US Forecast
US Forecast for Sunday, February 2, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;39;28;40;33;Mostly cloudy;S;15;60%;58%;1
Albuquerque, NM;56;29;59;34;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;6;38%;1%;4
Anchorage, AK;8;-2;15;13;A bit of p.m. snow;N;9;68%;78%;0
Asheville, NC;47;33;61;37;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;12;47%;2%;4
Atlanta, GA;48;38;62;39;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;10;48%;0%;4
Atlantic City, NJ;45;37;46;42;Breezy with some sun;WSW;15;63%;28%;3
Austin, TX;71;46;78;57;Partly sunny, warm;S;6;29%;26%;4
Baltimore, MD;46;37;48;39;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;13;64%;25%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;61;40;72;50;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;6;51%;5%;4
Billings, MT;67;36;38;20;Snow, much colder;ENE;7;62%;93%;1
Birmingham, AL;52;38;65;45;Plenty of sunshine;SW;8;51%;3%;4
Bismarck, ND;52;31;36;18;Partly sunny, colder;SW;14;59%;4%;2
Boise, ID;54;34;38;23;Snow showers, colder;NNW;12;74%;63%;1
Boston, MA;40;33;42;34;Partly sunny;SW;7;59%;25%;2
Bridgeport, CT;40;32;43;35;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;17;62%;44%;1
Buffalo, NY;34;31;39;35;A snow shower;WSW;21;77%;79%;1
Burlington, VT;29;18;34;25;Rather cloudy;S;5;76%;67%;1
Caribou, ME;24;13;29;10;Partly sunny;WNW;9;73%;62%;1
Casper, WY;41;34;43;16;Mostly cloudy;NE;15;55%;83%;2
Charleston, SC;50;42;62;45;Plenty of sunshine;W;10;51%;0%;4
Charleston, WV;44;38;58;42;Turning sunny;WSW;11;54%;3%;3
Charlotte, NC;53;37;61;40;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;9;43%;5%;4
Cheyenne, WY;54;37;63;18;Partly sunny;NE;10;22%;30%;3
Chicago, IL;37;34;49;32;Partly sunny, breezy;W;15;63%;3%;3
Cleveland, OH;38;34;46;37;Clouds breaking;WSW;17;68%;26%;2
Columbia, SC;54;39;62;40;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;9;47%;2%;4
Columbus, OH;38;33;54;36;Clearing and breezy;WSW;14;55%;2%;3
Concord, NH;38;23;39;23;Periods of sun;WSW;4;64%;27%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;65;44;76;55;Partly sunny, mild;S;10;36%;5%;4
Denver, CO;69;39;70;27;Warm with some sun;N;11;17%;26%;3
Des Moines, IA;41;34;43;27;Sunny and mild;NNE;9;70%;1%;3
Detroit, MI;35;33;45;32;Clouds breaking;W;17;73%;27%;2
Dodge City, KS;58;35;67;36;Sunny and mild;SSW;12;52%;1%;3
Duluth, MN;36;32;40;24;Breezy with some sun;W;15;71%;8%;2
El Paso, TX;63;36;65;45;Increasing clouds;SW;7;32%;0%;4
Fairbanks, AK;-19;-28;-2;-5;Not as cold;N;4;66%;56%;0
Fargo, ND;36;32;36;17;Winds subsiding;WSW;19;74%;3%;2
Grand Junction, CO;41;24;42;28;Partly sunny;SE;4;59%;21%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;36;34;44;30;Clouds breaking;W;15;74%;6%;2
Hartford, CT;42;30;43;33;Partly sunny;SW;15;59%;44%;1
Helena, MT;64;33;36;17;A little snow;N;11;38%;88%;1
Honolulu, HI;80;68;81;69;Periods of sun;ENE;10;62%;34%;5
Houston, TX;67;45;74;57;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;6;46%;12%;4
Indianapolis, IN;41;34;56;37;Plenty of sunshine;SW;11;60%;1%;3
Jackson, MS;55;40;70;49;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;46%;5%;4
Jacksonville, FL;58;44;65;42;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;9;49%;0%;4
Juneau, AK;32;18;25;16;A bit of snow;E;4;62%;89%;1
Kansas City, MO;55;36;63;44;Sunny and mild;S;7;53%;5%;3
Knoxville, TN;48;37;60;44;Plenty of sunshine;SW;10;55%;2%;3
Las Vegas, NV;71;42;73;39;Partly sunny;NW;10;29%;6%;3
Lexington, KY;43;36;58;44;Sunny;SW;13;60%;2%;3
Little Rock, AR;58;41;70;52;Increasing clouds;SSW;7;44%;10%;4
Long Beach, CA;81;52;66;47;Cooler, p.m. mist;NW;6;67%;48%;3
Los Angeles, CA;85;55;70;45;Cooler, p.m. mist;NNW;6;58%;59%;4
Louisville, KY;46;37;61;45;Sunny and mild;SSW;12;54%;3%;3
Madison, WI;36;33;45;26;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;15;61%;5%;3
Memphis, TN;55;41;67;51;Sunny and mild;SSW;11;51%;5%;3
Miami, FL;77;54;69;50;Not as warm;N;10;49%;0%;5
Milwaukee, WI;38;34;47;31;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;16;64%;5%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;36;33;41;22;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;16;71%;3%;2
Mobile, AL;55;41;67;49;Mostly sunny;SW;6;52%;3%;4
Montgomery, AL;53;37;64;41;Plenty of sunshine;SW;8;50%;2%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;18;6;13;7;Very windy;W;34;92%;59%;1
Nashville, TN;49;40;65;46;Sunny and mild;SSW;9;49%;3%;3
New Orleans, LA;59;43;69;53;Partly sunny;SSW;6;55%;3%;4
New York, NY;44;36;44;40;Partly sunny;WSW;20;55%;44%;1
Newark, NJ;44;35;45;38;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;15;56%;44%;1
Norfolk, VA;50;37;56;45;Mostly sunny;WSW;10;53%;0%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;62;40;72;51;Mostly sunny, mild;SSW;11;41%;7%;4
Olympia, WA;52;32;44;30;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;6;76%;68%;1
Omaha, NE;48;33;51;28;Sunny and mild;NE;8;67%;2%;3
Orlando, FL;63;47;65;46;Plenty of sunshine;W;10;50%;2%;4
Philadelphia, PA;46;35;45;40;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;15;62%;30%;2
Phoenix, AZ;78;47;77;50;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;6;35%;3%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;38;33;48;36;Clouds breaking;WSW;15;62%;41%;2
Portland, ME;37;29;38;27;Partly sunny;SW;6;56%;1%;1
Portland, OR;54;35;45;32;Spotty showers;W;7;79%;79%;2
Providence, RI;42;32;42;32;Partly sunny;SW;15;62%;31%;1
Raleigh, NC;47;37;59;42;Sunny;WSW;9;49%;0%;3
Reno, NV;63;38;48;18;A snow shower;NNW;10;49%;78%;1
Richmond, VA;48;36;57;44;Mostly sunny;WSW;9;49%;0%;3
Roswell, NM;67;33;71;39;Partly sunny;SW;8;31%;0%;4
Sacramento, CA;62;46;56;35;Windy in the p.m.;NNW;14;64%;44%;1
Salt Lake City, UT;53;36;52;25;Mostly cloudy, mild;WNW;9;47%;86%;2
San Antonio, TX;72;42;75;55;Partly sunny, nice;S;7;37%;4%;4
San Diego, CA;80;51;67;51;Cooler, p.m. mist;WNW;7;66%;59%;4
San Francisco, CA;62;50;55;41;Windy and cooler;NNW;20;62%;10%;2
Savannah, GA;52;41;63;43;Plenty of sun;W;11;55%;0%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;53;35;46;34;A shower in the p.m.;S;9;70%;75%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;42;35;43;25;Mostly sunny, mild;NNE;9;72%;4%;3
Spokane, WA;52;26;41;21;Partly sunny;N;3;54%;8%;2
Springfield, IL;39;34;55;34;Plenty of sunshine;SW;11;70%;2%;3
St. Louis, MO;45;37;64;41;Near-record warmth;S;8;51%;4%;3
Tampa, FL;64;49;64;45;Mostly sunny;NW;7;60%;1%;4
Toledo, OH;38;33;48;31;Clouds breaking;WSW;14;74%;15%;2
Tucson, AZ;76;46;77;52;Sunny and warm;SSE;8;26%;1%;4
Tulsa, OK;62;40;72;55;Mostly sunny, warm;S;7;44%;26%;3
Vero Beach, FL;70;47;66;40;Plenty of sun;WNW;10;58%;0%;4
Washington, DC;49;37;52;41;Breezy with some sun;SW;15;53%;3%;2
Wichita, KS;60;33;69;46;Sunny and warmer;S;8;50%;6%;3
Wilmington, DE;45;34;45;38;Partly sunny, breezy;SW;15;62%;26%;2
