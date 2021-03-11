US Forecast for Friday, March 12, 2021

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;68;43;55;24;Breezy and cooler;WNW;14;39%;1%;4

Albuquerque, NM;63;38;63;36;Increasingly windy;SE;17;13%;9%;6

Anchorage, AK;16;3;18;-3;Sunny, but very cold;NNE;8;53%;0%;2

Asheville, NC;69;42;73;52;Periods of sun, warm;NW;7;50%;55%;3

Atlanta, GA;73;48;76;53;Mainly cloudy, warm;W;6;54%;5%;4

Atlantic City, NJ;69;54;60;41;A shower or two;WNW;15;60%;66%;4

Austin, TX;80;68;81;65;A morning shower;SSE;10;63%;68%;3

Baltimore, MD;73;55;68;37;A shower or two;NW;8;50%;67%;4

Baton Rouge, LA;81;62;81;61;Periods of sun;SE;8;63%;27%;3

Billings, MT;47;28;55;26;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;7;33%;0%;4

Birmingham, AL;75;51;80;54;Mostly cloudy, warm;S;6;54%;1%;4

Bismarck, ND;39;17;58;26;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;9;51%;2%;4

Boise, ID;57;27;56;28;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;6;43%;0%;4

Boston, MA;73;54;61;31;Breezy and warm;W;19;32%;8%;4

Bridgeport, CT;62;52;60;31;A shower in the a.m.;WNW;18;36%;55%;4

Buffalo, NY;67;34;43;24;Cooler;WNW;14;58%;0%;4

Burlington, VT;62;38;49;23;Partly sunny, breezy;W;15;44%;64%;4

Caribou, ME;47;37;41;18;Partly sunny, breezy;W;15;55%;18%;4

Casper, WY;36;18;36;24;A snow shower;E;9;70%;82%;1

Charleston, SC;69;51;72;53;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;7;63%;0%;6

Charleston, WV;72;54;62;38;A bit of rain;NW;5;65%;67%;1

Charlotte, NC;73;54;78;57;Mostly sunny, warm;NE;8;42%;27%;5

Cheyenne, WY;38;22;32;27;Snow showers, cold;SE;10;91%;89%;1

Chicago, IL;53;40;52;31;Partly sunny;E;6;39%;1%;4

Cleveland, OH;70;40;49;29;Cooler;NNE;13;55%;0%;4

Columbia, SC;76;49;81;54;Mostly sunny;SW;7;48%;1%;6

Columbus, OH;66;42;58;28;Partly sunny, mild;NNW;7;50%;6%;5

Concord, NH;68;45;55;24;Breezy;W;14;39%;6%;4

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;78;66;79;63;A brief shower;SSE;16;67%;53%;2

Denver, CO;51;29;44;32;Cold with flurries;NE;7;66%;89%;2

Des Moines, IA;55;33;55;37;Increasing clouds;E;9;41%;14%;4

Detroit, MI;66;36;59;23;Mostly sunny, mild;N;11;38%;0%;4

Dodge City, KS;58;36;48;40;A shower and t-storm;NE;14;87%;85%;1

Duluth, MN;40;15;34;25;Mostly sunny;SW;6;58%;0%;4

El Paso, TX;74;58;77;46;Mostly sunny;W;7;12%;0%;7

Fairbanks, AK;-1;-21;-5;-25;Very cold;NNE;4;60%;1%;2

Fargo, ND;41;19;41;31;Plenty of sunshine;S;9;47%;0%;4

Grand Junction, CO;45;30;50;33;Cloudy with a shower;NE;8;42%;92%;2

Grand Rapids, MI;55;33;46;22;Partly sunny, cooler;NE;11;48%;0%;4

Hartford, CT;67;56;62;29;Clearing and breezy;WNW;14;34%;6%;4

Helena, MT;44;23;48;23;Mostly sunny;SW;5;45%;0%;4

Honolulu, HI;80;69;79;67;Showers around;WNW;7;74%;89%;3

Houston, TX;78;68;77;65;Partly sunny;SE;11;74%;17%;4

Indianapolis, IN;65;41;58;36;Partly sunny;NE;7;47%;22%;4

Jackson, MS;80;59;81;58;Mainly cloudy, warm;S;6;56%;23%;2

Jacksonville, FL;74;52;77;53;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;7;61%;0%;6

