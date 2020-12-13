US Forecast for Monday, December 14, 2020 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;50;28;36;22;Colder;WNW;4;71%;35%;1 Albuquerque, NM;40;23;41;26;Mostly sunny;S;6;42%;8%;3 Anchorage, AK;28;25;29;23;A little icy mix;NNE;5;77%;78%;0 Asheville, NC;64;44;47;28;Morning rain, cooler;NW;13;78%;79%;2 Atlanta, GA;68;50;55;35;A little a.m. rain;N;14;70%;57%;2 Atlantic City, NJ;63;45;48;33;Cooler with rain;NW;11;80%;76%;0 Austin, TX;63;36;56;39;Cooler with sunshine;SE;4;51%;5%;3 Baltimore, MD;63;40;44;29;Cooler with rain;NW;7;78%;75%;0 Baton Rouge, LA;73;46;55;38;Partly sunny, cooler;ENE;8;71%;7%;2 Billings, MT;24;20;35;22;A bit of p.m. snow;W;7;69%;63%;1 Birmingham, AL;62;45;53;33;Partly sunny, cooler;NNE;10;66%;14%;2 Bismarck, ND;19;-3;21;6;Mostly cloudy;S;7;49%;4%;1 Boise, ID;38;20;34;18;Partly sunny;N;6;75%;10%;2 Boston, MA;56;35;38;28;Rain and snow shower;WNW;6;71%;66%;1 Bridgeport, CT;58;35;39;26;Rain and snow;WNW;6;72%;63%;1 Buffalo, NY;38;31;38;24;Rain and snow shower;WNW;13;66%;54%;1 Burlington, VT;52;29;36;21;Periods of sun;W;3;67%;39%;1 Caribou, ME;36;23;28;19;Mostly cloudy;W;5;69%;52%;1 Casper, WY;27;22;29;15;A bit of p.m. snow;W;11;69%;90%;1 Charleston, SC;71;60;74;44;A stray a.m. t-storm;N;13;68%;45%;1 Charleston, WV;50;34;44;25;Bit of rain, snow;NW;6;81%;63%;1 Charlotte, NC;69;54;59;31;Cooler, morning rain;N;10;77%;92%;1 Cheyenne, WY;25;14;34;15;Mostly cloudy;NNW;9;60%;82%;1 Chicago, IL;37;24;33;22;Thickening clouds;N;11;50%;3%;2 Cleveland, OH;38;35;38;29;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;18;61%;3%;1 Columbia, SC;72;57;68;37;Rain and a t-storm;NNE;10;74%;68%;1 Columbus, OH;40;30;38;21;Mostly sunny;NNW;10;60%;6%;2 Concord, NH;39;25;35;23;Afternoon flurries;WNW;3;76%;59%;1 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;43;30;50;36;Plenty of sun;ESE;6;59%;5%;3 Denver, CO;39;20;38;19;Mostly cloudy;N;5;54%;85%;1 Des Moines, IA;28;15;27;17;Partly sunny;E;6;70%;3%;2 Detroit, MI;37;29;35;19;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;17;62%;1%;2 Dodge City, KS;35;15;38;23;Partly sunny;SSE;18;82%;28%;3 Duluth, MN;25;13;20;10;Colder;W;9;51%;2%;1 El Paso, TX;48;22;55;35;Plenty of sunshine;W;6;31%;0%;3 Fairbanks, AK;1;0;8;-2;Snow;NNE;7;61%;69%;0 Fargo, ND;27;4;14;6;Mostly cloudy;SSE;4;59%;3%;1 Grand Junction, CO;33;17;31;20;A little snow;WNW;6;59%;67%;1 Grand Rapids, MI;37;27;33;18;Partly sunny, breezy;NNW;15;62%;3%;2 Hartford, CT;58;32;37;27;Snow and rain;WNW;4;77%;61%;1 Helena, MT;29;22;36;23;Mostly cloudy;SW;5;71%;17%;1 Honolulu, HI;85;72;84;74;Partial sunshine;ENE;9;61%;44%;4 Houston, TX;70;41;52;44;Cooler with some sun;ESE;6;70%;9%;2 Indianapolis, IN;41;28;35;23;Mostly sunny;NNE;10;63%;5%;2 Jackson, MS;63;39;48;31;Cooler;NE;9;67%;9%;3 Jacksonville, FL;73;61;77;52;A t-storm around;N;12;77%;43%;1 Juneau, AK;30;27;36;30;A bit of p.m. snow;ENE;8;91%;83%;0 Kansas City, MO;35;22;40;26;Partly sunny;E;4;57%;6%;2 Knoxville, TN;59;42;49;28;Cooler, morning rain;NNE;7;71%;69%;1 Las Vegas, NV;49;33;56;34;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;27%;0%;3 Lexington, KY;46;35;43;22;Partly sunny;N;9;69%;18%;2 Little Rock, AR;44;33;49;28;Sunshine;ENE;6;57%;9%;3 Long Beach, CA;70;51;68;44;Partly sunny;N;9;46%;3%;3 Los Angeles, CA;69;49;65;47;Partly sunny;NNE;5;49%;5%;3 Louisville, KY;47;37;45;26;Mostly sunny;NNE;9;55%;10%;2 Madison, WI;29;16;27;7;Colder;N;8;49%;4%;2 Memphis, TN;49;36;45;30;Sunny;NE;10;65%;8%;3 Miami, FL;81;69;82;68;Partly sunny;WSW;7;71%;9%;4 Milwaukee, WI;32;25;29;17;Inc. clouds;NW;12;54%;1%;2 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;26;15;22;13;Some brightening;ESE;8;45%;3%;2 Mobile, AL;69;52;58;39;Cooler with some sun;NNE;11;68%;7%;2 Montgomery, AL;64;51;56;36;Cooler;NNE;10;67%;58%;2 Mt. Washington, NH;34;15;19;-5;Windy;WNW;28;66%;39%;1 Nashville, TN;52;36;47;26;Turning sunny;NE;8;60%;15%;2 New Orleans, LA;71;52;57;45;Cooler;NE;12;68%;4%;1 New York, NY;62;40;42;32;Rain in the morning;WNW;7;68%;66%;1 Newark, NJ;59;36;40;28;Rain in the morning;WNW;6;73%;68%;1 Norfolk, VA;69;50;57;35;Cooler with rain;NNW;11;90%;81%;1 Oklahoma City, OK;33;20;44;31;Not as cold;SE;5;61%;8%;3 Olympia, WA;45;39;48;40;Mainly cloudy;S;7;88%;78%;0 Omaha, NE;27;11;29;19;Partial sunshine;ESE;7;74%;5%;2 Orlando, FL;80;65;79;62;A stray p.m. t-storm;WSW;12;77%;57%;2 Philadelphia, PA;61;40;42;30;Morning rain;WNW;6;75%;73%;0 Phoenix, AZ;63;43;63;40;Mostly sunny;S;6;25%;0%;3 Pittsburgh, PA;45;32;40;25;A bit of a.m. snow;NW;10;72%;56%;1 Portland, ME;44;28;34;22;Afternoon flurries;W;5;73%;60%;1 Portland, OR;42;39;47;40;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;85%;78%;1 Providence, RI;59;32;38;27;Bit of rain, snow;WNW;4;75%;67%;1 Raleigh, NC;69;53;60;33;Cooler, morning rain;NNW;10;83%;96%;1 Reno, NV;42;26;40;21;Partly sunny;SSW;5;73%;4%;2 Richmond, VA;68;46;49;30;Cooler with rain;NNW;8;83%;76%;1 Roswell, NM;46;21;54;32;Windy in the p.m.;SSW;14;39%;1%;3 Sacramento, CA;54;41;56;36;Fog in the morning;NW;7;79%;8%;2 Salt Lake City, UT;36;28;33;22;A bit of snow;WNW;7;85%;76%;1 San Antonio, TX;73;34;57;38;Sunny and cooler;SE;6;49%;3%;3 San Diego, CA;68;52;63;47;Partly sunny;NE;6;70%;41%;2 San Francisco, CA;57;48;57;45;Sun and some clouds;NW;6;65%;3%;2 Savannah, GA;74;60;72;46;A stray a.m. t-storm;NNE;13;73%;45%;1 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;44;42;49;42;Cloudy with a shower;SSE;9;86%;83%;0 Sioux Falls, SD;32;12;24;18;Mostly cloudy;SE;7;52%;17%;1 Spokane, WA;34;29;34;31;Low clouds;S;1;93%;44%;0 Springfield, IL;37;25;35;21;Mostly sunny;NE;9;66%;6%;2 St. Louis, MO;40;26;41;22;Mostly sunny;ENE;8;55%;6%;2 Tampa, FL;76;64;76;61;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;8;89%;57%;2 Toledo, OH;39;30;37;20;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;14;64%;1%;2 Tucson, AZ;61;42;66;36;Sunny and delightful;W;8;24%;0%;3 Tulsa, OK;35;21;42;27;Not as cold;SE;4;61%;15%;3 Vero Beach, FL;79;63;81;64;Sun and clouds;WSW;9;74%;27%;3 Washington, DC;62;45;47;32;Cooler with rain;NW;8;74%;75%;1 Wichita, KS;37;20;42;26;Partly sunny;SE;10;62%;17%;2 Wilmington, DE;60;40;43;29;Cooler with rain;WNW;7;78%;72%;0 _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather