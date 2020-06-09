US Forecast
US Forecast for Wednesday, June 10, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;88;60;87;70;A t-storm in spots;SSE;13;53%;64%;7
Albuquerque, NM;76;51;85;59;Sunny and warmer;ENE;5;15%;1%;12
Anchorage, AK;57;46;66;48;Mostly cloudy;SSE;8;61%;35%;4
Asheville, NC;86;69;80;64;A shower or t-storm;SSE;6;75%;82%;4
Atlanta, GA;83;72;85;68;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;80%;80%;6
Atlantic City, NJ;74;69;80;70;Partly sunny;S;12;75%;51%;11
Austin, TX;100;65;95;64;Mostly sunny and hot;E;8;24%;1%;12
Baltimore, MD;90;74;92;76;Clouds and sun, hot;S;12;63%;67%;9
Baton Rouge, LA;91;78;90;65;A t-storm in spots;NNW;8;57%;41%;10
Billings, MT;71;51;76;52;Clouds and sun;SE;13;38%;27%;7
Birmingham, AL;82;74;86;64;Mostly cloudy, humid;NW;9;69%;32%;7
Bismarck, ND;69;50;75;50;Clouds limiting sun;WNW;14;45%;11%;7
Boise, ID;70;51;83;60;Mostly sunny, warmer;E;5;41%;0%;10
Boston, MA;76;62;72;65;Not as warm;SSE;11;69%;30%;5
Bridgeport, CT;85;64;78;67;Partly sunny;SSE;8;70%;55%;10
Buffalo, NY;81;73;87;64;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WSW;15;69%;88%;9
Burlington, VT;69;57;82;67;Partly sunny, warmer;SE;14;50%;70%;7
Caribou, ME;69;41;72;51;Mostly cloudy;S;10;43%;60%;8
Casper, WY;68;37;74;41;Mostly sunny;E;13;34%;4%;11
Charleston, SC;85;74;86;76;A t-storm in spots;S;8;77%;59%;10
Charleston, WV;93;71;91;63;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SW;17;69%;88%;11
Charlotte, NC;89;73;86;73;A t-storm in spots;S;8;76%;82%;6
Cheyenne, WY;61;41;69;46;Partly sunny, warmer;W;13;41%;27%;12
Chicago, IL;83;73;81;60;A shower or t-storm;WSW;19;58%;62%;6
Cleveland, OH;94;75;87;65;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WSW;18;66%;83%;7
Columbia, SC;93;72;88;74;A heavy p.m. t-storm;S;7;78%;87%;7
Columbus, OH;92;74;86;62;A severe t-storm;SW;17;73%;87%;6
Concord, NH;74;55;74;58;Variable cloudiness;ESE;9;57%;54%;8
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;97;65;88;66;Sunny and breezy;NNE;15;32%;0%;12
Denver, CO;67;46;77;52;Partly sunny, warmer;W;6;33%;13%;12
Des Moines, IA;75;58;73;57;Very windy, rain;W;26;71%;67%;5
Detroit, MI;93;74;87;60;A severe t-storm;SW;19;74%;84%;5
Dodge City, KS;72;48;81;55;Sunshine and warmer;SE;19;34%;2%;12
Duluth, MN;57;51;64;51;A little rain, windy;WNW;18;71%;67%;2
El Paso, TX;87;61;95;71;Mostly sunny, warmer;ESE;6;9%;4%;13
Fairbanks, AK;73;50;78;49;Spotty showers;SSW;6;41%;83%;4
Fargo, ND;68;51;73;52;A little a.m. rain;NW;19;60%;66%;5
Grand Junction, CO;70;44;79;50;Sunny and pleasant;NW;7;28%;2%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;92;72;82;57;Showers and t-storms;WSW;20;70%;83%;8
Hartford, CT;89;62;84;67;Variable clouds;SSE;7;60%;63%;9
Helena, MT;61;48;72;49;Clouds and sun;SSW;14;43%;48%;6
Honolulu, HI;87;76;87;76;Partly sunny;ENE;19;54%;44%;10
Houston, TX;97;74;93;68;Partly sunny;NNE;8;37%;9%;12
Indianapolis, IN;84;74;84;58;Strong winds;WSW;25;66%;50%;10
Jackson, MS;89;75;85;64;Decreasing clouds;N;10;59%;19%;12
Jacksonville, FL;86;74;91;75;Partly sunny;SSE;6;68%;44%;11
Juneau, AK;64;48;65;47;Periods of rain;SW;8;61%;74%;3
Kansas City, MO;90;61;75;59;Occasional a.m. rain;WNW;18;57%;54%;11
Knoxville, TN;87;73;87;64;A t-storm in spots;SSW;10;71%;76%;6
Las Vegas, NV;88;68;97;73;Plenty of sun;NNW;5;9%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;85;74;84;61;A t-storm in spots;WSW;14;72%;55%;6
Little Rock, AR;91;62;77;58;Cooler with sunshine;NNW;12;59%;8%;11
Long Beach, CA;97;63;89;62;Sunny and very warm;SSE;7;27%;2%;12
Los Angeles, CA;97;69;94;66;Sunny and hot;SSE;6;22%;2%;12
Louisville, KY;83;77;86;61;Windy;WSW;20;68%;50%;6
Madison, WI;85;67;74;53;Rain and a t-storm;W;19;74%;88%;3
Memphis, TN;88;74;79;62;Not as warm;NW;16;53%;14%;11
Miami, FL;88;80;88;79;A t-storm or two;ENE;8;70%;76%;9
Milwaukee, WI;80;70;79;57;Rain, a thunderstorm;W;20;71%;85%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;82;60;71;58;A little a.m. rain;NW;22;63%;77%;3
Mobile, AL;85;78;88;70;Couple of t-storms;SSW;9;79%;78%;7
Montgomery, AL;88;73;85;66;Couple of t-storms;SW;7;79%;79%;7
Mt. Washington, NH;44;41;54;49;Windy and milder;SSE;28;80%;68%;3
Nashville, TN;85;76;88;61;Partly sunny;W;12;60%;33%;11
New Orleans, LA;89;80;90;73;A t-storm in spots;NNW;8;70%;44%;7
New York, NY;88;71;85;70;Partly sunny;SSE;8;62%;55%;9
Newark, NJ;91;69;88;72;Partly sunny;S;14;60%;66%;8
Norfolk, VA;88;71;89;72;Partly sunny, humid;S;9;65%;44%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;85;59;84;59;Plenty of sunshine;E;14;33%;1%;12
Olympia, WA;62;53;70;54;A shower or two;SW;6;75%;72%;3
Omaha, NE;89;57;76;58;Windy;WNW;22;54%;63%;11
Orlando, FL;91;76;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;5;72%;81%;11
Philadelphia, PA;90;69;91;73;Partly sunny and hot;S;15;60%;55%;11
Phoenix, AZ;94;71;103;76;Sunny and very warm;WNW;5;8%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;95;74;94;65;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SW;16;64%;88%;11
Portland, ME;65;54;62;57;Mostly cloudy;ESE;9;72%;59%;4
Portland, OR;64;58;76;56;Warmer with a shower;SW;5;65%;66%;5
Providence, RI;81;60;78;65;Variable cloudiness;SSE;8;64%;44%;5
Raleigh, NC;90;73;88;73;A t-storm in spots;S;9;75%;76%;10
Reno, NV;80;51;85;53;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;8;23%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;91;73;90;74;Humid with some sun;S;9;69%;66%;11
Roswell, NM;89;54;92;62;Plenty of sun;SSE;12;16%;5%;12
Sacramento, CA;89;56;95;61;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;5;38%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;68;51;78;58;Partly sunny, warmer;ESE;6;32%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;98;68;93;63;Mostly sunny;ENE;9;35%;2%;12
San Diego, CA;93;63;82;62;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;7;43%;2%;12
San Francisco, CA;77;55;74;57;Sunshine, pleasant;WSW;9;61%;0%;11
Savannah, GA;94;73;89;74;Humid;S;6;79%;60%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;62;56;73;57;Cloudy and warmer;SSW;6;71%;55%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;87;54;75;56;Strong winds;WNW;26;53%;4%;10
Spokane, WA;57;50;74;53;Warmer with some sun;ESE;4;59%;25%;5
Springfield, IL;83;71;74;55;Very windy, a shower;W;25;66%;58%;5
St. Louis, MO;93;69;72;58;Cooler;WNW;12;57%;19%;5
Tampa, FL;91;76;92;76;A t-storm in spots;ENE;5;73%;57%;11
Toledo, OH;86;73;87;57;A severe t-storm;SW;19;72%;91%;5
Tucson, AZ;93;65;102;71;Sunny and hot;NNW;6;9%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;94;62;83;59;Sunshine, not as hot;NW;11;45%;5%;11
Vero Beach, FL;89;76;89;77;A t-storm in spots;E;6;75%;56%;11
Washington, DC;91;74;92;75;Partly sunny;SSW;9;65%;67%;11
Wichita, KS;90;56;80;58;Sunny, not as warm;NE;17;44%;3%;11
Wilmington, DE;87;68;90;74;Partly sunny;S;14;65%;55%;9
