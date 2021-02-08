US Forecast for Tuesday, February 9, 2021

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;26;13;28;17;Periods of snow;WNW;6;65%;74%;1

Albuquerque, NM;68;34;63;40;Thickening clouds;W;8;21%;1%;4

Anchorage, AK;8;-2;10;7;Cloudy and very cold;N;8;71%;67%;0

Asheville, NC;50;38;58;37;Cloudy, not as cool;NNW;5;65%;11%;1

Atlanta, GA;56;46;61;46;A shower in the a.m.;NE;4;69%;60%;1

Atlantic City, NJ;33;30;44;30;Periods of rain;NNW;8;85%;68%;1

Austin, TX;72;59;72;57;Mostly sunny;SSE;2;67%;44%;4

Baltimore, MD;33;27;47;27;Occasional rain;NNW;5;73%;58%;1

Baton Rouge, LA;67;59;75;64;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;73%;20%;2

Billings, MT;1;-12;-1;-13;Bitterly cold;E;7;80%;41%;1

Birmingham, AL;60;46;65;51;Rather cloudy;ESE;5;67%;30%;3

Bismarck, ND;1;-13;2;-14;Sunshine, but frigid;WNW;11;59%;7%;2

Boise, ID;44;26;47;24;Partly sunny;NE;5;49%;1%;3

Boston, MA;29;18;31;21;Periods of snow;NW;6;67%;93%;1

Bridgeport, CT;29;19;34;19;A little wintry mix;NW;6;73%;58%;1

Buffalo, NY;23;19;27;13;A little snow;W;7;71%;64%;1

Burlington, VT;24;10;26;13;Periods of snow;NNE;6;73%;74%;1

Caribou, ME;22;-1;18;-2;Becoming cloudy;N;5;54%;68%;2

Casper, WY;17;-6;22;0;Clouds and sun, cold;N;9;68%;10%;2

Charleston, SC;57;51;62;54;Spotty showers;NNW;5;93%;83%;1

Charleston, WV;45;33;40;30;Rain and drizzle;NNE;5;88%;62%;1

Charlotte, NC;54;42;61;42;A shower in the a.m.;NE;4;66%;57%;1

Cheyenne, WY;39;21;35;11;Rather cloudy;SSW;9;42%;18%;1

Chicago, IL;14;5;17;9;Bitterly cold;NW;9;53%;32%;2

Cleveland, OH;23;22;26;18;Flurries, very cold;NW;9;77%;57%;1

Columbia, SC;58;46;63;49;Cloudy with a shower;NNW;4;78%;57%;1

Columbus, OH;29;23;28;17;A bit of a.m. snow;N;7;76%;69%;1

Concord, NH;25;7;25;13;Snow at times;NNW;2;79%;87%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;63;37;52;38;Cooler;E;8;67%;56%;3

Denver, CO;43;19;43;20;Mostly cloudy;NNE;6;49%;22%;3

Des Moines, IA;4;-9;7;2;Cold with some sun;SE;6;67%;27%;3

Detroit, MI;18;16;23;7;Flurries, very cold;WNW;6;59%;59%;2

Dodge City, KS;16;7;21;10;Low clouds and cold;E;10;71%;13%;1

Duluth, MN;0;-9;4;-11;Partly sunny, frigid;W;11;46%;4%;2

El Paso, TX;75;40;73;44;Clouds and sun, mild;WSW;8;21%;0%;4

Fairbanks, AK;-10;-31;-15;-26;Sunny and very cold;N;5;35%;8%;1

Fargo, ND;1;-12;1;-8;Bitterly cold;W;11;53%;3%;2

Grand Junction, CO;57;34;50;35;A snow shower;ESE;5;44%;82%;1

Grand Rapids, MI;20;8;20;8;Morning flurries;WSW;6;62%;62%;1

Hartford, CT;30;15;31;17;Periods of snow;NW;5;77%;71%;1

Helena, MT;0;-13;2;-10;Snow;WNW;4;69%;87%;1

Honolulu, HI;81;66;78;66;Breezy;NE;15;50%;30%;6

Houston, TX;68;61;74;63;Spotty showers;SE;6;78%;74%;2

Indianapolis, IN;25;21;28;20;Cloudy and very cold;NE;7;70%;49%;1

Jackson, MS;63;50;71;55;Cloudy and warmer;SE;3;65%;11%;2

Jacksonville, FL;67;59;71;62;Rain, a thunderstorm;ENE;6;86%;67%;1

Juneau, AK;16;0;6;-4;Cloudy;ENE;7;49%;0%;1

Kansas City, MO;11;5;16;12;Mostly cloudy, cold;NE;8;70%;42%;1

Knoxville, TN;51;34;54;40;Mostly cloudy;E;5;78%;14%;1

Las Vegas, NV;67;48;64;51;Turning cloudy;N;5;28%;0%;2

Lexington, KY;40;30;39;27;A morning shower;NE;5;88%;73%;1

Little Rock, AR;47;42;42;35;A shower in spots;NE;6;90%;76%;1

Long Beach, CA;61;52;59;50;Low clouds breaking;NNW;4;78%;14%;2

Los Angeles, CA;66;52;64;50;Low clouds breaking;SSW;5;78%;13%;2

Louisville, KY;39;31;38;29;Cloudy and chilly;NE;7;76%;63%;1

Madison, WI;10;-12;9;-3;Frigid;WNW;5;55%;12%;3

Memphis, TN;52;44;47;39;A shower or two;NE;8;82%;81%;1

Miami, FL;81;72;79;71;Areas of morning fog;E;8;77%;27%;5

Milwaukee, WI;15;-2;12;2;Frigid;W;7;54%;12%;3

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;1;-7;8;-6;Mostly sunny, cold;SW;9;59%;3%;3

Mobile, AL;62;56;67;60;A little rain;ENE;6;90%;82%;1

Montgomery, AL;61;49;62;56;Spotty showers;ESE;5;76%;74%;2

Mt. Washington, NH;-4;-6;6;-5;Windy;NW;29;91%;87%;1

Nashville, TN;48;36;48;39;Spotty showers;NNE;5;82%;82%;1

New Orleans, LA;68;63;70;63;A bit of rain;E;7;84%;83%;1

New York, NY;29;23;35;24;A bit of a.m. snow;NW;6;74%;82%;1

Newark, NJ;29;17;36;22;A little wintry mix;NW;4;79%;60%;1

Norfolk, VA;40;33;57;37;Rain and drizzle;N;6;74%;60%;1

Oklahoma City, OK;29;20;30;24;Quite cold;NE;9;67%;56%;2

Olympia, WA;44;27;42;25;Mostly cloudy;SW;3;70%;42%;1

Omaha, NE;4;-8;8;4;Clouds and sun, cold;E;6;69%;56%;2

Orlando, FL;73;66;83;66;Fog in the morning;N;5;74%;33%;4

Philadelphia, PA;31;19;38;24;Ice, then rain;NW;4;83%;56%;1

Phoenix, AZ;76;47;77;54;Nice with sunshine;WSW;5;30%;0%;4

Pittsburgh, PA;31;24;32;17;Snow in the morning;NNW;5;78%;70%;1

Portland, ME;27;15;28;18;Periods of snow;NNW;4;55%;88%;1

Portland, OR;45;32;46;29;Mostly cloudy;ENE;5;65%;18%;1

Providence, RI;29;16;33;21;Snow, rain mixing in;NW;5;71%;85%;1

Raleigh, NC;51;39;55;39;A little a.m. rain;NNW;4;81%;59%;1

Reno, NV;56;36;51;31;A shower in the a.m.;W;6;58%;57%;1

Richmond, VA;42;32;53;33;Rain and drizzle;N;4;73%;66%;1

Roswell, NM;79;38;77;42;Clouds and sun, mild;WSW;8;15%;0%;4

Sacramento, CA;62;47;62;41;A shower in the a.m.;WNW;4;70%;66%;1

Salt Lake City, UT;52;36;48;35;A snow shower;ESE;7;58%;76%;1

San Antonio, TX;75;61;77;63;Sunshine and warm;SE;5;68%;44%;4

San Diego, CA;61;53;61;53;Low clouds breaking;WSW;6;68%;9%;2

San Francisco, CA;57;49;59;48;Clouds breaking;W;9;70%;2%;3

Savannah, GA;62;53;67;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;ESE;5;83%;80%;1

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;43;32;42;31;Mostly cloudy;S;5;69%;44%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;5;-6;10;-1;Mostly sunny, cold;SSW;6;68%;20%;2

Spokane, WA;35;17;31;13;Partly sunny, cold;SSE;2;47%;14%;1

Springfield, IL;16;10;18;12;Bitterly cold;NE;10;76%;68%;1

St. Louis, MO;26;19;27;20;Very cold;NE;8;61%;76%;1

Tampa, FL;75;65;76;64;Areas of morning fog;N;5;89%;14%;5

Toledo, OH;19;15;23;7;Flurries, very cold;NW;2;77%;62%;2

Tucson, AZ;76;46;78;53;Partly sunny, warm;SE;7;24%;0%;4

Tulsa, OK;30;22;30;27;Very cold;N;8;66%;56%;1

Vero Beach, FL;77;65;82;64;Fog in the morning;SSE;6;78%;15%;5

Washington, DC;39;29;51;30;A little a.m. rain;NNW;5;64%;57%;1

Wichita, KS;14;1;22;17;Mostly cloudy, cold;NE;9;57%;31%;1

Wilmington, DE;33;25;41;26;Ice, then rain;NW;6;85%;55%;1

