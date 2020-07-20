US Forecast
US Forecast for Monday, July 20, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;98;74;91;64;Partly sunny;WNW;9;61%;28%;10
Albuquerque, NM;96;68;95;68;Clouds and sun;SE;6;31%;43%;12
Anchorage, AK;67;56;68;57;A passing shower;SE;7;72%;80%;2
Asheville, NC;87;68;89;68;A t-storm around;W;5;66%;64%;11
Atlanta, GA;93;73;94;73;Partly sunny;W;5;57%;26%;11
Atlantic City, NJ;96;79;94;77;Clouds and sun, hot;W;9;62%;42%;10
Austin, TX;95;74;97;75;Mostly sunny;SE;3;55%;44%;12
Baltimore, MD;97;82;100;76;Very hot;WSW;9;46%;64%;9
Baton Rouge, LA;91;75;91;76;Periods of sun;ESE;8;72%;38%;9
Billings, MT;89;61;89;61;More sun than clouds;E;9;36%;8%;9
Birmingham, AL;90;73;94;74;Partly sunny;WSW;4;59%;20%;11
Bismarck, ND;82;57;79;61;A strong t-storm;W;8;67%;84%;5
Boise, ID;93;62;96;64;Sunny and hot;NE;7;27%;0%;10
Boston, MA;96;76;95;73;A t-storm in spots;WNW;10;58%;47%;8
Bridgeport, CT;93;76;94;70;Sun and some clouds;NW;7;60%;31%;10
Buffalo, NY;86;69;83;63;Mostly sunny, humid;WNW;13;62%;12%;10
Burlington, VT;95;74;89;63;Variable cloudiness;W;11;52%;19%;8
Caribou, ME;82;69;88;59;A t-storm in spots;W;14;59%;48%;7
Casper, WY;95;58;88;56;Partly sunny, nice;NE;6;43%;16%;10
Charleston, SC;91;78;91;78;Partly sunny;S;7;68%;32%;11
Charleston, WV;96;75;94;71;Showers and t-storms;SSW;5;68%;77%;6
Charlotte, NC;93;74;97;75;A t-storm around;SSW;5;59%;64%;11
Cheyenne, WY;88;57;83;59;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;10;52%;56%;11
Chicago, IL;82;71;83;72;Clouds and sun;NE;7;55%;33%;8
Cleveland, OH;90;74;82;72;Not as hot;ENE;10;63%;28%;10
Columbia, SC;95;75;97;75;A t-storm around;S;5;59%;64%;11
Columbus, OH;94;72;90;69;Decreasing clouds;N;6;63%;23%;10
Concord, NH;96;75;94;63;A t-storm in spots;WNW;10;53%;43%;7
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;78;95;76;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;58%;12%;11
Denver, CO;91;64;93;63;A t-storm around;NE;8;35%;64%;11
Des Moines, IA;93;66;80;67;A shower or t-storm;SE;7;70%;89%;5
Detroit, MI;84;69;87;66;Clouds and sun;NNE;8;54%;14%;7
Dodge City, KS;99;68;88;68;A morning t-storm;SE;13;68%;73%;11
Duluth, MN;88;55;74;54;Clouds and sun;ENE;4;64%;67%;9
El Paso, TX;98;77;99;77;Hot with some sun;SSE;8;34%;44%;12
Fairbanks, AK;73;52;72;54;Showers and t-storms;WSW;5;68%;89%;2
Fargo, ND;79;58;80;64;Sun and clouds;ENE;5;68%;75%;6
Grand Junction, CO;99;66;98;66;Warm with some sun;SSE;8;18%;3%;11
Grand Rapids, MI;79;66;83;61;Variable cloudiness;NNW;8;63%;15%;6
Hartford, CT;98;76;96;69;Very hot;NW;7;57%;31%;7
Helena, MT;86;56;83;55;Mostly sunny, nice;NW;8;41%;0%;9
Honolulu, HI;89;74;87;73;Mostly sunny;NE;16;55%;35%;13
Houston, TX;91;78;89;79;Some sun, a t-storm;SE;7;76%;76%;10
Indianapolis, IN;88;73;89;71;Partly sunny;ENE;5;57%;35%;8
Jackson, MS;94;75;95;75;Clouds and sun;SSW;4;59%;43%;11
Jacksonville, FL;91;74;91;74;Partly sunny;SE;7;67%;30%;12
Juneau, AK;60;55;59;53;Periods of rain;SSW;12;90%;90%;1
Kansas City, MO;96;72;85;72;Strong thunderstorms;NE;7;78%;85%;6
Knoxville, TN;93;75;96;75;A p.m. t-storm;S;5;58%;73%;10
Las Vegas, NV;109;84;110;83;Sunny and hot;NNE;6;12%;7%;11
Lexington, KY;93;74;90;72;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;74%;83%;6
Little Rock, AR;95;75;95;74;Partly sunny;S;6;59%;31%;10
Long Beach, CA;81;64;81;66;Turning sunny;S;7;60%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;80;63;83;65;Clouds break;S;6;57%;0%;10
Louisville, KY;95;77;91;74;Showers and t-storms;NE;6;74%;84%;6
Madison, WI;83;62;81;62;Variable cloudiness;ESE;4;58%;36%;7
Memphis, TN;96;78;96;77;Partly sunny;SSW;6;56%;39%;11
Miami, FL;88;82;88;79;A shower or t-storm;E;11;74%;79%;7
Milwaukee, WI;90;65;78;65;Variable cloudiness;E;9;63%;22%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;91;62;79;64;Partly sunny;SE;4;62%;42%;8
Mobile, AL;89;76;92;76;Clouds and sun;S;7;70%;38%;12
Montgomery, AL;95;74;92;74;Partly sunny;SW;4;63%;28%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;65;56;62;46;Very windy;WNW;41;86%;30%;4
Nashville, TN;95;75;96;76;A t-storm in spots;WSW;5;58%;52%;10
New Orleans, LA;88;80;91;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;9;70%;53%;10
New York, NY;96;80;97;76;Very hot;NW;8;52%;30%;10
Newark, NJ;96;78;98;74;Very hot;NW;7;51%;31%;10
Norfolk, VA;100;78;99;80;Clouds and sun;SW;8;56%;47%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;95;75;94;74;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;12;54%;23%;11
Olympia, WA;86;55;87;56;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;6;54%;3%;8
Omaha, NE;98;67;79;69;Showers and t-storms;SSE;9;76%;89%;4
Orlando, FL;94;76;93;78;A t-storm in spots;ESE;9;66%;47%;11
Philadelphia, PA;97;79;98;75;Clouds and sunshine;WNW;8;55%;36%;9
Phoenix, AZ;109;88;105;85;Periods of sun;WSW;7;15%;9%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;94;73;91;67;Clouds, then sun;N;7;61%;14%;10
Portland, ME;87;74;87;67;A t-storm in spots;WNW;9;68%;43%;7
Portland, OR;88;63;91;61;Mostly sunny and hot;NNW;6;49%;3%;9
Providence, RI;89;73;94;69;A t-storm in spots;WNW;7;64%;55%;9
Raleigh, NC;96;75;96;75;A t-storm around;SSW;6;62%;64%;11
Reno, NV;96;66;99;66;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;19%;6%;11
Richmond, VA;99;77;101;75;Very hot;WNW;6;52%;69%;11
Roswell, NM;97;74;98;72;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;11;35%;31%;12
Sacramento, CA;94;62;94;61;Mostly sunny;S;7;41%;0%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;96;70;96;68;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;8;19%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;97;74;98;76;Mostly sunny;SE;7;54%;44%;12
San Diego, CA;77;67;76;68;Low clouds, then sun;WNW;7;63%;0%;10
San Francisco, CA;65;54;63;52;Partly sunny;WSW;12;78%;6%;10
Savannah, GA;94;75;95;75;Partly sunny;S;7;63%;14%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;84;61;85;61;Partly sunny;NNE;9;59%;3%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;94;64;81;68;Variable clouds;SE;7;64%;66%;6
Spokane, WA;89;60;91;61;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;3;33%;2%;9
Springfield, IL;91;66;84;67;Partly sunny;E;5;64%;69%;9
St. Louis, MO;94;73;88;73;Showers and t-storms;SE;5;71%;83%;7
Tampa, FL;91;74;93;76;A t-storm around;E;6;74%;51%;12
Toledo, OH;85;64;86;62;Partly sunny;WNW;6;58%;14%;10
Tucson, AZ;103;81;101;78;Partly sunny and hot;WNW;8;21%;4%;10
Tulsa, OK;97;74;94;74;Mostly sunny;S;9;59%;36%;11
Vero Beach, FL;89;75;89;77;A t-storm in spots;ESE;12;75%;64%;11
Washington, DC;99;80;99;77;A t-storm in spots;NW;7;53%;64%;10
Wichita, KS;96;72;90;71;A t-storm in spots;ESE;9;65%;73%;9
Wilmington, DE;96;78;97;75;Very hot;WNW;8;60%;38%;10
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather