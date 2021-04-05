US Forecast for Tuesday, April 6, 2021

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;63;37;60;38;Partly sunny;NNW;8;41%;0%;6

Albuquerque, NM;82;51;75;43;Becoming very windy;NNW;20;12%;0%;9

Anchorage, AK;29;8;27;9;Very cold;N;3;56%;3%;3

Asheville, NC;72;42;74;46;Partly sunny, warm;NNW;7;56%;7%;8

Atlanta, GA;77;47;78;51;Partly sunny, nice;WSW;6;54%;8%;8

Atlantic City, NJ;65;48;63;51;Partly sunny;WSW;8;45%;5%;7

Austin, TX;78;65;85;68;Showers around;S;19;61%;62%;3

Baltimore, MD;70;49;69;50;Clouds and sun;W;4;49%;60%;4

Baton Rouge, LA;78;58;79;66;Brief p.m. showers;SSE;12;67%;82%;4

Billings, MT;49;38;51;35;A bit of a.m. snow;SW;6;61%;57%;1

Birmingham, AL;77;49;80;56;Partly sunny;S;6;54%;10%;8

Bismarck, ND;66;35;52;33;Cooler;NNE;10;44%;80%;2

Boise, ID;51;35;64;40;Sunny and milder;ENE;9;40%;0%;6

Boston, MA;55;44;56;44;Partly sunny;W;9;50%;26%;3

Bridgeport, CT;63;43;63;42;Some sun;NNW;10;37%;0%;6

Buffalo, NY;58;41;65;48;An afternoon shower;ESE;5;45%;76%;5

Burlington, VT;56;36;56;38;Partial sunshine;ENE;9;46%;9%;4

Caribou, ME;47;37;47;40;A snow squall;N;9;74%;72%;1

Casper, WY;64;37;42;30;Partly sunny;NNW;14;66%;72%;3

Charleston, SC;76;56;78;57;Sunny and pleasant;SW;8;48%;2%;8

Charleston, WV;77;46;78;52;Clouds and sun, warm;SW;6;54%;24%;5

Charlotte, NC;78;49;80;54;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;6;47%;1%;8

Cheyenne, WY;74;36;44;32;Partly sunny, cooler;N;15;69%;67%;6

Chicago, IL;74;58;76;58;Clouds and sun, warm;SSW;16;52%;36%;5

Cleveland, OH;68;51;69;57;Clearing, a shower;SW;8;57%;55%;5

Columbia, SC;80;48;83;53;Mostly sunny;W;6;48%;3%;8

Columbus, OH;75;50;79;54;Clouds and sun, warm;SW;8;54%;28%;5

Concord, NH;55;36;58;37;Partly sunny;NNW;11;47%;24%;4

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;78;64;82;68;Partly sunny, windy;SSE;23;62%;44%;4

Denver, CO;81;44;60;36;Cooler;NNW;11;38%;44%;6

Des Moines, IA;80;60;76;60;A t-storm around;SE;14;56%;74%;2

Detroit, MI;61;45;81;56;Decreasing clouds;SW;7;55%;40%;4

Dodge City, KS;84;58;82;38;A strong t-storm;NNW;26;44%;51%;6

Duluth, MN;44;43;51;39;Episodes of sunshine;NE;9;64%;70%;4

El Paso, TX;92;61;87;57;Becoming very windy;WNW;19;9%;0%;9

Fairbanks, AK;12;-5;12;-9;Very cold;N;6;63%;11%;2

Fargo, ND;72;37;61;41;Cooler;NNE;13;50%;53%;4

Grand Junction, CO;80;47;56;32;Breezy and cooler;NW;15;20%;14%;7

Grand Rapids, MI;71;57;78;60;Clearing;S;11;55%;44%;3

Hartford, CT;64;43;65;41;Clouds and sun, mild;NNW;10;37%;3%;6

Helena, MT;42;30;58;31;Milder;SSW;8;49%;16%;4

Honolulu, HI;80;68;79;68;Mostly sunny, windy;NE;20;52%;37%;11

Houston, TX;79;66;81;70;Increasingly windy;SSE;16;68%;44%;5

Indianapolis, IN;78;55;79;56;Partly sunny;S;9;53%;24%;5

Jackson, MS;79;56;80;63;Showers around;S;8;56%;65%;5

Jacksonville, FL;78;53;82;56;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;44%;1%;9

Juneau, AK;41;34;38;30;A little p.m. rain;W;9;80%;86%;1

Kansas City, MO;81;62;78;63;Windy in the p.m.;S;17;50%;68%;3

Knoxville, TN;76;44;78;47;Warm with some sun;SSE;5;60%;14%;8

Las Vegas, NV;89;58;77;55;Sunlit, not as warm;NNW;7;15%;0%;8

Lexington, KY;74;49;75;54;Warm with some sun;S;8;65%;24%;5

Little Rock, AR;76;56;78;64;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;13;58%;47%;5