Juneau, AK;38;27;35;20;A little snow;NNW;6;70%;77%;1

Kansas City, MO;61;41;50;44;Rain and a t-storm;E;13;61%;86%;1

Knoxville, TN;71;54;71;50;Mostly cloudy, mild;NNE;7;61%;72%;2

Las Vegas, NV;52;41;53;43;Showers around, cold;NW;6;52%;83%;2

Lexington, KY;65;52;59;41;Periods of rain;NE;6;71%;85%;1

Little Rock, AR;72;64;74;59;An afternoon shower;E;8;62%;55%;1

Long Beach, CA;56;42;58;45;An afternoon shower;NNE;6;61%;48%;6

Los Angeles, CA;57;43;57;45;An afternoon shower;WSW;7;68%;45%;5

Louisville, KY;67;53;61;45;A little rain;NE;5;58%;82%;2

Madison, WI;51;32;49;24;Partly sunny;E;6;41%;2%;4

Memphis, TN;74;64;75;61;Cloudy and warm;E;9;60%;44%;1

Miami, FL;76;72;77;70;Breezy in the a.m.;NE;14;55%;31%;8

Milwaukee, WI;53;35;50;28;Partly sunny;SE;9;42%;0%;4

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;47;28;45;32;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;6;48%;0%;4

Mobile, AL;72;58;76;57;Partly sunny;SSE;7;70%;2%;6

Montgomery, AL;76;48;76;54;Clouds and sun, warm;SW;5;56%;0%;6

Mt. Washington, NH;38;19;21;-2;Breezy and colder;W;28;79%;83%;4

Nashville, TN;74;60;68;50;A shower in the p.m.;NE;6;71%;86%;1

New Orleans, LA;78;64;78;61;Partly sunny;ESE;10;71%;25%;4

New York, NY;70;57;66;34;A shower in the a.m.;NW;19;33%;55%;4

Newark, NJ;72;57;64;32;A shower in the a.m.;WNW;16;33%;55%;4

Norfolk, VA;75;56;70;51;Partly sunny, warm;NW;9;54%;39%;4

Oklahoma City, OK;59;49;68;59;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;8;81%;82%;1

Olympia, WA;55;27;56;28;Freezing fog;WNW;2;64%;4%;4

Omaha, NE;55;33;56;39;An afternoon shower;E;11;43%;47%;4

Orlando, FL;79;59;80;58;Sunshine;E;9;51%;2%;7

Philadelphia, PA;73;58;66;35;A shower or two;WNW;15;36%;56%;4

Phoenix, AZ;66;50;60;45;A shower;SE;6;57%;69%;2

Pittsburgh, PA;65;44;60;27;Decreasing clouds;NW;8;40%;25%;5

Portland, ME;53;49;51;31;Partly sunny, breezy;W;14;45%;7%;4

Portland, OR;60;35;61;34;Fog in the morning;NNE;3;54%;4%;4

Providence, RI;72;54;61;29;Breezy and warm;WNW;14;37%;15%;4

Raleigh, NC;75;52;75;53;Partly sunny, warm;NW;7;49%;38%;5

Reno, NV;42;25;50;22;Sunny;WNW;7;31%;1%;5

Richmond, VA;76;58;66;46;Turning cloudy, mild;NNW;7;53%;36%;3

Roswell, NM;78;51;78;50;Windy in the p.m.;SSE;14;18%;27%;6

Sacramento, CA;58;36;68;37;Mostly sunny;S;6;45%;2%;5

Salt Lake City, UT;48;31;50;33;Mostly cloudy;NW;9;47%;24%;4

San Antonio, TX;81;69;82;67;A morning shower;SE;11;68%;68%;3

San Diego, CA;58;46;58;49;Spotty showers;W;7;66%;70%;6

San Francisco, CA;55;43;62;48;Mostly sunny;W;9;54%;2%;5

Savannah, GA;74;50;78;52;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;5;56%;0%;6

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;54;35;55;36;Patchy morning fog;NE;4;61%;4%;4

Sioux Falls, SD;47;25;51;30;Mostly sunny;SE;7;58%;1%;4

Spokane, WA;52;27;55;29;Mostly sunny;N;4;50%;1%;4

Springfield, IL;60;36;58;41;Rather cloudy;NE;9;45%;44%;3

St. Louis, MO;58;45;57;45;Cloudy, rain;E;8;59%;93%;1

Tampa, FL;80;60;83;58;Sunny and mild;E;7;56%;0%;7

Toledo, OH;69;34;56;23;Partly sunny;NNW;9;43%;0%;4

Tucson, AZ;70;46;63;42;Showers around;W;8;38%;74%;6

Tulsa, OK;55;50;66;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSE;5;86%;80%;1

Vero Beach, FL;78;63;77;59;Partly sunny;ENE;11;57%;0%;7

Washington, DC;76;58;69;41;A shower or two;NW;6;49%;59%;4

Wichita, KS;61;44;49;46;Rain and a t-storm;ENE;9;84%;85%;1

Wilmington, DE;72;57;66;36;A shower or two;WNW;15;40%;59%;4

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather