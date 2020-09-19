US Forecast
US Forecast for Sunday, September 20, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;62;33;59;33;Sunny;N;6;49%;0%;5
Albuquerque, NM;82;59;84;60;Mostly sunny;S;7;28%;0%;7
Anchorage, AK;56;43;54;41;Showers around;ENE;3;74%;74%;1
Asheville, NC;66;43;67;43;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;59%;3%;6
Atlanta, GA;71;53;71;52;Partly sunny;ENE;7;54%;3%;7
Atlantic City, NJ;64;54;64;54;Winds subsiding;NE;17;50%;25%;5
Austin, TX;86;64;84;68;Windy in the morning;ESE;14;53%;74%;4
Baltimore, MD;65;46;66;47;Mostly sunny, cool;NE;8;41%;1%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;76;69;75;68;Rain;ENE;19;84%;94%;1
Billings, MT;79;54;74;48;Mostly sunny;SW;13;39%;6%;5
Birmingham, AL;77;60;78;57;Partly sunny, breezy;E;15;51%;1%;7
Bismarck, ND;78;57;80;52;A passing shower;SW;11;53%;57%;4
Boise, ID;72;50;76;53;Mostly sunny;E;5;42%;0%;5
Boston, MA;63;46;59;46;Mostly sunny, cool;NNE;11;40%;1%;5
Bridgeport, CT;64;43;62;42;Sunny;NNE;10;42%;1%;5
Buffalo, NY;60;40;64;41;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;44%;0%;5
Burlington, VT;58;36;59;37;Mostly sunny;E;6;48%;0%;4
Caribou, ME;58;30;58;29;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;42%;0%;4
Casper, WY;83;48;76;38;Sunny and breezy;SSW;15;30%;6%;5
Charleston, SC;75;60;76;57;Partly sunny;NNE;15;59%;14%;7
Charleston, WV;71;43;72;43;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;5;52%;4%;5
Charlotte, NC;66;48;70;49;Partly sunny;NE;8;54%;0%;6
Cheyenne, WY;83;52;78;49;Partly sunny, warm;NNE;9;28%;28%;5
Chicago, IL;63;51;70;54;Abundant sunshine;SSE;8;49%;4%;5
Cleveland, OH;62;48;67;51;Plenty of sun;ESE;9;47%;2%;5
Columbia, SC;71;53;73;53;Partly sunny, breezy;NE;15;48%;3%;7
Columbus, OH;65;40;69;42;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;6;50%;3%;5
Concord, NH;62;31;62;31;Plenty of sunshine;SW;7;38%;2%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;83;59;83;66;Hazy sun;ENE;9;58%;24%;7
Denver, CO;90;57;86;57;Partly sunny;NW;7;26%;6%;6
Des Moines, IA;71;51;76;53;Hazy sun and breezy;SSE;14;50%;2%;5
Detroit, MI;62;45;67;48;Plenty of sunshine;E;7;54%;5%;5
Dodge City, KS;84;58;87;56;Hazy sun and breezy;SSE;20;49%;4%;6
Duluth, MN;72;50;67;56;Hazy sunshine;S;11;68%;48%;4
El Paso, TX;86;62;88;61;Plenty of sun;ESE;6;35%;0%;8
Fairbanks, AK;52;39;51;33;Partly sunny;NE;3;76%;43%;1
Fargo, ND;80;60;79;57;Partly sunny;S;15;63%;29%;3
Grand Junction, CO;86;57;84;57;Partly sunny;E;9;28%;1%;6
Grand Rapids, MI;63;39;69;44;Sunny;SE;7;62%;2%;5
Hartford, CT;63;41;62;39;Sunny;NE;8;41%;1%;5
Helena, MT;67;50;68;42;Some sun;SW;10;46%;1%;4
Honolulu, HI;89;75;89;75;Partly sunny;ENE;14;54%;34%;8
Houston, TX;87;69;77;73;Periods of rain;ENE;19;78%;90%;2
Indianapolis, IN;68;44;73;46;Sunny and pleasant;E;6;45%;5%;5
Jackson, MS;80;65;80;63;Partly sunny, breezy;E;15;60%;30%;6
Jacksonville, FL;78;74;78;72;Variable cloudiness;NE;14;72%;49%;2
Juneau, AK;56;44;53;44;A little rain;ENE;10;85%;85%;1
Kansas City, MO;73;54;77;57;Hazy sun;SE;9;52%;7%;5
Knoxville, TN;74;53;76;47;Sunshine and nice;ENE;6;66%;3%;6
Las Vegas, NV;101;72;102;74;Hot with sunshine;WNW;6;15%;3%;6
Lexington, KY;68;44;72;45;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;8;52%;3%;6
Little Rock, AR;77;57;81;61;Hazy sunshine;ENE;7;67%;5%;3
Long Beach, CA;84;64;80;62;Partly sunny;ESE;5;68%;0%;6
Los Angeles, CA;87;63;85;62;Partly sunny;S;6;58%;0%;6
Louisville, KY;71;47;76;49;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;6;48%;5%;5
Madison, WI;64;42;69;48;Hazy sun;SSE;9;61%;4%;5
Memphis, TN;78;62;81;63;Sunny and pleasant;E;8;59%;2%;6
Miami, FL;91;80;90;80;Couple of t-storms;NE;7;74%;86%;7
Milwaukee, WI;64;50;66;55;Hazy sun;S;11;60%;4%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;73;53;74;58;Winds subsiding;S;17;53%;49%;4
Mobile, AL;77;68;75;66;A little p.m. rain;ENE;19;75%;66%;2
Montgomery, AL;75;61;74;57;Partly sunny, breezy;E;15;61%;2%;6
Mt. Washington, NH;27;19;32;24;Windy in the morning;NNE;22;61%;0%;5
Nashville, TN;74;55;78;55;Sunny and nice;ENE;5;55%;6%;6
New Orleans, LA;75;74;78;74;Windy with rain;ENE;20;79%;94%;1
New York, NY;64;48;62;48;Sunny and cool;NNE;9;36%;0%;5
Newark, NJ;65;45;63;45;Sunny and cool;NNE;8;38%;1%;5
Norfolk, VA;67;60;67;60;Clouds and sun;NNE;15;58%;8%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;80;55;79;60;Hazy sunshine;ESE;7;60%;2%;6
Olympia, WA;69;54;70;50;Some brightening;N;3;74%;28%;2
Omaha, NE;76;56;80;57;Hazy sun and windy;S;19;52%;7%;5
Orlando, FL;91;78;85;74;Windy;NE;18;79%;68%;3
Philadelphia, PA;65;47;65;46;Sunny and cool;NNE;8;42%;1%;5
Phoenix, AZ;104;79;104;78;Sunny and hot;ENE;5;18%;0%;7
Pittsburgh, PA;64;40;67;41;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;6;45%;3%;5
Portland, ME;62;41;61;42;Plenty of sun;N;9;41%;1%;5
Portland, OR;69;55;73;54;Hazy sunshine;N;5;71%;8%;4
Providence, RI;63;42;60;42;Partly sunny;N;11;40%;2%;5
Raleigh, NC;66;49;69;49;Partly sunny, breezy;NE;15;58%;1%;6
Reno, NV;76;46;82;49;Partly sunny;WSW;5;30%;0%;6
Richmond, VA;63;45;68;46;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;54%;0%;6
Roswell, NM;85;56;87;55;Plenty of sun;S;9;37%;5%;7
Sacramento, CA;85;56;89;58;Hazy sunshine;S;4;46%;0%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;74;53;78;56;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;38%;0%;5
San Antonio, TX;88;65;82;70;Becoming cloudy;NNE;14;58%;74%;6
San Diego, CA;82;67;78;66;Partly sunny;NW;7;66%;0%;6
San Francisco, CA;73;59;75;60;Mostly sunny;SW;7;63%;0%;6
Savannah, GA;79;62;77;59;Partly sunny;NE;13;62%;14%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;69;57;69;54;Clearing;NNE;5;76%;29%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;80;59;82;59;Warm with hazy sun;S;20;54%;34%;4
Spokane, WA;69;50;70;44;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;58%;4%;4
Springfield, IL;69;42;73;47;Hazy sunshine;SE;7;51%;7%;5
St. Louis, MO;71;45;75;49;Hazy sunshine;ESE;6;51%;7%;5
Tampa, FL;90;77;88;74;A t-shower in spots;NE;10;75%;53%;2
Toledo, OH;62;41;66;43;Plenty of sun;N;4;61%;5%;5
Tucson, AZ;98;73;99;73;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;6;22%;0%;7
Tulsa, OK;82;55;81;61;Hazy sunshine;ESE;6;58%;6%;6
Vero Beach, FL;89;79;86;78;Showers and t-storms;NE;16;81%;93%;2
Washington, DC;66;46;67;46;Mostly sunny;NE;6;47%;0%;5
Wichita, KS;80;55;80;56;Hazy sun;SSE;11;61%;3%;6
Wilmington, DE;65;46;65;46;Plenty of sun;NNE;10;45%;0%;5
_____