Long Beach, CA;68;55;69;54;Low clouds and fog;S;7;65%;3%;8

Los Angeles, CA;71;55;74;56;Low clouds and fog;SSE;6;52%;3%;8

Louisville, KY;79;53;80;56;Warm with some sun;S;8;56%;26%;5

Madison, WI;75;59;75;58;A t-storm around;SSE;9;56%;74%;2

Memphis, TN;78;58;79;65;Partly sunny;S;12;50%;27%;8

Miami, FL;76;67;77;67;Mostly sunny, nice;E;9;50%;8%;10

Milwaukee, WI;73;58;75;54;Mostly cloudy;SSW;12;53%;44%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;82;53;66;55;Mostly cloudy;ENE;12;59%;74%;2

Mobile, AL;74;57;77;63;Clouds and sun;SSE;7;62%;12%;9

Montgomery, AL;78;49;76;53;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;58%;9%;9

Mt. Washington, NH;27;18;27;24;Windy;NW;31;98%;35%;2

Nashville, TN;78;54;82;59;Warm with some sun;S;7;52%;23%;7

New Orleans, LA;77;64;79;68;An afternoon shower;SE;10;65%;60%;4

New York, NY;68;46;66;49;Partly sunny;N;9;29%;0%;6

Newark, NJ;68;45;68;46;Sun, some clouds;N;9;29%;1%;6

Norfolk, VA;71;54;74;52;Partly sunny;SSE;7;50%;27%;7

Oklahoma City, OK;79;61;77;56;Windy and warm;S;24;65%;55%;3

Olympia, WA;57;31;60;38;Mostly sunny;SW;5;63%;26%;5

Omaha, NE;85;59;75;53;A p.m. t-storm;S;16;57%;78%;3

Orlando, FL;80;58;84;60;Sunny and delightful;SSE;4;45%;4%;9

Philadelphia, PA;70;48;70;50;Partly sunny;NNW;7;32%;56%;7

Phoenix, AZ;95;66;90;59;Warm with sunshine;WSW;7;14%;0%;8

Pittsburgh, PA;71;49;79;59;Clearing, a shower;WSW;7;52%;55%;3

Portland, ME;47;41;52;43;Rain and drizzle;NNW;10;60%;66%;2

Portland, OR;62;37;65;40;Turning sunny, nice;N;5;59%;12%;5

Providence, RI;60;43;59;41;Clouds and sun;S;9;39%;13%;5

Raleigh, NC;76;51;81;55;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;6;48%;0%;8

Reno, NV;62;33;67;37;Mostly sunny;W;6;30%;0%;7

Richmond, VA;73;48;79;50;Clouds and sun, warm;SE;5;52%;31%;4

Roswell, NM;89;53;89;53;Becoming very windy;WNW;20;13%;3%;9

Sacramento, CA;70;44;77;45;Sunny and nice;S;5;55%;3%;7

Salt Lake City, UT;71;38;50;37;Showers around;ESE;15;53%;65%;5

San Antonio, TX;79;66;88;67;Mainly cloudy, windy;SSE;17;60%;27%;7

San Diego, CA;65;55;69;55;Low clouds and fog;NW;7;57%;2%;8

San Francisco, CA;58;49;60;50;Partly sunny;WSW;10;64%;3%;6

Savannah, GA;79;51;82;55;Plenty of sun;SSW;5;42%;2%;9

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;56;38;58;41;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;62%;27%;5

Sioux Falls, SD;88;49;62;49;Rain and a t-storm;ENE;18;59%;92%;2

Spokane, WA;58;33;62;39;Sunshine and nice;SSE;7;39%;4%;5

Springfield, IL;78;59;81;60;Decreasing clouds;S;14;49%;28%;6

St. Louis, MO;80;58;81;64;Breezy in the p.m.;S;12;49%;29%;6

Tampa, FL;78;58;80;60;Sunny and nice;NNW;6;52%;1%;10

Toledo, OH;67;46;78;57;Decreasing clouds;WSW;8;54%;35%;4

Tucson, AZ;92;60;85;57;Clouds and sun, warm;NW;9;10%;0%;9

Tulsa, OK;80;65;75;61;Windy;S;22;63%;51%;2

Vero Beach, FL;76;54;78;57;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;8;54%;3%;10

Washington, DC;72;52;76;52;Sun and clouds;ESE;5;49%;48%;3

Wichita, KS;80;61;74;47;Windy and warm;SSE;25;65%;65%;4

Wilmington, DE;69;48;71;50;Partly sunny;NNW;8;39%;62%;7

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather