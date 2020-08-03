US Forecast
US Forecast for Monday, August 3, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;83;69;84;69;Partly sunny;SSE;7;62%;75%;5
Albuquerque, NM;90;63;95;67;Partly sunny;SSE;5;34%;4%;12
Anchorage, AK;66;55;67;53;Cloudy with a shower;SE;7;71%;63%;2
Asheville, NC;84;67;78;65;Showers and t-storms;SE;4;82%;85%;4
Atlanta, GA;91;71;87;69;Showers and t-storms;E;5;70%;76%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;87;78;87;76;Very humid;SSW;11;64%;73%;6
Austin, TX;96;75;103;77;Partly sunny, warm;S;2;42%;9%;11
Baltimore, MD;95;75;88;72;Showers and t-storms;SSW;7;59%;87%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;89;71;93;72;Partly sunny;SSW;6;60%;6%;11
Billings, MT;96;64;96;65;A strong t-storm;ENE;6;49%;81%;8
Birmingham, AL;87;70;90;69;Mostly sunny, nice;NW;5;61%;28%;11
Bismarck, ND;80;55;83;57;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;8;50%;5%;8
Boise, ID;101;68;95;63;Sunshine;NNW;10;25%;0%;9
Boston, MA;86;76;91;73;Clouds and sun, hot;SW;11;52%;58%;9
Bridgeport, CT;83;75;90;71;Variable cloudiness;WSW;9;54%;66%;8
Buffalo, NY;80;67;79;68;A t-storm in spots;ENE;7;67%;55%;5
Burlington, VT;85;72;83;66;Mostly cloudy;NE;12;55%;44%;6
Caribou, ME;86;66;84;61;Mainly cloudy, humid;WNW;12;69%;61%;3
Casper, WY;90;52;92;54;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;35%;80%;9
Charleston, SC;91;78;80;74;Wind and rain;SSW;29;83%;96%;2
Charleston, WV;82;66;86;66;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;69%;82%;7
Charlotte, NC;94;70;86;68;Rain and wind;E;17;74%;87%;4
Cheyenne, WY;78;53;84;57;A p.m. t-storm;E;9;55%;73%;10
Chicago, IL;81;67;73;63;A t-storm in spots;NNE;10;71%;55%;4
Cleveland, OH;79;67;79;69;Showers around;S;8;74%;95%;6
Columbia, SC;95;73;89;74;Rain and wind;W;16;78%;86%;3
Columbus, OH;75;64;80;65;A t-storm in spots;NNE;7;76%;77%;8
Concord, NH;84;68;88;65;Rather cloudy;NW;11;56%;100%;7
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;93;72;91;71;Periods of sun;NE;9;53%;31%;11
Denver, CO;87;60;90;63;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;47%;73%;10
Des Moines, IA;80;55;76;54;Decreasing clouds;NNE;11;53%;10%;5
Detroit, MI;73;64;78;64;Couple of t-storms;NNE;6;76%;85%;5
Dodge City, KS;81;58;78;60;Some sunshine;ESE;7;70%;44%;10
Duluth, MN;70;55;70;53;Partly sunny;E;6;62%;1%;7
El Paso, TX;100;74;101;77;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;6;33%;8%;12
Fairbanks, AK;63;54;63;53;A couple of showers;ENE;6;85%;83%;1
Fargo, ND;75;53;77;53;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;5;58%;0%;7
Grand Junction, CO;100;68;102;67;Mostly sunny;ESE;11;16%;0%;10
Grand Rapids, MI;78;64;74;57;Showers and t-storms;NE;6;81%;84%;3
Hartford, CT;84;74;91;73;Partly sunny, humid;SW;8;53%;67%;9
Helena, MT;99;63;90;57;A strong t-storm;WSW;8;39%;59%;8
Honolulu, HI;87;76;88;76;Partly sunny;ENE;15;51%;77%;12
Houston, TX;92;75;95;75;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;59%;14%;11
Indianapolis, IN;79;65;78;62;Showers and t-storms;NNW;6;79%;78%;3
Jackson, MS;89;68;90;70;Sunshine and nice;N;5;53%;18%;11
Jacksonville, FL;89;78;84;75;Showers and t-storms;SW;7;83%;86%;3
Juneau, AK;62;52;60;53;Afternoon showers;SE;8;88%;96%;2
Kansas City, MO;80;60;77;58;Clouds and sun;NE;8;59%;30%;9
Knoxville, TN;85;69;85;67;Showers and t-storms;N;5;76%;83%;8
Las Vegas, NV;111;79;110;79;Sunny and hot;NW;6;6%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;81;62;85;65;A t-storm around;NW;5;70%;53%;7
Little Rock, AR;88;68;87;65;A t-storm around;NNE;6;62%;41%;8
Long Beach, CA;75;64;80;64;Partly sunny;ESE;6;67%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;88;64;86;63;Partly sunny;S;6;56%;0%;10
Louisville, KY;82;67;84;67;A t-storm in spots;NNW;5;71%;51%;7
Madison, WI;75;57;71;52;Mostly cloudy;NNE;7;73%;41%;3
Memphis, TN;86;71;86;67;A stray thunderstorm;N;6;66%;47%;8
Miami, FL;88;81;89;80;A t-storm in spots;SSE;9;77%;66%;6
Milwaukee, WI;80;63;70;59;Cooler;NNE;16;73%;55%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;74;57;74;55;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;6;54%;7%;7
Mobile, AL;91;74;93;73;Partly sunny;WNW;6;63%;15%;11
Montgomery, AL;89;72;90;70;Partly sunny;NW;5;65%;24%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;59;52;57;49;Very windy;WNW;42;87%;85%;4
Nashville, TN;85;66;88;68;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;60%;40%;10
New Orleans, LA;91;78;93;77;Mostly sunny, nice;W;6;55%;12%;11
New York, NY;87;76;89;69;Clouds and sunshine;SW;8;51%;74%;9
Newark, NJ;88;75;90;69;Very humid;WSW;8;51%;74%;9
Norfolk, VA;96;76;89;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;SSW;17;76%;88%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;88;63;84;64;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;7;62%;9%;11
Olympia, WA;79;56;80;54;Clouds and sun;W;5;60%;27%;4
Omaha, NE;80;53;78;53;Lots of sun, nice;E;9;56%;2%;9
Orlando, FL;88;79;90;79;A t-storm in spots;SW;10;74%;59%;3
Philadelphia, PA;93;74;90;73;A t-storm in spots;S;5;56%;79%;6
Phoenix, AZ;112;89;113;89;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;20%;2%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;79;65;85;67;A p.m. t-storm;S;6;64%;67%;8
Portland, ME;78;72;86;68;Decreasing clouds;W;11;68%;81%;7
Portland, OR;84;60;83;59;Decreasing clouds;NNW;5;55%;5%;7
Providence, RI;85;75;92;72;Partly sunny;SW;9;53%;62%;9
Raleigh, NC;94;71;86;70;Rain and wind;WSW;18;75%;93%;3
Reno, NV;95;56;93;58;Plenty of sunshine;W;7;16%;0%;10
Richmond, VA;95;74;88;71;Showers and t-storms;SW;17;77%;91%;3
Roswell, NM;101;69;98;72;Mostly cloudy, hot;ESE;5;34%;24%;9
Sacramento, CA;96;60;95;59;Sunny and warm;S;6;37%;0%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;104;75;100;69;Mostly sunny;SE;10;15%;0%;10
San Antonio, TX;97;75;102;76;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;6;45%;5%;11
San Diego, CA;79;66;76;67;Partly sunny;SSW;7;70%;0%;10
San Francisco, CA;65;59;71;58;Mostly sunny;W;16;64%;1%;10
Savannah, GA;93;78;84;73;Wind and rain;S;25;86%;89%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;80;60;82;61;Partly sunny;N;6;59%;11%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;78;51;76;53;Partly sunny;SE;5;57%;3%;8
Spokane, WA;93;65;91;60;Mostly sunny;SSW;9;29%;0%;8
Springfield, IL;82;63;76;57;A t-storm in spots;N;8;73%;44%;4
St. Louis, MO;83;66;78;61;A t-storm in spots;NNW;7;71%;47%;3
Tampa, FL;91;79;92;79;A t-storm in spots;NNW;7;73%;55%;8
Toledo, OH;70;62;76;61;Couple of t-storms;N;3;85%;86%;4
Tucson, AZ;106;82;107;82;Mostly cloudy;SSW;7;28%;6%;9
Tulsa, OK;88;65;85;61;Sunshine and nice;NNE;6;59%;3%;10
Vero Beach, FL;85;77;91;77;A t-storm in spots;S;13;72%;65%;4
Washington, DC;94;73;88;70;Showers and t-storms;SSW;5;67%;90%;5
Wichita, KS;83;61;82;60;Nice with sunshine;ENE;7;55%;11%;10
Wilmington, DE;92;74;88;73;Very humid;S;6;61%;80%;7
