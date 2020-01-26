US Forecast
US Forecast for Monday, January 27, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;41;33;42;30;Low clouds may break;WNW;9;60%;26%;1
Albuquerque, NM;55;31;51;29;Mostly cloudy;N;9;53%;26%;1
Anchorage, AK;4;-7;4;0;Morning flurries;NNE;9;69%;63%;0
Asheville, NC;45;34;47;31;Mostly cloudy;NW;8;82%;56%;1
Atlanta, GA;50;43;55;37;Partly sunny;NW;7;72%;44%;1
Atlantic City, NJ;48;37;49;35;Some sunshine;WNW;14;62%;2%;2
Austin, TX;77;48;73;54;Sunshine;SSE;5;62%;78%;4
Baltimore, MD;47;35;49;35;Partly sunny;WNW;10;56%;16%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;55;52;67;48;Areas of low clouds;ESE;6;70%;10%;1
Billings, MT;50;31;46;27;A bit of a.m. snow;SW;12;61%;56%;2
Birmingham, AL;55;45;57;37;Mostly cloudy;N;6;74%;44%;1
Bismarck, ND;32;22;29;24;A thick cloud cover;SSE;4;81%;45%;1
Boise, ID;46;35;47;39;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;72%;44%;1
Boston, MA;50;36;46;33;Partly sunny;W;11;54%;2%;1
Bridgeport, CT;44;31;44;29;Periods of sun;WNW;10;59%;5%;1
Buffalo, NY;37;33;36;30;Cloudy, snow showers;WNW;11;74%;82%;1
Burlington, VT;38;31;38;27;A snow shower;NW;6;82%;78%;1
Caribou, ME;36;27;33;13;Morning snow, cloudy;NNW;8;81%;86%;0
Casper, WY;43;31;36;19;Periods of snow;SW;11;81%;67%;1
Charleston, SC;60;46;60;43;A shower or two;W;8;72%;67%;1
Charleston, WV;41;35;44;32;Cloudy;WNW;6;77%;42%;1
Charlotte, NC;54;36;55;34;Mostly cloudy;WNW;6;69%;53%;1
Cheyenne, WY;48;29;43;23;A snow shower;WNW;10;65%;74%;1
Chicago, IL;33;29;37;30;Mostly cloudy;WNW;7;77%;25%;1
Cleveland, OH;38;34;37;31;A few flurries;NW;12;76%;81%;1
Columbia, SC;56;44;60;37;Mostly cloudy;WNW;7;65%;45%;1
Columbus, OH;36;30;36;29;Mostly cloudy;WNW;7;71%;66%;1
Concord, NH;47;30;42;26;Partly sunny;WNW;9;65%;14%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;62;43;66;52;Mostly sunny;SE;8;72%;65%;4
Denver, CO;57;30;45;26;Cooler with snow;W;6;61%;70%;1
Des Moines, IA;31;22;32;22;Mostly cloudy;NNW;7;89%;5%;1
Detroit, MI;38;32;36;28;Cloudy;NW;7;78%;28%;1
Dodge City, KS;59;28;48;28;Cooler;NE;12;69%;63%;3
Duluth, MN;31;26;31;16;Low clouds;NW;6;74%;43%;1
El Paso, TX;68;42;65;37;Hazy sun;NW;13;43%;2%;4
Fairbanks, AK;-15;-29;-20;-32;Very cold;NNE;4;60%;50%;0
Fargo, ND;28;17;20;9;Mainly cloudy;NNE;8;81%;47%;1
Grand Junction, CO;43;29;38;23;A little snow;ENE;5;82%;60%;1
Grand Rapids, MI;36;30;37;28;Low clouds;NW;6;83%;36%;1
Hartford, CT;47;31;45;29;Partial sunshine;WNW;8;58%;9%;2
Helena, MT;42;31;44;28;Mostly cloudy;SSW;8;54%;14%;2
Honolulu, HI;84;70;83;65;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;4;58%;33%;5
Houston, TX;73;52;68;55;Fog in the morning;SE;5;74%;27%;4
Indianapolis, IN;38;28;35;31;Mostly cloudy;WNW;7;81%;13%;1
Jackson, MS;53;47;60;42;Areas of low clouds;NE;4;74%;15%;2
Jacksonville, FL;65;50;61;47;Clearing, a shower;NW;6;64%;58%;3
Juneau, AK;42;34;38;33;A little snow;E;13;89%;88%;0
Kansas City, MO;37;27;39;29;Mostly cloudy;NNE;5;80%;2%;2
Knoxville, TN;45;41;51;33;A shower or two;NW;7;72%;62%;1
Las Vegas, NV;68;46;68;42;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;8;33%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;45;37;44;29;Mostly cloudy;WNW;6;70%;20%;1
