

Oklahoma City, OK;93;72;91;72;Partly sunny;SSE;12;60%;12%;7

Olympia, WA;65;54;68;52;Spotty showers;SW;3;79%;71%;2

Omaha, NE;83;70;84;74;Mostly cloudy, humid;S;11;73%;44%;5

Orlando, FL;95;77;92;76;Mostly sunny;ENE;9;61%;33%;9

Philadelphia, PA;82;65;81;66;More clouds than sun;S;6;66%;1%;3

Phoenix, AZ;97;77;96;77;A t-storm in spots;SW;8;47%;49%;8

Pittsburgh, PA;78;59;87;67;Partly sunny, warmer;S;5;63%;12%;6

Portland, ME;65;51;64;59;Partial sunshine;S;6;71%;58%;5

Portland, OR;69;58;70;56;Spotty showers;NNW;5;77%;79%;3

Providence, RI;74;56;74;62;Partly sunny, nice;S;6;66%;14%;6

Raleigh, NC;91;70;85;67;Clouds breaking;E;5;72%;10%;6

Reno, NV;76;44;71;44;More sun than clouds;WNW;7;37%;47%;7

Richmond, VA;82;65;85;66;Clouds breaking;SE;5;69%;5%;4

Roswell, NM;93;68;84;68;Showers and t-storms;SSE;14;64%;70%;5

Sacramento, CA;84;55;80;55;Sunny and nice;S;5;55%;5%;6

Salt Lake City, UT;79;62;78;54;A t-storm around;NNW;13;38%;81%;6

San Antonio, TX;96;77;94;77;A t-storm in spots;SE;9;63%;55%;7

San Diego, CA;75;67;75;65;Partly sunny;SSW;9;59%;25%;5

San Francisco, CA;71;59;70;57;Partly sunny;WSW;12;69%;8%;6

Savannah, GA;94;77;90;75;Partly sunny, humid;E;5;73%;28%;8

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;65;57;70;57;Spotty showers;S;5;74%;72%;3

Sioux Falls, SD;78;63;83;69;Partly sunny, warmer;E;6;73%;74%;5

Spokane, WA;65;49;72;48;Warmer;NE;2;65%;55%;3

Springfield, IL;86;72;90;70;Partly sunny;S;9;66%;44%;5

St. Louis, MO;91;72;93;73;A t-storm or two;SSW;6;63%;70%;5

Tampa, FL;93;74;93;74;Partly sunny;E;6;71%;16%;9

Toledo, OH;75;62;87;72;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;7;62%;32%;6

Tucson, AZ;92;72;91;71;A t-storm in spots;S;7;59%;56%;7

Tulsa, OK;95;74;93;73;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;9;58%;12%;5

Vero Beach, FL;91;77;88;77;Partly sunny;ENE;11;69%;44%;9

Washington, DC;83;66;84;68;Sun and clouds;SSE;6;65%;26%;3

Wichita, KS;91;73;90;73;Periods of sun;SSE;13;62%;22%;5

Wilmington, DE;82;65;81;65;Variable cloudiness;SSE;7;69%;0%;3

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather