US Forecast
US Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;88;66;88;65;A t-storm around;WSW;5;65%;55%;5
Albuquerque, NM;96;70;94;68;Mostly cloudy, warm;ESE;5;27%;39%;8
Anchorage, AK;64;53;63;50;A little rain;SSE;6;80%;90%;1
Asheville, NC;80;65;79;66;Cloudy, a t-storm;SE;5;80%;63%;3
Atlanta, GA;84;71;82;71;A thunderstorm;E;5;77%;71%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;81;73;86;75;Partly sunny, humid;SW;8;74%;37%;8
Austin, TX;93;73;98;75;Hot with sunshine;NE;5;44%;12%;10
Baltimore, MD;89;75;91;74;A t-storm around;WSW;6;63%;52%;8
Baton Rouge, LA;92;74;89;76;Rain and wind;ENE;34;78%;91%;2
Billings, MT;88;63;101;67;Periods of sun;WSW;6;31%;9%;7
Birmingham, AL;87;72;85;73;A thunderstorm;E;6;74%;63%;3
Bismarck, ND;86;62;90;64;Sunny and hot;E;8;58%;4%;6
Boise, ID;94;70;95;69;Warm with hazy sun;NE;6;23%;14%;6
Boston, MA;86;70;87;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;6;68%;62%;6
Bridgeport, CT;85;70;87;70;A t-storm in spots;W;7;69%;48%;7
Buffalo, NY;86;70;83;71;A thunderstorm;SW;11;68%;81%;6
Burlington, VT;87;66;85;68;Mostly sunny;S;5;66%;66%;7
Caribou, ME;80;52;77;61;Mostly sunny;SE;3;56%;56%;6
Casper, WY;98;59;96;63;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;23%;5%;8
Charleston, SC;83;77;85;78;A thunderstorm;SE;7;85%;63%;4
Charleston, WV;86;68;88;69;Mostly sunny, humid;SSW;5;69%;33%;7
Charlotte, NC;85;71;83;72;Turning cloudy;SSW;5;76%;44%;5
Cheyenne, WY;92;63;93;63;Partly sunny;SW;8;24%;20%;8
Chicago, IL;90;71;91;75;Partly sunny;SSE;6;59%;5%;7
Cleveland, OH;84;72;86;74;A thunderstorm;SSW;9;64%;63%;7
Columbia, SC;85;72;85;73;A thunderstorm;SSE;5;80%;63%;3
Columbus, OH;85;67;87;69;Partly sunny, humid;SW;7;72%;39%;8
Concord, NH;89;61;89;62;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;3;68%;57%;6
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;95;75;96;74;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;47%;4%;9
Denver, CO;96;66;98;66;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;6;20%;21%;8
Des Moines, IA;96;71;96;71;Mostly sunny, humid;SSW;8;49%;4%;7
Detroit, MI;90;69;89;72;A t-storm in spots;WSW;7;64%;55%;7
Dodge City, KS;97;63;95;65;Abundant sunshine;S;14;40%;3%;9
Duluth, MN;77;62;79;62;Partly sunny;NE;6;74%;44%;5
El Paso, TX;100;76;98;73;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;7;26%;12%;10
Fairbanks, AK;70;52;65;50;A shower in the a.m.;WNW;4;72%;75%;1
Fargo, ND;90;65;84;64;A thunderstorm;E;7;67%;56%;6
Grand Junction, CO;98;67;98;67;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;9;20%;33%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;84;66;90;69;Sun and some clouds;WSW;7;67%;31%;7
Hartford, CT;90;70;91;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;6;66%;56%;7
Helena, MT;92;56;94;59;Clouding up, smoky;SW;7;29%;8%;6
Honolulu, HI;90;78;89;78;A passing shower;ENE;13;56%;57%;12
Houston, TX;94;75;95;77;Partly sunny;E;7;62%;18%;9
Indianapolis, IN;86;70;89;71;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;68%;29%;8
Jackson, MS;91;71;89;72;A thunderstorm;E;12;67%;63%;3
Jacksonville, FL;86;78;90;79;A thunderstorm;ESE;10;78%;65%;5
Juneau, AK;57;51;58;51;A little p.m. rain;SE;5;93%;87%;1
Kansas City, MO;94;73;95;73;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;46%;3%;8
Knoxville, TN;84;69;85;70;A thunderstorm;SW;4;77%;63%;3
Las Vegas, NV;105;83;109;84;Mostly cloudy, hot;W;6;21%;4%;7
Lexington, KY;82;66;87;68;Mostly sunny, humid;SSW;6;72%;29%;8
Little Rock, AR;93;69;95;70;Mostly sunny;E;6;53%;12%;9
Long Beach, CA;91;73;88;71;Sunshine and humid;SW;8;62%;0%;9
Los Angeles, CA;91;70;89;69;Mostly sunny;S;7;57%;0%;9
Louisville, KY;85;69;90;70;Sunshine and humid;SW;6;66%;30%;7
Madison, WI;87;68;91;69;Clouds and sun;S;5;62%;30%;7
Memphis, TN;92;70;93;73;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;52%;20%;7
Miami, FL;91;83;90;83;Rain and wind;SSE;20;68%;82%;3
Milwaukee, WI;87;71;90;72;Sun and clouds;W;7;60%;30%;7
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;91;69;90;69;Humid with some sun;NE;7;64%;59%;7
Mobile, AL;86;76;83;77;Rain and wind;ENE;34;80%;93%;2
Montgomery, AL;90;71;81;73;A thunderstorm;E;11;80%;63%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;54;50;58;47;Brief a.m. showers;WSW;21;92%;82%;2
Nashville, TN;86;69;91;71;A thunderstorm;S;4;63%;54%;7
New Orleans, LA;85;76;83;79;Rain and wind;E;39;84%;93%;2
New York, NY;87;74;87;74;A t-storm in spots;WSW;7;67%;45%;7
Newark, NJ;88;72;89;72;A stray thunderstorm;WSW;6;63%;45%;7
Norfolk, VA;90;76;89;75;Partly sunny, humid;SW;8;68%;38%;6
Oklahoma City, OK;93;68;94;68;Mostly sunny;SE;8;52%;3%;9
Olympia, WA;78;49;78;48;Mostly sunny;WSW;4;54%;4%;6
Omaha, NE;99;72;97;71;Hot with sunshine;S;11;46%;3%;7
Orlando, FL;95;80;92;80;A p.m. t-storm;E;10;72%;59%;5
Philadelphia, PA;84;71;89;72;A stray thunderstorm;WSW;7;66%;50%;8
Phoenix, AZ;110;89;114;90;Partly sunny;SW;6;21%;11%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;84;68;87;70;Partly sunny, humid;SW;6;68%;44%;5
Portland, ME;77;65;76;67;A t-storm around;ESE;6;82%;64%;7
Portland, OR;82;55;81;55;Mostly sunny, nice;NNW;6;49%;4%;6
Providence, RI;85;68;88;68;A t-storm around;SSW;6;67%;55%;6
Raleigh, NC;88;72;86;73;Turning cloudy;SW;5;73%;44%;6
Reno, NV;96;63;92;59;A p.m. t-storm;W;6;28%;55%;8
Richmond, VA;89;73;89;72;Partly sunny, humid;SW;7;67%;41%;7
Roswell, NM;100;70;96;66;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;11;31%;13%;10
Sacramento, CA;98;63;95;63;A stray thunderstorm;S;6;37%;40%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;97;72;97;71;Hot with some sun;SE;9;27%;16%;7
San Antonio, TX;95;72;97;73;Mostly sunny;E;7;50%;16%;10
San Diego, CA;86;75;83;73;Partly sunny;NNW;8;70%;1%;9
San Francisco, CA;68;58;73;58;A t-storm in spots;WSW;9;62%;40%;8
Savannah, GA;84;74;87;77;A thunderstorm;SE;7;83%;72%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;77;55;77;54;Sunshine and nice;NNE;6;54%;4%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;96;68;99;68;Hot with sunshine;S;10;53%;24%;7
Spokane, WA;89;54;89;58;Partly sunny;SSW;7;28%;2%;6
Springfield, IL;89;67;93;68;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;4;59%;30%;8
St. Louis, MO;92;69;94;70;Lots of sun, humid;S;5;60%;22%;8
Tampa, FL;93;78;93;78;A p.m. t-storm;E;9;76%;78%;6
Toledo, OH;89;65;89;68;A t-storm in spots;W;6;64%;51%;7
Tucson, AZ;105;81;109;83;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;26%;56%;10
Tulsa, OK;95;69;96;70;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;52%;3%;9
Vero Beach, FL;91;78;91;79;A thunderstorm;SE;11;71%;78%;5
Washington, DC;89;73;91;72;A t-storm around;WSW;6;65%;53%;8
Wichita, KS;95;68;95;69;Abundant sunshine;SSE;10;45%;4%;8
Wilmington, DE;84;72;89;72;A stray thunderstorm;SW;7;70%;51%;8
