US Forecast
US Forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;72;52;69;61;A strong t-storm;NNE;6;79%;68%;2
Albuquerque, NM;93;65;93;68;Warm with some sun;N;5;34%;18%;9
Anchorage, AK;62;49;62;49;A p.m. shower or two;SE;6;69%;66%;2
Asheville, NC;84;66;87;69;A t-storm around;ESE;5;67%;55%;6
Atlanta, GA;87;72;90;73;Partly sunny, humid;S;5;67%;38%;8
Atlantic City, NJ;82;74;91;77;Mostly sunny;WSW;11;63%;54%;8
Austin, TX;92;75;98;78;Clouds and sun, warm;S;3;54%;34%;10
Baltimore, MD;87;74;95;75;Partly sunny and hot;W;12;57%;44%;8
Baton Rouge, LA;90;80;86;77;Windy;SSE;24;83%;89%;2
Billings, MT;91;64;85;59;Mostly cloudy;N;7;50%;34%;5
Birmingham, AL;91;74;91;76;A t-storm around;SSE;6;72%;55%;5
Bismarck, ND;87;62;75;61;A strong t-storm;E;8;72%;80%;4
Boise, ID;92;62;89;57;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;7;40%;12%;7
Boston, MA;76;57;72;60;A strong t-storm;N;7;55%;66%;3
Bridgeport, CT;78;63;87;70;A strong t-storm;WSW;7;63%;80%;7
Buffalo, NY;75;68;82;68;A strong t-storm;WNW;16;78%;73%;4
Burlington, VT;70;52;68;57;Showers and t-storms;SE;4;68%;65%;4
Caribou, ME;64;45;69;46;Partial sunshine;WNW;13;45%;2%;5
Casper, WY;94;57;94;52;Partly sunny, breezy;N;14;29%;18%;7
Charleston, SC;91;76;91;77;Clouds and sun;SSW;7;72%;33%;8
Charleston, WV;90;72;88;72;A thunderstorm;SW;6;69%;63%;5
Charlotte, NC;91;72;93;75;Partly sunny;SW;6;61%;40%;9
Cheyenne, WY;89;59;90;60;Partly sunny;NNW;8;31%;32%;8
Chicago, IL;93;76;92;76;A t-storm around;SSW;9;61%;74%;7
Cleveland, OH;84;77;88;74;Partly sunny, breezy;SW;15;62%;72%;7
Columbia, SC;89;74;94;75;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;5;63%;22%;9
Columbus, OH;90;73;85;72;A thunderstorm;WSW;9;77%;76%;3
Concord, NH;73;45;66;50;Cool with some sun;WNW;4;73%;42%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;76;90;74;A t-storm around;SE;10;73%;53%;6
Denver, CO;94;65;97;64;Partly sunny, warm;SW;5;26%;15%;8
Des Moines, IA;95;72;95;72;Sunny and hot;S;11;57%;6%;7
Detroit, MI;85;75;92;71;Partly sunny and hot;W;11;62%;64%;7
Dodge City, KS;96;64;96;66;Sunny and very warm;SSE;14;50%;4%;8
Duluth, MN;85;63;78;62;Mostly cloudy;ENE;6;68%;29%;4
El Paso, TX;96;72;101;75;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;6;21%;1%;10
Fairbanks, AK;59;47;65;45;Partly sunny;NNW;5;62%;44%;3
Fargo, ND;86;58;79;60;Not as warm;ENE;6;71%;60%;5
Grand Junction, CO;98;68;97;66;Mostly cloudy;SSE;9;24%;24%;6
Grand Rapids, MI;90;76;89;69;A p.m. t-storm;W;12;70%;79%;7
Hartford, CT;76;57;83;66;A strong t-storm;SW;6;64%;80%;4
Helena, MT;87;56;85;51;Partly sunny;WSW;7;40%;2%;6
Honolulu, HI;89;76;89;76;Breezy with sunshine;ENE;14;47%;18%;11
Houston, TX;90;79;97;80;A thunderstorm;SW;17;64%;77%;8
Indianapolis, IN;91;75;88;74;Some sun, a t-storm;SSW;8;72%;63%;7
Jackson, MS;92;76;85;76;Windy;S;22;84%;89%;3
Jacksonville, FL;92;77;92;76;Partly sunny, humid;SE;7;69%;43%;9
Juneau, AK;58;49;58;49;A bit of rain;E;8;81%;84%;1
Kansas City, MO;96;75;93;73;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;8;63%;25%;8
Knoxville, TN;89;72;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;S;5;69%;63%;5
Las Vegas, NV;110;82;108;81;Mostly sunny and hot;WNW;9;11%;0%;9
Lexington, KY;91;71;87;74;A thunderstorm;SSW;7;70%;76%;4
Little Rock, AR;89;75;84;71;Wind and rain;SW;25;83%;97%;2
