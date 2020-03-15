US Forecast

US Forecast for Monday, March 16, 2020

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;44;19;45;35;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;34%;55%;4

Albuquerque, NM;66;40;67;44;Partly sunny;SE;4;34%;0%;6

Anchorage, AK;28;12;28;16;Chilly with sunshine;NE;3;71%;13%;2

Asheville, NC;59;44;53;47;Misty in the morning;SE;7;78%;81%;2

Atlanta, GA;66;53;57;52;A morning shower;E;7;85%;86%;2

Atlantic City, NJ;49;38;48;43;Inc. clouds;ESE;12;56%;40%;5

Austin, TX;66;60;80;68;Warmer;SSE;4;73%;64%;2

Baltimore, MD;53;39;54;45;Inc. clouds;SE;8;49%;44%;4

Baton Rouge, LA;84;61;82;64;Warm with some sun;SE;7;63%;44%;7

Billings, MT;23;12;33;17;Partly sunny, cold;S;6;69%;2%;4

Birmingham, AL;67;53;72;61;Rather cloudy;ESE;5;74%;73%;2

Bismarck, ND;33;25;34;20;Mostly cloudy;WNW;12;63%;11%;1

Boise, ID;57;36;61;39;Some sun;E;5;58%;65%;4

Boston, MA;46;26;38;33;Lots of sun, colder;SSE;9;38%;25%;4

Bridgeport, CT;50;27;42;37;Mostly sunny, cooler;SE;9;46%;54%;5

Buffalo, NY;39;24;48;39;Milder with sunshine;S;7;42%;47%;4

Burlington, VT;31;17;42;33;Not as cold;SSE;5;40%;47%;4

Caribou, ME;26;3;26;15;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;53%;21%;4

Casper, WY;57;23;40;24;Cooler;ENE;8;74%;9%;4

Charleston, SC;73;54;59;55;Showers around;NNE;8;85%;79%;2

Charleston, WV;46;42;59;50;Milder;SSE;5;61%;67%;1

Charlotte, NC;59;47;53;48;Morning mist;NNE;6;66%;85%;2

Cheyenne, WY;45;28;51;29;Mostly cloudy;NE;7;59%;32%;4

Chicago, IL;40;32;43;38;Rather cloudy;SW;8;67%;47%;1

Cleveland, OH;40;31;48;40;Milder;SSW;7;58%;41%;5

Columbia, SC;68;50;55;50;Cooler, morning mist;ENE;5;77%;90%;1

Columbus, OH;45;30;51;42;Mostly cloudy;SW;5;66%;24%;3

Concord, NH;42;14;40;26;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;36%;41%;4

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;59;52;66;58;Showers around;SSE;7;84%;80%;1

Denver, CO;58;35;64;36;Mostly cloudy, mild;NE;6;44%;27%;4

Des Moines, IA;41;33;47;31;Mostly cloudy;WNW;8;73%;14%;1

Detroit, MI;43;25;48;38;Sun, then clouds;SW;6;55%;57%;4

Dodge City, KS;42;35;61;35;Mostly cloudy;NE;11;77%;44%;2

Duluth, MN;32;29;40;22;A bit of a.m. snow;W;11;69%;64%;1

El Paso, TX;75;49;77;52;Partly sunny;ESE;6;31%;1%;7

Fairbanks, AK;30;14;29;8;Partly sunny;NE;4;60%;22%;1

Fargo, ND;35;28;30;16;Cloudy;W;10;70%;26%;1

Grand Junction, CO;64;37;66;43;Partly sunny;E;9;35%;0%;5

Grand Rapids, MI;44;24;44;36;Increasing clouds;SW;7;57%;43%;4

Hartford, CT;52;24;45;35;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;40%;52%;5

Helena, MT;19;3;37;15;Mostly sunny, cold;SSW;5;52%;0%;4

Honolulu, HI;82;71;80;71;Cloudy with showers;E;11;72%;92%;2

Houston, TX;82;64;75;67;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;77%;37%;2

Indianapolis, IN;43;30;49;40;Mostly cloudy;WSW;5;70%;48%;2

Jackson, MS;72;55;76;62;Partly sunny, warm;NNE;4;65%;31%;4

Jacksonville, FL;87;64;77;63;Not as warm;NNE;9;78%;44%;4

Juneau, AK;42;27;39;26;Partly sunny;NNE;6;80%;7%;2

Kansas City, MO;42;36;51;38;A shower in the a.m.;ENE;5;76%;66%;1

Knoxville, TN;55;45;62;54;Showers around;SE;4;74%;90%;2

Las Vegas, NV;68;47;67;48;Partly sunny;S;8;42%;30%;4

Lexington, KY;45;33;56;46;Milder;SW;6;70%;67%;2

Little Rock, AR;51;40;51;46;Rain, a thunderstorm;SE;5;80%;84%;1

Long Beach, CA;65;52;61;48;Afternoon rain;W;11;68%;95%;2

Los Angeles, CA;64;52;59;47;Afternoon rain;WSW;8;75%;96%;2

Louisville, KY;50;35;55;46;Mostly cloudy;SW;5;63%;68%;2

Madison, WI;41;26;43;31;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;65%;40%;1

Memphis, TN;51;41;56;49;Showers around;ENE;6;79%;94%;2

Miami, FL;82;71;81;72;Mostly sunny;ENE;10;62%;11%;8

Milwaukee, WI;38;31;45;36;Mainly cloudy;WSW;8;58%;34%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;42;33;43;26;Cloudy;NW;10;68%;49%;1

Mobile, AL;84;61;80;63;Fog in the morning;S;6;65%;16%;7

Montgomery, AL;78;59;76;60;Mostly cloudy;ESE;5;73%;44%;2

Mt. Washington, NH;7;-4;12;6;Windy;S;29;35%;51%;5

Nashville, TN;51;38;61;52;Showers around;S;5;73%;93%;2

New Orleans, LA;82;63;80;66;Fog in the morning;SSE;8;67%;36%;6

New York, NY;52;33;46;40;Sun, then clouds;SE;9;40%;61%;5

Newark, NJ;54;31;45;40;Cooler;SE;9;42%;65%;5

Norfolk, VA;52;44;53;49;Partly sunny;E;10;61%;44%;5

Oklahoma City, OK;49;46;60;52;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;7;82%;81%;1

Olympia, WA;48;27;57;26;Mostly sunny, milder;NE;7;54%;4%;4

Omaha, NE;38;34;48;29;Mostly cloudy;NW;7;81%;12%;1

Orlando, FL;90;65;87;66;Partly sunny;ESE;6;60%;27%;7

Philadelphia, PA;56;35;53;42;Inc. clouds;SE;9;42%;41%;5

Phoenix, AZ;75;53;78;55;Sun and some clouds;W;5;41%;0%;6

Pittsburgh, PA;50;33;50;44;Increasing clouds;SSE;6;50%;60%;3

Portland, ME;42;22;34;30;Mostly sunny;S;8;38%;25%;4

Portland, OR;47;32;59;32;Partly sunny, milder;ENE;10;43%;5%;4

Providence, RI;50;24;43;32;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;38%;25%;4

Raleigh, NC;57;44;56;48;Mostly cloudy, cool;ENE;6;57%;44%;2

Reno, NV;42;32;42;29;A downpour;S;7;72%;78%;1

Richmond, VA;50;36;57;45;Mostly cloudy;ESE;7;50%;27%;2

Roswell, NM;57;51;74;50;Pleasant and warmer;SSW;8;65%;9%;5

Sacramento, CA;54;40;52;40;Cool with rain;SE;6;82%;87%;1

Salt Lake City, UT;62;45;65;44;Mostly cloudy, mild;ESE;10;40%;26%;4

San Antonio, TX;74;67;79;68;Mostly cloudy;SE;7;73%;55%;2

San Diego, CA;62;55;64;55;Mostly cloudy, cool;S;9;60%;77%;2

San Francisco, CA;54;44;54;44;Spotty showers;SE;7;68%;83%;2

Savannah, GA;82;58;66;57;Cooler;NE;8;76%;66%;2

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;46;36;54;34;Mostly sunny, milder;NE;11;52%;4%;4

Sioux Falls, SD;35;31;41;22;Cloudy;NW;9;87%;29%;1

Spokane, WA;39;18;47;23;Mostly sunny;ENE;4;55%;1%;4

Springfield, IL;45;31;46;38;A little p.m. rain;NNE;6;77%;80%;1

St. Louis, MO;45;35;48;43;A bit of rain;S;5;70%;82%;1

Tampa, FL;87;64;87;64;Partly sunny;NE;5;64%;8%;7

Toledo, OH;43;27;48;38;Inc. clouds;WSW;3;63%;57%;5

Tucson, AZ;75;47;79;52;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;7;32%;0%;7

Tulsa, OK;52;46;58;51;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSE;6;81%;80%;1

Vero Beach, FL;84;63;83;65;Partly sunny;ESE;6;65%;2%;8

Washington, DC;53;37;55;46;Rather cloudy;SE;7;49%;42%;2

Wichita, KS;43;40;55;44;Cloudy;N;7;80%;55%;1

Wilmington, DE;55;34;52;42;Inc. clouds;SE;10;47%;41%;5

_____

