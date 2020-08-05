US Forecast

US Forecast for Wednesday, August 5, 2020

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;74;64;81;57;Partly sunny, warmer;NNW;15;66%;44%;9

Albuquerque, NM;97;68;93;66;Clouds and sun, warm;SSE;6;22%;12%;11

Anchorage, AK;70;54;69;56;Partly sunny;SSE;6;65%;44%;3

Asheville, NC;82;63;82;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;NW;4;69%;56%;10

Atlanta, GA;88;69;89;70;Partly sunny;NE;5;60%;24%;11

Atlantic City, NJ;81;75;85;75;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;69%;55%;9

Austin, TX;100;75;101;75;Sunshine and warm;S;5;44%;3%;11

Baltimore, MD;85;72;87;73;Partly sunny;WSW;5;54%;44%;9

Baton Rouge, LA;94;72;93;72;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;62%;8%;11

Billings, MT;89;61;93;64;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;7;42%;18%;8

Birmingham, AL;89;68;88;69;Mostly sunny;NE;5;62%;18%;11

Bismarck, ND;81;60;82;57;A t-storm in spots;ESE;8;63%;42%;6

Boise, ID;94;63;99;66;Sunny and hot;W;6;22%;13%;9

Boston, MA;84;73;89;69;Partly sunny;WSW;11;57%;40%;7

Bridgeport, CT;79;70;86;65;Partly sunny, warmer;WSW;8;63%;43%;9

Buffalo, NY;78;63;73;58;Periods of sun;WSW;14;65%;19%;7

Burlington, VT;75;66;82;58;Partly sunny, warmer;WSW;16;58%;48%;8

Caribou, ME;81;67;83;59;A t-storm in spots;WSW;15;72%;57%;5

Casper, WY;86;52;87;54;Partly sunny;ESE;8;40%;23%;9

Charleston, SC;89;76;87;76;A couple of t-storms;S;6;80%;77%;7

Charleston, WV;85;61;85;62;Partly sunny;NNE;4;68%;36%;6

Charlotte, NC;89;69;90;71;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;63%;84%;11

Cheyenne, WY;83;58;80;56;A strong t-storm;SE;9;55%;51%;9

Chicago, IL;71;58;76;64;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;6;55%;14%;9

Cleveland, OH;74;64;72;62;Partly sunny;ENE;8;67%;30%;6

Columbia, SC;90;73;90;73;A thunderstorm;SSE;5;71%;82%;10

Columbus, OH;78;54;76;57;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;6;65%;15%;7

Concord, NH;77;65;87;57;Partly sunny, warmer;WNW;15;56%;33%;8

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;92;74;92;77;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;60%;37%;11

Denver, CO;92;63;90;62;A strong t-storm;S;7;46%;52%;10

Des Moines, IA;76;57;77;62;Partly sunny;S;9;54%;67%;7

Detroit, MI;74;57;75;58;Sunshine, pleasant;NNW;6;55%;14%;9

Dodge City, KS;79;59;82;66;Partly sunny, humid;ESE;12;75%;60%;10

Duluth, MN;69;54;77;59;Nice with some sun;S;7;63%;37%;8

El Paso, TX;104;77;103;78;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;27%;27%;9

Fairbanks, AK;64;52;71;52;Warmer with some sun;NE;4;65%;44%;4

Fargo, ND;78;60;75;61;Spotty showers;SE;7;82%;74%;2

Grand Junction, CO;100;66;99;67;Sunny and very warm;SW;11;13%;0%;10

Grand Rapids, MI;72;52;75;55;Partly sunny;WSW;7;61%;23%;6

Hartford, CT;83;70;88;64;Warmer;WSW;8;59%;37%;9

Helena, MT;89;57;90;59;Sunny and very warm;SW;6;33%;18%;8

Honolulu, HI;88;76;89;76;Spotty showers;ENE;15;57%;84%;8

Houston, TX;95;76;95;77;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;62%;50%;11

Indianapolis, IN;75;53;76;57;Partly sunny;NE;5;59%;8%;9

Jackson, MS;91;69;89;68;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;6;56%;14%;11

Jacksonville, FL;95;76;93;76;A stray thunderstorm;SSE;7;71%;55%;11

Juneau, AK;59;52;61;49;A bit of rain;E;8;78%;78%;1

Kansas City, MO;77;58;79;64;Becoming cloudy;ESE;6;57%;14%;10

Knoxville, TN;84;66;87;68;A t-storm around;NNE;5;68%;55%;6

Las Vegas, NV;108;76;105;73;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;8;9%;0%;10

Lexington, KY;81;59;81;62;Partly sunny;NNE;5;66%;21%;7

Little Rock, AR;84;62;85;62;Partly sunny, nice;E;5;59%;4%;11

Long Beach, CA;78;65;76;63;Partly sunny;SSE;7;70%;0%;10

Los Angeles, CA;83;63;79;61;Partly sunny;S;6;62%;2%;10

Louisville, KY;81;59;80;61;Sun and some clouds;NNE;6;61%;13%;7

Madison, WI;72;54;77;59;Sun and some clouds;SW;5;59%;25%;7

Memphis, TN;82;66;84;67;Partly sunny;NNE;7;58%;6%;7

Miami, FL;89;80;89;79;A morning t-storm;ESE;7;76%;67%;10

Milwaukee, WI;70;55;77;61;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;7;54%;21%;9

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;76;59;75;63;Showers around;SE;8;59%;70%;4

Mobile, AL;94;74;91;75;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;58%;47%;11

Montgomery, AL;89;69;90;71;Mostly sunny;ENE;4;58%;19%;11

Mt. Washington, NH;55;46;54;39;A t-storm in spots;W;28;89%;48%;5

Nashville, TN;83;64;85;65;Some sun, a shower;NNE;5;62%;44%;8

New Orleans, LA;95;76;93;77;Mostly sunny, nice;S;6;57%;14%;11

New York, NY;79;72;86;69;Warmer with some sun;W;7;61%;34%;9

Newark, NJ;78;70;86;66;Partly sunny, warmer;W;7;59%;33%;9

Norfolk, VA;89;73;90;74;A t-storm in spots;S;6;68%;69%;10

Oklahoma City, OK;83;64;83;70;A t-storm in spots;ESE;9;73%;53%;7

Olympia, WA;84;51;78;58;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;7;57%;58%;7

Omaha, NE;79;60;79;64;Turning cloudy;SSE;14;61%;33%;6

Orlando, FL;94;79;92;78;Some sun, a t-storm;SSE;4;69%;66%;8

Philadelphia, PA;79;69;87;69;Warmer with some sun;WSW;6;59%;40%;9

Phoenix, AZ;110;85;110;83;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;7;18%;9%;11

Pittsburgh, PA;81;60;80;59;Mostly sunny;N;6;63%;15%;7

Portland, ME;75;69;82;64;Partly sunny, breezy;W;15;65%;32%;8

Portland, OR;86;58;83;60;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;52%;29%;8

Providence, RI;84;72;89;65;Sun and clouds;SW;9;64%;43%;8

Raleigh, NC;87;71;89;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;5;72%;77%;9

Reno, NV;95;58;91;55;Mostly sunny;W;8;22%;0%;10

Richmond, VA;87;70;88;71;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;70%;55%;9

Roswell, NM;102;71;102;70;Turning cloudy, hot;SSW;7;27%;24%;12

Sacramento, CA;90;59;78;56;Sunny;S;8;60%;0%;10

Salt Lake City, UT;97;71;99;75;Sunshine;ESE;9;18%;0%;10

San Antonio, TX;99;72;100;74;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;8;51%;3%;11

San Diego, CA;75;65;73;65;Partly sunny;WNW;7;69%;0%;7

San Francisco, CA;68;59;65;57;Partly sunny;WSW;17;72%;30%;4

Savannah, GA;92;76;90;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;S;6;78%;69%;10

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;83;58;80;60;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;58%;49%;7

Sioux Falls, SD;78;60;81;62;Rain, a thunderstorm;SE;13;66%;74%;3

Spokane, WA;91;56;95;64;Sunny and very warm;S;3;31%;4%;8

Springfield, IL;74;55;76;56;Partial sunshine;ESE;3;59%;13%;8

St. Louis, MO;76;56;78;58;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;5;60%;4%;7

Tampa, FL;93;77;91;76;Showers and t-storms;E;5;76%;76%;11

Toledo, OH;72;53;74;55;Partly sunny;SSW;3;63%;14%;9

Tucson, AZ;105;81;105;79;Turning cloudy, hot;SE;7;28%;44%;11

Tulsa, OK;83;64;84;70;A morning t-storm;ESE;5;70%;88%;7

Vero Beach, FL;91;77;89;76;A morning t-storm;SSE;7;77%;75%;9

Washington, DC;84;69;86;72;A t-storm in spots;ESE;4;66%;71%;9

Wichita, KS;80;62;83;68;A morning t-storm;SSE;8;64%;82%;5

Wilmington, DE;80;70;86;70;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;65%;55%;9

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather