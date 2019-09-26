US Forecast
US Forecast for Friday, September 27, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;68;46;72;52;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;6;59%;5%;4
Albuquerque, NM;86;56;77;54;Partly sunny;SSE;7;40%;3%;4
Anchorage, AK;51;33;51;39;Mostly cloudy;NNE;5;74%;13%;2
Asheville, NC;82;61;83;64;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;6;70%;66%;6
Atlanta, GA;93;69;93;71;Partly sunny, hot;ESE;5;61%;26%;6
Atlantic City, NJ;75;61;76;64;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;7;59%;5%;5
Austin, TX;98;75;95;77;Clouds and sun, warm;SSE;7;55%;66%;7
Baltimore, MD;87;62;81;68;Mostly sunny, nice;S;3;43%;6%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;93;70;92;73;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;6;66%;19%;7
Billings, MT;75;44;57;41;A passing shower;ENE;7;69%;84%;2
Birmingham, AL;89;70;95;72;Mostly sunny, hot;ESE;5;59%;23%;6
Bismarck, ND;67;46;57;38;Partly sunny, cooler;NNE;7;64%;30%;3
Boise, ID;79;47;70;40;Mostly cloudy;ENE;7;41%;3%;3
Boston, MA;80;56;74;58;Mostly sunny;SW;6;49%;3%;4
Bridgeport, CT;79;52;73;59;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;6;59%;6%;5
Buffalo, NY;70;50;74;66;Clouds and sunshine;S;11;55%;55%;4
Burlington, VT;67;49;70;57;Partly sunny;S;6;61%;25%;4
Caribou, ME;69;48;66;44;Clouds and sun;WSW;9;61%;3%;4
Casper, WY;81;42;56;40;Spotty showers;E;12;72%;83%;1
Charleston, SC;88;76;87;73;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;76%;47%;6
Charleston, WV;84;52;89;66;Clouds and sun;SE;5;56%;26%;5
Charlotte, NC;94;69;89;70;A p.m. t-storm;SE;6;60%;73%;5
Cheyenne, WY;84;47;63;42;Cooler;SE;8;58%;57%;2
Chicago, IL;71;60;75;63;Very windy;S;23;70%;84%;1
Cleveland, OH;73;55;81;69;Sunny intervals;S;14;44%;56%;5
Columbia, SC;97;72;92;71;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;66%;69%;6
Columbus, OH;78;47;83;67;Some sun, very warm;S;8;57%;20%;5
Concord, NH;77;43;72;44;Sunny, nice;E;5;58%;4%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;97;75;94;76;Partly sunny, breezy;S;15;55%;28%;6
Denver, CO;89;54;76;48;Cooler;N;7;45%;66%;4
Des Moines, IA;73;62;75;53;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;10;81%;64%;1
Detroit, MI;71;50;75;68;Becoming cloudy;SSW;11;59%;68%;4
Dodge City, KS;75;65;87;56;Mostly sunny, breezy;NE;18;46%;19%;5
Duluth, MN;66;53;61;40;Mostly cloudy;NNW;10;79%;27%;1
El Paso, TX;92;66;88;63;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;41%;0%;7
Fairbanks, AK;45;28;48;32;Mostly cloudy;NNE;4;60%;14%;1
Fargo, ND;66;48;57;37;Partly sunny, cooler;E;10;65%;17%;2
Grand Junction, CO;81;56;81;55;Partly sunny;SE;9;39%;33%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;67;52;69;60;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;16;74%;85%;1
Hartford, CT;81;51;74;54;Sunlit, delightful;S;5;57%;7%;4
Helena, MT;63;44;57;39;Spotty showers;WNW;6;66%;82%;1
Honolulu, HI;86;76;88;77;Partly sunny;ENE;7;64%;69%;9
Houston, TX;90;74;89;76;Partly sunny, humid;SE;7;76%;39%;4
Indianapolis, IN;76;54;85;70;Becoming cloudy;S;11;54%;34%;4
Jackson, MS;93;71;94;71;Mostly sunny, hot;S;6;54%;12%;6
Jacksonville, FL;91;75;92;72;Partly sunny, warm;SE;8;63%;8%;7
Juneau, AK;52;37;56;35;Mostly sunny;E;6;59%;0%;2
Kansas City, MO;78;70;90;65;A strong t-storm;SSE;16;64%;81%;5
Knoxville, TN;85;64;90;68;Clouds and sun;SE;4;68%;44%;5
Las Vegas, NV;88;65;91;66;Mostly sunny;SSW;9;38%;1%;5
Lexington, KY;83;55;92;69;Partly sunny;S;7;56%;39%;5
Little Rock, AR;81;67;90;69;Partly sunny, warm;S;13;64%;14%;6
Long Beach, CA;78;68;76;67;Clouds, then sun;NNW;6;63%;56%;4
Los Angeles, CA;79;66;75;64;Clouds to sun;SW;6;65%;41%;4
Louisville, KY;81;57;92;70;Clouds and sun;S;7;55%;26%;5
Madison, WI;69;56;66;53;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;8;76%;83%;1
Memphis, TN;86;72;94;74;Mostly sunny;S;10;56%;14%;6
Miami, FL;86;78;88;79;Partly sunny;ENE;9;61%;30%;8
Milwaukee, WI;71;58;68;57;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;16;72%;92%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;69;58;68;47;Mostly cloudy;N;10;63%;44%;2
Mobile, AL;95;76;93;75;Abundant sunshine;SSW;6;63%;16%;7
Montgomery, AL;96;71;94;72;Mostly sunny, hot;SE;5;60%;17%;6
Mt. Washington, NH;49;32;45;41;Windy;SSW;26;68%;6%;4
Nashville, TN;78;64;94;70;Partly sunny, hot;S;6;60%;34%;5
New Orleans, LA;92;74;91;76;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;6;64%;16%;7
New York, NY;81;59;75;62;Mostly sunny;S;6;48%;4%;5
Newark, NJ;83;53;77;57;Mostly sunny, nice;S;5;51%;6%;5
Norfolk, VA;90;68;80;66;Not as warm;ESE;7;70%;52%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;86;73;91;72;Partly sunny, windy;S;16;68%;68%;6
Olympia, WA;68;46;59;40;Cooler;W;11;67%;44%;2
Omaha, NE;73;64;74;53;A t-storm in spots;NE;12;76%;48%;4
Orlando, FL;92;74;92;74;Clouds and sun;E;6;58%;8%;7
Philadelphia, PA;86;57;79;60;Mostly sunny;S;4;47%;7%;5
Phoenix, AZ;85;71;87;72;Mostly sunny;S;6;49%;1%;6
Pittsburgh, PA;77;49;80;63;Sunny intervals;SSE;6;53%;26%;5
Portland, ME;68;52;69;54;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;64%;2%;4
Portland, OR;70;48;61;46;Cooler;WSW;5;69%;77%;2
Providence, RI;80;52;74;53;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;52%;4%;4
Raleigh, NC;91;67;87;68;A t-storm in spots;ESE;6;68%;67%;4
Reno, NV;87;54;77;45;Not as warm;W;10;37%;17%;5
Richmond, VA;92;60;84;64;Mostly sunny;SE;5;59%;16%;5
Roswell, NM;97;62;93;58;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;14;28%;14%;6
Sacramento, CA;91;60;74;54;Sunny, cooler;S;8;70%;12%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;82;58;71;56;Not as warm;NNE;7;49%;64%;4
San Antonio, TX;98;73;96;78;Clouds and sun;SE;7;60%;34%;7
San Diego, CA;74;68;75;67;Clouds breaking;W;7;59%;36%;4
San Francisco, CA;76;62;67;55;Spotty drizzle;W;11;71%;43%;2
Savannah, GA;93;75;91;73;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;72%;44%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;67;51;59;47;A shower;ESE;10;71%;89%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;69;57;68;46;Clouds and sun;NNE;11;61%;24%;3
Spokane, WA;70;43;61;38;Rather cloudy;SSE;7;54%;78%;2
Springfield, IL;74;57;83;67;Mostly cloudy, windy;SW;16;66%;63%;2
St. Louis, MO;78;61;89;67;Some sun;SSW;14;66%;44%;5
Tampa, FL;92;71;92;71;Mostly sunny, humid;E;5;65%;8%;7
Toledo, OH;74;49;78;68;Spotty p.m. showers;SSW;10;51%;82%;4
Tucson, AZ;84;65;83;64;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;53%;45%;7
Tulsa, OK;82;74;91;74;Windy;S;16;66%;34%;5
Vero Beach, FL;88;72;88;74;A passing shower;ESE;7;64%;66%;7
Washington, DC;87;57;82;64;Sunshine, pleasant;SE;5;52%;6%;5
Wichita, KS;77;70;91;67;A strong t-storm;SE;15;62%;65%;5
Wilmington, DE;83;55;79;59;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;5;53%;5%;5
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather