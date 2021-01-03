US Forecast for Monday, January 4, 2021 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;36;27;36;26;Cloudy;NNW;5;81%;36%;1 Albuquerque, NM;47;27;51;29;Plenty of sunshine;NE;4;39%;0%;3 Anchorage, AK;9;8;18;16;Snow;NNE;7;88%;72%;0 Asheville, NC;46;30;50;33;Sunshine;WNW;8;54%;27%;3 Atlanta, GA;47;33;56;41;Mostly sunny;W;6;51%;26%;3 Atlantic City, NJ;45;38;48;35;Mostly cloudy;N;9;77%;41%;1 Austin, TX;71;41;71;41;Sunny and mild;N;1;49%;0%;3 Baltimore, MD;42;35;45;34;Clearing;WNW;7;71%;21%;1 Baton Rouge, LA;59;41;68;42;Sunny and nice;NNW;7;65%;5%;3 Billings, MT;49;31;50;35;Mild with sunshine;SW;9;38%;56%;2 Birmingham, AL;53;33;59;39;Sunshine, pleasant;WNW;6;59%;4%;3 Bismarck, ND;48;27;45;16;Sunny and mild;S;10;55%;3%;2 Boise, ID;49;40;46;33;Cloudy and mild;W;11;77%;69%;1 Boston, MA;38;32;38;31;Showers of rain/snow;N;10;78%;77%;0 Bridgeport, CT;38;30;42;28;Mostly cloudy;NNW;6;73%;22%;1 Buffalo, NY;38;30;37;30;A snow shower;SW;6;81%;60%;0 Burlington, VT;32;28;35;26;Cloudy;NNE;3;83%;10%;1 Caribou, ME;25;15;27;18;Cloudy;NE;3;77%;16%;1 Casper, WY;37;23;39;32;Breezy in the a.m.;SSW;21;57%;12%;2 Charleston, SC;68;41;61;42;Sunny and beautiful;WNW;6;61%;2%;3 Charleston, WV;45;34;41;32;A morning shower;SW;4;75%;55%;1 Charlotte, NC;57;35;55;33;Partly sunny;W;5;54%;6%;3 Cheyenne, WY;45;27;47;29;Partly sunny, mild;WSW;10;38%;2%;2 Chicago, IL;33;23;38;30;Freezing fog;W;9;77%;47%;2 Cleveland, OH;39;34;38;32;Partly sunny;S;7;79%;36%;1 Columbia, SC;59;39;58;39;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;5;58%;27%;3 Columbus, OH;39;26;36;25;Partly sunny;SW;6;74%;33%;1 Concord, NH;31;26;37;26;Cloudy;NNE;6;75%;44%;1 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;65;35;62;35;Hazy sunshine;N;5;59%;1%;3 Denver, CO;58;32;49;34;Partly sunny;SSW;6;35%;5%;3 Des Moines, IA;34;26;37;19;Freezing fog;WNW;11;84%;4%;2 Detroit, MI;37;28;36;28;Partly sunny;SW;6;83%;26%;1 Dodge City, KS;54;33;55;33;Partly sunny, mild;SSW;10;50%;1%;3 Duluth, MN;32;23;35;21;Morning snow showers;W;10;77%;65%;1 El Paso, TX;59;31;63;33;Plenty of sunshine;E;5;28%;0%;3 Fairbanks, AK;-10;-16;-9;-17;Very cold;W;3;84%;44%;0 Fargo, ND;30;25;35;15;Breezy in the a.m.;SW;13;78%;2%;2 Grand Junction, CO;32;12;36;20;Episodes of sunshine;NNE;5;68%;41%;3 Grand Rapids, MI;36;25;36;30;Becoming cloudy;WSW;8;78%;60%;1 Hartford, CT;38;32;41;28;Mostly cloudy;NNW;7;70%;19%;1 Helena, MT;51;28;44;35;Mostly cloudy;ENE;6;52%;59%;1 Honolulu, HI;82;71;83;71;Mostly sunny;NE;9;59%;37%;5 Houston, TX;66;48;70;46;Sunny and pleasant;NE;5;62%;1%;3 Indianapolis, IN;36;26;42;31;Milder;W;6;74%;25%;2 Jackson, MS;55;39;63;37;Sunny and nice;WNW;6;62%;2%;3 Jacksonville, FL;67;41;63;40;Sunny;WNW;7;51%;6%;3 Juneau, AK;37;30;37;30;Cloudy;E;6;76%;69%;0 Kansas City, MO;38;28;44;24;Freezing fog;WNW;7;73%;3%;2 Knoxville, TN;45;31;50;38;Mostly sunny;SW;4;60%;27%;3 Las Vegas, NV;57;38;62;38;Increasing clouds;NNW;5;35%;0%;3 Lexington, KY;38;27;45;34;Partly sunny, milder;SW;6;73%;27%;2 Little Rock, AR;55;36;53;34;Mostly sunny;NW;6;66%;2%;3 Long Beach, CA;62;47;63;46;Sun and clouds;ESE;4;78%;0%;3 Los Angeles, CA;63;50;64;49;Clouds and sun;NE;5;78%;2%;3 Louisville, KY;40;30;48;37;Milder with some sun;WSW;6;68%;27%;2 Madison, WI;26;19;34;26;Freezing fog;W;7;74%;44%;1 Memphis, TN;56;40;55;35;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;70%;2%;3 Miami, FL;81;65;74;56;Not as warm;N;8;62%;33%;1 Milwaukee, WI;35;22;35;30;Freezing fog;W;9;80%;53%;2 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;34;24;37;18;A little icy mix;WNW;9;88%;50%;2 Mobile, AL;57;35;62;42;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;5;63%;5%;3 Montgomery, AL;55;32;61;38;Mostly sunny, nice;W;5;55%;2%;3 Mt. Washington, NH;25;15;19;13;A bit of snow;ENE;26;77%;66%;1 Nashville, TN;46;31;54;35;Mostly sunny, mild;W;5;66%;7%;2 New Orleans, LA;57;45;67;48;Plenty of sun;W;6;61%;3%;3 New York, NY;39;35;43;36;Periods of sun;N;8;67%;27%;1 Newark, NJ;38;34;45;33;Milder;N;6;68%;34%;1 Norfolk, VA;50;39;47;36;Partly sunny;WNW;8;69%;32%;1 Oklahoma City, OK;46;31;57;30;Sunny, not as cool;N;8;61%;1%;3 Olympia, WA;49;42;48;40;Rain;SSW;7;89%;91%;0 Omaha, NE;35;24;42;18;Plenty of sun;WNW;10;76%;5%;2 Orlando, FL;72;50;68;46;Abundant sunshine;NNW;7;52%;8%;4 Philadelphia, PA;40;36;46;37;Periods of sun;N;6;66%;38%;1 Phoenix, AZ;66;43;70;47;Sunshine, pleasant;NE;5;38%;0%;3 Pittsburgh, PA;42;32;38;31;Mostly cloudy;SW;5;75%;44%;1 Portland, ME;33;24;35;25;Snow in the morning;N;12;79%;87%;0 Portland, OR;51;46;50;40;Periods of rain;SW;7;81%;88%;0 Providence, RI;37;31;40;28;Mostly cloudy;NNW;10;74%;40%;1 Raleigh, NC;56;39;51;34;Partly sunny;NW;5;67%;12%;1 Reno, NV;51;37;50;26;A soaking rain;W;14;75%;93%;1 Richmond, VA;46;34;49;33;Periods of sun;NW;6;65%;35%;1 Roswell, NM;66;38;64;27;Sunny and mild;S;7;26%;0%;3 Sacramento, CA;56;51;57;41;Occasional rain;S;12;84%;75%;1 Salt Lake City, UT;35;29;45;33;Mostly cloudy;SSW;8;64%;62%;2 San Antonio, TX;67;39;72;44;Sunny and mild;ENE;5;51%;1%;4 San Diego, CA;62;49;63;50;Sunshine and cool;NNW;6;69%;2%;3 San Francisco, CA;57;52;59;46;Breezy with rain;WNW;14;81%;79%;1 Savannah, GA;64;40;61;41;Plenty of sunshine;W;7;59%;1%;3 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;49;44;48;42;Rain;SSW;10;87%;90%;0 Sioux Falls, SD;30;21;39;16;Breezy in the a.m.;W;13;80%;4%;2 Spokane, WA;44;35;44;33;Cloudy with showers;SSW;7;86%;95%;0 Springfield, IL;29;25;39;26;Freezing fog;NW;8;92%;5%;1 St. Louis, MO;41;29;46;29;Partly sunny;WNW;6;73%;5%;2 Tampa, FL;67;49;67;46;Sunny;NNW;6;60%;8%;4 Toledo, OH;37;30;36;30;Partly sunny;S;3;85%;18%;1 Tucson, AZ;65;41;71;44;Sunny and warm;ESE;6;30%;0%;3 Tulsa, OK;51;29;55;28;Freezing fog;N;5;63%;3%;3 Vero Beach, FL;81;52;69;44;Not as warm;NNW;8;64%;20%;4 Washington, DC;46;36;49;36;Mostly cloudy;NW;7;55%;19%;1 Wichita, KS;49;30;55;28;Partly sunny, mild;SSW;10;56%;0%;3 Wilmington, DE;41;35;46;35;Clearing;NW;7;72%;36%;1 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather