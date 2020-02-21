US Forecast
US Forecast for Saturday, February 22, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;32;19;41;21;Mostly sunny, breezy;S;14;44%;4%;3
Albuquerque, NM;49;36;52;38;Showers around;SW;6;71%;90%;1
Anchorage, AK;30;18;25;7;Flurries;NNE;4;71%;82%;0
Asheville, NC;40;20;54;26;Sunny and milder;NW;6;40%;1%;4
Atlanta, GA;46;25;55;31;Plenty of sunshine;SW;4;43%;0%;5
Atlantic City, NJ;35;27;49;33;Sunny and milder;WSW;15;32%;1%;4
Austin, TX;53;37;61;50;Partly sunny;S;4;52%;8%;5
Baltimore, MD;38;28;53;31;Plenty of sun;W;8;28%;4%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;53;31;60;42;Partly sunny;SE;5;50%;15%;5
Billings, MT;43;28;47;22;Mostly sunny;WSW;16;41%;1%;3
Birmingham, AL;47;25;56;34;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;43%;0%;5
Bismarck, ND;38;18;41;25;Sunny;WSW;5;68%;2%;3
Boise, ID;47;25;49;30;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;48%;6%;3
Boston, MA;32;27;48;31;Mostly sunny, breezy;W;19;30%;0%;3
Bridgeport, CT;33;25;47;28;Sunny and milder;W;17;32%;1%;4
Buffalo, NY;30;27;36;32;Sunny and breezy;SW;19;48%;2%;3
Burlington, VT;27;18;36;23;Partly sunny;SSE;8;57%;18%;2
Caribou, ME;22;11;32;21;Clouds and sunshine;WSW;9;62%;6%;2
Casper, WY;34;24;39;15;Mostly sunny, breezy;SW;19;52%;3%;4
Charleston, SC;44;29;54;33;Plenty of sunshine;N;7;38%;0%;5
Charleston, WV;38;20;50;25;Sunny and milder;S;6;36%;0%;4
Charlotte, NC;44;23;55;29;Plenty of sun;SSW;5;35%;0%;4
Cheyenne, WY;51;26;52;27;Partly sunny;S;13;36%;23%;4
Chicago, IL;36;27;45;33;Mostly sunny, milder;SSW;12;48%;0%;3
Cleveland, OH;35;27;44;33;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;15;38%;2%;4
Columbia, SC;45;24;55;29;Sunny, but cool;SSW;3;38%;1%;4
Columbus, OH;35;21;46;24;Sunny and milder;SSW;9;28%;0%;4
Concord, NH;29;13;39;17;Not as cold;W;15;50%;3%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;49;36;56;47;Partly sunny;S;12;60%;14%;5
Denver, CO;52;26;49;29;Periods of sun;SSW;6;44%;28%;4
Des Moines, IA;44;28;51;31;Mostly sunny;SW;12;55%;0%;4
Detroit, MI;36;24;44;30;Plenty of sunshine;SW;10;48%;2%;3
Dodge City, KS;50;28;56;39;Not as cool;SSE;9;64%;28%;4
Duluth, MN;37;16;36;23;Plenty of sunshine;SW;9;66%;1%;3
El Paso, TX;54;44;69;51;A thick cloud cover;WSW;6;53%;38%;2
Fairbanks, AK;17;6;11;-11;Cloudy and colder;SW;6;70%;44%;0
Fargo, ND;35;13;32;22;Plenty of sun;SW;8;79%;1%;3
Grand Junction, CO;52;24;53;33;A thick cloud cover;ENE;5;46%;81%;2
Grand Rapids, MI;32;27;40;31;Sunny;SW;12;56%;2%;3
Hartford, CT;34;22;48;25;Sunny and milder;SW;15;33%;1%;3
Helena, MT;46;23;48;25;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;44%;2%;3
Honolulu, HI;83;71;83;68;Partly sunny;SE;7;56%;32%;7
Houston, TX;56;37;62;47;Partly sunny;SE;6;51%;16%;5
Indianapolis, IN;36;23;47;29;Milder with sunshine;SSW;9;41%;0%;4
Jackson, MS;48;27;57;39;Mostly sunny;SSE;2;48%;2%;5
Jacksonville, FL;51;38;58;42;Sunny, but cool;NNE;11;58%;1%;5
Juneau, AK;37;32;37;27;A bit of snow;ENE;8;81%;89%;0
Kansas City, MO;43;29;54;39;Partly sunny;SSW;12;47%;10%;4
Knoxville, TN;43;20;52;27;Plenty of sun;SSE;4;45%;0%;4
Las Vegas, NV;69;49;60;45;A little rain;WNW;7;59%;79%;1
Lexington, KY;38;20;49;28;Sunny and milder;SSW;7;40%;0%;4
Little Rock, AR;44;23;52;39;Partly sunny;S;6;42%;10%;4
Long Beach, CA;70;56;63;52;Spotty showers;SSE;7;74%;80%;2
Los Angeles, CA;79;56;64;52;Spotty showers;SW;6;73%;80%;2
Louisville, KY;40;23;51;29;Sunny and milder;S;8;35%;0%;4
Madison, WI;34;20;40;29;Partly sunny, milder;SSW;7;57%;2%;3
Memphis, TN;43;25;53;38;Partly sunny;S;6;46%;5%;4
Miami, FL;79;62;73;67;A shower;NE;15;59%;67%;3
Milwaukee, WI;35;25;42;32;Mostly sunny, milder;SW;12;51%;1%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;37;18;38;24;Plenty of sun;SW;7;64%;1%;3
Mobile, AL;55;34;59;39;Plenty of sun;NE;6;46%;9%;5
Montgomery, AL;49;28;54;33;Sunny;SE;4;45%;0%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;6;4;16;11;Very windy;WNW;53;78%;13%;2
Nashville, TN;43;20;54;32;Mostly sunny, milder;S;5;38%;1%;4
New Orleans, LA;54;41;59;46;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;56%;10%;5
New York, NY;36;28;49;35;Sunny and milder;WSW;19;25%;0%;4
Newark, NJ;36;25;49;31;Sunny and breezy;WSW;15;26%;1%;4
Norfolk, VA;35;24;50;29;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;6;40%;1%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;48;33;58;46;Cloudy;S;14;52%;27%;2
Olympia, WA;56;37;51;40;Rain and drizzle;WNW;5;79%;79%;1
Omaha, NE;51;24;55;27;Mostly sunny, mild;SW;12;61%;2%;4
Orlando, FL;57;47;67;52;Partly sunny;N;14;58%;9%;5
Philadelphia, PA;38;27;51;31;Sunny and breezy;WSW;14;25%;3%;4
Phoenix, AZ;78;57;66;48;Rain and a t-storm;WSW;7;71%;85%;1
Pittsburgh, PA;35;23;46;27;Sunny and milder;SW;15;28%;2%;4
Portland, ME;27;22;40;22;Not as cold;W;9;46%;1%;3
Portland, OR;57;35;53;41;Rain and drizzle;S;4;70%;79%;1
Providence, RI;32;23;47;25;Sunshine and milder;WSW;15;32%;0%;3
Raleigh, NC;39;19;52;28;Plenty of sun;SW;5;40%;0%;4
Reno, NV;60;33;60;35;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;37%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;40;21;54;24;Sunny and milder;SSW;6;33%;2%;4
Roswell, NM;48;37;65;48;Cloudy;S;6;56%;37%;2
Sacramento, CA;73;42;71;44;Clouds breaking;S;6;57%;4%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;45;28;47;29;Mostly cloudy;NNW;6;51%;4%;3
San Antonio, TX;55;36;63;51;Sun and clouds;SSE;7;66%;2%;5
San Diego, CA;64;59;62;56;Spotty showers;WSW;8;74%;81%;2
San Francisco, CA;68;50;59;50;Some sun returning;W;10;75%;7%;4
Savannah, GA;50;27;56;31;Sunny, but cool;N;6;39%;0%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;55;42;51;43;Rain and drizzle;SE;7;74%;78%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;41;19;44;24;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;63%;1%;3
Spokane, WA;49;29;50;34;Sun, then clouds;N;5;58%;27%;3
Springfield, IL;36;24;49;32;Mostly sunny, milder;SSW;12;46%;0%;4
St. Louis, MO;41;24;53;33;Mostly sunny;S;8;38%;6%;4
Tampa, FL;58;43;70;51;Sunshine and warmer;NNE;9;57%;0%;5
Toledo, OH;35;25;45;31;Sunny and milder;SW;10;39%;1%;3
Tucson, AZ;71;57;64;44;Rain in the morning;SW;8;77%;86%;1
Tulsa, OK;48;33;58;45;Cloudy;S;10;45%;60%;2
Vero Beach, FL;66;57;70;59;Winds subsiding;NE;17;68%;76%;3
Washington, DC;41;26;54;28;Sunny and milder;W;7;32%;2%;4
Wichita, KS;43;28;53;42;Milder;S;11;60%;28%;3
Wilmington, DE;39;26;52;28;Sunny, not as cool;WSW;14;27%;1%;4
_____
