US Forecast
US Forecast for Saturday, December 28, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;47;37;43;26;Clouds, then sun;WNW;8;55%;1%;2
Albuquerque, NM;51;28;40;22;A snow shower;NNW;10;64%;70%;2
Anchorage, AK;6;2;16;11;Cloudy with flurries;NNE;5;78%;80%;0
Asheville, NC;62;39;64;52;Warm with some sun;SE;5;71%;31%;2
Atlanta, GA;64;52;66;60;Partly sunny, mild;ESE;6;75%;70%;2
Atlantic City, NJ;52;44;53;35;Fog in the morning;NW;6;77%;3%;2
Austin, TX;69;62;72;50;Thundershower;N;7;82%;85%;1
Baltimore, MD;53;44;57;39;Areas of morning fog;N;5;62%;6%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;71;64;76;66;Variable clouds;SSE;10;82%;77%;1
Billings, MT;39;23;35;18;Partly sunny;WNW;8;53%;14%;1
Birmingham, AL;67;57;68;64;A p.m. shower or two;SSE;8;78%;84%;2
Bismarck, ND;28;12;24;15;A bit of p.m. snow;NNW;9;87%;85%;1
Boise, ID;35;23;36;26;Partly sunny;ESE;5;58%;75%;2
Boston, MA;49;40;47;33;Mostly sunny;W;14;49%;1%;2
Bridgeport, CT;50;37;47;29;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;59%;2%;2
Buffalo, NY;52;33;40;31;Cooler;SE;7;70%;2%;2
Burlington, VT;45;33;40;25;Partly sunny;W;11;69%;2%;2
Caribou, ME;30;27;34;20;Partly sunny;WNW;14;74%;5%;2
Casper, WY;27;15;23;11;Snow;W;12;79%;81%;1
Charleston, SC;67;57;68;61;Areas of morning fog;ENE;7;89%;66%;2
Charleston, WV;62;48;64;51;Periods of sun, warm;SE;3;77%;27%;1
Charlotte, NC;64;45;69;54;Fog in the morning;E;4;67%;27%;3
Cheyenne, WY;33;20;21;15;Periods of snow;NW;17;78%;74%;1
Chicago, IL;39;33;50;47;A shower or two;SE;11;80%;86%;1
Cleveland, OH;60;35;47;42;Periods of sun, mild;SE;6;69%;55%;2
Columbia, SC;63;51;71;58;Areas of morning fog;E;4;75%;24%;3
Columbus, OH;58;34;53;46;Mostly cloudy, mild;ESE;5;82%;69%;1
Concord, NH;39;33;42;23;Mostly sunny;WNW;11;63%;2%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;70;59;67;43;Rain and a t-storm;SW;16;82%;68%;1
Denver, CO;37;24;30;17;Colder with snow;WNW;9;75%;74%;1
Des Moines, IA;42;32;53;42;Mild with rain;SE;14;85%;93%;0
Detroit, MI;51;28;43;35;Cooler;ESE;5;73%;58%;2
Dodge City, KS;37;33;50;23;Rain in the morning;NW;11;79%;77%;2
Duluth, MN;31;24;34;32;An icy mix;ENE;9;84%;93%;0
El Paso, TX;60;36;49;33;Cooler;W;16;60%;51%;2
Fairbanks, AK;-25;-29;-12;-14;Flurries, very cold;NE;7;54%;85%;0
Fargo, ND;21;16;30;24;Snow at times;NNE;8;98%;95%;0
Grand Junction, CO;36;23;32;10;Mostly cloudy;WNW;8;73%;30%;1
Grand Rapids, MI;39;27;43;38;Mostly cloudy;ESE;7;73%;86%;1
Hartford, CT;53;36;46;28;Mostly sunny, mild;WNW;7;57%;2%;2
Helena, MT;31;18;29;16;A snow shower;SSW;5;61%;49%;2
Honolulu, HI;83;73;84;71;A shower;ENE;13;69%;73%;4
Houston, TX;67;64;75;61;A t-storm in spots;SSW;9;83%;78%;1
Indianapolis, IN;46;37;58;54;Mostly cloudy, mild;SE;7;83%;76%;1
Jackson, MS;71;60;72;64;Periods of sun;SSE;10;81%;79%;1
Jacksonville, FL;75;63;75;65;Partly sunny;ESE;7;80%;82%;2
Juneau, AK;38;36;38;37;A bit of snow;E;9;92%;92%;0
Kansas City, MO;45;38;61;42;Rain;SW;13;78%;94%;0
Knoxville, TN;59;45;66;52;Clouds and sun, mild;ESE;4;73%;69%;2
Las Vegas, NV;53;35;50;32;Mostly sunny, cool;N;8;37%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;61;52;65;58;Mostly cloudy;SE;7;68%;72%;1
Little Rock, AR;63;56;65;55;Spotty showers;S;8;91%;92%;1
Long Beach, CA;60;39;60;41;Sunny, but cool;NNE;4;60%;0%;3
Los Angeles, CA;64;42;60;42;Sunny and cool;NNE;4;59%;1%;3
Louisville, KY;62;52;65;59;Mostly cloudy, warm;SE;7;68%;76%;1
Madison, WI;39;26;42;40;A little rain;SE;8;79%;94%;1
Memphis, TN;71;56;67;62;A shower or two;SSE;12;83%;86%;1
Miami, FL;80;74;79;74;Variable cloudiness;E;13;76%;77%;2
Milwaukee, WI;39;29;44;41;A little rain;SE;10;81%;87%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;29;23;38;35;A bit of ice;E;11;80%;95%;0
Mobile, AL;74;63;71;66;Variable cloudiness;SE;8;91%;79%;1
Montgomery, AL;67;57;67;63;A p.m. shower or two;SE;8;84%;80%;2
Mt. Washington, NH;34;15;17;11;Partly sunny;WNW;32;60%;5%;2
Nashville, TN;64;50;67;63;Clouds and sun, warm;SSE;7;75%;80%;2
New Orleans, LA;68;64;74;65;A shower or two;SSE;11;87%;85%;1
New York, NY;54;42;52;35;Mostly sunny, mild;WNW;8;48%;2%;2
Newark, NJ;52;39;50;31;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;52%;3%;2
Norfolk, VA;60;44;58;41;Fog in the morning;E;5;81%;6%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;50;49;61;35;Rain and a t-storm;SW;15;74%;69%;1
Olympia, WA;45;36;46;40;A bit of p.m. rain;SSW;4;89%;81%;0
Omaha, NE;42;33;49;31;Rain, heavy at times;NW;10;90%;94%;0
Orlando, FL;80;67;79;69;Brief p.m. showers;ESE;9;81%;91%;1
Philadelphia, PA;54;40;51;32;Turning sunny, mild;W;6;61%;5%;2
Phoenix, AZ;52;42;55;35;Mostly sunny, cool;NW;6;58%;14%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;58;35;49;38;Fog in the morning;ENE;4;68%;4%;2
Portland, ME;43;37;44;29;Partly sunny, breezy;W;16;54%;1%;2
Portland, OR;46;36;46;40;Mostly cloudy;ESE;5;81%;46%;1
Providence, RI;51;37;48;29;Mostly sunny;W;11;53%;1%;2
Raleigh, NC;65;47;68;49;Areas of morning fog;E;3;73%;11%;3
Reno, NV;38;23;41;29;Lots of sun, chilly;WSW;4;52%;1%;2
Richmond, VA;62;41;62;41;Areas of morning fog;SE;4;75%;8%;2
Roswell, NM;61;34;54;29;Periods of sun;WNW;11;46%;64%;3
Sacramento, CA;58;31;53;37;Areas of morning fog;SE;4;77%;4%;2
Salt Lake City, UT;32;21;30;19;A bit of a.m. snow;SSE;8;73%;59%;2
San Antonio, TX;73;63;73;51;Thundershower;NNE;8;72%;71%;1
San Diego, CA;61;44;61;44;Sunshine and cool;ENE;6;65%;0%;3
San Francisco, CA;56;42;54;48;Areas of morning fog;WNW;6;66%;13%;2
Savannah, GA;73;57;71;61;Downpours;E;6;86%;92%;1
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;45;39;47;43;A little p.m. rain;SE;5;81%;66%;0
Sioux Falls, SD;40;29;36;29;A bit of ice;N;9;89%;91%;0
Spokane, WA;35;27;36;30;Partly sunny;N;1;79%;67%;1
Springfield, IL;44;37;59;55;Mainly cloudy;SSE;14;87%;79%;1
St. Louis, MO;48;42;60;56;Spotty showers;SSE;9;86%;88%;1
Tampa, FL;77;68;79;69;Variable clouds;E;7;83%;60%;1
Toledo, OH;53;28;45;38;Clouds and sun, mild;E;3;74%;68%;2
Tucson, AZ;48;40;51;29;Cold with some sun;WNW;8;67%;36%;2
Tulsa, OK;55;51;63;39;Rain and a t-storm;SW;9;85%;76%;1
Vero Beach, FL;75;71;79;72;A few showers;ESE;11;79%;89%;2
Washington, DC;56;44;59;41;Fog in the morning;E;5;66%;5%;2
Wichita, KS;45;42;58;32;Rain and a t-storm;WSW;11;89%;70%;1
Wilmington, DE;53;41;51;32;Fog in the morning;W;6;62%;3%;2
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather