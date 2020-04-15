US Forecast for Thursday, April 16, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;48;34;45;30;Variable cloudiness;W;14;40%;19%;3

Albuquerque, NM;61;39;70;41;Mostly sunny;ESE;11;25%;2%;10

Anchorage, AK;44;37;44;36;Cloudy with a shower;N;3;77%;63%;1

Asheville, NC;55;34;60;34;Sunshine;E;10;46%;9%;9

Atlanta, GA;62;39;68;44;Abundant sunshine;SE;6;37%;5%;9

Atlantic City, NJ;54;43;52;38;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;16;42%;12%;8

Austin, TX;70;47;78;63;Pleasant and warmer;SSE;5;48%;8%;10

Baltimore, MD;56;41;53;39;Partly sunny;WNW;13;36%;8%;5

Baton Rouge, LA;69;44;76;54;Partly sunny, nice;SE;8;42%;6%;10

Billings, MT;40;23;39;26;Partly sunny;SSW;6;61%;25%;3

Birmingham, AL;61;38;70;48;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;6;40%;15%;9

Bismarck, ND;41;19;41;24;Chilly with some sun;W;9;42%;13%;5

Boise, ID;57;32;57;34;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;6;42%;2%;7

Boston, MA;52;36;49;35;Partly sunny;W;12;42%;28%;5

Bridgeport, CT;52;39;50;34;Rain and snow shower;WNW;14;39%;46%;7

Buffalo, NY;41;27;39;32;Variable clouds;W;13;51%;33%;4

Burlington, VT;46;29;45;29;Variable cloudiness;WSW;11;35%;39%;3

Caribou, ME;43;23;40;22;Rather cloudy;W;11;38%;50%;2

Casper, WY;42;17;30;13;A little snow;SW;13;73%;53%;2

Charleston, SC;60;48;69;50;Mostly sunny;E;8;45%;8%;9

Charleston, WV;55;30;55;36;Clouds and sun, cool;S;7;43%;14%;8

Charlotte, NC;60;38;67;41;Mostly sunny;SE;10;39%;4%;9

Cheyenne, WY;41;19;25;12;Colder with snow;W;13;85%;86%;2

Chicago, IL;38;29;46;34;Increasing clouds;SSW;8;37%;70%;7

Cleveland, OH;45;34;44;35;Partly sunny, chilly;WNW;16;49%;44%;5

Columbia, SC;64;42;71;44;Sunny and warmer;ESE;6;40%;8%;9

Columbus, OH;52;23;47;34;Clouds and sun;NW;11;48%;28%;5

Concord, NH;51;26;48;26;Variable cloudiness;W;10;33%;26%;4

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;63;47;73;55;Mostly sunny;SSE;16;52%;10%;9

Denver, CO;55;28;32;19;Colder with snow;SE;9;89%;96%;2

Des Moines, IA;41;27;41;26;A bit of snow;NE;8;57%;66%;2

Detroit, MI;38;26;45;32;Partly sunny;W;12;41%;66%;5

Dodge City, KS;64;36;58;26;Cloudy and cooler;N;17;58%;33%;3

Duluth, MN;36;23;41;25;Mostly cloudy;W;13;43%;7%;5

El Paso, TX;75;51;83;55;Mostly sunny;W;10;13%;0%;10

Fairbanks, AK;49;34;43;31;Spotty showers;S;7;71%;66%;1

Fargo, ND;36;21;39;27;Chilly with some sun;W;9;50%;7%;5

Grand Junction, CO;60;38;53;27;A shower or two;NNE;10;49%;70%;4

Grand Rapids, MI;35;24;42;31;Sun and some clouds;SSW;12;43%;72%;6

Hartford, CT;51;36;49;33;A snow shower;WNW;12;37%;56%;6

Helena, MT;38;23;43;23;Partly sunny, chilly;SSW;6;50%;24%;4

Honolulu, HI;84;71;84;70;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;17;60%;35%;11

Houston, TX;71;50;77;64;Inc. clouds;SE;8;55%;15%;10

Indianapolis, IN;45;26;49;39;Mostly cloudy;ENE;7;48%;72%;4

Jackson, MS;62;40;72;47;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;38%;12%;9

Jacksonville, FL;76;58;68;60;Clouds breaking;ENE;12;63%;19%;9

Juneau, AK;48;41;49;38;A bit of rain;ENE;6;82%;83%;1

Kansas City, MO;53;38;48;36;A little rain;NE;11;66%;90%;2

Knoxville, TN;57;36;62;39;Mostly sunny;E;4;48%;10%;9

Las Vegas, NV;80;56;78;56;Partial sunshine;NE;6;24%;3%;9

Lexington, KY;54;25;54;40;Partly sunny;ESE;5;47%;28%;8

Little Rock, AR;66;38;69;49;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;45%;22%;9

Long Beach, CA;76;55;67;55;Low clouds breaking;SSW;7;67%;5%;8

Los Angeles, CA;83;55;73;54;Patchy fog, then sun;SSE;6;61%;25%;8

Louisville, KY;57;30;58;45;Increasing clouds;ESE;5;41%;31%;5

Madison, WI;38;23;45;29;Partly sunny;NNW;11;41%;25%;7

Memphis, TN;62;42;68;51;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;46%;19%;9

Miami, FL;87;77;88;77;A p.m. t-storm;NE;7;72%;78%;10

Milwaukee, WI;39;26;47;33;Mostly cloudy;WSW;13;39%;28%;5

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;36;22;44;26;Mostly sunny, chilly;SW;9;41%;8%;6

Mobile, AL;70;48;76;55;Mostly sunny;E;8;35%;7%;10

Montgomery, AL;63;40;70;46;Sunny and delightful;ESE;6;39%;14%;10

Mt. Washington, NH;14;4;13;3;Windy and frigid;WNW;37;79%;56%;2

Nashville, TN;61;35;65;47;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;44%;18%;9

New Orleans, LA;70;54;74;63;Partly sunny;ESE;12;42%;7%;10

New York, NY;53;38;50;37;Variable cloudiness;WNW;17;35%;11%;6

Newark, NJ;53;39;50;35;Variable clouds;WNW;15;34%;14%;6

Norfolk, VA;52;39;62;41;Mostly sunny;N;12;37%;5%;8

Oklahoma City, OK;62;44;70;38;Clouds and sun;SSW;19;53%;33%;9

Olympia, WA;66;35;69;33;Sunny and warm;N;5;44%;3%;6

Omaha, NE;52;30;41;26;A bit of a.m. snow;NNE;13;62%;77%;2

Orlando, FL;92;65;70;65;Cooler with rain;ENE;13;80%;80%;3

Philadelphia, PA;53;41;50;36;Variable cloudiness;WNW;14;36%;26%;6

Phoenix, AZ;83;57;86;60;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;6;13%;0%;9

Pittsburgh, PA;50;30;46;33;Mostly cloudy, cold;W;12;40%;38%;4

Portland, ME;48;33;46;33;Clouds and sun;WNW;8;42%;27%;4

Portland, OR;66;46;70;41;Mostly sunny, warm;ENE;10;46%;3%;6

Providence, RI;53;32;51;32;Rain and snow shower;W;11;37%;46%;7

Raleigh, NC;56;38;64;38;Mostly sunny;NNE;11;42%;5%;9

Reno, NV;71;41;59;35;Cooler with some sun;E;9;39%;28%;8

Richmond, VA;55;39;60;32;Partly sunny;N;11;34%;5%;8

Roswell, NM;72;41;84;40;Sunny and warmer;SW;8;27%;8%;10

Sacramento, CA;79;51;78;50;Periods of sun, nice;W;6;58%;24%;8

Salt Lake City, UT;52;36;47;30;A passing shower;ENE;10;56%;56%;7

San Antonio, TX;70;47;79;62;Clouds limiting sun;SSE;8;60%;27%;8

San Diego, CA;73;54;69;55;Low clouds breaking;SSW;7;67%;3%;8

San Francisco, CA;69;52;62;52;Partly sunny;WSW;7;75%;17%;7

Savannah, GA;66;50;71;52;Mostly sunny;ESE;10;46%;8%;9

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;65;43;68;43;Mostly sunny, mild;ENE;7;39%;3%;6

Sioux Falls, SD;39;19;44;23;Chilly with sunshine;WSW;5;49%;20%;7

Spokane, WA;56;31;58;32;Mostly sunny;S;3;31%;0%;6

Springfield, IL;46;27;46;35;A bit of rain;ENE;6;58%;90%;2

St. Louis, MO;52;33;58;43;Cloudy and cool;SSE;9;56%;44%;2

Tampa, FL;84;67;70;65;Cooler with rain;NE;10;93%;84%;3

Toledo, OH;39;23;43;29;Mostly cloudy;W;11;50%;67%;4

Tucson, AZ;80;51;85;53;Plenty of sun;S;7;12%;0%;10

Tulsa, OK;64;44;71;43;Becoming cloudy;S;14;46%;41%;9

Vero Beach, FL;92;71;77;69;Showers and t-storms;ENE;15;80%;77%;3

Washington, DC;55;41;54;38;Partly sunny;W;11;34%;3%;8

Wichita, KS;64;43;64;33;A shower or two;N;16;58%;88%;2

Wilmington, DE;53;40;51;35;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;14;37%;25%;7