Long Beach, CA;89;69;89;67;Clouds, then sun;SW;7;58%;0%;8
Los Angeles, CA;87;68;92;66;Clouds breaking;S;6;48%;0%;8
Louisville, KY;90;75;90;77;A thunderstorm;S;7;69%;76%;6
Madison, WI;92;72;90;71;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;66%;83%;6
Memphis, TN;93;78;89;76;A p.m. t-storm;S;8;73%;90%;4
Miami, FL;90;81;90;82;A stray thunderstorm;SE;9;69%;55%;9
Milwaukee, WI;91;74;90;71;A p.m. t-storm;E;11;60%;80%;6
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;92;72;87;68;Partly sunny;NE;7;64%;74%;6
Mobile, AL;89;81;89;80;A thunderstorm;SSE;9;80%;65%;4
Montgomery, AL;94;74;89;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;6;73%;56%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;36;30;48;38;Very windy, a shower;NW;38;69%;44%;4
Nashville, TN;86;73;92;77;Partly sunny;SSE;4;66%;44%;7
New Orleans, LA;89;82;88;80;A couple of t-storms;SSE;20;81%;87%;3
New York, NY;80;69;92;74;A strong t-storm;W;9;62%;80%;7
Newark, NJ;80;67;93;73;A strong t-storm;W;8;58%;80%;7
Norfolk, VA;87;73;96;78;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;9;56%;29%;8
Oklahoma City, OK;92;72;89;70;A strong t-storm;SSE;7;68%;45%;7
Olympia, WA;80;46;79;48;Mostly sunny, nice;WNW;3;56%;3%;6
Omaha, NE;99;75;97;74;Hot with sunshine;SSE;14;54%;3%;7
Orlando, FL;96;80;93;78;A p.m. t-storm;S;8;68%;73%;8
Philadelphia, PA;82;70;94;75;Partly sunny, warmer;W;10;58%;44%;7
Phoenix, AZ;112;89;111;89;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;23%;27%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;85;73;86;72;A thunderstorm;WSW;9;72%;76%;3
Portland, ME;73;55;68;56;A passing shower;WNW;8;57%;61%;4
Portland, OR;80;55;81;56;Sunshine, pleasant;NNW;5;53%;3%;6
Providence, RI;77;54;78;64;A strong t-storm;WNW;5;61%;82%;4
Raleigh, NC;92;71;95;75;Mostly sunny;SW;6;61%;26%;8
Reno, NV;89;56;89;57;Sunshine;WNW;5;31%;0%;8
Richmond, VA;87;72;96;76;Very hot;WSW;7;57%;36%;8
Roswell, NM;97;66;100;69;Mostly sunny and hot;S;10;24%;3%;10
Sacramento, CA;92;56;91;61;Sunny and warm;S;4;47%;0%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;97;75;96;67;Warm with sunshine;NNW;9;22%;0%;8
San Antonio, TX;98;76;98;78;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;57%;52%;10
San Diego, CA;79;71;84;71;Clouds, then sun;NW;8;61%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;61;57;69;56;Partly sunny;WSW;8;65%;1%;7
Savannah, GA;93;75;92;77;Partly sunny;SSW;5;72%;12%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;78;54;79;56;Sunshine and nice;NE;6;54%;3%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;96;70;92;68;Partly sunny and hot;ENE;10;59%;66%;7
Spokane, WA;86;50;87;51;Plenty of sun;S;6;29%;0%;6
Springfield, IL;92;71;89;71;Periods of sun;S;9;70%;42%;7
St. Louis, MO;89;74;90;75;A stray thunderstorm;SSE;6;73%;68%;3
Tampa, FL;90;76;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;78%;73%;7
Toledo, OH;91;73;92;71;Partly sunny and hot;W;11;64%;63%;6
Tucson, AZ;104;81;105;80;Clouds and sun, hot;NNE;7;27%;23%;10
Tulsa, OK;91;73;90;71;A t-storm around;SW;6;66%;43%;6
Vero Beach, FL;91;80;91;77;A t-storm in spots;SSE;10;71%;55%;10
Washington, DC;88;73;96;76;Warmer with sunshine;W;8;57%;42%;8
Wichita, KS;94;72;93;70;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;62%;5%;8
Wilmington, DE;83;71;93;75;Partly sunny and hot;W;10;63%;55%;7
