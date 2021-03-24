US Forecast for Thursday, March 25, 2021 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;57;52;76;58;Clouds and sun;SSE;7;55%;64%;4 Albuquerque, NM;42;27;51;35;Becoming cloudy;NE;7;47%;33%;6 Anchorage, AK;34;29;37;23;A bit of a.m. snow;N;3;73%;88%;1 Asheville, NC;69;52;65;59;Occasional rain;SSE;11;75%;89%;2 Atlanta, GA;74;62;77;63;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;10;63%;82%;2 Atlantic City, NJ;55;53;57;51;Decreasing clouds;S;7;90%;42%;5 Austin, TX;75;58;78;53;Rain, a thunderstorm;ENE;7;48%;56%;7 Baltimore, MD;58;52;69;60;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;72%;68%;2 Baton Rouge, LA;68;67;78;58;Thunderstorms;NNW;14;84%;67%;2 Billings, MT;53;34;54;30;Mostly cloudy;NNE;7;48%;69%;2 Birmingham, AL;76;64;72;59;Strong thunderstorms;SW;16;80%;89%;2 Bismarck, ND;46;28;58;31;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;13;54%;18%;3 Boise, ID;51;37;53;31;Clouds breaking;NNW;9;62%;39%;3 Boston, MA;55;49;70;55;Clouds and sunshine;SSW;6;66%;44%;2 Bridgeport, CT;54;47;67;51;Low clouds;S;6;66%;66%;3 Buffalo, NY;69;51;61;55;Mostly cloudy, warm;SE;9;71%;77%;4 Burlington, VT;60;51;71;53;Breezy in the a.m.;SSE;13;53%;71%;2 Caribou, ME;55;40;55;42;A shower or two;SW;11;70%;70%;1 Casper, WY;38;24;42;24;Mostly cloudy;SSE;11;56%;33%;3 Charleston, SC;73;58;76;66;Clouds and sun;S;8;73%;14%;6 Charleston, WV;79;52;71;58;Afternoon rain;S;6;66%;89%;2 Charlotte, NC;72;57;76;68;Areas of morning fog;S;8;62%;68%;2 Cheyenne, WY;35;22;43;29;Not as cold;WNW;9;60%;64%;5 Chicago, IL;57;44;46;36;P.M. rain, breezy;NNW;11;81%;95%;2 Cleveland, OH;73;52;64;52;Overcast, p.m. rain;SSE;9;61%;91%;3 Columbia, SC;78;58;84;69;Periods of sun;SSE;8;60%;44%;6 Columbus, OH;75;47;66;51;Rain, mild;SSE;7;85%;88%;2 Concord, NH;62;46;70;52;Clouds and sunshine;SSE;6;66%;66%;2 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;76;52;69;50;Rain in the morning;S;13;61%;67%;5 Denver, CO;39;24;50;34;Mostly cloudy;NW;7;54%;51%;4 Des Moines, IA;46;37;48;36;A passing shower;W;8;73%;58%;1 Detroit, MI;73;48;66;43;A little p.m. rain;E;5;60%;97%;2 Dodge City, KS;44;32;54;38;Cloudy;SE;7;74%;9%;2 Duluth, MN;39;27;32;29;Partly sunny, chilly;ENE;11;77%;9%;4 El Paso, TX;57;37;67;43;Partly sunny;WSW;11;33%;0%;8 Fairbanks, AK;27;19;29;9;A bit of a.m. snow;WSW;5;67%;78%;1 Fargo, ND;48;26;53;30;Not as cool;ESE;8;63%;10%;4 Grand Junction, CO;54;34;50;36;Cloudy;SE;11;42%;67%;2 Grand Rapids, MI;65;42;57;36;Mostly cloudy;NNE;6;67%;93%;2 Hartford, CT;63;52;77;55;Partly sunny;S;6;56%;64%;4 Helena, MT;49;31;45;29;A bit of a.m. snow;WNW;8;56%;65%;1 Honolulu, HI;80;70;81;69;A shower or two;NE;5;71%;69%;5 Houston, TX;70;69;79;55;A morning t-storm;E;11;52%;51%;5 Indianapolis, IN;72;46;61;44;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;10;77%;92%;1 Jackson, MS;75;68;78;53;A severe t-storm;WNW;16;80%;69%;2 Jacksonville, FL;79;63;87;66;Partly sunny, warm;SE;8;58%;7%;8 Juneau, AK;39;29;39;36;A little p.m. rain;ESE;8;84%;86%;1 Kansas City, MO;51;42;48;39;Cloudy with a shower;W;7;75%;61%;1 Knoxville, TN;75;55;70;56;Periods of rain;SSW;10;80%;94%;1 Las Vegas, NV;68;51;66;49;Partly sunny, cool;NE;10;23%;29%;6 Lexington, KY;74;52;67;51;Rain, not as warm;S;11;76%;91%;1 Little Rock, AR;75;57;66;44;Rain and a t-storm;W;8;73%;67%;1 Long Beach, CA;72;51;61;50;Windy in the p.m.;WSW;12;59%;57%;2 Los Angeles, CA;75;52;61;49;A sprinkle, cooler;S;7;54%;57%;2 Louisville, KY;77;52;68;51;Rain and a t-storm;SW;10;78%;88%;2 Madison, WI;51;38;45;32;A little p.m. rain;NNE;7;64%;81%;1 Memphis, TN;77;63;72;49;Severe thunderstorms;W;16;82%;71%;2 Miami, FL;82;75;82;74;Mostly sunny;E;10;64%;3%;9 Milwaukee, WI;55;41;47;34;A little p.m. rain;N;9;66%;89%;2 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;41;31;50;28;Partial sunshine;NNE;8;59%;2%;5 Mobile, AL;72;67;77;68;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;15;85%;84%;2 Montgomery, AL;74;62;76;64;A strong t-storm;SSW;13;82%;85%;2 Mt. Washington, NH;37;31;41;38;Winds subsiding;WSW;28;94%;69%;2 Nashville, TN;76;59;72;53;Rain, thunderstorms;WSW;14;79%;86%;1 New Orleans, LA;71;68;78;67;Thunderstorms;WSW;16;86%;77%;2 New York, NY;55;49;68;56;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;64%;68%;4 Newark, NJ;58;51;71;58;Warmer;SE;5;59%;70%;4 Norfolk, VA;75;57;79;67;Clouds and sun, warm;S;7;59%;41%;4 Oklahoma City, OK;57;45;60;44;Cloudy;SE;9;66%;19%;2 Olympia, WA;50;38;53;34;Decreasing clouds;SW;3;73%;38%;2 Omaha, NE;48;38;51;36;Partly sunny;SSE;7;72%;22%;2 Orlando, FL;84;66;90;69;Clouds and sun, warm;SE;10;58%;6%;8 Philadelphia, PA;58;53;71;60;Warmer;SSE;5;62%;59%;5 Phoenix, AZ;73;48;74;51;Breezy in the p.m.;SW;10;24%;9%;5 Pittsburgh, PA;73;54;76;62;Showers around;SSE;6;53%;91%;4 Portland, ME;54;43;52;44;Clouds and sun;S;6;92%;60%;2 Portland, OR;49;42;54;38;Decreasing clouds;WNW;6;67%;41%;2 Providence, RI;59;49;73;52;Partly sunny;SSW;6;58%;47%;2 Raleigh, NC;71;56;77;67;Areas of morning fog;S;8;66%;44%;3 Reno, NV;56;34;47;28;Snow showers;N;11;47%;71%;3 Richmond, VA;62;52;78;67;Fog in the morning;S;6;61%;44%;2 Roswell, NM;49;30;67;40;Partly sunny;SSE;7;42%;1%;7 Sacramento, CA;71;43;65;44;Breezy in the p.m.;NW;10;58%;16%;4 Salt Lake City, UT;50;38;49;35;Brief p.m. showers;W;11;51%;91%;2 San Antonio, TX;78;59;80;51;A shower in the a.m.;ESE;9;40%;55%;8 San Diego, CA;65;50;60;52;A little rain;W;11;71%;81%;2 San Francisco, CA;65;49;61;47;Breezy;W;18;60%;11%;5 Savannah, GA;77;60;80;64;Clouds and sun;S;7;72%;13%;7 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;51;42;52;41;Decreasing clouds;SE;6;75%;42%;2 Sioux Falls, SD;47;28;54;32;Not as cool;ESE;8;56%;5%;5 Spokane, WA;47;34;51;31;A morning shower;S;3;67%;49%;2 Springfield, IL;59;44;57;41;Rain, some heavy;NNW;11;81%;96%;1 St. Louis, MO;67;48;61;46;Rain, some heavy;WNW;10;75%;95%;1 Tampa, FL;77;65;86;69;Mostly sunny, warm;S;9;61%;6%;8 Toledo, OH;73;46;65;43;Clouds, p.m. rain;E;5;63%;95%;2 Tucson, AZ;61;44;70;43;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;12;22%;0%;8 Tulsa, OK;60;48;57;41;Occasional rain;SSW;6;66%;56%;2 Vero Beach, FL;81;65;86;67;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;12;68%;4%;8 Washington, DC;60;54;74;67;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;63%;61%;2 Wichita, KS;52;43;54;40;Cloudy;ESE;9;64%;27%;2 Wilmington, DE;58;53;68;59;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;67%;59%;3