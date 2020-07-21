US Forecast
US Forecast for Tuesday, July 21, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;92;65;86;65;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;55%;26%;9
Albuquerque, NM;97;70;90;66;A t-storm around;ESE;8;35%;64%;9
Anchorage, AK;69;58;69;54;Mainly cloudy;NNW;7;55%;80%;3
Asheville, NC;87;68;88;68;Showers and t-storms;S;4;69%;76%;9
Atlanta, GA;94;73;93;72;A t-storm around;N;5;62%;64%;11
Atlantic City, NJ;92;78;87;76;Partly sunny, humid;S;7;62%;59%;10
Austin, TX;94;76;91;76;A t-storm in spots;SE;3;68%;82%;10
Baltimore, MD;99;78;96;77;Clouds and sun;SW;4;44%;62%;10
Baton Rouge, LA;91;77;93;76;Mostly sunny;E;8;69%;37%;12
Billings, MT;83;58;93;64;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;41%;5%;9
Birmingham, AL;92;73;90;73;A t-storm around;ESE;4;64%;55%;11
Bismarck, ND;72;57;79;58;Nice with some sun;E;6;63%;7%;7
Boise, ID;95;63;99;69;Sunny and hot;E;6;27%;5%;10
Boston, MA;93;74;89;70;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;47%;5%;10
Bridgeport, CT;93;71;90;72;Mostly sunny;SW;7;53%;12%;10
Buffalo, NY;80;64;82;68;Periods of sun;ENE;6;64%;25%;9
Burlington, VT;91;64;80;61;Not as warm;NE;9;55%;14%;9
Caribou, ME;87;61;77;54;Not as warm;NW;10;52%;6%;8
Casper, WY;89;54;86;55;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;7;46%;12%;10
Charleston, SC;92;78;91;77;Partly sunny;S;7;68%;13%;11
Charleston, WV;94;73;94;73;Showers and t-storms;WSW;5;66%;76%;8
Charlotte, NC;95;72;95;73;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;61%;66%;11
Cheyenne, WY;82;58;79;56;A strong t-storm;S;10;59%;66%;11
Chicago, IL;82;71;80;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;64%;73%;5
Cleveland, OH;84;71;82;72;Partly sunny;E;8;68%;62%;8
Columbia, SC;97;75;97;75;A t-storm around;S;5;58%;47%;11
Columbus, OH;89;70;88;72;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;70%;84%;9
Concord, NH;93;64;86;61;Mostly sunny;N;8;52%;6%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;76;90;75;A couple of t-storms;SE;10;71%;80%;10
Denver, CO;93;61;85;60;A t-storm around;SSW;8;48%;47%;11
Des Moines, IA;87;68;82;68;Cloudy, a t-storm;WSW;7;80%;67%;3
Detroit, MI;86;65;82;69;Clouds and sun;E;6;69%;71%;9
Dodge City, KS;89;66;92;68;Mostly sunny, humid;SE;12;64%;55%;11
Duluth, MN;80;58;64;58;Heavy thunderstorms;NE;8;80%;89%;2
El Paso, TX;99;76;97;75;Rather cloudy, warm;NNW;7;36%;44%;10
Fairbanks, AK;72;54;58;48;Spotty showers;W;6;77%;89%;1
Fargo, ND;81;64;74;57;A heavy thunderstorm;NNE;7;79%;57%;3
Grand Junction, CO;100;67;98;67;Clouds and sun;NW;8;15%;11%;11
Grand Rapids, MI;81;61;82;68;Cloudy;SSE;6;65%;61%;5
Hartford, CT;96;70;93;71;Mostly sunny and hot;N;6;48%;9%;10
Helena, MT;84;56;91;58;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;38%;1%;9
Honolulu, HI;88;75;88;74;An afternoon shower;ENE;10;56%;75%;13
Houston, TX;88;77;89;78;Showers and t-storms;ESE;7;79%;81%;8
Indianapolis, IN;85;70;85;72;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;71%;80%;7
Jackson, MS;94;76;94;74;Partly sunny;SSE;5;59%;30%;11
Jacksonville, FL;92;75;92;75;Clouds and sun;SE;8;67%;37%;11
Juneau, AK;61;54;61;52;Occasional rain;SE;7;82%;66%;2
Kansas City, MO;87;71;86;73;A shower or t-storm;SSW;8;70%;81%;5
Knoxville, TN;95;73;94;73;Showers and t-storms;SW;5;66%;76%;11
Las Vegas, NV;109;84;107;82;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;7;11%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;89;71;90;73;Showers and t-storms;SW;6;75%;70%;9
Little Rock, AR;95;74;94;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;6;64%;52%;11
Long Beach, CA;80;64;79;63;Low clouds, then sun;WSW;7;64%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;79;64;82;62;Turning sunny;SSW;6;55%;1%;11
Louisville, KY;89;73;92;75;Couple of t-storms;SW;6;70%;76%;11
Madison, WI;79;64;78;68;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;7;72%;66%;3
Memphis, TN;97;79;94;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;6;63%;57%;10
Miami, FL;88;81;86;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;E;10;72%;74%;4
Milwaukee, WI;86;67;78;70;Cloudy and humid;SSW;11;64%;44%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;83;66;79;62;Heavy thunderstorms;W;9;81%;70%;4
Mobile, AL;93;77;92;79;Mostly sunny;SE;7;66%;41%;12
Montgomery, AL;96;73;90;72;A t-storm around;SSE;4;68%;64%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;59;47;55;47;Windy;NW;31;85%;31%;6
Nashville, TN;94;74;94;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;66%;56%;9
New Orleans, LA;91;80;92;80;Mostly sunny;ESE;9;66%;36%;12
New York, NY;95;77;92;76;Partly sunny and hot;SE;6;49%;55%;10
Newark, NJ;95;74;94;75;Partly sunny and hot;E;6;47%;55%;10
Norfolk, VA;98;80;98;78;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;60%;64%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;95;74;92;73;Partial sunshine;SSE;10;61%;54%;11
Olympia, WA;90;54;80;56;Mostly sunny;SW;8;64%;27%;8
Omaha, NE;91;68;85;68;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;75%;55%;3
Orlando, FL;90;78;91;78;A p.m. t-storm;E;10;70%;65%;11
Philadelphia, PA;97;74;96;75;Partly sunny;SSW;5;49%;57%;10
Phoenix, AZ;102;87;108;87;Warm with some sun;W;6;15%;14%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;90;70;87;71;A t-storm in spots;SE;5;65%;64%;8
Portland, ME;89;68;81;65;Mostly sunny, nice;N;7;59%;4%;9
Portland, OR;92;61;87;61;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;53%;5%;9
Providence, RI;92;69;92;69;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;51%;7%;10
Raleigh, NC;98;75;96;75;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;64%;69%;11
Reno, NV;96;64;95;63;Partly sunny;WNW;6;24%;19%;11
Richmond, VA;99;76;99;76;A p.m. t-storm;S;5;59%;78%;11
Roswell, NM;97;72;97;71;Clouds and sun, hot;E;11;34%;24%;12
Sacramento, CA;90;56;86;55;Mostly sunny;S;7;54%;0%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;95;68;98;73;Clouding up;SE;7;19%;4%;11
San Antonio, TX;97;77;94;76;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;63%;57%;9
San Diego, CA;74;66;75;67;Turning sunny;WNW;7;64%;0%;10
San Francisco, CA;62;57;67;58;Low clouds, then sun;WSW;12;68%;47%;10
Savannah, GA;94;77;93;77;Mostly sunny;S;8;63%;10%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;87;62;82;61;Mostly sunny;W;7;63%;27%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;86;65;82;59;Humid with some sun;N;8;69%;25%;9
Spokane, WA;91;59;96;66;Sunny and very warm;S;7;32%;3%;8
Springfield, IL;89;70;85;72;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;6;83%;78%;4
St. Louis, MO;85;73;89;74;Showers and t-storms;S;6;70%;86%;6
Tampa, FL;92;77;93;78;A p.m. t-storm;E;7;74%;70%;12
Toledo, OH;85;63;82;68;Clouds and sun;ESE;3;69%;70%;9
Tucson, AZ;102;81;103;81;Partly sunny;SSE;7;19%;26%;9
Tulsa, OK;97;76;94;75;Partly sunny;S;8;59%;48%;11
Vero Beach, FL;90;78;88;79;A t-storm in spots;ESE;14;72%;68%;8
Washington, DC;100;77;97;76;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;54%;73%;10
Wichita, KS;93;72;89;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;12;65%;64%;10
Wilmington, DE;96;76;94;75;Periods of sun;SSE;6;54%;58%;10