Little Rock, AR;52;40;57;38;Partly sunny;ESE;4;65%;25%;3
Long Beach, CA;61;48;70;49;Partly sunny;N;4;61%;0%;3
Los Angeles, CA;65;50;73;54;Mostly sunny;N;5;62%;2%;3
Louisville, KY;46;34;44;30;Mostly cloudy;NW;7;68%;19%;1
Madison, WI;32;27;35;26;Periods of sun;WNW;5;72%;45%;1
Memphis, TN;51;43;56;36;Areas of low clouds;E;5;71%;14%;3
Miami, FL;74;60;78;65;Mostly cloudy;WSW;7;65%;56%;3
Milwaukee, WI;36;29;36;29;Mostly cloudy;WNW;6;78%;35%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;30;23;32;17;Mostly cloudy;NNW;6;79%;49%;1
Mobile, AL;53;51;63;45;Clouds and sun;N;7;78%;7%;3
Montgomery, AL;55;45;57;37;Mostly cloudy;NNW;5;75%;18%;1
Mt. Washington, NH;26;11;19;7;Very windy;NW;39;97%;72%;1
Nashville, TN;50;45;54;32;Periods of sunshine;NNE;6;63%;42%;1
New Orleans, LA;57;54;64;51;Partly sunny;NNE;6;79%;6%;3
New York, NY;47;36;45;34;Periods of sun;WNW;11;54%;2%;1
Newark, NJ;46;34;45;32;Partly sunny;WNW;10;53%;6%;1
Norfolk, VA;52;32;55;36;Mostly cloudy;WNW;7;59%;33%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;60;36;63;37;Mostly sunny, mild;ENE;7;64%;67%;3
Olympia, WA;51;41;49;45;Afternoon downpours;S;7;90%;96%;0
Omaha, NE;40;26;34;23;Mostly cloudy;N;9;92%;1%;1
Orlando, FL;67;52;69;53;Considerable clouds;N;5;53%;33%;1
Philadelphia, PA;46;33;47;33;Periods of sun;WNW;10;54%;3%;1
Phoenix, AZ;73;50;73;46;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;6;45%;0%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;37;33;38;30;Morning flurries;WNW;8;71%;80%;1
Portland, ME;43;34;44;30;Partly sunny;WNW;9;59%;4%;2
Portland, OR;53;44;51;47;Rain, becoming heavy;SSW;11;84%;96%;0
Providence, RI;47;32;45;30;Sun and clouds;W;9;57%;2%;1
Raleigh, NC;52;35;53;35;Mostly cloudy;NW;5;69%;62%;1
Reno, NV;52;30;53;33;Partly sunny;WSW;7;52%;1%;3
Richmond, VA;51;32;55;32;Mostly cloudy;NNW;7;54%;17%;1
Roswell, NM;68;35;68;40;Partly sunny;NW;10;40%;27%;3
Sacramento, CA;66;43;62;45;Periods of sun;S;5;78%;10%;2
Salt Lake City, UT;45;34;45;32;A bit of a.m. snow;SE;5;68%;60%;2
San Antonio, TX;77;47;75;56;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;6;65%;79%;4
San Diego, CA;60;50;68;50;Partly sunny;NNE;6;72%;0%;3
San Francisco, CA;59;48;58;51;Clouds and sunshine;W;7;76%;10%;2
Savannah, GA;61;45;61;41;Mostly cloudy;WNW;6;71%;59%;1
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;53;44;50;46;Afternoon rain;S;8;80%;94%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;38;25;29;18;Cloudy with a flurry;NW;7;85%;44%;1
Spokane, WA;43;35;44;37;A p.m. shower or two;SE;5;77%;81%;1
Springfield, IL;37;27;35;27;Low clouds may break;NNW;6;88%;13%;1
St. Louis, MO;43;29;38;29;Partly sunny;NNW;6;82%;12%;1
Tampa, FL;67;54;70;54;A shower in the p.m.;NNE;5;61%;75%;1
Toledo, OH;37;31;36;28;Mainly cloudy;WNW;4;81%;33%;1
Tucson, AZ;74;46;68;39;Mostly sunny;N;7;55%;0%;4
Tulsa, OK;61;32;59;35;Partly sunny;NE;4;69%;27%;3
Vero Beach, FL;68;51;73;57;Mostly cloudy;NNW;4;61%;52%;2
Washington, DC;48;33;51;35;Periods of sunshine;NW;8;52%;14%;2
Wichita, KS;55;31;48;30;Partly sunny;NE;8;69%;30%;3
Wilmington, DE;47;33;47;32;Partly sunny;WNW;11;56%;2%;1
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather